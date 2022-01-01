  • Home
  • Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE
Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE imageView gallery

Main Street Cakery Cafe -Innovation Center 930 Peach St.

No reviews yet

930 Peach St.

Erie, PA 16501

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey Stack
Grilled Cheese

Bakery

Cookie

$0.75

1/2 Dozen Cookie

$4.00

Dozen Cookie

$7.00

Add Cookie

$0.99Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00

1/2 Dozen Muffin

$17.00

Dozen Muffin

$33.00

Buckeye Brownie

$3.00

Sandwich Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Specialty Cupcake

$3.50

Beverages

Sm Coffee

$1.99

Lg Coffee

$2.59

Shot of Espresso

$0.75

Single Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.25

Sm Americano

$2.25

Lg Americano

$2.75

Sm Caramel Macchiato

$3.95

Lg Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Sm Latte

$3.75

Lg Latte

$4.25

Sm Cappuccino

$3.75

Lg Cappuccino

$4.25

Sm Hot Tea

$1.99

Lg Hot Tea

$2.59

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Sm Iced Coffee

$1.99

Lg Iced Coffee

$2.79

Sm Frozen Drink

$3.99

Lg Frozen Drink

$4.79

Sm Iced Tea

$1.99

Lg Iced Tea

$2.59

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.29

Italian Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.10

Ham and Cheese

$5.49

Corned Beef and Swiss

$6.49

Turkey Stack

$8.99

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Wrap

$9.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.69

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.69

Mandarin Almond Salad

$10.79

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$10.79

Garden Side Salad

$3.99

Extras

Cup of Soup

$3.90

Bowl of Soup

$4.65

Pepperoni Bread

$6.99

Half Pepperoni Bread

$4.00

Pick 2

Pick 2

$7.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

930 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Main Street Cakery Cafe - DO NOT USE image

