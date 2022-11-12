Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maikel's Kitchen

16960 South Tamiami Trail

Fort Myers, FL 33908

SOUPS (Sopas)

Beef Soup (Sopa de Res)

Beef Soup (Sopa de Res)

$5.99+Out of stock

A steaming cup of beef soup made with corn, yuca, pumpkin and beef.

Chicken Soup (Sopa de Pollo)

Chicken Soup (Sopa de Pollo)

$5.99+Out of stock

A steaming cup of chicken soup made with corn, baked potatoes, spaghetti, chicken. This homemade cuban recipe goes great with any entrée.

CHICKEN ENTREES

Roast Chicken (Pollo Asado)

Roast Chicken (Pollo Asado)

$11.99Out of stock

Juicy roast chicken packed with unbelievable flavors, and crispy skin, together with your choice of rice.

Chicken Stew (Fricasé de Pollo)

Chicken Stew (Fricasé de Pollo)

$11.99

A rich and hearty mix of tender chicken, vegetables, and a light but flavorful herb-infused gravy, together with your choice of rice

Chicken Breast (Pechuga de Pollo)

Chicken Breast (Pechuga de Pollo)

$11.99

Deliciously seasoned before being cooked until golden with mouthwatering crisp edges! Comes with your choice of rice.

PORK ENTREES

Delicious, authentic, and crunchy Cuban-style pork meat and skin deep-fried to perfection. Comes with your choice of rice.
Pork Chunks (Masa de Cerdo)

Pork Chunks (Masa de Cerdo)

$11.99Out of stock

Tender minced pork fried until crisp & golden, marinated with mojo and onions. Comes with your choice of rice.

Pork Rind (Chicharrón de Cerdo)

Pork Rind (Chicharrón de Cerdo)

$11.99Out of stock

Delicious, authentic, and crunchy Cuban-style pork meat and skin, deep-fried to perfection. Comes with your choice of rice.

Pork Roast (Cerdo Asado)

Pork Roast (Cerdo Asado)

$11.99

Cuban roast pork marinated in a flavorful homemade garlic-citrus marinade and slow-roasted to perfection. Comes with your choice of rice.

Pork Ribs (Costillas de Cerdo)

$11.99Out of stock

Cuban-style pork ribs, seasoned with garlic and Latin spices. Comes with your choice of rice.

Pork Chop (Chuleta de Cerdo)

$11.99Out of stock

Pork chop seasoned with garlic powder, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper. Comes with your choice of rice.

Pork Thin Steak (Bistec de Cerdo)

$11.99Out of stock

Tender & juicy pork thin steak seasoned with salt, pepper, crushed garlic, and sour orange juice. Comes with your choice of rice.

BEEF ENTREES

Shredded Beef with Sauce (Ropa Vieja)

Shredded Beef with Sauce (Ropa Vieja)

$15.99Out of stock

Traditional beef stew from Cuba made with thin strands of shredded beef in a rich and flavorful sauce of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices. Comes with your choice of rice.

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

Ground Beef (Picadillo)

$15.99

Spiced ground beef, with tomatoes, potatoes raisins & olives, together with your choice of rice.

Stewed Beef with Potatoes (Carne con Papa)

Stewed Beef with Potatoes (Carne con Papa)

$15.99Out of stock

An old-fashioned Cuban dish, with tender succulent meat and potatoes bursting with flavors. Comes with your choice of rice.

Beef Thin Steak (Bistec de Res)

Beef Thin Steak (Bistec de Res)

$15.99Out of stock

Tender and juicy thin steak seasoned with onions. Comes with your choice of rice.

