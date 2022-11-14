Main picView gallery

Main Street Bar and Grill 345 N Main St

No reviews yet

345 N Main St

Renville, MN 56284

Cheeseburger
Western Burger
Chicken Strip Basket

Appetizers

Cheddar Pretzel Bites

$6.95
Cheese Curds

$7.50
French Fries - Large

$5.00
French Fries - Small

$2.50
Green Beans

$6.95
Ham & Cheese Balls

$7.50
Harvest Bites

$6.95
Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50
Mac And Cheese Bites

$6.95
Mini Tacos

$7.50

$7.50
Mushrooms

$6.95
Onion Ring - Large

$7.50
Onion Rings - Small

$3.75

$6.95
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95
Fall Sampler

$14.95

Chicken strips, harvest bites, cheddar pretzel poppers, pickle spears, cheese curds, mini tacos, onion rings

Main Street Sampler

$14.95

Chicken strips, breaded mushrooms, ham and cheese balls, mac n cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, fried green beans, cream cheese poppers

Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.95
Bone In Wings

$11.95

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, carrots, bacon, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing. Extra charge for additional dressings.

Side Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing. Extra charge for additional dressings.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black beans, corn, cheese, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing. Extra charge for additional dressings.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken, tomato, onion, carrots, bacon, cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Burgers

All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast. *Eggs and hamburger may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a certain medical condition.
Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Topped with American cheese and bacon. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Big Cheesy

$8.75

Topped with American, Swiss and cheddar cheese. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Burger Of Month

$10.45

Our August Burger of the Month is the Doritos Taco Burger! Our juicy 1/3lb burger is topped with creamy nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a flavorful taco spread, and topped with the star of the show- Doritos!

California Burger

$8.25

Topped with lettuce, mayo, onions and tomato. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Topped with American cheese. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Chicky Burger

$8.75

Topped with American cheese, bacon and a fried egg. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Hamburger

$7.25

All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.50

Topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Olive Burger

$8.50

Topped with Swiss cheese and green olives. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Philly Burger

$9.25

Topped with pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, and onion. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Western Burger

$9.25

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, fried onions, mayo and BBQ sauce. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$8.75

Topped with cheddar cheese, peanut butter, and bacon. All burgers are 1/3 lb. of fresh USDA ground beef, served medium well. Add fries or tots for $2.50, onion rings for $3.75, coleslaw for $1.00. Sub any burger with a grilled chicken breast.

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.95

Each basket served with french fries or tater tots and coleslaw. Sub onion rings for 1.25.

Cod Basket

$9.95

Each basket served with french fries or tater tots and coleslaw. Sub onion rings for 1.25.

Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Each basket served with french fries or tater tots and coleslaw. Sub onion rings for 1.25.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.25

Includes french fries or tater tots.

$6.25

Includes french fries or tater tots.

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.25

Includes french fries or tater tots.

B.O.B. (Breakfast on a Bun)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese BoB

$3.95

$3.50

$2.95

$4.95

$3.50

Pizza

$13.00

$11.00

$13.00

$10.00

$13.00

$13.00

$13.00Out of stock

$12.00

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Main Street Bar and Grill is the perfect atmosphere for enjoying amazing food, socializing with neighbors and friends, and having fun! Stop by and stay a while!

345 N Main St, Renville, MN 56284

