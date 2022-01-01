Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Maiella

3,500 Reviews

$$$$

4610 Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11109

Popular Items

Garganelli Bolognese
Anatra
Gamberi Oreganati

ANTIPASTI

Affettati

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Mortadella, Stracchino, Crostoli

Hamachi Crudo

$23.00

Hamachi, Yuzu, Bergamot, Orange, Black Lava Salt, Chili Oil

Panzanella di Zucche

$20.00

Salad of Butternut Squash, Roasted Grapes, Toasted Seeds, Shredded Lacinato Kale, Robiola- Marscapone Vincotto

Cozze

$22.00

Mussels, 'Nduja, Brodo Tallandese

Insalata Mista

$16.00

Mixed Lettuces, Chianti Vinaigrette, Walnut, Ricotta Salata

Burrata

$22.00

Burrata, Beet, Watercress, Pistacchio & Orange

Gamberi Oreganati

$22.00

Shrimp Oreganata, White Wine Emulsion, Toasted Breadcrumb

Insalata Rapa Rossa

Polpette Melanzane

$17.00

PRIMI

Cappelletti Ai Funghi

$31.00

Mushroom Stuffed Cappeletti, Snow Pea, Sauce of Mushroom & Truffle, Grana Padano

Agnolotti di Burrata

$27.00

Burrata-Stuffed Agnolotti, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato Ragù

Ravioli di Zucca

$26.00

Butternut Squash-Stuffed Ravioli, Kale Pesto, Marsala Vincottto

Strozzapretti ai Ricci di Mare

$30.00

Durum Strozzapretti, Urchin Butter, Red Busan Crab, Calabrese Chili, Squid ink Breadcrumb

Garganelli Bolognese

$28.00

Garganelli, Veal & Pork Ragù, Grana Padano

Cavatelli Sardo

$36.00

Saffron-Infused Cavatelli, Gulf Shrimp, Bottarga, Rosemary, Basil, Tomato

Rigatoni alla Norcina

$28.00

Rigatoni. Pork Sausage, Grana Padano, Cream

SECONDI

Orata

$26.00

Pan-Seared Filet of Sea Bream, Potato, Sicilian Tomato Conserva

Salmone

$28.00

Atlantic Salmon, Cauliflower, Watercress, Mushroom Ragù

Merluzzo

$29.00

Panko-Crusted Cod, Spinach, Capers, Salsa Arrogosta

Anatra

$40.00

Breast of Long Island Duck, Parsnip, Foie Gras Piramide, Cherry-Port Mostarda

Cappocolo

$36.00

Berkshire Pork, Asiago Fonduta, Spaetzle Verde, Braised Red Cabbage & Raddichio

Bistecca di Manzo

$68.00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Zabuton, Artichokes alla Giudia, Wagyu Salami Vinaigrette

Pollo Alla Marsala

$34.00

Pan-Seared Giannone Chicken, Marsala Zabaglione, Roasted Mushroom

CONTORNI

Patate

$12.00

Fingerling Potato, Garlic Butter, Rosemary

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Garlic Butter, Honey-Bomba, Breadcrumb

Funghi Misti

$16.00

Roasted Mixed Mushrooms

DOLCI

Budino al Ciocolatta

$15.00

Chocolate Budino, Orange Marmalata, Chocolate Sable, Vanilla Chantilly

Robiola Cheesecake

$15.00

Robiola Cheesecake, Blueberry Marmalata, Vanilla Streusel

Pannacotta di Chartreuse

$14.00

Chartreuse Pannacotta, Lime Meringues, Preserved Cherry

Tiramisu

$14.00

Marscapone Mousse, Savoiardi Sponge, Espresso Caramel, Espresso Crumble

Torta di semolina

$14.00

Semolina Cake, Lemon Marmalata, Almond Streussel, Ricotta Gelato, Amaretto, Mint Oil

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Maiella, a casually elegant restaurant located in the picturesque waterfront section of Long Island City, New York, serves authentic Italian dishes with a modern flare and the freshest ingredients. Maiella sits at the base of the iconic Pepsi sign in Gantry State Park, and features spectacular city views. Designed by a leading New York City Architecture firm, Bluarch, the rustic space features seating for up to 180 guests inside and almost 100 guests in the outdoor terrace facing Manhattan and Gantry State Park. Inquire about our private dining rooms as well as larger parties.

4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11109

