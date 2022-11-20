Maiko imageView gallery
COLD APPETIZERS

Egg Roll Nachos

$15.00

Spicy jumbo cocktail shrimp

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Nachos

$19.00

Poke Tower

$20.00

ENTREES

Black Pepper Chicken

$20.00

Crispy Beef/Chicken

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Hanger Steak

$26.00

Surf &Turf Yakitori

$20.00

Chicken Yakitori Dinner

$20.00

Baby Back Rib Dinner

$25.00

Red Fish

$29.00

Crispy panko fried fish

$29.00

Teriyaki Mushrooms Steak

$28.00

Seafood boil

$29.00

Teriyaki grilled chicken

$23.00

Katsu fried chicken

$23.00

Chicken teriyaki entree

$23.00

HOT APPETIZERS

Baked Sake Mac & Cheese

$15.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs App

$12.00

Chicken Gyoza

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Dim Sum

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Sake Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$18.00

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.00

Tempura Avocado

$15.00

Trio

$9.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Wagyu Beef Hot Rock Dine In ONLY

$24.00

Spicy Wontons

$8.00

Sweet Onion Tofu

$8.00

Vegetable tempura

$8.00

Lettuce Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled pork loin

$15.00

SALADS

House Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Squid Salad

$9.00

Kani Avocado Salad

$7.00

Spicy Cucumber

$7.00

Maiko Salad

$10.00

Umai salad

$8.00

SKEWERS

Baby Octopus

$7.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$8.00

Beef Skewer

$6.50

Chicken Skewer

$5.75

Salmon Skewer

$6.00

Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

SOUPS

Chicken Udon Soup

$18.00

Miso soup

$4.00

Mushroom Miso (SPICY)

$5.00

Pork Udon Soup

$18.00

Shrimp Udon Soup

$20.00

Vegetable Udon Soup

$15.00

Beef Udon Soup

$19.00

Large miso

$9.00

Large mushroom soup

$13.00

YAKI UDON

Chicken Yaki Udon

$18.00

Beef Yaki Udon

$19.00

Pork Yaki Udon

$18.00

Tofu Yaki Udon

$18.00

Gulf Shrimp Yaki Udon

$20.00

Veggie Yaki Udon

$15.00

FRIED RICE

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Beef Fried Rice

$18.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Combo Fried Rice

$20.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Fried Rice

$26.00

Boils

Crawfish 1LB

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Seafood boil

$29.00

Side Items

Calamari sauce

$0.50

CARROTS

$3.00Out of stock

Cilantro

$1.00

Ex soy sauce

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

Garlic Crunch

$1.00

Gf soy sauce

Ginger

$1.00+

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Jalapeno Salsa

$1.00

Japanese Radish (Daikon)

$3.00

Mama Sauce

$1.00

NO UTENSILS!!! THANK YOU :)

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Shiso Leaf (4 pieces)

$3.00

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sirracha

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Crunch

$2.00

Terriyaki sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Wasabi Relish

$3.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Calamari Sauce

$0.50

Side of Serrano

$1.00

Maiko Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Birthday Ice Cream (1 scoop)

Fried Cheesecake

$12.00

Mochi

$6.00

Rocky Road

$12.00

Tempura Banana

$12.00

Fried ice cream

$12.00

Nigiri

Amaebi (Sweet shrimp)

$9.00

Avocado nigiri

$2.00

Bincho (Albacore Tuna) Nigiri

$4.75

Ebi (Poached Shrimp) Nigiri

$4.25

Escolar Nigiri (Super white tuna)

$4.75

Hamachi (yellowtail) Nigiri

$5.50

Hamachi Toro (Fatty Yellowtail) Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

Hotate Gai (Scallops) Nigiri

$7.50

Ika (Squid)

$4.00

Ikura Nigiri (Salmon roe)

$4.50

Inari (Tofu Pocket)

$3.50

Kani (Imitation Crab)

$3.00

Kani/Avo Nigiri

$4.00

Kunsei Salmon (smoked salmon) Nigiri

$5.50

Masago (Smelt roe)

