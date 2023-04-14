Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maillard 2231 Northeast Alberta Street

2231 Northeast Alberta Street

Portland, OR 97211

Popular Items

David Bowie
This Little Piggy
The Walrus


Sandwiches

David Bowie

David Bowie

$14.00

San Gennaro salami, red onion, iceberg lettuce, lemon vinaigrette, provolone, aioli, tomato jam on toasted french sub. Pickled jalapeño and candied bacon available as add-ons.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic grilled cheese: Tillamook medium cheddar, sourdough, toasted with butter. Various add-ons and soup combo available.

Mr. Beef

Mr. Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Thick cut roast beef, horseradish aioli, pickled red onion, cabbage slaw, cheddar crisp, honey mustard, toasted pub roll

Rich Girl

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower, provolone, aioli, red cabbage & romesco slaw, fried shallots, toasted french sub

The Walrus

The Walrus

$13.00

Candied bacon, scrambled eggs, pickled jalapeño, cheddar cheese, potato pancake, aioli, toasted pub roll

This Little Piggy

This Little Piggy

$13.00

Roasted pork loin, pickled jalapeño, provolone, roasted onions, iceberg lettuce, lemon vinaigrette, aioli, toasted pub roll

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Tim's brand. Original or a rotating secondary flavor

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Contains cream and butter. Make it a combo with a grilled cheese.

Roasted Asparagus

$5.00

Chili aioli, fried shallots

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla pastry cream, peanut butter mousse, vanilla wafers, dark chocolate ganache, bruleed bananas

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Rotates seasonally. Currently Rose & Almond Panna Cotta with chocolate sauce and toasted almonds. Includes $1 deposit for the jar if returned

Cookies

$2.00

Rotating flavors

Millionaire Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Layers of chocolate, caramel, and shortbread

Coconut Roulette

$6.00

Coconut macaroon, rose jelly,nvanilla been namelaka, mandarin supreme, salted honey roasted pistachio

Drinks

Mazama Pilsner

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Stickmen Japanese Lager

$7.00

Assembly Tropical IPA

$7.00

Yuzu Dark Lager

$7.00

Ex Novo Kolsch

$8.00

Ex Novo Hazy IPA

$8.00

2 Towns Crimson Bliss

$5.00

2 Towns Outcider

$7.00

N/A Cider

$3.00

Boozy Cider

$5.00

Masal Chai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Raspberry Arizona

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Food cart serving sandwiches and pastries

2231 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, OR 97211

