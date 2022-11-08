The Maidstone 1845
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rustic meets modern with New American inspired Farm to Table cuisine. With a commitment to support our communities, local farmers, and regional small business owners, we source produce and products to complement our cuisine. Celebrating local and regional ingredients, and seasonal flavors, enjoy curated menus, crafted cocktails and premium wines.
Location
8025 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797
Gallery