$4.25

Peppered Tuna

$5.50

Saba (Cured Mackarel) Nigiri

$4.50

Sake Toro (Fatty Salmon) Nigiri

$5.50

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$5.00

Suzuki (Striped Bass) Nigiri

$4.75

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

$4.50

Tamago (Sweet omelet)

$4.00

Tobiko (Flying fish roe)

$4.25

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$5.50

Unagi Nigiri (Fresh water eel)

$5.50

Uzura (quail egg) Nigiri

$1.50

Cuttlefish (Squid) Nigiri

$5.00

Uni (sea urchin roe)

$10.00

Toro Maguro Nigiri (fatty tuna)

$10.00

Sashimi

Bincho Sashimi

$23.75

Escolar Sashimi

$23.75

Hamachi Sashimi

$27.50

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Hotate Gai Sashimi

$37.50

Ikura Sashimi

$22.50

Kani Sashimi

$12.00

Saba Sashimi

$22.50

Sake Toro Sashimi

$27.50

Salmon Sashimi

$25.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$27.50

Suzuki Sashimi

$23.75

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$22.50

Tuna Sashimi

$27.50

Unagi Sashimi

$27.50

Peppered Tuna Sashimi

$27.50

Ebi Sashimi

$21.25

------SEPARATE PLATE-------

Kunsei Sake Sashimi (smoked salmon)

$27.50

Toro Maguro Sashimi (fatty tuna)

$50.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Classic Rolls

Broiled Unagi Roll

$10.00

Buddha

$10.00

Butterfly Roll

$13.00

Cajun Crawfish

$12.00

California Roll

$8.00

Cucumber/Avocado Roll

$7.00

Green Dragon

$18.00

Lump Crab California

$15.50

Orange Dragon

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Pleasant Valley

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Red Dragon

$18.00

Rock n Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Skin

$11.00

Spicy Ocean Crunch

$10.00

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$9.00

Spider

$13.50

Tiger Eye

$16.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Warehouse District

$11.00

Kani/Avocado Roll

$8.00

Natsu Roll

$8.00

------SPARATE PLATE-------

Caterpillar roll

$18.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Specialty Rolls

Black Dragon

$19.00

Cancun

$19.00

Chorishi's Fire

$16.00

Cucumber Wrap Roll

$18.00

Eel Of The Moment

$20.00

Emperor Roll

$19.00

Explosivo Roll

$11.00

Geisha Roll

$20.00

Ghandi's Inferno

$14.00

Hawaii 5-0

$19.00

Heat Of The Moment

$16.00

Hybrid

$14.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$19.00

Maiko Roll

$18.00

Melted Salmon

$19.00

Monarch

$19.00

Ms. Yoshie

$19.00

New Crunch

$14.00

Scorpion

$18.00

Shaggy Dog

$19.00

Smoked Goodness

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Sweet Miso Roll

$19.00

Texas Monster

$19.00

The Terminator

$20.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Godzilla Roll

$19.00

Firecracker Roll

$18.00

-------SPARATE PLATES--------

Leap Of Faith

$12.00

Sweetness

$15.00

Melted salmon

$19.00

Maki Rolls

Sake Maki

$8.00

Tekka Maki

$8.00

Kappa Maki

$7.00

Avocado maki

$8.00

Unagi Maki

$9.00

------SEPARATE PLATE--------

Quail Egg Shooter

Negihama

$9.00

Sushi Dinner Combos

10 PC. Sashimi

$45.00

Chirashi Don

$40.00

Deluxe Sushi Platter

$52.00

Maiko Yacht

$195.00

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Sushi For 2

$68.00

Sushi For One

$35.00

Unagi Don

$35.00

Sushi 1.2.3

$20.00

Sashimi for two

$82.00

Specialty Sashimi

Beef Tartar

$24.00

Black Pepper Tuna Tataki

$25.00

Hamachi Wasabi Relish

$25.00

Saba Aburi

$22.00

Spicy Yuzu Salmon

$24.00

Walu Crudo

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Maiko image

