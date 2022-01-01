Main Street Bakery and Café imageView gallery

Main Street Bakery and Café

92 Main Street

Keystone, IA 52249

sweets

Dipped Strawberries

$1.25

Cake Push Pop

$3.00

Parfait Cups

$4.50

Tarts 3"

$4.50

Cannoli

$3.00

Gourmet Cupcake

$3.00

Cake by the Slice

$4.00

Big Cookie

$4.00

Cookie 12 ct

$8.00

Pie by the Slice

$3.00

Cheesecake by the Slice

$5.00

Whole Pie

$15.00

Whole Cheesecake

$75.00

Pumpkin Bar single

$3.00

Brownie Single

$4.00

Banana Bar Single

$3.00

Dessert Breads whole loaf

$6.00

Puppy chow 12oz to go cup

$3.00

Puppy Chow pound

$6.00

Party mix 12 oz to go cup

$3.00

Party mix pound

$6.00

Cotton Candy bucket

$5.00

Cotton Candy bag

$3.00

Unicorn Mix 12 oz to go

$3.00

Unicorn Mix pound

$6.00

Woopie Pie

$3.50

Scotcheroos single

$3.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00

Cinn Crunch Bar single

$3.00

Angel Food Cake

$12.00

Cinnamon Crispies

$3.00

Coco Bombs small

$4.00

Coco Bombs Large

$6.00

Coco Bombs Seasonal Packaging

$8.00

12" Round Cookie

$18.00

Dipped oreos

$1.50

Devil Dogs

$3.50

Decorated cookies

$3.00

Cheesecake cone

$4.50

Guinness brownies

$4.50

Blarney Stones

$4.50

angel food flips

$3.00

Irish apple cake

$3.50

Dutch Letters

$3.50

Baklava

$3.50

Salted Nut Roll bar

$3.50

Fruit Pillows

$4.50

No bake cookies

$3.00

Almond Roll

$3.00

Blueberry Crumble

$3.50

Apple Crumble

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cream Puffs

$4.00

Cream Horns

$4.00

Eclairs

$4.00

Cake Truffles

$2.00

Braid

$4.00

Lemon bar

$3.50

Cake slice

$4.50

Cake truffles

$1.50

Tres Leche

$4.00

Churro

$1.00

Fruit Tart

$4.00

Macarons

$1.50

Whoopie pie

$4.00

Caramel apples

$4.00

Napoleon

$4.50

pretzel rod

$1.50

Fudge Bar

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.00

Rice Crispy Bar

$4.00

Pumpkin Bar

$4.00

Mini Cakes

$5.00

breakfast

Donut or Pastry

$2.00

Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Danish

$3.00

Pecan Roll

$4.00

The Whole Farm Casserole

$6.50

Eggs, Hashbrowns, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese, bacon, chives

Classic Casserole

$5.50

Eggs, potato, bacon, cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50

Fresh biscuit split and topped with sausage peppered gravy

Breakfast burrito

$6.50

hashbrowns, eggs, sausage, cheese, peppers. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Turnovers

$3.00

Elephant Ears

$3.00

Scones

$4.00

Avocado tost

$4.00

Muffins

$3.00

French Toast casserole meal

$8.50

Kolaches

$3.00

Flour, sugar, egg, vanilla, salt, crisco, fruit filling, butter

sandwiches

Pizza Panini

$9.60

galic spread, mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni

Cuban

$9.60

spicy brown mustard, ham, pickles, swiss

Thanksgiving (seasonal)

$9.00

turkey, cranberry sauce, cheese, stuffing

Reuben

$9.60

corned beef, sourcrout, thousand island

Buffalo

$9.60

buffalo chicken, cheese

Fluffernutter

$8.60

peanutbutter, marshmallow cream, bananas (optional)

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.60

Mac & Cheese Melt

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.60

PB&J

$6.00

peanut butter and grape jelly

Build your own Panini

$9.60

Build your own Sandwich

$9.60

Build your own Sub

$10.00

Blt

$8.60

Bangers and mash

$6.50

Breakfast Panini

$9.60

Veggie Pizza Bagels

$5.50

Pinwheels

$6.00

Crab Rangoon Panini

$9.60

Cheeseburger panini

$9.60

Ham and Apple Panini

$9.60

salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Blakc beans, corn, tortila chips, mixed greens, peppers, onions, tomatos

Summer Salad (only in season)

$10.00

strawberries, blueberries, fets, mixed greens

Caesar Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, parmesian, house croutonsm black pepper, caesar dressing

Asian Salad (seasonally)

$10.00

mixed greens, mandrain oranges, almonds, seasame croutons, vegg

soups

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Brea bowl of soup

$6.00

sides

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Fruit

$1.00

Potato Salad (seasonally)

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

macaroni Salad

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

drinks

Black Coffee 8 oz

$2.00

Black Coffee endless cup

$2.00

Iced Tea 16 oz

$2.50

Lemonaid 16oz

$2.50

Pepsi product cans

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.89

Café au lait 12oz

$3.00

coffee with steamed milk

Iced Coffee 16 ounce

$5.00

cold brew mocha

$5.00

Iced Chai Tea 12oz

$5.00

cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

espresso, foam, milk

Macchiato 12oz

$3.00

frothes milk on bottom, shot of espresso on top

Frappe

$6.50

Hot Tea (Tazo)

$3.00

Apple Cider (seasonally)

Hot chocolate 12oz

$3.00

steamed milk, ghiradelli chocolate

milk

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Rockstar

$2.89

Latte 8oz

$3.00

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Mocha 8oz

$3.00

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Black Coffee 16oz

$4.00

Extra shot

$1.50

Pump of flavor

$0.50

Iced coffee 16ounce

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Macchiato 16oz

$5.00

Iced Coffee 22oz

$7.00

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.50

Lemonade 22oz

$3.50

Bang

$2.89

Alani Nu

$2.89

Gatorade

$2.25

Propell

$2.25

Frappe 22oz

$8.50

8 oz cappuccino

$3.00

retail

Whole roasted coffee beans 5 oz

Whole roasted coffee beans 8 oz

Tshirts

$15.00

Hats

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00

Room Rental

Cotton candy machine rental

popcorn machine rental

Cake stand rental

wine

wine flight 4 choices

$10.00

Wine Slush 16oz

$6.00

Ackerman bottle

$14.50

Fireside bottle

$14.50

Frisky Fox

$21.00

Wine Slush 24oz.

$8.00

beer

beer flight

Bg Grove Easy Eddy

$3.50

Big Grove Boomtown

$3.50

Big Grove Wheat

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelle Ultra

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.00

Brech Juice Drop Hazy IPA

$3.25

Millstream Brewery Family Kolsch Ale

$3.50

Millstream Brewery Backroad

$3.50

Exile Ruthie

$3.25

Big Grove Case (6 pack)

$12.50

Benton County Brewing Company

$4.50

cocktails

Classic Bloody Mary

$6.00

Classic Bloody Mary made with Habanero wine from Frisky Fox Vineyard, Bloody Mary mix, seasoning salt and a celery stalk

Loaded Bloody Mary

$15.00

Loaded with. grilled cheese, celery stalk, cheese cubes, tomato, bacon, beef stick, pearl onion, pickle, olives with rimming salt, Frisky Fox Vineyard Habanero Wine and our signature Bloody Mary mix!

Cutwater White Russian

$4.50

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$4.50

Malibu Pineapple

$3.50

Malibu Watermelon

$3.50

Truly Lemon

$3.50

Truly Punch

$3.50

Dogfish Strawberry Vodka

$4.50

Dogfish Orange Vodka

$4.50

Specials

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$12.50

crab salad sandwich

$6.50

Beef and Noodles

$8.00

pulled pork meal

$10.00

Turkey gravy

$10.00

Lasagna Meal

$12.00

Taco meal

$12.00

Nachos

$8.00

Cheeseburger Meal

$9.50

Mac and Cheese meal

$4.00

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham Dinner

$8.00

Chicken Enchilada Meal

$10.50

Chicken Alfredo with garlic bread

$12.00

Maid-rite and chips meal

$8.00

Chicken Street Tacos and Corn

$8.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Soup Grilled Cheese meal

$9.50

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.00

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$9.50

Shrimp Poboy and coleslaw

$9.50

Pasta Diablo and Chips

$9.50

French dip with chips or soup

$10.50

Ribeye Meal

$12.00

halloween kids meal

$8.00

Smoked chicken sandwich meal

$10.00

Hamball Dinner

$12.00

Potato Bar

$8.00

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Kids Breakfast Buffet 10 and under

$10.00

The Black Mule

Tumbler

$35.00

Tumbler with Glitter

$40.00

The Ditzy Blonde

Earrings

$5.00

JAB Sweets

Freeze Dried Candy

$9.00

Small Freeze Dried Candy

$8.00

Pizza by the slice

slice

$3.00

Pizza

Medium Thin Crust

$10.00

Large Thin Crust

$13.00

Breadstick 1/2 order (6)

$5.00

Dessert Pizza

$13.00

Salad

$8.00

Medium Thick

$11.00
$14.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made to order sandwiches, scratch made soups, hot breakfast, handcrafted coffee drinks, baked goods, pastries, custom cakes

Location

92 Main Street, Keystone, IA 52249

