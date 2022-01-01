American
Bars & Lounges
Main Street Cafe & Pub
956 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!
Location
1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Gallery
