Main & Madison Micro 1125 W. Jefferson Street

Breakfast

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

Deep Dish Quiche Slice

$11.50

Spinach Feta Tomato or Sausage Pepperjack

Yogurt And Granola Bowl

$8.50

Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt • Gluten-Free Local Granola • Fresh Blueberries • Local Honey

Nutty Granola

Nutty Granola

$9.00

Gluten-Free Granola • Oats • Sunflower Seeds • Almonds • Pecans • Splash of Almond Milk • Fresh Berry Fruit Cup • Vegan • Gluten-Free • - CONTAINS TREE NUTS -

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Locally-Made Bagels • Toasted to Perfection • Dollop of Fresh Cream Cheese

French Croissant With Butter

$5.25

House-Made Traditional Butter Croissant • Salted Butter

Gallette w/Bacon, Egg, Chive

Gallette w/Bacon, Egg, Chive

$7.00

Savory Croissant Dough • Sunny Side Up Egg • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Rich Cheddar Cheese • Ripe Cherry Tomato • Fresh Chive Garnish • An M Original

Pastries

French Croissant With Butter

$5.25

House-Made Traditional Butter Croissant • Salted Butter

Grizzant

Grizzant

$5.25

Classic Butter Croissant • Sweet Honey Glaze

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.75

Flaky Croissant Pillow • Decadent Dark Chocolate Filling

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.75

Sweet Croissant • Rich Almond Filling • Powdered Sugar Topping

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Savory Croissant • Sweet Ham • Rich Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Pepper Jack Croissant

Bacon Pepper Jack Croissant

$8.00

Savory Croissant • Hickory-Smoked Bacon • Pepper Jack Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza Croissant

$8.00

Scratch-Made Cherry Tomato Sauce • Fresh Basil • Mozzarella Pearls • Pepperoni

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00

A-Can't-Describe-it Favorite • Sweet Peanut Butter Filling

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.50

Locally-Chosen Favorite • Classic • Oversized • Delicious

Iced Sugar Cookie

$4.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

All-American Original • Big Enough to Share

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$4.50

Colossal Sized • Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend

Brownie Brick

Brownie Brick

$6.25

Solid, Fudgy, Chocolate Decadence • Sized to Share

Seven Sinful Layer Bar

Seven Sinful Layer Bar

$6.25

Graham Crust • Layers of Chocolate, Butterscotch, Coconut • Rich Filling

Brownie Border Package

$5.25

Perfectly Sized Edges • From Original Brownie Brick

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.75

Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Semisweet Chocolate Chips • Turbinado Sugar

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.75

Hand-crafted Buttery Scone • Blueberries • Fresh Lemon Zest • Lemon Glaze

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Scone

$4.75

Hand-Crafted Savory Scone • Tender Caramelized Onion • Fresh Goat Cheese Crumbles • Topped with Every-seed Seasoning

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

House-Made Croissant Dough • Plump Blueberries • Rich Cream Cheese Filling

Lemon Cream Cheese Danish

Lemon Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

House-Made Croissant Dough • Fresh Lemon Curd • Rich Cream Cheese Filling

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.75

House-Made, Rich Brioche Dough • M Signature Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Sweet Buttercream Icing.

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$8.25

Rich Brioche Dough • Sweet Pecan Cinnamon Sugar Filling • Gooey Softness • Big Enough to Share

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

Freshly Baked • Plump Blueberries • Delicate Sugar Topping

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.75

Delicately Baked • Fresh Bananas • Semisweet Chocolate

Coffee

12 oz. Coffee To Go

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee

16 oz. Coffee To Go

$3.25

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee

Joe to Go - Shareable

$27.00

Freshly Brewed Lavazza Coffee • Cups, Lids, Sugars, & Creamers • 12 Servings (8 oz.)

Cafe Latte

$4.70

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk• Sugar-free Vanilla Syrup

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Hazelnut Syrup

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce

Honey Lavendar Latte

Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.50

Local Honey • Natural Lavender Syrup

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.70

Matcha Green Tea • Slightly Sweet Vanilla Steamed Milk

Honey Pistachio Latte

$5.50

Local Honey • Natural Pistachio Syrup

Classic Miel

$5.50

Local Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Spiced Miel

$5.50

Mike's Hot Honey • Cinnamon • Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Rich Caramel Sauce • Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup • Cinnamon Topping

Horchata Latte

$5.50

Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon

Espresso Single Shot

Espresso Single Shot

$2.75

Single shot Lavazza espresso.

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$3.25

Double shot Lavazza espresso.

Americano

$3.25

12 Ounces Hot Water • Lavazza Double Shot Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.75

Lavazza Single Espresso • Steamed Milk Foam

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • White Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Lavazza Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Rich Caramel Sauce • Dark Chocolate Mocha Sauce

Caramel Macchiato

$5.70

Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Caramel Drizzle

Mocha Macchiato

$5.70

Vanilla Sweetened Steamed Milk • Marked With Lavazza Double Espresso • Dark Chocolate Mocha Drizzle

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream

8 oz. Kids' Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid Temperature Steamed Milk • Dark Chocolate Mocha • Housemade Whipped Cream

Vanilla Lavender Chai Latte

$5.70

Locally Sourced Vanilla Lavendar Chai • Steamed Milk

Bold Masala Chai Latte

$5.70

Locally-Sourced Spiced Bold Masala Chai • Steamed Milk

Lavender London Fog Tea Latte

$5.50

Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Lavender Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk

Traditional London Fog Latte

$5.50

Rishi Earl Grey Hot Tea • Vanilla Syrup • Steamed Frothy Milk

Mint Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea Powder • Lively Peppermint Syrup • Silky Frothed Milk

Irish Cream Latte

$5.50

Rich Irish Cream Syrup • Pure Cane Sugar • Frothed Milk • Cocoa Dusting

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Dark Chocolate Sauce • Rich Caramel • Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Peppermint Mocha

$5.70

Dark Chocolate • Peppermint Syrup • Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Candy Cane Garnish

Horchata Steamer

$5.00

Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon • Caffeine Free

Horchata Latte

$5.50

Double Espresso • Steamed Milk • Vanilla Syrup • Cane Sugar • Cinnamon

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

$5.70

Rich White Chocolate • Sweet Raspberry • Double Lavazza Espresso • Steamed Milk • Light Foam • Candy Sprinkles

Dark Chocolate Cherry Mocha

$5.70

Butter Pecan Latte

$5.70

16 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.25

24 oz Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$7.00

16 oz. Cold Brew

$5.25

24 oz. Cold Brew

$6.00

Other Drinks

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Lowfat Yogurt • Fresh Strawberries • Sweet Bananas

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.25

20 oz. Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.50

Gourmet Rishi Black Tea • Unsweetened • Sustainably Cultivated

20 oz. Wildberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Non-Caffeinated • Unsweetened • Refreshing • Premium Rishi Tea • Fruit Notes

-M- Tumbler Tea Refill

$1.00

Katy H's Special Tea

$4.00

Katy Howe's Wildberry Hibiscus/Black Tea combination with JUST the right amount of Blackberry Syrup!!

Rishi Hot Tea Selections

$3.50

Rishi Botanical Teas • Hand-blended • Premium Organic Herbs and Spices.

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

All Natural Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor • Gourmet Syrups

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

All Natural Florida Citrus • Fresh-Squeezed Flavor

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00
Circle Kombucha Selections

Circle Kombucha Selections

$5.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Milk

$3.00
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pleasantly located in the front atrium of Johnson Memorial Hospital, Main & Madison Micro is the little sister to our original location in Historic Downtown Franklin. We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted Lavazza coffees, lattes and other specialties.

Location

1125 W. Jefferson Street, Franklin, IN 46131

Directions

