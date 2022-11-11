Main Street Cakery Cafe - Erie
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210
Erie, PA 16509
Popular Items
Breakfast
Cakery Biscuit Breakfast
A split biscuit topped with 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese & sausage gravy. Served with choice of homefries or potato pancakes.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
A cup of country sausage gravy served with one of our homemade biscuits.
Cakery Classic Breakfast
2 eggs, homefries or potato pancakes, bacon or sausage with your choice of toast or a biscuit.
Lite Classic Breakfast
Steak & Eggs
5 oz. choice sirloin steak with 2 eggs, choice of homefries or potato pancakes, and choice of toast or a biscuit.
Avocado Toast
Two slices of Italian toast topped with creamy Brie, avocado spread, tomato slices, basted egg, and drizzled with balsamic dressing.
French Toast
Made with our own homemade breads and served with choice of sausage or bacon
1/2 French Toast
Sweet Cream Pancakes
Three cakes served with your choice of sausage or bacon
Single Pancake Breakfast
Omelette Meal
Your Choice of 3 Toppings. Served with homefries and toast or biscuit.
Omelette Only
Your Choice of 3 Toppings
Corned Beef Hash
Cubed corned beef, potatoes, onions, and peppers topped with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with toast.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with egg and cheese on an english muffin, croissant, bagel, or homemade biscuit or sandwich bun.
Breakfast Scramble
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast
“All In” Breakfast Scramble
Sausage, ham AND bacon with 3 eggs, cheese and homefries scrambled together with a side of toast
Country Fried Breakfast
Choose country fried chicken or steak topped with country pepper gravy and served with 2 eggs, choice of homefries or potato pancakes, & choice of toast or a biscuit.
Oatmeal Breakfast
Bowl of oatmeal served with milk and brown sugar. Side of toast or biscuit.
A La Carte
Appetizers
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Quart of Soup
Chicken Tender Basket
Shrimp Basket
Chicken Wings
1/2 dozen regular or boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, BBQ, tangy gold BBQ, buttery garlic, or a dry ranch rub and served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Loaded Fries
Our hand-cut fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and chopped bacon.
Cheese Sticks
Zucchini Planks
Onion Rings
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Kid’s Corner
Wraps & Mac n' Cheese
Sides
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
Western Steakburger
A burger with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and tangy BBQ sauce served with lettuce
Tuff Texan Steakburger
A burger topped with buffalo wing sauce, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce
Blue Cheese Steakburger
A burger with crumbled blue cheese, provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Steakburger
A burger with sautéed mushrooms, bacon and swiss with mayo
The Triple Threat
(3 meats!) A burger, bacon and BBQ pulled pork with onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Spicy Black Bean Burger
A vegetarian option with lettuce, tomato & onion
Patty Melt
A burger on rye bread, grilled onions and swiss cheese
Salads
Steak Salad
Steak strips served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Southwest Taco Salad
Your choice of seasoned beef, chicken strips or pulled pork (BBQ or Plain) atop a bed of mixed greens with black bean and corn salsa, cheese, tomatoes, onions and tortilla strips
Classic Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with seasoned grilled chicken strips, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and egg
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo style chicken served on a bed of greens with cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our hand-cut french fries
Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, shredded parmesan and homemade croutons
Chef Salad
Ham, shredded oven roasted turkey breast & cheese with hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and our homemade croutons
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Candied pecans, dried cranberries, and feta cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens served with concord grapeseed vinaigrette
Mandarin Almond Salad
Mixed greens topped with mandarin oranges and almonds with our mandarin vinaigrette and chow mein noodles
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and croutons
Sandwiches
BLT
That’s bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo!
Cakery Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of homemade white toast
Grilled Cheese
Two slices of American cheese on our homemade bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and American cheese on our homemade bread.
Smith’s Hot Dog
The Stack
Choose real oven roasted turkey breast or pot roast with bacon & provolone cheese topped with homemade coleslaw.
Turkey Reuben
Oven roasted turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.
Reuben
Sliced corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
The Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni & bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion topped with our signature spicy mayo.
Steak & Cheese
Choose marinated steak or pot roast with provolone cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers and mayo.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender roasted pork sautéed in BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw.
Fried Cod
A generous 8 oz. of cod battered and fried with lettuce, tomato and onion on our homemade sandwich bun.
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, and tomato on one of our homemade buns.
Vegetarian
Your choice of fried zucchini or grilled portabella with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with spicy mayo.
Grilled Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, swiss and provolone cheese with grilled pineapple rings melted together grilled cheese style.
Tender Melt
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled italian bread and melted cheddar cheese
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved prime rib, mushrooms, onions, mayo and provolone cheese
Hot Platters
Pick 2
Dinner Specials
Beverages To Go
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Small Latte
Large Latte
Small Caramel Macchiato
Large Caramel Macchiato
Small Americano
Large Americano
Single Affogato
Double Affogato
Small Chai Tea
Large Chai Tea
Small Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small Cappuccino
Large Cappuccino
Small Iced Coffee/ Cold Brew
Large Iced Coffee/ Cold Brew
Small Flavored Lemonade
Large Flavored Lemonade
Small Frozen Drink
Large Frozen Drink
Small Specialty Frozen Drink
Large Specialty Frozen Drink
Add a Shot
Bakery Online
Cookie Single
Cookie 1/2 Doz
Cookie 1/2 Doz
Cookie Dozen
Cookie Dozen
Muffin
Muffin

Cake Slice
Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Owned Since 2010
2900 Copperleaf Drive Suite 210, Erie, PA 16509