FISH ENTREES

Grilled fish (Pescado a la plancha)

Grilled fish (Pescado a la plancha)

$13.99Out of stock

Delicious fish fillet grilled to perfection, together with your choice of rice

Breaded fish (Pescado empanizado)

Breaded fish (Pescado empanizado)

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy breaded fish fillet, together with your choice of rice

SIDES (Acompañamientos)

Tostones

Tostones

$2.99Out of stock

Crispy twice-fried plantains

Fried Plantains (Platano Maduro)

Fried Plantains (Platano Maduro)

$2.99

Perfectly ripe, sweet plantains, cooked to a golden caramelized finish

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$3.99

Yuca is like a potato with a tropical kick. Dip this delicious alternative to french fries in some of your favorite sauce

Yuca with Mojo

Yuca with Mojo

$3.99Out of stock
Sweet Potato (Boniato)

Sweet Potato (Boniato)

$3.99Out of stock

Pumpkin (Calabaza)

$3.99Out of stock

RICE (Arroces)

White Rice (Arroz Blanco)

White Rice (Arroz Blanco)

$4.29+

Fluffy, long-grain white rice. Goes great with everything!

Spring Rice (Arroz Primavera)

Spring Rice (Arroz Primavera)

$4.79+Out of stock

Fluffy and moist long-grain rice with special seasonings and crunchy garden vegetables

Rice with Red Beans (Arroz Congri)

Rice with Red Beans (Arroz Congri)

$4.79+Out of stock

Fluffy rice mixed with delicious red beans, cuban style.

Rice with Black Beans (Arroz Moro)

Rice with Black Beans (Arroz Moro)

$4.79+Out of stock

Fluffy rice mixed with delicious black beans, cuban style.

Rice with Gandules (Arroz con Gandules)

Rice with Gandules (Arroz con Gandules)

$5.99+Out of stock

One of our favorites! A flavorful rice dish with pigeon peas, pork & chorizo

Fried Rice (Arroz Frito)

Fried Rice (Arroz Frito)

$8.99+Out of stock

Long grained rice with onions, ham and shrimps mixed all together!

BEANS (Frijoles)

Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

$3.79+

Traditional Cuban style beans made from scratch

Red Beans (Frijoles Colorados)

Red Beans (Frijoles Colorados)

$3.79+Out of stock

Traditional cuban style beans made from scratch

SANDWICHES

Cuban Sandwich (Regular)

Cuban Sandwich (Regular)

$8.99

Mojo Roast Pork, Ham and Serrano Ham, together on a Cuban roll with cheese, pickles and a creamy mustard & mayo spread.

Cuban Special Sandwich

Cuban Special Sandwich

$10.99

Mojo Roast Pork, Salami, Ham and Serrano Ham, together on a Cuban roll with cheese, pickles and a creamy mustard & mayo spread.

Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechón)

Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechón)

$9.99

Delicious pork sandwich loaded with tender pork, tomatoes, lettuce, potato sticks and our creamy mayo

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

$12.99Out of stock

Juicy steak sandwich loaded with tender beef, tomatoes, lettuce, potato sticks and our creamy mayo

Steak and Egg Sandwich (Pan con Bistec a Caballo)

Steak and Egg Sandwich (Pan con Bistec a Caballo)

$13.99Out of stock

Juicy steak sandwich loaded with tender beef, fried egg, tomatoes, lettuce, potato sticks and our creamy mayo

CAFETERIA

Ham Croquettes (Croquetas de Jamón)

Ham Croquettes (Croquetas de Jamón)

$1.79

Bite-size logs of smooth ground ham coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried to crispy perfection

Chicken Croquettes (Croquetas de Pollo)

Chicken Croquettes (Croquetas de Pollo)

$1.79

Bite-size logs of delicious chicken coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried to crispy perfection

Guava Pastry (Pastel de Guava)

Guava Pastry (Pastel de Guava)

$3.99

Transport yourself to the tropics with this puffy pastry filled with guava paste

Cheese and Guava Pastry (Pastel de Guava y Queso)

Cheese and Guava Pastry (Pastel de Guava y Queso)

$3.99Out of stock

Transport yourself to the tropics with this puffy pastry filled with cheese & guava paste

Beef Empanada (Empanada de Carne)

Beef Empanada (Empanada de Carne)

$4.99

Delicious crunchy dough with an exquisite ground beef filling

Chicken Empanada (Empanada de Pollo)

Chicken Empanada (Empanada de Pollo)

$4.99

Delicious crunchy dough with an exquisite chicken filling

Ham and Cheese Empanada (Empanada de Jamón y Queso)

