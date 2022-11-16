Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Squeeze 763 West Montrose Street

763 West Montrose Street

Clermont, FL 34711

Specialty Lemonade

The Main Squeeze

$6.95

Strawberry Fields

$6.95

Arnold Palmer

$6.95

The Soothing Sipper

$6.95

Citrus Sunrise

$6.95

Berry Burst

$6.95

Montrose Mojito

$6.95

Cool as a Cucumber

$6.95

WaterLemon

$6.95

Golden Ginger

$6.95

Blue Orchid

$6.95

Downtown Detox

$6.95

Elderflower

$6.95

Coconut

$6.95

Special Lemonade

$6.95

Lemon Zesties

Brazilian Lemonade

$7.95

Orange Zesty

$7.95

Lemon Zesty

$7.95

Strawberry Zesty

$7.95

Main Slushies

Reg Slushy

$5.25

Large Slushy

$6.25

Treats

Tasty Lemon Treats

$4.75

Paletas

$5.00

Specialty Paletas

$6.50

Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Specialty Sodas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
763 West Montrose Street, Clermont, FL 34711

