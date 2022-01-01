Main Street Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

$3.95 Breakfast Special
SUNRISE
Chicken Club

BISTRO TO GO SPECIALS

$3.95 Breakfast Special

$3.95

Two eggs, any style, served with home fries and buttered whole wheat toast.

Box Of Coffee (no Fixings)

$12.99

Box of Coffee (Everything Included)

$16.99

96 ounces (10 small cups) of fresh brewed coffee. Includes small hot cups, lids, half n half, sugars, teaspoons and napkins. Choose from Columbian, Hazelnut or Decaf.

BREAKFAST ENTREES

Two poached eggs, basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, asiago cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Alamo

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, andouille sausage, red & green peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro, asiago cheese & sour cream served over home fries with a side of toast.

Athens

$8.95

2 scrambled eggs, spinach, red peppers, onions & feta on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Two over easy eggs, grilled tomato & scallions served over a buttered grilled biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Bistro Rancheros

$11.95

Two over easy eggs, beef chili, avocado, cheddar, scallions & sour cream served over jalapeno cornbread. Served with home fries.

Ranch Veg Chili

$11.95

Break Club

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs, avocado, basil pesto, sprouts, red onion, tomato & muenster on triple-decker 12 grain toast. Served with home fries.

Cali X

$10.95

A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, avocado, spinach, cheddar cheese & home fries served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken & Waffle

$11.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, 2 over easy eggs, sliced bacon on a Belgian waffle topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Corned beef, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Two poached eggs, grilled ham & cheddar cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Eggs Bosstone

$10.95

Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, capers, red onion & tomato on an english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Hobo

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar & sour cream on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Huckleberry Frolic

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, spinach, basil pesto, avocado, sprouts, tomato & cheddar wrapped in a soft tortilla. Served with home fries.

Islander

$12.95

Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion & hollandaise on top of two potato pancakes. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Kikis Breakfast Stir fry

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, broccoli, asparagus, tomato, mushroom, onion & asiago cheese served over home fries with a side of buttered whole wheat toast.

Main X

$9.95

A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & home fries topped served with salsa & sour cream.

My Friend, Asparagus

$10.95

Two over easy eggs, asparagus, bacon, tomato, scallions & hollandaise served over tater tots! Served with buttered whole wheat toast

Nomad

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & swiss on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Papas

$8.95

2 scrambled eggs, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onions & cheddar on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Protein X

$10.95

A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, black beans, broccoli, turkey sausage, swiss & home fries served with salsa.

Red Light, Green Light

$10.95

Two poached eggs with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, asiago & hollandaise on an english muffin. Served with home fries.

Salmon Hash

$12.95

Grilled salmon, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with asiago cheese & hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast

Scooter

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, mushrooms, avocado, muenster & salsa on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

South of the Border

$9.95

Two eggs, refried beans, guacamole, cilantro, cheddar & home fries wrapped in crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream

Tofu Breakfast Special

$5.95

Grilled and sliced firm tofu served with home fries and buttered whole wheat toast.

Tofu Scramble

$9.95

Grilled diced tofu, spinach and tomato on a bed of home fries. Served with buttered whole wheat toast.

Trailblazer

$11.95

Two poached eggs, crab cakes, andouille sausage & tomato on an english muffin topped with a chipotle & roasted red pepper hollandaise & scallions. Served with home fries.

Veggie Benedict

$10.95

Two poached eggs, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese on a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Veggie X

$8.95

A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, broccoli & cheddar cheese & home fries served with salsa & sour cream

Zoo Canoe

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon & tomato stuffed in a slab of walnut citron bread topped with melted cheese & hollandaise. Served with home fries

Daves Special

$21.45

Joe 1/1 OMEL/ Light HF/ RYE

$2.95

MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET

Omelet

$3.90

Egg White Omelet

$3.90

Organic Omelet

$6.90

PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST

Two eggs & bacon served with two pancakes.

1/1 FRANK

$4.50

Frankiln Lakes Cranberry Cakes

$8.95

Two pancakes with cranberries & almonds topped with powdered sugar & served with side of real maple syrup.

1/3 FRANK

$10.95

SLAM FRANK CAKES

$10.50

Bistro Slam Pancakes

$6.95

Two eggs & bacon served with two buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.

Bistro Slam French Toast

$6.95

Two eggs & bacon served with two slices of French toast. Served with maple syrup.

Pancake (1)

$2.50

Served with side pancake syrup and butter.

Pancakes (2)

$4.50

Served with side pancake syrup and butter.

Pancakes (3)

$6.75

Served with side pancake syrup and butter.

French Toast (3)

$8.75

Topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$2.75

Served with maple syrup and butter.

Waffle (1)

$3.75

Topped with powder sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.

1/2 WAFFLE

$6.50

Two waffles topped with powder sugar.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & BAGELS

BAGEL GRANDE

$7.50

Toasted plain bagel with hummus, avocado & sliced tomato

BAGEL NOSH

$8.95

Plain toasted bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato & red onion & capers

MCMANN

$3.25

Two eggs & American cheese on a toasted and buttered hard roll.

SUNRISE

$4.50

Two eggs, bacon & American cheese on a toasted and buttered hard roll.

BAGEL

$1.75

Toasted with butter.

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$2.75

Toasted with cream cheese.

CEREAL/ FRUIT/ SIDE ORDERS

Bagel

$1.75

Toasted and buttered.

Fresh Fruit Salad Large

$4.25

Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, red seedless grapes & strawberries. 16 ounce

Fresh Fruit Salad Small

$2.25

Cantaloupe, honeydew melon, red seedless grapes & strawberries. 8 oz.

Kid Granola

$2.50

Super Bowl

$5.95

Bistromade granola with sliced apples, bananas & strawberries!

Oatmeal

$2.50

Plain 12 oz.

Plain Granola

$4.50

Power Bowl

$4.95

Instant plain Quaker oatmeal loaded with bananas, apples & strawberries

S- 12 Grain Toast

$1.95

Toasted and buttered.

S- English Muffin

$1.50

Toasted and buttered.

S- French Fries

$3.95

S- Gluten Free Toast

$3.50

Toasted. Butter on the side.

S- HF W/ Extra Onions

$3.75

S- HF W/ Green Peppers & Onion

$4.25

S- HF with Garlic

$3.95

S- Home Fries (HF)

$2.95

ALL DAY APPETIZERS

Appetizer Special

$9.95

French Fries topped with bacon, tomato, red onion and melted jack cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Lots of melted cheddar cheese in a crisp tortilla served with side salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders (2) w French Fries

$6.95

Chicken Tenders (4)

$9.95

Four (4) chicken tenders served with side BBQ sauce!

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

High Falls Triangles

$8.95

Spinach, mushrooms, tomato, hummus & melted muenster served on warm toasted pita bread.

Hummus & Pita

$7.95

Mozzarella Quesadillas

$7.95

Smoked mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto in a crisp flour tortilla topped with a roasted red pepper salsa.

NACHO BONANZA

$9.95

Tortilla chips topped with beef or veggie chili, melted cheddar, tomato, onion, peppers, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, salsa, guacamole & sour cream

Tater Tot Special

$9.95

Tater tots topped with bacon, scallions, shredded jack cheese & sour cream.

Tofu Tornadoes

$9.95

Deep fried tofu sticks tossed in BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks & blue cheese dressing.

SOUPS & SALADS

Black Bean, Corn & Andoullie Sausage

$3.00+

Tomato White Bean

$2.50+

Beef Chili

$3.75+

Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread.

Veggie Chili

$3.25+

Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread. *Please note our Cornbread in NOT vegan*

Abbey Road

$7.95+

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, granny smith apples, cran-raisins, almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onion & red peppers on a bed of mixed greens. Large served with buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.

Ceasar Salad

$4.50+Out of stock

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, any add on you desire. Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade bread

Large House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots & red peppers. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread!

Side Salad

$3.25

Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, and red onion.

Minnewaska

$7.95+

Avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, sprouts & croutons served over mixed greens. Large portions are served with a side of Homemade Bread

Waldorf

$7.95+

The Bistro house salad topped with apples, almonds, bacon, turkey & raisins over mixed greens. Large portions served with a side of Homemade Bread

Soup #2/Large Salad/ Slab

$7.95

Soup #1/Large Salad/ Slab

$7.95

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Triple Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Triple decker grilled cheese with bacon, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

BLT

$8.95

Served on toasted whole wheat with mayo, pickle and your choice of side

Chicken Club

$11.95

Crispy breaded chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, smoked mozzarella & cajun mayo in a plain wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Crabby Patty

$11.95

Crab cakes, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side

Elmer!

