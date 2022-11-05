Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Pho & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6924 Beach Blvd Unit K-240

Buena Park, CA 90621

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pho
Fried Rice
P6. Shredded Chicken Pho

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.25

Shrimp & Ground Pork, Taro, Onions, Thin Rice Noodles, Dried Mushrom & Jicama. Wrapped in an Egg Roll Shell

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.50

Choice of meats, Vermicelli Noodles, Cucumber & Lettuce. Wrapped in rice paper.

Fried Wonton

Fried Wonton

$8.00Out of stock

Ground pork & shrimp, green onion, shallots and house seasoning. Wrapped in an egg dough shell. Deep fried to perfection.

Wings

Wings

$10.00

1st and 2nd joint wings. Deep fried and choice of seasoning or sauce

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Chicken breast chunks, marinated in our house seasoning batter and panko breading. Deep fried to perfection.

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Deveined shrimp marinated in our house seasoning and wrapped in eggroll shell. Deep fried to perfection.

Taro Taco

Taro Taco

$2.25

Choice of meats, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber & Cilantro on a taro taco shell

Taco Deal (3)

Taco Deal (3)

$6.00

3 Taro Taco for Only $6. Choice of meats, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber & Cilantro on a taro taco shell

Taro Chips

French Fries

$4.00
Main Street Signature Salad

Main Street Signature Salad

$10.00

Hand cut lettuce, tossed with fresh jicama, thin cut cucumber, carrots, thin sliced red onion, sprinkle with toasted sesame seed and our signature citrus dressing on a crispy rice paper shell.

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$8.50

Choice of Grilled Meat, Daikon, Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Cilantro on our toasted warm baguette.

(2) Banh Mi Deal

(2) Banh Mi Deal

$15.00

Choice of Grilled Meats, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Cilantro on our toasted warm baguette.

Stir Fry Noodles

House Special Stir Fried Noodles

House Special Stir Fried Noodles

$18.50

Choice of Crispy or Soft Rice or Egg Noodle, Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Calamari, Fishball, Scallop, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots & Mushroom.

Seafood Stir Fried Noodles

Seafood Stir Fried Noodles

$17.50

Choice of Crispy or Soft Rice or Egg Noodle, Shrimp, Calamari, Fishball, Scallop, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots & Mushroom.

Shrimp Stir Fried Noodles

Shrimp Stir Fried Noodles

$15.50

Choice of Crispy or Soft Rice or Egg Noodle, Shrimp, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots & Mushroom.

Stir Fried Noodles

Stir Fried Noodles

$13.50

Choice of Crispy or Soft Rice or Egg Noodle, Beef or Chicken, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots & Mushroom.

Pho Noodle Soups

Create Your Own Pho

Create Your Own Pho

$8.50+

2 Choice of Meats, Rice Noodle, Choice of Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P1. Rare Steak Pho

P1. Rare Steak Pho

$7.50+

Rare Steak, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P2. Combo Pho w/Rare Steak

P2. Combo Pho w/Rare Steak

$9.50+

Rare Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P3. Combo Pho w/Well Done Brisket

P3. Combo Pho w/Well Done Brisket

$9.50+

Well Done Steak, Flank, Fat Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P4. Beef Ball Noodle Pho

P4. Beef Ball Noodle Pho

$7.50+

Beef Ball, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P5. Dice Rare Steak Pho

P5. Dice Rare Steak Pho

$7.50+

Dice Rare Steak, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P6. Shredded Chicken Pho

P6. Shredded Chicken Pho

$7.50+

Shredded Chicken, Rice Noodle, Chicken Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P7. Oxtail Pho

P7. Oxtail Pho

$11.00+

Oxtail, Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

P8. Beef Ball Soup

P8. Beef Ball Soup

$8.00+

Beef Ball, NO Rice Noodle, Beef Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$7.50+

Broccoli, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Mushrooms, Carrots, Tofu, Rice Noodle, Vegan Broth, Green Onion, Cilantro & Onions

Family Pho Meal

Family Pho Meal

$38.00

Family Pho Meal: Comes with 2 Reg Bowl Pho, 1 Mini Bowl Pho & Springroll (2)

Hu Tieu Soup

Shrimp & Pork Noodle Soup

Shrimp & Pork Noodle Soup

$13.50

Shrimp & BBQ Pork, Chicken Broth, Rice Noodle, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup

Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.50

Shredded Chicken, Chicken Broth, Rice Noodle, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Pork & Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.00

BBQ Pork, Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Ball, Chicken Broth, Rice Noodle, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Seafood Noodle Soup

Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Fish Ball, Chicken Broth, Rice Noodle, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$11.50

Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Mushroom, Tofu, Bok Choy, Carrots, Chicken Broth, Rice Noodle,Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00Out of stock

4 Wonton, Chicken Broth, Egg Noodle, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Wonton Soup

$11.00Out of stock

6 Wonton, Chicken Broth, NO Noodles, Bok Choy, Carrots, Chopped Garlic, Chopped Green Onion & Cilantro, Fried Shallots

Udon Noodles

Tomy Spicy Noodle Soup

Tomy Spicy Noodle Soup

$12.00

Smoked Shredded Beef, Udon Noodle,Spicy Beef Broth, Pineapple Chunks, Julienne Green Onion & Red Cabbage

Rice Platters

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Red Rice, Pickled Cabbage & Daikon, Cucumber & Tomato

Shaken Beef Cubes

Shaken Beef Cubes

$15.00

Stir Fried Beef Cube, Jasimine Rice, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Chopped Garlic & House Salad

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$15.00

Chopped Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Eggs,Long Grain Rice, Green Onion, Onion

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Choice of Meat, Eggs,Long Grain Rice, Green Onion, Onion

Spicy Haisan

Spicy Haisan

$24.00

Seafood Delight, flavored with our in-house spicy tomato sauce, sauteed with celery & bean sprouts. Seafood includes: Clams, Green Mussel, Calamari, Peeled Shrimp, Shell-On Shrimp, Octopus Pulp. Served with 2 rice bowl

Vung Tau Spicy Shrimp

Vung Tau Spicy Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

1/2 lbs of shrimp sauteed in our spicy tomato sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice

Broken Rice Platters

Grilled Pork Chop Broken Rice

Grilled Pork Chop Broken Rice

$14.00+

Grilled Pork Chop, Broken Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage & Carrots

Grilled Pork Broken Rice

Grilled Pork Broken Rice

$13.00+

Grilled Pork, Broken Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage & Carrots

Grilled Chicken Broken Rice

Grilled Chicken Broken Rice

$13.00+

Grilled Chicken, Broken Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage & Carrots

Grilled Beef Short Ribs Broken Rice

Grilled Beef Short Ribs Broken Rice

$18.00+

Grilled Beef Short Ribs, Broken Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage & Carrots

Grilled Shrimp Broken Rice

Grilled Shrimp Broken Rice

$14.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Broken Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage & Carrots

Rice Vermicelli

Vermicelli Eggrolls

Vermicelli Eggrolls

$13.00

3 Eggroll, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

Vermicelli w/Grilled Pork

Vermicelli w/Grilled Pork

$13.00+

Grilled Pork, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

Vermicelli w/Grilled Chicken

$13.00+

Grilled Chicken, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

Vermicelli w/Grilled Shrimp

Vermicelli w/Grilled Shrimp

$14.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

Vermicelli w/Grilled Short Rib

Vermicelli w/Grilled Short Rib

$18.00+

Grilled Short Rib, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

House Special Vermicelli

House Special Vermicelli

$16.50

Grilled Chicken & Pork, 2 Shrimp, 1 Eggroll, Vermicelli Noodle, Lettuce, Julienne Cucumber, Pickle Daikon & Carrots, Vermicelli Noodle, Fish Sauce, Chopped Peanuts & Oil Green Onion

Coffee

Hot Black Coffee

$4.50

Iced Black Coffee

$4.50

Hot Coffee w/Condensed Milk

$5.50

Ice Coffee w/Condensed Milk

$5.50

Main St Iced Coffee

$5.50

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Prepper

$3.00

MinuteMaid Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Website

Location

6924 Beach Blvd Unit K-240, Buena Park, CA 90621

Directions

