8-Course Pairings

Eclectic Pairing

0. Complimentary Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Brut

1. Yaupon Iced Tea

2. Grape Juice

3. Baker Ale on Tap

4. Golden Root Ginger Beer

5. The Seven Spearsmen Sake

7. Cantine Barbera Tivitti

Eclectic Pairing Add-On (8th Course)

$55.00

Zero-Proof Pairing

0. San Pellegrino

1. Yaupon Iced Tea

2. Grape Juice

3. Rhubarb Raspberry Smash

4. Golden Root Ginger Beer

5. Thai Spice

7. Strawberry Gin Fizz

Zero Proof Pairing Add-On (8th Course)

$45.00

4-Course Pairings

Eclectic Pairing (4-Course)

0. Complimentary Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Brut

1. Yaupon Iced Tea

2. Baker Ale on Tap

3. Seven Spearsmen Sake

Eclectic Pairing Add-On (4 Course)

$35.00

Zero-Proof Pairing (4-Course)

0. San Pellegrino

1. Yaupon Iced Tea

2. Rhubarb Raspberry Smash

3. Thai Spice

Zero-Proof Pairing (4 Course)

$25.00

Wine

By the Glass

Love You Bunches Sangiovese

$17.00

Maal Biutiful Malbec

$15.00

Left Coast White Pinot Noir

$16.00

Cantine Barbera Tivitti

$14.00

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling

$12.00

By the Bottle

Love You Bunches Sangiovese

$68.00

EZY TGR Pinot Noir

$48.00

Adama HER Pinotage

$36.00

Maal Biutifuil Malbec

$60.00

Chateau La Touge

$45.00

Massolino Barbaresco

$147.00

Bottle Alta Marfa Hyperspace Roussanne

$45.00

Judith Beck Weissburgunder

$45.00

Alex Craighead Ojisan Blanc

$57.00

Bottle Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Rigour & Whimsy Bifrost

$72.00

Left Coast White Pinot Noir

$64.00

Cantine Barbera Tivitti

$56.00

Bikicki CU

$66.00

Rigour & Whimsy The Beast

$100.00

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling

$48.00

Podere Cipolla Rosa de Venti

$52.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Warm Welcome

$15.00

A Shrubbery

$16.00

Witch Water

$19.00

Honey Bunny

$16.00

Maiden's Match

$14.00

Golden Hour

$20.00

Olive the Things Martini

$18.00

Fall Forager

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$9.00+

Salted Pecan Old Fashioned

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Bijou

$19.00

Arsenic and Old Lace

$16.00

Elderflower Fitzgerald

$16.00

Grapefruit Gin Fizz

$11.00

El Diablo

$18.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Zero-Proof Cocktails

Rhubarb Raspberry Smash

$12.00

Zero-Proof Aperol Sour

$18.00

Thai Spice

$11.00

Zero-Proof Grapefruit Gin Fizz

$11.00

Zero-Proof Strawberry Gin Fizz

$11.00

Zero-Proof Raspberry Shrub Fizz

$7.00

After Dinner & Digestifs

Espresso Martini

$9.00

The Dude Abides

$12.00

After Supper

$9.00

Cherry Chai

$14.00

Bunnahabhain

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Monopolowa

$8.00+

Chopin

$8.00+

Haku

$9.00+

Crystal Head

$10.00+

Gin

Ford's

$8.00+

Hendrick's

$11.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00+

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Appleton Estate 8yr

$11.00+

Whiskey/Scotch/Rye

Evan Williams

$8.00+

Blackland Rye

$12.00+

Blackland Pecan Whiskey

$12.00+

Bunnahabhain

$16.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$8.00+

Famous Grouse Scotch

$8.00+

Tequila

Lalo Tequila

$8.00+

El Jimador

$8.00+

Mijenta Respado

$11.00+

Beer & Sake

Beer

Baker on Draft

$11.00

Sueño Equal Parts

$6.50

Kaizen Equal Parts

$7.50

Entropic Equal Parts

$8.50

Cherry Red Cider

$9.00

Sake

Noble Arrow Sake

$14.00+

The Seven Spearsmen Sake

$10.00+

Soul of the Sensei Sake

$15.00+

More Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Honey Latte

$9.00

Latte

$8.00

Espresso

$4.00+

Americano

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Juice, Soda, & Water

Ginger Beer on Tap

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Lady Bird Van Zandt Club Soda

$5.00

Ladybird Ruby Red Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Grape Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Mexicane Cola

$4.00

Blueberry Soda

$4.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill - Cola

Soda Refill - Diet Cola

Soda Refill - Blueberry

Soda Refill - Lemon Lime

Soda Water