Main Street Bistro & Piano Bar Cabaret

16280 Main Street
Guerneville, CA 95446
Takeout Appetizers
TO Fig & Cambozola Cheese
Lightly toasted crostini, wild baby arugula + balsamic drizzle
TO Bruschetta
Tomato, garlic, olive oil, feta, wild arugula, aged balsamic drizzle
TO Fried Curried Calamari
In a buttermilk batter with yellow curry spice+ side of cilantro aioli
TO Jalapeno Poppers
Side house made pineapple jalapeño jam
TO Spicy Chicken Wings
Choose •BBQ •Spicy •Plain Wings & Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
TO Four Homemade Meatballs
Meat sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese +2 soft bread sticks
TO Basket of French Fries
Large full order of our fries
TO Basket of Garlic Fries
Fresh garlic, parsley and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese
Takeout Char Grilled Hamburger
Takeout Desserts
Takeout Pizza
TO Margherita Large
Mozzarella di bufala, marinara, basil, tomato & garlic infused olive oil
TO Margherita Medium
Mozzarella di bufala, marinara, basil, tomato & garlic infused olive oil
TO Lemonada Large
Prosciutto di parma, Meyer lemons, melted onion, gorgonzola, mozzarella
TO Lemonada Medium
Prosciutto di parma, Meyer lemons, melted onion, gorgonzola, mozzarella
TO Potato - Bacon - Kale Large
Applewood bacon, local potato, kale, garlic, rosemary, Piaye olive oil, truffle oil + topped with baby wild arugula
TO Potato - Bacon - Kale Medium
Applewood bacon, local potato, kale, garlic, rosemary, Piaye olive oil, truffle oil + topped with baby wild arugula
TO Fungi Large
Maitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, green olives, garlic, truffle oil + topped with wild baby arugula
TO Fungi Medium
Maitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, green olives, garlic, truffle oil + topped with wild baby arugula
TO Fireworks Everything Large
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, marinara
TO Fireworks Medium
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, marinara
TO Bohemian Meat Lovers Large
pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, chopped garlic, mozzarella, marinara sauce
TO Bohemian Medium
pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, chopped garlic, mozzarella, marinara sauce
TO BBQ Chicken Spicy Large
Lorenzo wing or BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, BBQ chicken breast, onions, bell pepper + sprinkled with Applewood bacon
TO BBQ Chicken Mediu
Lorenzo wing or BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, BBQ chicken breast, onions, bell pepper + sprinkled with Applewood bacon
TO Green Italian Pesto Combo Large
Suzi’s Favorite Italian sausage, smokey ham, fresh mushrooms, sweet red onion, bell pepper, Pesto sauce, mozzarella
TO Green Italian Medium
Suzi’s Favorite Italian sausage, smokey ham, fresh mushrooms, sweet red onion, bell pepper, Pesto sauce, mozzarella
TO Maui Hawaiian Large
mozzarella, marinara, ham, pineapple A taste of the Tropics
TO Maui Med
mozzarella, marinara, ham, pineapple A taste of the Tropics
TO Patio Garden Veggie Large
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, sweet red onion, black olives, tomato, chopped garlic, Mozzarella, marinara (VEGAN OPTION no cheese)
TO Patio Garden Medium
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, sweet red onion, black olives, tomato, chopped garlic, Mozzarella, marinara (VEGAN OPTION no cheese)
TO Spinach & Feta Mediterranean Large
Pesto sauce, sauteed spinach, sweet red onion, chopped garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano
TO Spinach & Feta Medium
Pesto sauce, sauteed spinach, sweet red onion, chopped garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, oregano
TO Pesto Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Large
TO Pesto Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Medium
TO White Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Large
TO White Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Medium
TO Mozz Cheese Pizza Large
TO Mozz Cheese Pizza Medium
Takeout Sides & Adds
Takeout Small & Large Plates
TO Chicken Parmesan
TO Our Famous Pot Roast
TO Mediterranean Lamb Shank
TO Lasagna Small
TO Lasagna Large
TO Spaghetti & Meatballs Small
TO Spaghietti & Meatballs Large
TO Spaghetti Marinara Small
TO Spaghetti Marinara Large
TO Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Small
TO Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Large
TO Polenta & Veggies Small
TO Polenta & Veggies Large
TO Family Bucket of Spaghetti
Takeout Soup & Salad
TO Organic Mixed Greens Small Plate
dried cranberries, onion, tomatoes, croûtons, sesame ginger dressing
TO Organic Mixed Greens Large
dried cranberries, onion, tomatoes, croûtons, sesame ginger dressing
TO Ceasar Small Plate
crisp romaine, shredded parmigiana, croutons
TO Chicken Ceasar
crisp romaine, shredded parmigiana, croutons
TO Smoked Applewood Wedge Salad
cheese crumbles, slivered toasted almonds, sweet red onion, bleu cheese dressing