Main & Madison Market Cafe Downtown Franklin
21 Reviews
$
100 North Main St
Franklin, IN 46131
Shareable Favorites
1 lb Pecan Chicken Salad
1 lb House-Made Pecan Chicken Salad • All White Meat Chicken • Green Onions • Celery • Pecans * Signature Honey Sauce **Contains Pecans**
Whole Deep Dish Quiche (48-Hour Notice)
House-Made, Deep-Dish Egg Custard • Savory Fillings • Fresh Flaky Crust • Ready to Heat & Serve • 48-Hour Notice Requested • Serves 8
Joe to Go - Shareable
Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee • Cups, Lids, Sugars, & Creamers • 12 Servings (8 oz.)
Family Carafe of Tea 96 oz
Classic Hand-Blended Rishi Tea • Unsweetened • Recyclable Dispenser • Serves 6
Whole Lemon Raspberry Cake (48 hour notice)
A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer white cake with hints of fresh lemon and house-made raspberry compote. Perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.
Whole White Cake (48 hour notice)
A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer white cake with vanilla frosting perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.
Whole Chocolate Cake (48 hour notice)
A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer chocolate cake with chocolate frosting perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.
Breakfast
Good Morning Ciabatta
Bacon • Egg • Fontina • Tulip Tree Fromage Frais • Arugula •
Deep Dish Quiche Slice
Spinach Feta Tomato or Sausage Pepperjack
Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone
Savory Egg • Provolone Cheese • Sweet Ham • Locally-Made Wheat Bagel
Lox & Caper Bagel
Cold-Smoked Salmon • Cream Cheese • Tomatoes • Capers • Red Onion • Touch of Dill • Toasted Everyseed Bagel
Yogurt And Granola Bowl
Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt • Gluten-Free Local Granola • Fresh Blueberries • Local Honey
Nutty Granola
Gluten-Free Granola • Oats • Sunflower Seeds • Almonds • Pecans • Splash of Almond Milk • Fresh Berry Fruit Cup • Vegan • Gluten-Free • - CONTAINS TREE NUTS -
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Locally-Made Bagels • Toasted to Perfection • Dollop of Fresh Cream Cheese
Butter Croissant With Local Jam
House-Made Traditional Butter Croissant • Salted Butter • Local Blueberry Jam
Pistachio Avocado Toast
Toasted whole grain bread • ripe avocado • chopped pistachio • Mike's Hot Honey
Gallette w/Bacon, Egg, Chive
Savory Croissant Dough • Sunny Side Up Egg • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Rich Cheddar Cheese • Ripe Cherry Tomato • Fresh Chive Garnish • An M Original
Pastries
Grizzant
Classic Butter Croissant • Sweet Honey Glaze
Pain Au Chocolat
Flaky Croissant Pillow • Decadent Dark Chocolate Filling
Almond Croissant
Sweet Croissant • Rich Almond Filling • Powdered Sugar Topping
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Savory Croissant • Sweet Ham • Rich Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Pepper Jack Croissant
Savory Croissant • Hickory-Smoked Bacon • Pepper Jack Cheese
Pepperoni Pizza Croissant
Scratch-Made Cherry Tomato Sauce • Fresh Basil • Mozzarella Pearls • Pepperoni
Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie
A-Can't-Describe-it Favorite • Sweet Peanut Butter Filling
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious
Iced Sugar Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
All-American Original • Big Enough to Share
Snickerdoodle
Colossal Sized • Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend
Brownie Brick
Solid, Fudgy, Chocolate Decadence • Sized to Share
Seven Sinful Layer Bar
Graham Crust • Layers of Chocolate, Butterscotch, Coconut • Rich Filling
Brownie Border Package
Perfectly Sized Edges • From Original Brownie Brick
Chocolate Chip Scone
Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Semisweet Chocolate Chips • Turbinado Sugar
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Blueberries • Fresh Lemon Zest • Lemon Glaze
Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Scone
Hand-Crafted Savory Scone • Tender Caramelized Onion • Fresh Goat Cheese Crumbles • Topped with Every-seed Seasoning
Roasted Strawberry & Goat Cheese Scone
Handcrafted Buttery Scone • Roasted Strawberries • Tangy Goat Cheese • Sweet Strawberry Glaze
Chocolate Cake Slice
8-Inch • 3 Layers • Rich • Fudgy • Chocolate Buttercream Icing • Unadorned
White Cake Slice
8-Inch • 3 Layers • Classic White Cake • Unadorned
Lemon Raspberry Cake Slice
Fluffy White Cake • Fresh Raspberry Filling • Lemon Raspberry Buttercream Icing
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling
Lemon Cream Cheese Danish
House-Made Croissant Dough • Fresh Lemon Curd • Rich Cream Cheese Filling
Brioche Cinnamon Roll
House-Made, Rich Brioche Dough • M Signature Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Sweet Buttercream Icing.
