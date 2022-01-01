Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Main and Market Annapolis, MD

791 Reviews

$$

914 Bay Ridge Rd

Annapolis, MD 21403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CAKES

Mini Muffin

Mini Muffin

$1.25
12 Minis

12 Minis

$15.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$6.00

Spice Cake With Maple

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Carrot Cake Par Short Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$7.00

Germany Choc Cake

$7.00

Decadent Cake

$7.00

CUPCAKES

Single Cupcake

$3.25

Cupcake, Fancy

$3.75

Mini Carrot Cake Cupcakes (12 Doz)

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Soda & Tea

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chai Latte

$6.00

Cold Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lipton Hot Tea

$2.75

Mighty Leaf Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.75

Perrier

$3.50

Fruit Juice

$4.00+

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00+

Milk

$4.00+

1/2 Gallon Spiced Tea (Cold)

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Ice Tea (Cold)

$12.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer (NA)

$4.00

City Brewing Ginger Beer (DC)

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Main & Market, we specialize in comfort gourmet food. Our café is where you can enjoy time with friends or a break from the office in our casually elegant dining room. We take pride in our reputation for excellent food, superb presentation, and unparalleled client satisfaction. Main & Market is a favorite among Annapolis locals, boasting a reputation as the neighborhood café in Bay Ridge. The ambiance is casual and comfortable, and where one can feel right at home.

Website

Location

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Directions

Gallery
Main & Market image
Main & Market image
Main & Market image
Main & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Red Wine Bar - Annapolis
orange star4.3 • 910
189B Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Armadillos Bar & Grill
orange star3.9 • 420
132 Dock St Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Light House Bistro
orange star4.7 • 851
202 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Dangerously Delicious - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
212-214 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
112A Annapolis Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston