Main Bird - Montrose

1731 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77098

Main Chicks

Slider Meal

Slider Meal

$17.50

2 Sliders and Fries

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$15.00

1 Slider, 1 Tender, Fries and Comeback Sauce

Tender Meal

Tender Meal

$13.00

2 Tenders, Fries, and Comeback Sauce

Cluck It Up Fries

Cluck It Up Fries

$14.00

Waffle Fries, Chicken Bits, Pickles, and a Choice of Sauce

Dirty Mac

Dirty Mac

$12.00

Waffle Fries, Mac and Cheese, Chicken, and a Choice of Sauce

Single Chicks

Slaw Slider

Slaw Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Coleslaw, Comback Sauce, Pickles

Comeback Slider

Comeback Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Comeback Sauce, Pickles

Cheese Slider

Cheese Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Cheese Sauce, Pickles

Tender

Tender

$6.00

Tender, Toast, and a Side of Comeback Sauce

Side Chicks

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$5.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Add-Ons

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

$1.50
EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$1.50
EXTRA Comeback Sauce (On the Side)

EXTRA Comeback Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1731 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