$10.95

Hummus, avocado, sautéed mushrooms, sprouts, cheddar & lettuce on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side

Groovy Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna salad, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts & melted cheddar on toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

KC's Sunshine

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, basil-pesto mayo, melted cheddar, alfalfa sprouts, sun-dried tomato & lettuce served on a kaiser roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Mardi Gras

$11.95

Grilled shrimp, onions & peppers dusted with Louisiana spice, then topped with melted smoked mozzarella cheese, avocado & mayo on toasted kaiser roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side

Number Nine

$10.95

Tuna salad, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & swiss in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side

P. Townshend

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Rollins

$10.95

Turkey breast, avocado, basil pesto mayo, lettuce, sprouts & cheddar in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Santa Cruz

$12.95

A triple-decker sandwich with grilled chicken breast, avocado, red onion, muenster, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & basil-pesto mayonnaise on toasted 12-grain bread. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Tofu Today

$10.95

Grilled portabella mushroom, tofu, sliced red onion, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & roasted red pepper salsa on toasted 12 Grain. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Turkey Club

$11.95

Turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, american & mayo on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Veggie! Veggie!

$10.95

Hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & cheddar in a plain tortilla wrap. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.

BURGERS

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

6 oz burger with one sunny side up egg, bacon, red onion, cheddar & chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Rail Trail

$10.95

6 oz burger with sautéed mushrooms, onions, cheddar & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Barn Burger

$9.95

6 oz burger with bacon & American cheese. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Guaca Baca

$9.95

6 oz burger with guacamole, bacon & muenster. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Dynomite!

$11.95

6 oz. burger topped with grilled red onions, avocado, jalapenos & horseradish mayo. Served on toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato & pickle.

Shawangunk

$11.95

Veggie burger topped with grilled tofu, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce & sprouts. Served on a toasted hard roll with your choice of side.

Hendrix

$11.95

Veggie burger topped with avocado, smoked mozzarella, grilled portabella mushroom, lettuce, tomato & sprouts. Served on a toasted hard roll with pickle with your choice of side.

Peacemaker

$10.95

Grilled veggie burger with avocado, hummus, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, sprouts & melted muenster on toasted 12 Grain. Served with pickle and your choice of side.

Day Tripper

$9.95

Veggie burger topped with hummus, basil pesto mayo and melted muenster. Served on a toasted hard roll with your choice of side.

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Veggie burger served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato & pickle with your choice of side.

Burger

$6.95

6 oz. burger served on toasted hard roll with lettuce , tomato and pickle.

Lettuce & Tomato

$0.75

QUESADILLIAS & BURRITOS

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.95

Chicken, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.

Half Moon Quesadillas

$11.95

Grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, black beans & smoked mozzarella in a crisp tortilla served with roasted red pepper salsa & sour cream.

Holy Mole

$10.95

Grilled chicken, refried beans, guacamole, spinach, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.

Rhino Roll

$11.95

This vegetarian feast consists of sautéed spinach, hummus, veggie burger, mushrooms, onions & melted cheddar in a crisp tortilla topped with veggie chili.

Robin's

$9.95

Hummus, avocado, sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms & onion a crisp tortilla served with salsa.

Tofu Burrito

$10.95

Grilled tofu, spinach, mushrooms, black beans, cilantro, avocado & cheddar in a crisp tortilla topped with veggie chili.

Victory Burrito

$10.95

Grilled portabella mushroom, spinach, onions, cilantro, black beans & guacamole in a crisp tortilla served with red pepper salsa.

PASTA, ENTREES & STIR FRYS

Overcliff

$16.00

Grilled salmon, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, mushroom, garlic & red peppers in a light basil pesto & asiago cream sauce served over penne pasta. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.00

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, red peppers, onion, zucchini, garlic & ginger in sesame oil & soy sauce served over brown rice.

Louisiana

$15.00

Sautéed grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, broccoli, garlic & penne pasta served in a spicy plum tomato & parmesan cream sauce. Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.

Jammin Jambalya

$15.00

Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers & onions simmered in a Creole style plum tomato sauce served over brown rice. Served with side of jalapeno cornbread.

Large Penne with Butter

$7.95

Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.

Large Penne with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Served with side of buttered and toasted walnut citron bread.

Side Penne with Butter

$4.95

Side Penne with Tomato Sauce

$4.95

SIDES

S-Kale

$2.00

Asiago Cheese

$1.95

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwich

$2.25

Served on whole wheat bread.

S Black Beans

$1.00

S- 12 Grain Toast

$1.95

Toasted and buttered.

S- Asparagus

$2.00

Sauteed.

S- Avocado

$2.75

S- Bacon

$4.25

S- Basil Pesto Mayo

$1.00

2 oz.

S- BBQ Sauce

$1.00

S- Biscuit

$1.25

Toasted and buttered.

S- Broccoli

$1.25

Steamed.

S- Brown Rice

$3.00

16 oz.

S- Cajun Mayo

$0.50

2 oz.

S- Chipolte Hollandaise

$2.75

4 oz.

S- Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

S- Cream Cheese

$1.75

S- Eggs Two

$1.50

S- English Muffin

$1.50

Toasted and buttered.

S- French Fries

$3.95

S- Gluten Free Toast

$3.50

Toasted. Butter on the side.

S- Guacamole

$2.50+

S- Ham

$3.25

Grilled

S- Home Fries (HF)

$2.95

S- HF W/ Extra Onions

$3.75

S- HF W/ Green Peppers & Onion

$4.25

S- HF with Garlic

$3.95

S- Hollandaise

$2.00

4 oz.

S- Horseradish Aioli

$1.25

2 oz.

S- Hummus

$2.25

4 oz

S- Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.00

Toasted and buttered.

S- Jalapenos

$1.50

S- Mixed Veggies

$3.75

Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, onions, garlic & red peppers sautéed in olive oil.

S- Organic Eggs Two Scrambled

$3.00

S- Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

2 oz

S- Red Pepper Salsa

$1.50

4 oz.

S- Rye

$0.95

Toasted and buttered.

S- Salad

$2.95

S- Salsa

$1.50+

4 oz.

S- Sausage Gravy

$1.50

4 oz.

S- Sausage Patty

$3.25

S- Sour Cream

$0.65

2 oz

S- Spinach

$3.00

S- Strawberries

$2.00

S- Tater tots

$3.95

S- Tofu

$3.50

Grilled.

S- Tomato Sauce

$1.25

S- Turkey Bacon

$3.50

S- Turkey Sausage

$3.25

S- Walnut Citron Bread

$2.00

One slab toasted and buttered.

S- Whole Wheat Toast

$0.95

Toasted and buttered.

S-Eggs 2

$1.30

S-Eggs 4

$2.60

S-Organic Eggs 2

$4.50

S-Pickles (3)

$1.50

Side Of Carrots

$1.25

Swiss

$1.95

Veggie Burger Patty

$4.95

Side Texas Toast

$1.50

Side Just Corned Beef

$3.50

Side Pita Bread

$2.25

Biscuit Open Face W/ Gravy

$3.50

DESSERTS

BIG COOKIE

$2.75

Our delicious homemade cookies. You have a choice of Chocolate Chip, Peanut butter, or Oatmeal Raisin.

BROWNIE

$3.00

Fudgie and satisfying.

MAGIC BAR

$3.00

A graham cracker crust topped with chocolate chips, walnuts, and toasted coconut

VEGAN COOKIE

$3.00

This week: *Vegan Chocolate Chip*

VEGAN Apple Pie

$6.00

S- Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Overbey Monster Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Banana Bread

$2.50

Pie

$5.00

Blondie

$3.00

Vegan Banana Bread

$2.75

Hot Beverages

Small Coffee TOGO

$1.95

10 oz cup

Large Coffee TOGO

$2.95

16 0z cup

Box of Coffee (Everything Included)

$16.99

96 ounces (10 small cups) of fresh brewed coffee. Includes small hot cups, lids, half n half, sugars, teaspoons and napkins. Choose from Columbian, Hazelnut or Decaf.

Box Of Coffee (no Fixings)

$12.99

Cappuccino

$3.00

One shot of espresso topped with extra foamy steamed 2% milk.

Chai Charger

$4.95

Steamed Oregon Chai with one shot of espresso served in a 16oz cup

Chai Tea Latte

$3.25

Steamed Oregon Chai served in a 16 oz cup

Double Shot of Espresso (DECAF)

$4.50

2 shots of decaf espresso

Double Shot of Espresso

$4.50

2 shots of espresso

Decaf Cappuccino

$3.00

One shot of DECAF espresso topped with extra foamy steamed 2% milk

Decaf Espresso

$2.50

One shot of DECAF espresso

Espresso

$2.50

One shot of Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Coco served in a 16oz cup

Latte

$3.00

One shot of espresso topped with foamy 2% milk. 10 oz cup

Mocha Java

$3.00

16 oz of Hot Chocolate mixed with Hot Coffee

Mochaccino

$2.95

One shot of espresso, mocha syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. 10 oz cup

whipped cream on beverage

$0.75

Smoothies

The Sweet LT

$7.00

16 oz of Banana, strawberries, plain yogurt, honey & apple juice.

