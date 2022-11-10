Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Main Street Bistro Inc. 109 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

109 South Main Street

Monroe, NC 28112

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistro Burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Bistro Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and melted cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.95

Crispy flour tortillas filled with tender grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and melted cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Classic Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, freshly tossed in Caesar dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, freshly tossed in Caesar dressing.

Crab Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Domestic mushroom caps hand-stuffed with crab stuffing and roasted to perfection with sherry, butter, and breadcrumbs.
Crab Stuff Mushrooms

Crab Stuff Mushrooms

$13.50

Fried Ravioli

Delicious fried cheese ravioli with bread crumbs, served with marinara sauce.
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.50

Delicious fried cheese ravioli with bread crumbs, served with marinara sauce.

Garden Fresh Salad

Crisp mixed greens, fresh diced tomato, red onion, cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Fresh Salad

Garden Fresh Salad

$6.50

Crisp mixed greens, fresh diced tomato, red onion, cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Five poached jumbo shrimp seasoned with Old Bay® and served with fresh lemon and our spicy cocktail sauce

Soup du Jour

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$5.95

Lighter Fare

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$13.95

8oz. of Black Angus beef grilled to your liking with lettuce, sliced ripe tomato and red onion. Served on a Kaiser roll with a pickle spear and side of your choice.

Bistro Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

6oz. of our famous seasoned chicken breast grilled or fried to perfection with lettuce and sliced ripe tomato. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a pickle spear and side of your choice.

Chef Salad Monroe

$13.50

Crisp mixed greens, fresh dices tomato, hard-boiled egg, oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, croutons and a medley of Swiss and American cheeses.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.15

Five breaded chicken strips deep-fried until golden brown. Served with ranch dipping sauce and a side of your choice.

Dinner Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Extra Dressing

$0.75
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50
Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.50

Crispy diced southern fried chicken stacked on a fresh salad of mixed greens, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese and croutons with a hard-boiled egg.

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$13.15

Oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese. lettuce and sliced ripe tomato stacked between three slices of toasted bread. Served with pickle spear and side of your choice!

Specials

Tater Kegs

$6.95

Pasta Florentine w/salad

$12.95

Chicken Florentine w/salad

$15.95

Shrimp Florentine w/salad

$18.95

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap w/ Fries

$14.50

Blackened Chicken Sandwich w/side

$13.95

Lemon Pepper Mahi w/ 2 Sides & Salad

$23.95

Apple Gallette

$6.95

ENTREES

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, fresh parmesan cheese, and garlic, topped with tender blackened chicken breast, diced ripe tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Main Street Filet

Main Street Filet

$28.99

The Rolls Royce of beef… 8oz of tender Black Angus beef filet mignon cooked to perfection and served with a mushroom demi-glaze. Served with choice of two sides.

Jumbo Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$20.25

Five jumbo shrimp hand-stuffed with crab stuffing and lovingly roasted with sherry, butter, and breadcrumbs. Served with the choice of two sides.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Fresh-grilled chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, and marsala wine. Finished with a rich chicken demi-glaze and served with a choice of two sides.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.50

What can you say… a tried and true classic pasta dish with perfectly cooked spaghetti, classic marinara sauce, and tender meatballs.

Pesce Del Giorno

Pesce Del Giorno

$23.99

7oz of Chef-selected fresh fish of the day, cooked to perfection and topped with Chef’s freshly inspired ingredients. Ask your server about today’s Chef’s Fish special! Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Parm

$16.50

SIDES

Vegetable del Giorno

$3.75

Starch del Giorno

$3.75
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.75
French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad

$6.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.75

Homestyle Soup

$5.95

Side Of Alfredo

$4.50

Bananas Foster

Homemade bananas foster (Chef's secret recipe) with vanilla ice cream.

Banana Foster

$7.95Out of stock

Hunk of Chocolate Bundt Cake

Chef’s fresh Bundt cake. Ask your server about today’s Chef’s Bundt Cake!

Choc Cake No Ice Cream

$5.95

Bundtt Cake And Icecream

$5.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

Two of our homemade cookies stuffed with vanilla ice cream. It's HUGE!

Choc Bundt With Ice Cream

$7.25

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

BEVERAGES

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.96
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.96
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.96Out of stock
Coffee

Coffee

$2.96

100% Colombian Coffee from Java Jeff's. Well balanced and medium bodies with a sweet, aromatic taste.

Coke

Coke

$2.96
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.96
Cup of Ice / Ice Water - To Go

Cup of Ice / Ice Water - To Go

$1.00
Decaf

Decaf

$2.96

100% DECAF Colombian Coffee from Java Jeff's. Well balanced and medium bodies with a sweet, aromatic taste.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.96
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.96
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.75Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.96
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.96
Sparkling Lemonade

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.96
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.96
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.96
Water (Tap Water In House)

Water (Tap Water In House)

Gift Certificate

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

100$ Gift Card

$100.00

Serv Fee

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Italian-American cuisine!

Location

109 South Main Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Main Street Bistro Inc. image
Main Street Bistro Inc. image
Main Street Bistro Inc. image

Map