Pecan Sticky Bun
Rich Brioche Dough • Sweet Pecan Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Gooey Softness • Big Enough to Share
Blueberry Muffin
Freshly Baked • Plump Blueberries • Delicate Sugar Topping
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Delicately Baked • Fresh Bananas • Semisweet Chocolate
Coffee
12 oz. Coffee To Go
Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee
16 oz. Coffee To Go
Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee
Espresso Single Shot
Single shot Lavazza espresso.
Espresso Double Shot
Double shot Lavazza espresso.
Americano
12 ounces of hot water topped with a double shot Lavazza espresso
Cappuccino
Lavazza Single Espresso • Milk foam
Cafe Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk
Vanilla Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk• Sugar-free Vanilla Syrup
Hazelnut Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Hazelnut Syrup
Caramel Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce
Honey Lavendar Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Local Honey • Natural Lavender Syrup
Matcha Latte
Matcha Green Tea • Slightly Sweet Vanilla Steamed Milk
Honey Pistachio Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Local Honey • Pistachio Syrup
Classic Miel
Local Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk
Spiced Miel
Mike's Hot Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce • Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup • Cinnamon Topping
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • White Chocolate Sauce
Caramel Mocha
Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce • Dark Chocolate Mocha Sauce
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Caramel Drizzle
Mocha Macchiato
Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Dark Chocolate Mocha Drizzle
16 oz. Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream
8 oz. Kids' Hot Chocolate
Kid Temperature Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream
Vanilla Lavender Chai Latte
Locally Sourced Vanilla Lavendar Chai • Steamed Milk
Bold Masala Chai Latte
Locally-Sourced Spiced Bold Masala Chai • Steamed Milk
Lavender London Fog Tea Latte
Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Lavender Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk
Traditional London Fog Latte
Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Vanilla Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk
Horchata Steamer
Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon • Caffeine Free
Horchata Latte
Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon
Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha
Rich White Chocolate • Sweet Raspberry • Double Lavazza Espresso • Steamed Milk • Light Foam • Candy Sprinkles
Rose Latte
16 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
24 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
16 oz. Cold Brew
24 oz. Cold Brew
Soups
Salads
Mediterranean Power Bowl
Grilled Chicken • Arugula • Quinoa • Hummus • Tomato • Feta • Red Onion • Cucumber • Balsamic Vinaigrette
Thai Power Bowl
Thai-infused Grains • Shaved Veggies • Grilled Chicken • Cilantro • Sesame Ginger Dressing • Salt & Pepper
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge • Bacon • Red Onion • Cherry Tomatoes • Original Blue Cheese Dressing • Salt & Pepper
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella Pearls • Cherry Tomatoes • Fresh Basil • Olive Oil • Balsamic Glaze • Arugula Bed • Salt & Pepper
Chicken Salad Salad
Signature Pecan Chicken Salad • Mixed Greens • Fresh Tomato Slices • Salt & Pepper
Sandwiches
Smokin' Gander
Smoked Turkey •Cream Cheese • Alfalfa Sprouts • Local Bacon Jam • Croissant
Caprese Panini
Mozzarella Pearls • Roasted Tomato • Fresh Basil • Fontina • Focaccia
Bro Joe's Special
Bacon • Cream Cheese • Mayo • Avocado • Tomato • Alfalfa Sprouts
Lotsa Cheese
Tulip Tree Fromage Frais • Fontina • Cheddar • Provolone
Big Griz
Ham • Pepper-jack • Kale Slaw Blend • Mustard • Pretzel Bun
Toasted Italian
Ham • Pepperoni • Salami • Pepper Jack • Banana Peppers • Tomato • Pesto Mayo •
Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant
Kids' Ham & Cheese Griller
Ham • Cheddar • Sourdough
Sides
Berry Fruit Cup
Fresh Strawberries • Red Grapes • Plump Blueberries
1950's Pasta Salad
Rotini Pasta • Tomatoes • Red Onion • Cucumber • Colby Jack Cheese • Vinaigrette Dressing • Savory Spices
Broad Ripple Chip Co. Chips
Local Kettle Chips from the Famous Broad Ripple Chip Company • Pair with our Parmesan Ranch for Extra Flavor!
Parmesan Ranch Dressing
Fresh • House-Made Ranch Dressing • Combined with Finely Grated Parmesan
3 Piece Bacon
3 Slices • Crispy • Applewood-Smoked
A la carte Pecan Chicken Salad
5 oz Scoop of our famous Pecan Chicken Salad
Drinks
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Lowfat Yogurt • Fresh Strawberries • Sweet Bananas
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
20 oz. Unsweetened Black Tea
Gourmet Rishi Black Tea • Unsweetened • Sustainably Cultivated
20 oz. Wildberry Hibiscus Tea
Non-Caffeinated • Unsweetened • Refreshing • Premium Rishi Tea • Fruit Notes
Rishi Hot Tea Selections
Rishi Botanical Teas • Hand-blended • Premium Organic Herbs and Spices.
Natalie's Fresh Lemonade
All Natural Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor • Gourmet Syrups
Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice
All Natural Florida Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor
Bottled Water
San Pelligrino
Circle Kombucha Selections
Soft Drinks
Milk
Market
-M- COFFEE Sweatshirt
-M- COFFEE So You Can Do Things Blue Long Sleeve Tee
-M- EATS To Fuel Your Passions Navy Long Sleeve Tee
-M- PASTRIES Because Life is Sweet White Long Sleeve Tee
-M- Distressed Denim Baseball Cap
Lilac Logo Tee
Steel Colored Logo Tee
Berry Colored Logo Tee
Main and Madison Travel Mug-HOT
10 oz. • Double Walled • Insulated • Stainless Steel • $1 Brewed Coffee refills with purchase
M Logo Glass Tea Tumbler
M Franklin Tote Bag
B. Happy Dream Big Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • White Chocolate • Pretzels
B. Happy Count Your Blessings Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Dried Cherries • Milk Chocolate
B. Happy Happy Trails Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Raisins • Chocolate Chips • Flaxseed • Split Peanuts
B. Happy So Happy Together Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Snickerdoodle Popcorn
B. Happy Go Lucky Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Milk Chocolate • Toffee • Rice Crispies
B. Happy Joy to the World Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Cranberries • White Chocolate • Dark Chocolate
B. Happy Keep Smunchy Peanut Butter
Locally Made Plain Peanut Butter
B. Happy Pay It Forward Peanut Butter
Locally Made Peanut Butter • Dried Apples • Cinnamon
B. Happy Don't Worry Peanut Butter
8 oz. B&B Apiaries Honey
Franklin Indiana Honey • Support Local
16 oz. B&B Apiaries Honey
Fresh Honey • Locally Sourced
Sesame Ginger Dressing
Locally Sourced • Salad Dressing • Marinade •Gluten-Free • Vegan
Sunny Honey Balsamic Dressing
Locally Sourced • Salad Dressing • Marinade •Gluten-Free • Vegan
Original Granola
Locally Sourced • Rolled Oats • Sunflower Seeds • Coconut • Pecans • Honey • Gluten-Free
4 oz Bag Broad Ripple Chip Co. Chips
4 oz. Bag of Classic Chips • A Local Favorite • Gluten-Free
Bacon Jam
Locally Sourced • Savory Bacon Marmalade
Bourbon Barrel Mustard
12 oz. Mike's Hot Honey
12 oz. Sweet Honey • Infused with Chilies • Enjoy in Coffee, on Ice Cream, or in Oatmeal
Lavazza Gran Riserva
Whole Bean • 2.2 Pounds • -M- In House Brewed Coffee
Lavazza Super Crema
Strawberry Fields Jam
Cheese and Ale Pretzel Popcorn
Caramel Bacon and Cheddar Popcorn
Ginger Peach Candle
Sun-Dried Linen Candle
High Tide Candle
Grapefruit Mango Candle
Pineapple Sage Candle
Honeysuckle Citrus Candle
Frittle Bag - Milk Chocolate
Frittle Bag- Classic
Cherry Butter Jam
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.
100 North Main St, Franklin, IN 46131