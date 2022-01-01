Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Main Street Cafe & Pub

956 Reviews

$$

1411 Main St.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Order Again

Popular Items

MAIN STREET CLUB
CAFE BURGER
CHICKEN TACO SALAD

ITALIAN NIGHT SPECIALS

MONDAY NIGHTS ARE ITALIAN NIGHT STARTING AT 4:30 P.M. REGULAR MENU IS AVAILABLE AS WELL

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp in a garlic-butter, lemon, and white-wine sauce, tossed with linguini.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

Pan fried breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, with linguini.

SEAFOOD OREGANATA

$24.00

Sauteed fish, shrimp, and calamari, in our homemade oreganata sauce, tossed with linguini.

FLOUNDER PICCATA

$23.00

Lightly breaded and pan sauteed flounder, in a lemon-butter, white-wine, and caper sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$17.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables tossed with penne pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce.

SOUPS

TOGO CHOWDER

TOGO CHOWDER

TOGO CHILI

TOGO CHILI

TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICE WHITE ONION, TOMATO & SOUR CREAM

ITALIAN WEDDING

ITALIAN WEDDING

TOGO ITALIAN WEDDING

TOGO ITALIAN WEDDING

STARTERS

with roasted pistachios, blue cheese crumbles & balsamic drizzle
BLACKENED CHICKEN & CAULIFLOWER NACHOS

BLACKENED CHICKEN & CAULIFLOWER NACHOS

$13.00

Flour tortilla chips loaded with blackened chicken, roasted cauliflower topped with queso blanco, baja sauce & cheddar cheese, guacomole on the side

BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP

BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

hand battered shrimp, fried & tossed in our home made buffalo sauce served with celery & blue cheese dressing

CAULIFLOWER BITES

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$10.00

Vegetarian wings, roasted cauliflower seasoned in our secret soices, battered and fried! Fried & naked, Spicy or Sriracha honey

CHILI NACHOS

$11.00

Flour tortilla chips loaded with our home made chili, queso blanco & cheddar cheese

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with toasted pistachios and blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

GRILLED PITA AND DIPS

GRILLED PITA AND DIPS

$9.00

Grilled Pita chips served with homemade pimento cheese & buffalo chicken salad

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Hand battered & fried to perfection served with homemade marinara

QUESO BLANCO

QUESO BLANCO

$8.00

Queso bLanco served with our house made flour tortilla chips

SALADS

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$16.00

Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side

GREEK SALAD BASE

GREEK SALAD BASE

$13.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita Add Gyro Meat or Chicken

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$13.00

Turkey, ham,bacon, cheddar cheese,hard boiled egg & croutons served over mixed field greens

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$13.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed field greens, Red & Green pepper ,onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons

SANDWICHES

BBQ PULLLED PORK

BBQ PULLLED PORK

$13.00

house rubbed, slow roasted pulled pork, served on a brioche roll with a lil slaw & bbq drizzle

CAFE BURGER

CAFE BURGER

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$13.00

Homemade chicken salad , white bread, american cheese , bacon & tomato

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

Slow roasted beef dipped in au jus , served on a hoagie roll

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, on abrioche roll with bacon,pepperjack cheese, & avocado ranch sauce

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

Hand breaded fillet ,fried to golden brown & served on a toasted hoagie . tartar sauce on the side

HOT HAM & PEPPER JACK

$14.00
MAIN STREET CLUB

MAIN STREET CLUB

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread

MS PATTY MELT

MS PATTY MELT

$16.00

Angus beef burger on grilled rye bread with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onions & a red pepper garlic sauc MAIN STREET FAVORITE

PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER

PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER

$16.00

Certified Angus beef burger topped with bacon & pimento cheese

REUBEN SANDWICH

REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Locals favorite corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef served in a hoagie roll, with peppers, onions, American cheese, and a side of roasted pepper and garlic sauce. Your choice of side dish.

