Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5 Hedgespeth Road

(See Banner for Setup Location)

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$10.00

Pick your pasta and sauce, and we will perfect it. Customize your pasta with a variety of fresh toppings.

Add-Ons

Marinara Cup

Marinara Cup

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 Hedgespeth Road, (See Banner for Setup Location), Campbellsville, KY 42718

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Barrel & Swine image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Catrina - Campbellsville - 229 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
229 East Main Street Campbellsville, KY 42718
View restaurantnext
Longhunters Coffee and Tea Co
orange starNo Reviews
115 South Public Square Greensburg, KY 42743
View restaurantnext
Arrowhead BBQ
orange star5.0 • 231
621 Tanner Rd Hodgenville, KY 42748
View restaurantnext
16TH - Hodgenville, KY 42748 US
orange starNo Reviews
110 North Lincoln Boulevard Hodgenville, KY 42748
View restaurantnext
Mordecai's On Main
orange starNo Reviews
105 West Main Street Springfield, KY 40069
View restaurantnext
Scout & Scholar Brewing, Co
orange starNo Reviews
112 West Flaget Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Campbellsville

Bourbon Boutique
orange star4.7 • 61
219 E Main St. Campbellsville, KY 42718
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbellsville
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston