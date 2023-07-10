Main & Madison Micro 1125 W. Jefferson Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pleasantly located in the front atrium of Johnson Memorial Hospital, Main & Madison Micro is the little sister to our original location in Historic Downtown Franklin. We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted Lavazza coffees, lattes and other specialties.
Location
1125 W. Jefferson Street, Franklin, IN 46131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
No Reviews
1071 West Jefferson Street Franklin, IN 46131
View restaurant
Main & Madison Market Cafe - Downtown Franklin
4.5 • 21
100 North Main St Franklin, IN 46131
View restaurant
75 North Baldwin Street - Pizza & Libations
No Reviews
75 North Baldwin Street Bargersville, IN 46106
View restaurant
13 South Baldwin Street - Taxman Bargersville
No Reviews
13 South Baldwin Street Bargersville, IN 46106
View restaurant
Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge - Thanks for choosing us
4.5 • 533
209 IN-135 Trafalgar, IN 46181
View restaurant