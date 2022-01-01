- Home
Main Street Bistro
401 Reviews
$$
59 Main Street
New Paltz, NY 12561
Popular Items
BISTRO TO GO SPECIALS
$3.95 Breakfast Special
Two eggs, any style, served with home fries and buttered whole wheat toast.
Box Of Coffee (no Fixings)
Box of Coffee (Everything Included)
96 ounces (10 small cups) of fresh brewed coffee. Includes small hot cups, lids, half n half, sugars, teaspoons and napkins. Choose from Columbian, Hazelnut or Decaf.
BREAKFAST ENTREES
Alamo
Scrambled eggs, andouille sausage, red & green peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro, asiago cheese & sour cream served over home fries with a side of toast.
Athens
2 scrambled eggs, spinach, red peppers, onions & feta on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two over easy eggs, grilled tomato & scallions served over a buttered grilled biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Bistro Rancheros
Two over easy eggs, beef chili, avocado, cheddar, scallions & sour cream served over jalapeno cornbread. Served with home fries.
Ranch Veg Chili
Break Club
Two scrambled eggs, avocado, basil pesto, sprouts, red onion, tomato & muenster on triple-decker 12 grain toast. Served with home fries.
Cali X
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, avocado, spinach, cheddar cheese & home fries served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken & Waffle
Breaded chicken cutlet, 2 over easy eggs, sliced bacon on a Belgian waffle topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled ham & cheddar cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Eggs Bosstone
Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, capers, red onion & tomato on an english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hobo
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar & sour cream on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Huckleberry Frolic
Scrambled eggs, spinach, basil pesto, avocado, sprouts, tomato & cheddar wrapped in a soft tortilla. Served with home fries.
Islander
Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion & hollandaise on top of two potato pancakes. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Kikis Breakfast Stir fry
Scrambled eggs, broccoli, asparagus, tomato, mushroom, onion & asiago cheese served over home fries with a side of buttered whole wheat toast.
Main X
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & home fries topped served with salsa & sour cream.
My Friend, Asparagus
Two over easy eggs, asparagus, bacon, tomato, scallions & hollandaise served over tater tots! Served with buttered whole wheat toast
Nomad
2 scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & swiss on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Papas
2 scrambled eggs, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onions & cheddar on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Protein X
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, black beans, broccoli, turkey sausage, swiss & home fries served with salsa.
Red Light, Green Light
Two poached eggs with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, asiago & hollandaise on an english muffin. Served with home fries.
Salmon Hash
Grilled salmon, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with asiago cheese & hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast
Scooter
2 scrambled eggs, mushrooms, avocado, muenster & salsa on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
South of the Border
Two eggs, refried beans, guacamole, cilantro, cheddar & home fries wrapped in crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream
Tofu Breakfast Special
Grilled and sliced firm tofu served with home fries and buttered whole wheat toast.
Tofu Scramble
Grilled diced tofu, spinach and tomato on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.
Trailblazer
Two poached eggs, crab cakes, andouille sausage & tomato on an english muffin topped with a chipotle & roasted red pepper hollandaise & scallions. Served with home fries.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Veggie X
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, broccoli & cheddar cheese & home fries served with salsa & sour cream
Zoo Canoe
Scrambled eggs, bacon & tomato stuffed in a slab of walnut citron bread topped with melted cheese & hollandaise. Served with home fries
Daves Special
Joe 1/1 OMEL/ Light HF/ RYE
MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET
PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST
1/1 FRANK
Frankiln Lakes Cranberry Cakes
Two pancakes with cranberries & almonds topped with powdered sugar & served with side of real maple syrup.
1/3 FRANK
SLAM FRANK CAKES
Bistro Slam Pancakes
Two eggs & bacon served with two buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.
Bistro Slam French Toast
Two eggs & bacon served with two slices of French toast. Served with maple syrup.
Pancake (1)
Served with side pancake syrup and butter.
Pancakes (2)
Served with side pancake syrup and butter.
Pancakes (3)
Served with side pancake syrup and butter.
French Toast (3)
Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Served with maple syrup and butter.
Waffle (1)
Topped with powder sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.
1/2 WAFFLE
Two waffles topped with powder sugar.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & BAGELS
BAGEL GRANDE
Toasted plain bagel with hummus, avocado & sliced tomato
BAGEL NOSH
Plain toasted bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato & red onion & capers
MCMANN
Two eggs & American cheese on a toasted and buttered hard roll.
SUNRISE
Two eggs, bacon & American cheese on a toasted and buttered hard roll.
BAGEL
Toasted with butter.
BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE
Toasted with cream cheese.
CEREAL/ FRUIT/ SIDE ORDERS
Bagel
Toasted and buttered.
Fresh Fruit Salad Large
Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, red seedless grapes & strawberries. 16 ounce
Fresh Fruit Salad Small
Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, red seedless grapes & strawberries. 8 oz.
Kid Granola
Super Bowl
Bistromade granola with sliced apples, bananas & strawberries!
Oatmeal
Plain 12 oz.
Plain Granola
Power Bowl
Instant plain Quaker oatmeal loaded with bananas, apples & strawberries
S- 12 Grain Toast
Toasted and buttered.
S- English Muffin
Toasted and buttered.
S- French Fries
S- Gluten Free Toast
Toasted. Butter on the side.
S- HF W/ Extra Onions
S- HF W/ Green Peppers & Onion
S- HF with Garlic
S- Home Fries (HF)
ALL DAY APPETIZERS
Appetizer Special
French Fries topped with bacon, tomato, red onion and melted jack cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Lots of melted cheddar cheese in a crisp tortilla served with side salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tenders (2) w French Fries
Chicken Tenders (4)
Four (4) chicken tenders served with side BBQ sauce!
Guacamole & Chips
High Falls Triangles
Spinach, mushrooms, tomato, hummus & melted muenster served on warm toasted pita bread.
Hummus & Pita
Mozzarella Quesadillas
Smoked mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto in a crisp flour tortilla topped with a roasted red pepper salsa.
NACHO BONANZA
Tortilla chips topped with beef or veggie chili, melted cheddar, tomato, onion, peppers, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
Tater Tot Special
Tater tots topped with bacon, scallions, shredded jack cheese & sour cream.
Tofu Tornadoes
Deep fried tofu sticks tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing.
SOUPS & SALADS
Black Bean, Corn & Andoullie Sausage
Tomato White Bean
Beef Chili
Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread.
Veggie Chili
Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread. *Please note our Cornbread in NOT vegan*
Abbey Road
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, granny smith apples, cran-raisins, almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onion & red peppers on a bed of mixed greens. Large served with buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.
Ceasar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, any add on you desire. Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade bread
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots & red peppers. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread!
Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, and red onion.
Minnewaska
Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, sprouts & croutons served over mixed greens. Large portions are served with a side of Homemade Bread
Waldorf
The Bistro house salad topped with apples, almonds, bacon, turkey & raisins over mixed greens. Large portions served with a side of Homemade Bread
Soup #2/Large Salad/ Slab
Soup #1/Large Salad/ Slab
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Triple Grilled Cheese
Triple decker grilled cheese with bacon, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
BLT
Served on toasted whole wheat with mayo, pickle and your choice of side
Chicken Club
Crispy breaded chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, smoked mozzarella & cajun mayo in a plain wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Crabby Patty
Crab cakes, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side
Elmer!
Hummus, avocado, sautéed mushrooms, sprouts, cheddar & lettuce on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side
Groovy Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts & melted cheddar on toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
KC's Sunshine
Grilled chicken breast, basil-pesto mayo, melted cheddar, alfalfa sprouts, sun-dried tomato & lettuce served on a kaiser roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Mardi Gras
Grilled shrimp, onions & peppers dusted with Louisiana spice, then topped with melted smoked mozzarella cheese, avocado & mayo on toasted kaiser roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side
Number Nine
Tuna salad, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & swiss in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side
P. Townshend
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Rollins
Turkey breast, avocado, basil pesto mayo, lettuce, sprouts & cheddar in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Santa Cruz
A triple-decker sandwich with grilled chicken breast, avocado, red onion, muenster, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & basil-pesto mayonnaise on toasted 12-grain bread. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Tofu Today
Grilled portabella mushroom, tofu, sliced red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & roasted red pepper salsa on toasted 12 Grain. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, american & mayo on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Veggie! Veggie!
Hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & cheddar in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.
BURGERS
Breakfast Burger
6 oz burger with one sunny side up egg, bacon, red onion, cheddar & chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Rail Trail
6 oz burger with sautéed mushrooms, onions, cheddar & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Barn Burger
6 oz burger with bacon & American cheese. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Guaca Baca
6 oz burger with guacamole, bacon & muenster. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Dynomite!
6 oz. burger topped with grilled red onions, avocado, jalapenos & horseradish mayo. Served on toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Shawangunk
Veggie burger topped with grilled tofu, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce & sprouts. Served on a toasted hard roll with your choice of side.
Hendrix
Veggie burger topped with avocado, smoked mozzarella, grilled portabella mushroom, lettuce, tomato & sprouts. Served on a toasted hard roll with pickle with your choice of side.
Peacemaker
Grilled veggie burger with avocado, hummus, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, sprouts & melted muenster on toasted 12 Grain. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
Day Tripper
Veggie burger topped with hummus, basil pesto mayo and melted muenster. Served on a toasted hard roll with your choice of side.
Veggie Burger
Veggie burger served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato & pickle with your choice of side.
Burger
6 oz. burger served on toasted hard roll with lettuce , tomato and pickle.
Lettuce & Tomato
QUESADILLIAS & BURRITOS
Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.
Half Moon Quesadillas
Grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, black beans & smoked mozzarella in a crisp tortilla served with roasted red pepper salsa & sour cream.
Holy Mole
Grilled chicken, refried beans, guacamole, spinach, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.
Rhino Roll
This vegetarian feast consists of sautéed spinach, hummus, veggie burger, mushrooms, onions & melted cheddar in a crisp tortilla topped with veggie chili.
Robin's
Hummus, avocado, sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms & onion a crisp tortilla served with salsa.
Tofu Burrito
Grilled tofu, spinach, mushrooms, black beans, cilantro, avocado & cheddar in a crisp tortilla topped with veggie chili.
Victory Burrito
Grilled portabella mushroom, spinach, onions, cilantro, black beans & guacamole in a crisp tortilla served with red pepper salsa.
PASTA, ENTREES & STIR FRYS
Overcliff
Grilled salmon, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, mushroom, garlic & red peppers in a light basil pesto & asiago cream sauce served over penne pasta. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.
Veggie Stir Fry
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, red peppers, onion, zucchini, garlic & ginger in sesame oil & soy sauce served over brown rice.
Louisiana
Sautéed grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, broccoli, garlic & penne pasta served in a spicy plum tomato & parmesan cream sauce. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.
Jammin Jambalya
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers & onions simmered in a Creole style plum tomato sauce served over brown rice. Served with side of jalapeno cornbread.
Large Penne with Butter
Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.
Large Penne with Tomato Sauce
Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.
Side Penne with Butter
Side Penne with Tomato Sauce
SIDES
S-Kale
Asiago Cheese
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwich
Served on whole wheat bread.
S Black Beans
S- 12 Grain Toast
Toasted and buttered.
S- Asparagus
Sauteed.
S- Avocado
S- Bacon
S- Basil Pesto Mayo
2 oz.
S- BBQ Sauce
S- Biscuit
Toasted and buttered.
S- Broccoli
Steamed.
S- Brown Rice
16 oz.
S- Cajun Mayo
2 oz.
S- Chipolte Hollandaise
4 oz.
S- Corned Beef Hash
S- Cream Cheese
S- Eggs Two
S- English Muffin
Toasted and buttered.
S- French Fries
S- Gluten Free Toast
Toasted. Butter on the side.
S- Guacamole
S- Ham
Grilled
S- Home Fries (HF)
S- HF W/ Extra Onions
S- HF W/ Green Peppers & Onion
S- HF with Garlic
S- Hollandaise
4 oz.
S- Horseradish Aioli
2 oz.
S- Hummus
4 oz
S- Jalapeno Cornbread
Toasted and buttered.
S- Jalapenos
S- Mixed Veggies
Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, onions, garlic & red peppers sautéed in olive oil.
S- Organic Eggs Two Scrambled
S- Real Maple Syrup
2 oz
S- Red Pepper Salsa
4 oz.
S- Rye
Toasted and buttered.
S- Salad
S- Salsa
4 oz.
S- Sausage Gravy
4 oz.
S- Sausage Patty
S- Sour Cream
2 oz
S- Spinach
S- Strawberries
S- Tater tots
S- Tofu
Grilled.
S- Tomato Sauce
S- Turkey Bacon
S- Turkey Sausage
S- Walnut Citron Bread
One slab toasted and buttered.
S- Whole Wheat Toast
Toasted and buttered.
S-Eggs 2
S-Eggs 4
S-Organic Eggs 2
S-Pickles (3)
Side Of Carrots
Swiss
Veggie Burger Patty
Side Texas Toast
Side Just Corned Beef
Side Pita Bread
Biscuit Open Face W/ Gravy
DESSERTS
BIG COOKIE
Our delicious homemade cookies. You have a choice of Chocolate Chip, Peanut butter, or Oatmeal Raisin.
BROWNIE
Fudgie and satisfying.
MAGIC BAR
A graham cracker crust topped with chocolate chips, walnuts, and toasted coconut
VEGAN COOKIE
This week: *Vegan Chocolate Chip*
VEGAN Apple Pie
S- Muffin
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Overbey Monster Cookie
Chocolate Pie
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Apple Crisp
Chocolate Cake
Banana Bread
Pie
Blondie
Vegan Banana Bread
Hot Beverages
Small Coffee TOGO
10 oz cup
Large Coffee TOGO
16 0z cup
Box of Coffee (Everything Included)
96 ounces (10 small cups) of fresh brewed coffee. Includes small hot cups, lids, half n half, sugars, teaspoons and napkins. Choose from Columbian, Hazelnut or Decaf.
Box Of Coffee (no Fixings)
Cappuccino
One shot of espresso topped with extra foamy steamed 2% milk.
Chai Charger
Steamed Oregon Chai with one shot of espresso served in a 16oz cup
Chai Tea Latte
Steamed Oregon Chai served in a 16 oz cup
Double Shot of Espresso (DECAF)
2 shots of decaf espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
2 shots of espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
One shot of DECAF espresso topped with extra foamy steamed 2% milk
Decaf Espresso
One shot of DECAF espresso
Espresso
One shot of Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coco served in a 16oz cup
Latte
One shot of espresso topped with foamy 2% milk. 10 oz cup
Mocha Java
16 oz of Hot Chocolate mixed with Hot Coffee
Mochaccino
One shot of espresso, mocha syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. 10 oz cup
whipped cream on beverage
Smoothies
Cold Beverages
Iced Coffee
20 oz cup of black coffee. Milk and sugar upon request
Screamer (milkshake)
A blend of bananas, vanilla ice cream, orange juice, apple juice, and cranberry juice. Topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup
Chai Cooler (milkshake)
Oregon Chai mix blended with Vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup
Egg Cream
An old fashion beverage. A syrup of your choice in 2% milk and seltzer.
Evil Knievel (milkshake)
Named after the famous stunt driver this milkshake has both chocolate and vanilla ice cream with ice coffee topped with whipped cream. 20oz cup
Malts (milkshake)
An ice cream of your choice blended with malt syrup and milk topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup
Milkshake
Any flavor ice cream you like blended to perfection topped with whipped cream.
Almond Milk
Iced Chai Charger
Oregon Chai, one shot of espresso, and 2% milk over ice. 20 oz cup
Iced Chai Latte
Oregon Chai mixed with 2% milk over ice. 20 oz cup
Iced Green Tea
16 ounce
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso with your choice of milk over ice. 20 oz cup
Large Apple Juice
20 oz cup
Large Chocolate Milk
20 oz cup
Large Cranberry Juice
20 oz cup
Large Grapefruit Juice
20 oz cup
Large Milk
20 oz cup
Large Orange Juice No Pulp
20 oz cup
Large Orange Juice w/ Pulp
20 oz cup
Mini FOJ
IBC Root Beer
One bottle of Saranac Rootbeer
Small Milk
10 oz cup
Soy Milk
20 oz cup
V8 Juice
16 oz cup
Water, Bottle
whipped cream on beverage
Hot Tea
Wine and Wine Spritzers
Cabernet
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Champagne
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Chardonnay
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Georgina Pint
16 oz. ID upon receiving order!
Merlot
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Mimosa Pint
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Pinot Grigio
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Sangria Pint
For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!
Beer!
Blue Moon White
Take out Only!
Budweiser
Take out Only!
Coors Light
Take out Only!
Corona, Mexico
Take out Only!
Duvel, Belgium
Take out Only!
Founders Breakfast Stout
Founders IPA
Ithaca Flower Power IPA
Take out Only!
Ommegang Witte
Take out Only!
Paulaner Octoberfest
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Take out Only!
Sam Adams Summer
Spaten Lager
Take out Only!
ST Harvest IPA
Stella Artois
Take out Only!
MERCH
Coffee Mug
Sorry, we do not ship these!
Bistro Blue T Shirt- XXL
Bistro Blue T- Shirt- Med
Bistro Blue T-Shirt Small
Bistro Green T- Shirt- XL
Bistro Green T-Shirt- Large
Bistro Green T-Shirt- Med
Bistro Green T-Shirt- Small
Bistro Green T-Shirt- XXL
Peppers L Tee
Peppers Med Tee
Peppers Sm Tee
Peppers XL
Loaf Of Hmb
Shipping
We will ship your T Shirt any where in the USA for $9.20 (USP Priority Mail)! We do not ship coffee mugs.
Employye T shirt from Basement
