Main Street Bistro - Lunch

Soups & Salads

Chicken or Shrimp
$2.00
Chopped Salad
$11.50
House Salad
$10.50
Soup of the Day - Bowl
$6.50
Soup of the Day - Cup
$3.50
Southwest Salad
$11.00
Spinach Salad
$11.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese
$5.50
BLTA
$10.75
Caprese Panini
$11.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.50
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
$10.75
Chicken Salad
$10.75
Egg Salad
$10.50
Ham & Tomato Panini
$11.00
Main Street Club
$12.25
Southwest Wrap
$11.50
Turkey Avocado Panini
$11.50
Vegetarian Hummus Wrap
$11.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla
$5.25
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Ham & Cheese
$5.50
Mac N Cheese
$6.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly
$5.00

Specials

BBQ Pork Sandwhich
$11.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$11.00
Italian Sub
$11.25
French Dip
$11.25
Stromboli
$11.00
Main Street Wrap
$10.50

Sides

Cole Slaw
$2.50
Macaroni Salad
$2.50
Pasta Salad
$2.50
Potato Salad
$2.50
Cup of Soup
$2.50
Side Salad - House
$3.00

Drinks

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Mr. Pib
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Powerade
$2.50
Coffee
$1.50
Water

Dessert Items

Brownies

Cheesecake Swirl Brownie
$3.00
Oreo Brownies
$2.50
Pumpkin Swirl Brownies
$3.00
M&M Brownies
$2.50
Brownie Delight
$4.00

Cake

Pumpkin Cake
$3.00

Cheesecake

Candy Corn CheeseCake
$3.00
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$3.00
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake
$3.00

Cookies

Peanut Butter Blossoms
$1.75

Other

Dirt Pudding
$3.00
Cherry Crumb
$2.50

Pies

Pumpkin Pie
$3.00
Apple Pie
$3.00

Misc.

Chips

Smokehouse BBQ
$1.50
Jalepeno
$1.50
Sea Salt
$1.50
Salt and Vinegar
$1.50

Applesauce Pouch

Applesauce
$1.00