Main Lake Market 234 S New Jersey Ave

41 Reviews

$

234 S New Jersey Ave

Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Avo/Egg White/Bacon/Spin Wrap
Waffle

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, onion, and tomato in a wrap

Hash Brown

$1.50

Toasted Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Waffle

$7.50

Avo/Egg White/Bacon/Spin Wrap

$8.99

Bacon/Scram Egg/Tomato Wrap

$9.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Taylor Ham

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Cold Lunch

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Deli Meat & Cheese

$8.75

Turkey Club

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50
Caprese Wrap

Caprese Wrap

$8.00

fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze in a wrap

PB & J

$5.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Salad Side

$5.50

Chicken Salad Sub TUB

$9.50

with chopped lettuce with tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing

Italian Sub TUB

$9.75

chopped lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, ham, salami, provolone and served with Italian dressing

Cesar Sub Tub

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sub TUB

$9.50

with chopped lettuce with tomato, cucumber, served with choice of dressing

Turkey Sub TUB

$9.00

chopped lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, turkey, American, and served with Ranch dressing

Veggie Sub TUB

$8.50

chopped lettuce with tomato, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers served with balsamic dressing

Pickle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 S New Jersey Ave, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Directions