Tropical

$7.00

16 oz of pineapple, mango, peaches & apple juice.

Spin Your Wheels

$7.00

16 oz of bananas, blueberries, strawberries, spinach, whey powder & apple juice.

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.50

20 oz cup of black coffee. Milk and sugar upon request

Screamer (milkshake)

$5.00

A blend of bananas, vanilla ice cream, orange juice, apple juice, and cranberry juice. Topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup

Chai Cooler (milkshake)

$5.00

Oregon Chai mix blended with Vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup

Egg Cream

$3.25

An old fashion beverage. A syrup of your choice in 2% milk and seltzer.

Evil Knievel (milkshake)

$5.50

Named after the famous stunt driver this milkshake has both chocolate and vanilla ice cream with ice coffee topped with whipped cream. 20oz cup

Malts (milkshake)

$5.00

An ice cream of your choice blended with malt syrup and milk topped with whipped cream. 20 oz cup

Milkshake

$5.00

Any flavor ice cream you like blended to perfection topped with whipped cream.

Almond Milk

$2.95

Iced Chai Charger

$4.25

Oregon Chai, one shot of espresso, and 2% milk over ice. 20 oz cup

Iced Chai Latte

$2.95

Oregon Chai mixed with 2% milk over ice. 20 oz cup

Iced Green Tea

$2.95

16 ounce

Iced Latte

$2.95

2 shots of espresso with your choice of milk over ice. 20 oz cup

Large Apple Juice

$2.95

20 oz cup

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.95

20 oz cup

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.95

20 oz cup

Large Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

20 oz cup

Large Milk

$2.25

20 oz cup

Large Orange Juice No Pulp

$2.95

20 oz cup

Large Orange Juice w/ Pulp

$3.95

20 oz cup

Mini FOJ

$1.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.95

One bottle of Saranac Rootbeer

Small Milk

$1.25

10 oz cup

Soy Milk

$2.95

20 oz cup

V8 Juice

$2.75

16 oz cup

Water, Bottle

$1.75

whipped cream on beverage

$0.75

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$2.25

Earl Grey

$2.25

English Breakfast

$2.25

Ginger Tea

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Lipton Decaf

$1.75

Lipton Tea

$1.75

Peppermint

$2.25

Wine and Wine Spritzers

Cabernet

$6.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Champagne

$6.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Chardonnay

$6.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Georgina Pint

$7.00

16 oz. ID upon receiving order!

Merlot

$6.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Mimosa Pint

$7.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Sangria Pint

$7.00

For Take out ONLY! ID upon receiving order!

Beer!

Blue Moon White

$5.00

Take out Only!

Budweiser

$4.00

Take out Only!

Coors Light

$4.00

Take out Only!

Corona, Mexico

$5.00

Take out Only!

Duvel, Belgium

$7.25

Take out Only!

Founders Breakfast Stout

$5.00

Founders IPA

$4.95

Ithaca Flower Power IPA

$5.00

Take out Only!

Ommegang Witte

$5.75

Take out Only!

Paulaner Octoberfest

$5.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Take out Only!

Sam Adams Summer

$3.95

Spaten Lager

$5.00

Take out Only!

ST Harvest IPA

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.00

Take out Only!

MERCH

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Sorry, we do not ship these!

Bistro Blue T Shirt- XXL

$15.00

Bistro Blue T- Shirt- Med

$13.00

Bistro Blue T-Shirt Small

$13.00

Bistro Green T- Shirt- XL

$13.00

Bistro Green T-Shirt- Large

$13.00

Bistro Green T-Shirt- Med

$13.00

Bistro Green T-Shirt- Small

$13.00

Bistro Green T-Shirt- XXL

$13.00

Peppers L Tee

$12.00

Peppers Med Tee

$12.00

Peppers Sm Tee

$12.00

Peppers XL

$12.00

Loaf Of Hmb

$7.99

Shipping

$9.50

We will ship your T Shirt any where in the USA for $9.20 (USP Priority Mail)! We do not ship coffee mugs.

Employye T shirt from Basement

$10.00
