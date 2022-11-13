Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos MSBLG

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Popular Items

The Main Street
Milk Shakes
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

Burgers & Deals

The Main Street

The Main Street

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$16.99

Double meat and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and signature sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.99

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.99

Smoked cheddar, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and barbeque sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

California

California

$13.99

Pepper jack cheese, mixed greens, red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on a 9-grain bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Smoked Bacon & Bleu

Smoked Bacon & Bleu

$15.99

Crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Nirvana Burger

Nirvana Burger

$15.99

Smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade bacon onion jam, and signature sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$14.99

2 Sliders

$10.99

Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$12.99

Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Spicy Chicken Sliders W/ Fries

Spicy Chicken Sliders W/ Fries

$8.50

2 Sliders w/ Fries

$8.50

Sourdough Melt

$13.99

More Good Eats

Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$15.99

Bacon, avocado, Swiss Cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun

Spicy Chicken Philly

Spicy Chicken Philly

$13.99

Pasilla peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo on a steak roll with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Fries & Sides

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$5.50
Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$6.50

With white truffle oil, truffle salt, parmesan, and green onions.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Garlic Fries

$4.99

Tossed in a heaping spoonful of fresh garlic and rosemary

Make it a Combo

$6.50

Add Crispy Fries and Soda to any Sandwich or Burger

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$9.99

Salads & Bowls

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$14.99

Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, onion, diced tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions on a wedge of iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens, with balasmic vinaigrette.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Salmon with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce

Veggie Teriyaki Bowl

$10.99

Veggie Patty with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce

Kids' Menu

Kids' Deal

$5.99

Comes with crispy fries and a small soda

Milk

$1.99

Fountain & Shakes

Soft Drink

$2.99
Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$7.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

milk

$1.99
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos, CA 95030