Ham and Cheese Empanada (Empanada de Jamón y Queso)

$4.99

Delicious crunchy dough with an exquisite ham & cheese filling

Pork Tamale (Tamal de Cerdo)

Pork Tamale (Tamal de Cerdo)

$4.99

Delicious mix of shredded pork & corn dough, wrapped in a banana leaf

Stuffed Potato (Papa Rellena)

Stuffed Potato (Papa Rellena)

$4.99

Delicious crispy stuffed potato balls filled with savory ground beef

NATURAL JUICES (Jugos Naturales)

Mango Juice - 16 oz

Mango Juice - 16 oz

$5.99

Our homemade style mango juice, fresh & full of flavor

Mamey Juice - 16 oz

Mamey Juice - 16 oz

$5.99

One sip of this refreshing drink will transport you to the tropics. Mamey is a sweet, salmon-colored tropical fruit high in vitamins A & C

Passion Fruit Juice (Maracuya) - 16 oz

Passion Fruit Juice (Maracuya) - 16 oz

$5.99

Our passion fruit juice has a perfect balance of sweet and tart flavor with a robust, refreshing aroma

Pineapple Juice (Piña) - 16oz

Pineapple Juice (Piña) - 16oz

$5.99

Our traditional pineapple juice, fresh & delicious

Soursop Juice (Guanabana) - 16 oz

Soursop Juice (Guanabana) - 16 oz

$5.99

A well-known Caribbean favorite, sweet, full of flavor and nutrients

Guava Juice (Guayaba) - 16 oz

Guava Juice (Guayaba) - 16 oz

$5.99

A delicious guava fruit juice using ripened fresh guavas, spices and sugar

Papaya Juice - 16 oz

Papaya Juice - 16 oz

$5.99Out of stock

A heavenly experience for palate. Fresh papaya with smooth texture and aromatic taste

Watermelon Juice - 16 oz

Watermelon Juice - 16 oz

$5.99Out of stock

Our famous melon juice, bursting with fresh fruit flavor, it’s a tasty and healthy way to hydrate!

Lemonade (Limonada) - 16 oz

Lemonade (Limonada) - 16 oz

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade and refreshing, with the right balance of lemon and sugar

MILKSHAKES (Batidos)

Mamey Shake - 16 oz

Mamey Shake - 16 oz

$6.99

Delicious & cool shake prepared with mamey, blended with milk and sugar

Mango Shake - 16 oz

Mango Shake - 16 oz

$6.99

Delicious & cool shake prepared with ripe mango pieces, blended with milk and sugar

Soursop Shake (Guanabana) - 16 oz

Soursop Shake (Guanabana) - 16 oz

$6.99

Thick, creamy, and fruity soursop shake.

Strawberry Shake (Fresa) - 16 oz

Strawberry Shake (Fresa) - 16 oz

$6.99

Our good old-fashioned shake prepared with strawberries, milk & sugar

COFFEE (Café)

Colada

Colada

$2.99

The social coffee! A colada comes in a styrofoam cup with a stack of smaller cups. Share with your friends or drink yourself — at your own risk!

Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.99

Our delicious pre-sweetened espresso shot topped off with steamed milk

Coffee with Milk (Café con Leche)

Coffee with Milk (Café con Leche)

$3.59+

Rich and bold full body coffee with milk and sugar

DRINKS (Bebidas)

Bottled Water - 24 oz

Bottled Water - 24 oz

$2.99
Soda Can - 12 oz

Soda Can - 12 oz

$2.49Out of stock

DESSERTS (Postres)

Crème caramel (Flan)

Crème caramel (Flan)

$4.29

This rich, creamy, caramel flan is a delightful finish for any meal!

Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche)

Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche)

$4.29Out of stock

With raisins and a pinch of cinnamon, this creamy, classic rice pudding makes a quick and easy dessert that everyone will love

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are your neighborhood Cuban & Latin American diner that feels like home. We serve meals, drinks,and snacks from sunrise to sunset every day, with flavors that deserve a spot in your heart.

16960 South Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33908

