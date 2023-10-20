Main Street Bistro 1150 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1150 Main Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jimador Bar & Grill LLC - 560 South Washington St
No Reviews
560 South Washington St Dale, IN 47523
View restaurant
More near Ferdinand