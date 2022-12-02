Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Bistro & Piano Bar Cabaret

16280 Main Street

Guerneville, CA 95446

Takeout Appetizers

TO Fig & Cambozola Cheese

$14.00

Lightly toasted crostini, wild baby arugula + balsamic drizzle

TO Bruschetta

$12.00

Tomato, garlic, olive oil, feta, wild arugula, aged balsamic drizzle

TO Fried Curried Calamari

$16.00

In a buttermilk batter with yellow curry spice+ side of cilantro aioli

TO Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Side house made pineapple jalapeño jam

TO Spicy Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choose •BBQ •Spicy •Plain Wings & Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

TO Four Homemade Meatballs

$15.00

Meat sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese +2 soft bread sticks

TO Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Large full order of our fries

TO Basket of Garlic Fries

$10.00

Fresh garlic, parsley and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese

Takeout Char Grilled Hamburger

TO Half Pound Grass-Fed Beef

$14.00

Tomato, onion, pickles, arugula

Takeout Desserts

TO Bourbon Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$10.00

Jim Beam bourbon butterscotch sauce sauce, whipped cream, vanilla custard + mint

TO New Your Style Cheese Cake

$10.00

Topped with Strawberry Compote

TO Ghiradelli Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Big enough to Share

Takeout Pizza

TO Margherita Large

$25.00

Mozzarella di bufala, marinara, basil, tomato & garlic infused olive oil

TO Margherita Medium

$20.00

Mozzarella di bufala, marinara, basil, tomato & garlic infused olive oil

TO Lemonada Large

$26.00

Prosciutto di parma, Meyer lemons, melted onion, gorgonzola, mozzarella

TO Lemonada Medium

$21.00

Prosciutto di parma, Meyer lemons, melted onion, gorgonzola, mozzarella

TO Potato - Bacon - Kale Large

$26.00

Applewood bacon, local potato, kale, garlic, rosemary, Piaye olive oil, truffle oil + topped with baby wild arugula

TO Potato - Bacon - Kale Medium

$21.00

Applewood bacon, local potato, kale, garlic, rosemary, Piaye olive oil, truffle oil + topped with baby wild arugula

TO Fungi Large

$28.00

Maitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, green olives, garlic, truffle oil + topped with wild baby arugula

TO Fungi Medium

$23.00

Maitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, green olives, garlic, truffle oil + topped with wild baby arugula

TO Fireworks Everything Large

$28.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, marinara

TO Fireworks Medium

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, marinara

TO Bohemian Meat Lovers Large

$29.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, chopped garlic, mozzarella, marinara sauce

TO Bohemian Medium

$24.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, chopped garlic, mozzarella, marinara sauce

TO BBQ Chicken Spicy Large

$26.00

Lorenzo wing or BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, BBQ chicken breast, onions, bell pepper + sprinkled with Applewood bacon

TO BBQ Chicken Mediu

$21.00

Lorenzo wing or BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, BBQ chicken breast, onions, bell pepper + sprinkled with Applewood bacon

TO Green Italian Pesto Combo Large

$27.00

Suzi’s Favorite Italian sausage, smokey ham, fresh mushrooms, sweet red onion, bell pepper, Pesto sauce, mozzarella

TO Green Italian Medium

$22.00

Suzi’s Favorite Italian sausage, smokey ham, fresh mushrooms, sweet red onion, bell pepper, Pesto sauce, mozzarella

TO Maui Hawaiian Large

$25.00

mozzarella, marinara, ham, pineapple A taste of the Tropics

TO Maui Med

$20.00

mozzarella, marinara, ham, pineapple A taste of the Tropics

TO Patio Garden Veggie Large

$25.00

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, sweet red onion, black olives, tomato, chopped garlic, Mozzarella, marinara (VEGAN OPTION no cheese)

TO Patio Garden Medium

$20.00

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, sweet red onion, black olives, tomato, chopped garlic, Mozzarella, marinara (VEGAN OPTION no cheese)

TO Spinach & Feta Mediterranean Large

$27.00

Pesto sauce, sauteed spinach, sweet red onion, chopped garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano

TO Spinach & Feta Medium

$22.00

Pesto sauce, sauteed spinach, sweet red onion, chopped garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano

TO Pesto Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Large

$25.00
TO Pesto Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Medium

$20.00
TO White Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Large

$25.00
TO White Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Medium

$20.00

TO Mozz Cheese Pizza Large

$19.00

TO Mozz Cheese Pizza Medium

$15.00

Takeout Sides & Adds

TO Sd Extra Gravy

$2.00

TO Sd Ranch Dressing

$2.00

TO Sd Bleu Cheese Dressing

$2.00

TO Sd marinara

$2.00

TO Sd Veggies

$7.00

TO Sd Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

TO Sd Polenta

$7.00

TO Sd Pesto

$7.00

Takeout Small & Large Plates

TO Chicken Parmesan

$26.00
TO Our Famous Pot Roast

$28.00
TO Mediterranean Lamb Shank

$29.00
TO Lasagna Small

$15.00
TO Lasagna Large

$21.00
TO Spaghetti & Meatballs Small

$14.00
TO Spaghietti & Meatballs Large

$20.00
TO Spaghetti Marinara Small

$10.00
TO Spaghetti Marinara Large

$15.00
TO Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Small

$12.00
TO Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Large

$17.00
TO Polenta & Veggies Small

$11.00
TO Polenta & Veggies Large

$16.00
TO Family Bucket of Spaghetti

$39.00

Takeout Soup & Salad

TO Organic Mixed Greens Small Plate

$7.00

dried cranberries, onion, tomatoes, croûtons, sesame ginger dressing

TO Organic Mixed Greens Large

$14.00

dried cranberries, onion, tomatoes, croûtons, sesame ginger dressing

TO Ceasar Small Plate

$8.00

crisp romaine, shredded parmigiana, croutons

TO Chicken Ceasar

$21.00

crisp romaine, shredded parmigiana, croutons

TO Smoked Applewood Wedge Salad

$17.00

cheese crumbles, slivered toasted almonds, sweet red onion, bleu cheese dressing

TO Soup of the Day Cup

$6.50
TO Soup of the Day Bowl

$12.00

Takeout Bottle Wine

TO Korbel Brut  Champagne  Guerneville,CA

$20.00

TO Korbel Natural Champagne Guerneville,CA

$24.00

TO Moshin Rose Sonoma Coast

$28.00

TO Bontera Rose

$24.00

TO Murphy-Goode Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

TO Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc Organic

$28.00

TO LaCrema Chardonnay Sonoma Coast

$32.00

TO Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$30.00

TO CK Mondavi Chardonnay Napa

$16.00

TO Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$16.00

TO Moshin Pinot Noir Napa Valley

$40.00

TO LaCrema Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast

$45.00

TO CK Mondavi  Merlot  Napa Valley

$16.00

TO Moshin Zinfandel Dry Creek Valley

$40.00

TO Wild Hog Zinfandel Lake County

$40.00

TO 1000 Stories Zinfandel  Barrel Medo

$33.00

TO Wild Hog Syrah  Sonoma Coast

$40.00

TO 1000 Stories Cabernet Barrel Medo

$33.00

Takeout Signature Cocktails

TO Ruby Slipper

$11.00