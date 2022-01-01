Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Maiella
3,500 Reviews
$$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Maiella, a casually elegant restaurant located in the picturesque waterfront section of Long Island City, New York, serves authentic Italian dishes with a modern flare and the freshest ingredients. Maiella sits at the base of the iconic Pepsi sign in Gantry State Park, and features spectacular city views. Designed by a leading New York City Architecture firm, Bluarch, the rustic space features seating for up to 180 guests inside and almost 100 guests in the outdoor terrace facing Manhattan and Gantry State Park. Inquire about our private dining rooms as well as larger parties.
Location
4610 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11109
Gallery
