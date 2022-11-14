Main Street Bar and Grill 345 N Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Main Street Bar and Grill is the perfect atmosphere for enjoying amazing food, socializing with neighbors and friends, and having fun! Stop by and stay a while!
Location
345 N Main St, Renville, MN 56284
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grandview Valley Winery - 42703 Grandview Ave
No Reviews
42703 Grandview Ave Belview, MN 56214
View restaurant