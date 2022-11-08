Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Maidstone 1845

review star

No reviews yet

8025 Jericho Turnpike

Woodbury, NY 11797

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustic meets modern with New American inspired Farm to Table cuisine. With a commitment to support our communities, local farmers, and regional small business owners, we source produce and products to complement our cuisine. Celebrating local and regional ingredients, and seasonal flavors, enjoy curated menus, crafted cocktails and premium wines.

Website

Location

8025 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
orange star4.5 • 703
7927 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
MoCA Asian Bistro - Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
7967 JERICHO TURNPIKE WOODBURY, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
On Parade Diner - Woodbury
orange star3.8 • 422
7980 JERICHO TPK WOODBURY, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Syosset Pizza - Syosset
orange starNo Reviews
92 Jackson Avenue Syosset, NY 11791
View restaurantnext
Pizzabar 141
orange star4.7 • 556
141 Woodbury Road Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Piccola Bussola of Huntington
orange starNo Reviews
970 W. Jericho Tpke. Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Woodbury
orange star4.7 • 6,808
8285 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
orange star4.5 • 703
7927 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Pizzabar 141
orange star4.7 • 556
141 Woodbury Road Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbury
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston