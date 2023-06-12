  • Home
Main & Madison Market Cafe Downtown Franklin

21 Reviews

$

100 North Main St

Franklin, IN 46131

Popular Items

Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

$11.50

Spinach Feta Tomato or Sausage Pepperjack

Toasted Italian

Toasted Italian

$13.50

Ham • Pepperoni • Salami • Pepper Jack • Banana Peppers • Tomato • Pesto Mayo •


Shareable Favorites

1 lb Pecan Chicken Salad

$16.00

1 lb House-Made Pecan Chicken Salad • All White Meat Chicken • Green Onions • Celery • Pecans * Signature Honey Sauce **Contains Pecans**

Whole Deep Dish Quiche (48-Hour Notice)

Whole Deep Dish Quiche (48-Hour Notice)

$33.00

House-Made, Deep-Dish Egg Custard • Savory Fillings • Fresh Flaky Crust • Ready to Heat & Serve • 48-Hour Notice Requested • Serves 8

Joe to Go - Shareable

$27.00

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee • Cups, Lids, Sugars, & Creamers • 12 Servings (8 oz.)

Family Carafe of Tea 96 oz

$27.00

Classic Hand-Blended Rishi Tea • Unsweetened • Recyclable Dispenser • Serves 6

Whole Lemon Raspberry Cake (48 hour notice)

Whole Lemon Raspberry Cake (48 hour notice)

$48.00Out of stock

A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer white cake with hints of fresh lemon and house-made raspberry compote. Perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.

Whole White Cake (48 hour notice)

$48.00

A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer white cake with vanilla frosting perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.

Whole Chocolate Cake (48 hour notice)

$48.00Out of stock

A Main and Madison signature item. An 8 inch, 3 layer chocolate cake with chocolate frosting perfectly sized for 10-12 people. Unadorned and unsliced.

Mix and Match

Mix and Match

$13.50

Choose Two: Soup, Salad, or Sandwich

Breakfast

Good Morning Ciabatta

Good Morning Ciabatta

$10.50

Bacon • Egg • Fontina • Tulip Tree Fromage Frais • Arugula •

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

$11.50

Spinach Feta Tomato or Sausage Pepperjack

Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone

Bagel w/ Ham, Egg, Provolone

$9.00

Savory Egg • Provolone Cheese • Sweet Ham • Locally-Made Wheat Bagel

Lox & Caper Bagel

Lox & Caper Bagel

$16.00

Cold-Smoked Salmon • Cream Cheese • Tomatoes • Capers • Red Onion • Touch of Dill • Toasted Everyseed Bagel

Yogurt And Granola Bowl

$8.50

Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt • Gluten-Free Local Granola • Fresh Blueberries • Local Honey

Nutty Granola

Nutty Granola

$9.00

Gluten-Free Granola • Oats • Sunflower Seeds • Almonds • Pecans • Splash of Almond Milk • Fresh Berry Fruit Cup • Vegan • Gluten-Free • - CONTAINS TREE NUTS -

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Locally-Made Bagels • Toasted to Perfection • Dollop of Fresh Cream Cheese

Butter Croissant With Local Jam

$5.25

House-Made Traditional Butter Croissant • Salted Butter • Local Blueberry Jam

Pistachio Avocado Toast

$6.50

Toasted whole grain bread • ripe avocado • chopped pistachio • Mike's Hot Honey

Gallette w/Bacon, Egg, Chive

Gallette w/Bacon, Egg, Chive

$7.00Out of stock

Savory Croissant Dough • Sunny Side Up Egg • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Rich Cheddar Cheese • Ripe Cherry Tomato • Fresh Chive Garnish • An M Original

Pastries

Butter Croissant With Local Jam

$5.25

House-Made Traditional Butter Croissant • Salted Butter • Local Blueberry Jam

Grizzant

Grizzant

$5.25

Classic Butter Croissant • Sweet Honey Glaze

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.75Out of stock

Flaky Croissant Pillow • Decadent Dark Chocolate Filling

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Sweet Croissant • Rich Almond Filling • Powdered Sugar Topping

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Croissant • Sweet Ham • Rich Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Pepper Jack Croissant

Bacon Pepper Jack Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Croissant • Hickory-Smoked Bacon • Pepper Jack Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Scratch-Made Cherry Tomato Sauce • Fresh Basil • Mozzarella Pearls • Pepperoni

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

A-Can't-Describe-it Favorite • Sweet Peanut Butter Filling

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious

Iced Sugar Cookie

$4.50Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

All-American Original • Big Enough to Share

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$4.50

Colossal Sized • Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend

Brownie Brick

Brownie Brick

$6.25Out of stock

Solid, Fudgy, Chocolate Decadence • Sized to Share

Seven Sinful Layer Bar

Seven Sinful Layer Bar

$6.25Out of stock

Graham Crust • Layers of Chocolate, Butterscotch, Coconut • Rich Filling

Brownie Border Package

$5.25

Perfectly Sized Edges • From Original Brownie Brick

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Semisweet Chocolate Chips • Turbinado Sugar

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Blueberries • Fresh Lemon Zest • Lemon Glaze

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Hand-Crafted Savory Scone • Tender Caramelized Onion • Fresh Goat Cheese Crumbles • Topped with Every-seed Seasoning

Roasted Strawberry & Goat Cheese Scone

Roasted Strawberry & Goat Cheese Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Handcrafted Buttery Scone • Roasted Strawberries • Tangy Goat Cheese • Sweet Strawberry Glaze

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.50Out of stock

8-Inch • 3 Layers • Rich • Fudgy • Chocolate Buttercream Icing • Unadorned

White Cake Slice

$5.50Out of stock

8-Inch • 3 Layers • Classic White Cake • Unadorned

Lemon Raspberry Cake Slice

Lemon Raspberry Cake Slice

$6.25Out of stock

Fluffy White Cake • Fresh Raspberry Filling • Lemon Raspberry Buttercream Icing

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling

Lemon Cream Cheese Danish

Lemon Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25Out of stock

House-Made Croissant Dough • Fresh Lemon Curd • Rich Cream Cheese Filling

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

House-Made, Rich Brioche Dough • M Signature Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Sweet Buttercream Icing.

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$8.25

Rich Brioche Dough • Sweet Pecan Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Gooey Softness • Big Enough to Share

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Freshly Baked • Plump Blueberries • Delicate Sugar Topping

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Delicately Baked • Fresh Bananas • Semisweet Chocolate

Coffee

12 oz. Coffee To Go

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee

16 oz. Coffee To Go

$3.25

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee

Joe to Go - Shareable

$27.00

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee • Cups, Lids, Sugars, & Creamers • 12 Servings (8 oz.)

Espresso Single Shot

Espresso Single Shot

$2.75

Single shot Lavazza espresso.

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$3.25

Double shot Lavazza espresso.

Americano

$3.00

12 ounces of hot water topped with a double shot Lavazza espresso

Cappuccino

$3.75

Lavazza Single Espresso • Milk foam

Cafe Latte

$4.70

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk• Sugar-free Vanilla Syrup

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Hazelnut Syrup

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce

Honey Lavendar Latte

Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Local Honey • Natural Lavender Syrup

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.70

Matcha Green Tea • Slightly Sweet Vanilla Steamed Milk

Honey Pistachio Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Local Honey • Pistachio Syrup

Classic Miel

$5.50

Local Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Spiced Miel

$5.50

Mike's Hot Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce • Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup • Cinnamon Topping

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • White Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce • Dark Chocolate Mocha Sauce

Caramel Macchiato

$5.70

Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Caramel Drizzle

Mocha Macchiato

$5.70

Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Dark Chocolate Mocha Drizzle

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream

8 oz. Kids' Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid Temperature Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream

Vanilla Lavender Chai Latte

$5.70

Locally Sourced Vanilla Lavendar Chai • Steamed Milk

Bold Masala Chai Latte

$5.70

Locally-Sourced Spiced Bold Masala Chai • Steamed Milk

Lavender London Fog Tea Latte

$5.50

Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Lavender Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk

Traditional London Fog Latte

$5.50

Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Vanilla Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk

Horchata Steamer

$5.00

Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon • Caffeine Free

Horchata Latte

$5.25

Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

$5.70

Rich White Chocolate • Sweet Raspberry • Double Lavazza Espresso • Steamed Milk • Light Foam • Candy Sprinkles

Rose Latte

$5.50

16 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.25

24 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$7.00

16 oz. Cold Brew

$5.25

24 oz. Cold Brew

$6.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Tender Broccoli • Creamy Cheddar

Chicken Poblano Soup

Tender Chicken • Black Beans • Sweet Corn • Bell Peppers • Creamy Finish • Crispy Tortilla Garnish

Salads

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Chicken • Arugula • Quinoa • Hummus • Tomato • Feta • Red Onion • Cucumber • Balsamic Vinaigrette

Thai Power Bowl

Thai Power Bowl

$14.00

Thai-infused Grains • Shaved Veggies • Grilled Chicken • Cilantro • Sesame Ginger Dressing • Salt & Pepper

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.50

Iceberg Wedge • Bacon • Red Onion • Cherry Tomatoes • Original Blue Cheese Dressing • Salt & Pepper

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.50

Fresh Mozzarella Pearls • Cherry Tomatoes • Fresh Basil • Olive Oil • Balsamic Glaze • Arugula Bed • Salt & Pepper

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Signature Pecan Chicken Salad • Mixed Greens • Fresh Tomato Slices • Salt & Pepper

Sandwiches

Smokin' Gander

Smokin' Gander

$13.00

Smoked Turkey •Cream Cheese • Alfalfa Sprouts • Local Bacon Jam • Croissant

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$13.25

Mozzarella Pearls • Roasted Tomato • Fresh Basil • Fontina • Focaccia

Bro Joe's Special

Bro Joe's Special

$12.75

Bacon • Cream Cheese • Mayo • Avocado • Tomato • Alfalfa Sprouts

Lotsa Cheese

Lotsa Cheese

$11.75

Tulip Tree Fromage Frais • Fontina • Cheddar • Provolone

Big Griz

Big Griz

$13.00

Ham • Pepper-jack • Kale Slaw Blend • Mustard • Pretzel Bun

Toasted Italian

Toasted Italian

$13.50

Ham • Pepperoni • Salami • Pepper Jack • Banana Peppers • Tomato • Pesto Mayo •

Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

House-Made Chicken Salad • Croissant

Kids' Ham & Cheese Griller

Kids' Ham & Cheese Griller

$6.50

Ham • Cheddar • Sourdough

Sides

Berry Fruit Cup

Berry Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fresh Strawberries • Red Grapes • Plump Blueberries

1950's Pasta Salad

$4.75

Rotini Pasta • Tomatoes • Red Onion • Cucumber • Colby Jack Cheese • Vinaigrette Dressing • Savory Spices

Broad Ripple Chip Co. Chips

Broad Ripple Chip Co. Chips

$3.50

Local Kettle Chips from the Famous Broad Ripple Chip Company • Pair with our Parmesan Ranch for Extra Flavor!

Parmesan Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Fresh • House-Made Ranch Dressing • Combined with Finely Grated Parmesan

3 Piece Bacon

$4.00

3 Slices • Crispy • Applewood-Smoked

A la carte Pecan Chicken Salad

A la carte Pecan Chicken Salad

$6.50

5 oz Scoop of our famous Pecan Chicken Salad

Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Lowfat Yogurt • Fresh Strawberries • Sweet Bananas

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25

20 oz. Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.50

Gourmet Rishi Black Tea • Unsweetened • Sustainably Cultivated

20 oz. Wildberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Non-Caffeinated • Unsweetened • Refreshing • Premium Rishi Tea • Fruit Notes

Rishi Hot Tea Selections

$3.50

Rishi Botanical Teas • Hand-blended • Premium Organic Herbs and Spices.

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

All Natural Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor • Gourmet Syrups

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

All Natural Florida Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00
Circle Kombucha Selections

Circle Kombucha Selections

$5.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Market

-M- COFFEE Sweatshirt

$30.00

-M- COFFEE So You Can Do Things Blue Long Sleeve Tee

$24.00

-M- EATS To Fuel Your Passions Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$24.00

-M- PASTRIES Because Life is Sweet White Long Sleeve Tee

$24.00

-M- Distressed Denim Baseball Cap

$17.00

Lilac Logo Tee

$12.00

Steel Colored Logo Tee

$12.00

Berry Colored Logo Tee

$12.00
Main and Madison Travel Mug-HOT

Main and Madison Travel Mug-HOT

$20.00Out of stock

10 oz. • Double Walled • Insulated • Stainless Steel • $1 Brewed Coffee refills with purchase

M Logo Glass Tea Tumbler

M Logo Glass Tea Tumbler

$25.00

M Franklin Tote Bag

$12.00

B. Happy Dream Big Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • White Chocolate • Pretzels

B. Happy Count Your Blessings Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Dried Cherries • Milk Chocolate

B. Happy Happy Trails Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Raisins • Chocolate Chips • Flaxseed • Split Peanuts

B. Happy So Happy Together Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Snickerdoodle Popcorn

B. Happy Go Lucky Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Milk Chocolate • Toffee • Rice Crispies

B. Happy Joy to the World Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Cranberries • White Chocolate • Dark Chocolate

B. Happy Keep Smunchy Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Plain Peanut Butter

B. Happy Pay It Forward Peanut Butter

$8.50

Locally Made Peanut Butter • Dried Apples • Cinnamon

B. Happy Don't Worry Peanut Butter

$8.50

8 oz. B&B Apiaries Honey

$8.00

Franklin Indiana Honey • Support Local

16 oz. B&B Apiaries Honey

$12.00

Fresh Honey • Locally Sourced

Sesame Ginger Dressing

$7.00

Locally Sourced • Salad Dressing • Marinade •Gluten-Free • Vegan

Sunny Honey Balsamic Dressing

$7.00Out of stock

Locally Sourced • Salad Dressing • Marinade •Gluten-Free • Vegan

Original Granola

$7.00

Locally Sourced • Rolled Oats • Sunflower Seeds • Coconut • Pecans • Honey • Gluten-Free

4 oz Bag Broad Ripple Chip Co. Chips

$4.00

4 oz. Bag of Classic Chips • A Local Favorite • Gluten-Free

Bacon Jam

$8.50

Locally Sourced • Savory Bacon Marmalade

Bourbon Barrel Mustard

$7.50

12 oz. Mike's Hot Honey

$9.50

12 oz. Sweet Honey • Infused with Chilies • Enjoy in Coffee, on Ice Cream, or in Oatmeal

Lavazza Gran Riserva

$31.00

Whole Bean • 2.2 Pounds • -M- In House Brewed Coffee

Lavazza Super Crema

$33.00

Strawberry Fields Jam

$6.50

Cheese and Ale Pretzel Popcorn

$5.50Out of stock

Caramel Bacon and Cheddar Popcorn

$5.50Out of stock

Ginger Peach Candle

$18.95

Sun-Dried Linen Candle

$18.95

High Tide Candle

$18.95

Grapefruit Mango Candle

$18.95

Pineapple Sage Candle

$18.95

Honeysuckle Citrus Candle

$18.95

Frittle Bag - Milk Chocolate

$7.50

Frittle Bag- Classic

$6.75

Cherry Butter Jam

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.

Website

Location

100 North Main St, Franklin, IN 46131

Directions

