Main Lake Market 234 S New Jersey Ave
41 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
234 S New Jersey Ave, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lake Hopatcong
More near Lake Hopatcong