BLT

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

WRAPS

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE

GROUPER WRAP

GROUPER WRAP

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED GROUPER,SUN DRIED TOMATO TORTILLA,BACON,LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO RANCH SAUCE

GYRO WRAP

GYRO WRAP

$14.00

Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce

SPICY SHRIMP WRAP

SPICY SHRIMP WRAP

$15.00

FRIED SHRIMP, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA , BACON , LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE

VEGETARIAN SPICY CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED CAULIFLOWER, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE

BOWLS

AHI TUNA BOWL

AHI TUNA BOWL

$21.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna , basmati & brown rice blend, Shiitake mushrooms, zuchini, red peppers, greens beans, cashews, purple cabbage, carrots cauliflower, sesame seeds with a MISO drizzle

SALMON BOWL

SALMON BOWL

$20.00

GRILLED SALMON, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, ARTICHOKE HEARTS,KALAMATA OLIVES,RED BELL PEPPER WITH A FETA CHEESE WHITE WINE SAUCE

PULLED PORK BOWL

PULLED PORK BOWL

$15.00

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, COLE SLAW, GUACOMOLE, SWEET BBQ DRIZZLE

VEGE BOWL

VEGE BOWL

$15.00

SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, ZUCCHINI, RED PEPPERS, GREENS PEPPERS, PURPLE C ABBAGE , CASHEWS, ONION, GREEN BEANS WITH A MISO DRIZZLE

SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp, peppers, and onions over rice, black beans, and lettuce topped with shredded cheddar served with corn tortilla chips

ENTREES

CHEF'S STIR FRY

CHEF'S STIR FRY

$15.00

Assorted seasonal vegetables, cashews in our own soy based sauce with a hint of sherry served over our wild rice blend add chicken , shrimp or steak

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$15.00

Home - made chicken tenders served with french fries, cole slaw & a honey mustard dipping sauce

FAJITA COMBO

FAJITA COMBO

$18.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

FAJITA SHRIMP

FAJITA SHRIMP

$16.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

FAJITA STEAK

FAJITA STEAK

$17.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$24.00

Fried Shrimp, Oysers & Cod served with french fries &^ cole slaw

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$22.00

Large hand breaded shrimp, fried golden brown served with french fries &Y cole slaw

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

$19.00

you asked for it you got it. # 1 most requested item for a pop up menu .Honey Pecan Chicken served with mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED DAILY CATCH

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED DAILY CATCH

$22.00

Parmesan crusted topped with asparagus & tomatoes in a white wine sauce served over mashed potatoes

POT ROAST

POT ROAST

$22.00

Slow cooked beef round seasoned and topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with honey mustard sauce, bacon & pepperjack cheese served over linguini with mushrooms & a creamy Alfredo sauce

1 LB CRAB TO GO

1 LB CRAB TO GO

$50.00

one pound of Alaskan Snow Crab legs served with french fries & cole slaw

2 LB CRAB TOGO

2 LB CRAB TOGO

$70.00

one pound of Alaskan Snow Crab legs served with french fries & cole slaw

KIDS' MEAL

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Fried Shrimp

Kid Fried Shrimp

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Fried Fish

Kid Fried Fish

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDE DRINK, SIDE ITEM AND LARGE CHOCOLATE COOKIE. AVAILABLE A LA CARTE FOR ADULTS

DESSERT CHOICES

Homemade and delicious! Southern favorites like Key Lime Pie.
KEY LIME

KEY LIME

$6.00
REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE

REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.50

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

COOKIE

$2.25

SIDES on line only

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

SIDE SLAW

$2.25

SIDE O'RINGS

$4.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE CRISPY FRIES

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.50Out of stock

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE PITA

$1.50

N/A Drinks

ARNOLD PALMER SWEET

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER UNSWEET

$2.99

bottles water

$2.99

coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Half N Half Tea

$2.99

hot tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.99

SMURF

$3.00

Soda WAter

$2.00

sweet tea

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

VIRGIN DAIQUIRIS

$5.00

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

Website

Location

1411 Main St., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Directions

Gallery
Main Street Cafe & Pub image
Banner pic
Main Street Cafe & Pub image
Main Street Cafe & Pub image

Search similar restaurants

Map
