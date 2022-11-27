Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Main Street Coffee Co North Webster

7 Reviews

302 N Main Street Ste 1

North Webster, IN 46555

Order Again

Popular Items

Black & White Latte
Classic Latte
The Maze Latte

Brewed Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Specialty Lattes

Latte

$4.00+

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.25+

Vanilla Cream and Cupcake

Camp Fire Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Toasted Marshmallow

Caramel Apple

$4.00+

Dulce De Leche, Cinnamon Bun, and Steamed Apple Juice.

Harry Potter Latte

$4.25+

Dulce De Leche and Butterscotch. Topped with Candy Corn whip and caramel.

Fall Spice Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice and Maple Spice

Maple Cookie Latte

$4.25+

Maple Spice and Cookie Butter

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Sauce

The Maze Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate and Candy Corn.

Berry Pie Latte

$4.25+

Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry and Cookie Butter

Black & White Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate, Blueberry and Cookie Butter

Butter Crunch Latte

$4.25+

Butterscotch and Toffee Nut

Cafe Miel Latte

$4.00+

Honey and Cinnamon

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.25+

Caramel

Cherry Pie Latte

$4.25+

Cherry and Cookie Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.25+

Dulce De Leche, Cinnamon Bun and Vanilla

Classic Latte

$4.25+

Caramel and Vanilla

Cookies n Cream Latte

$4.25+

Cream Brulee Latte

$4.25+

Caramel, Vanilla and Spice Brown Sugar

French Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Hazelnut and Vanilla

Hazelnut Latte

$4.25+

Hazelnut

Irish Mint Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate, Peppermint and Irish Cream.

Irish Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate and Irish Cream

Java Chip Latte

$4.25+

Joy Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate and Amaretto

Maple Crunch Latte

$4.25+

Toffee Nut and Maple Spice

Milky Way Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate and Caramel

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate

Morning Maple Bliss Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate, Spice Brown Sugar anD Maple Spice

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.25+

Peppermint, White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate

Raspberry Delight Latte

$4.25+

Raspberry and White Chocolate

Relax Latte

$4.25+

Lavender and White Chocolate

S'mores Latte

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow and Vanilla

Strawberry Short Cake Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate, Strawberry and Cookie Butter.

Sweet Cream Latte

$4.25+

Caramel, Butterscotch and Toasted Marshmallow

Sweet Dreams Latte

$4.25+

Caramel, Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut.

The Truffle Latte

$4.25+

Amaretto and Dark Chocolate

Trio Latte

$4.25+

Amoretto, Hazelnut and Toffee Nut

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Very Nutty Latte

$4.25+

Toffee Nut and Hazelnut

White Mocha Latte

$4.25+

White Chocoalte

Specialty Frappes

Vanilla and Caramel

Birthday Cake Frappe

$4.50

Vanilla Cream and Cupcake

Camp Fire Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Toasted Marshmallow

Caramel Apple Frappe

$4.50

Dulce De Leche and Cinnamon Bun with steemed apple juice.

Fall Spice Frappe

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice and Maple Spice

Harry Potter Frappe

$4.50

Dulce De Leche and Butterscotch.

Maple Cooke Frappe

$4.50

Maple Spice and Cookie Butter

Matcha Frappe

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea

Salted Caramel Frappe

$4.50

Seat Salt Caramel Toffee Sauce

The Maze Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate and Candy Corn

Berry Pie Frappe

$4.50

Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry and Cookie Butter

Black and White Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate.

Blueberry Muffin Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate, Blueberry and Cookie Butter

Butter Crunch Frappe

$4.50

Butterscotch and Toffee Nut

Caramel Frappe

$4.50

Caramel

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$4.50

Caramel and Vanilla

Cherry Pie Frappe

$4.50

Cherry and Cookie Butter

Cinnamon Roll Frappe

$4.50

Dulce De Leche, Cinnamon Bun and Vanilla

Classic Frappe

$4.50

Vanilla and Caramel

Cream Brulee Frappe

$4.50

Caramel, Vanilla and Spiced Brown Sugar.

Irish Mint Mocha Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate, Peppermint and Irish Cream.

Irish Mocha Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate and Irish Cream

Joy Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate and Amaretto.

Maple Crunch Frappe

$4.50

Maple Spice and Toffee Nut.

Milky Way Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate and Caramel

Mocha Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate

Morning Maple Bliss Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate, Spice Brown Sugar and Maple Spice

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$4.50

Peppermint, White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate

Raspberry Delight Frappe

$4.50

Raspberry and White Chocolate

Relax Frappe

$4.50

Lavender and White Chocolate

S'mores Frappe

$4.50

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow and Vanilla

Strawberry Shortcake Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate, Strawberry and Cookie Butter.

Sweet Cream Frappe

$4.50

Caramel, Butterscotch and Toasted Marshmallow

Sweet Dreams Frappe

$4.50

Caramel, Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut.

The Truffle Frappe

$4.50

Amaretto and Dark Chocolate

Trio Frappe

$4.50

Amoretto, Hazelnut and Toffee Nut

Very Nutty Frappe

$4.50

Toffee Nut and Hazelnut

White Mocha Frappe

$4.50

White Chocolate Sauce

Frozen Lemonade

Original Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Amaretto Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Blue Curacao Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Blue Curacao Lemonade has the color of tropical blue skies on the island of Curacao and an orange flavor taste.

Blueberry Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Cherry Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with Cherry grenadine.

Coconut Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Cotten Candy Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Desert Pear Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with Sweet Pear and Desert Pear.

Lavender Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with Peach syrup.

Raspberry Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Stone Fruit Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with stone fruit, succulent peach, apricot and dark cherry.

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Tiki Blend Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with passion fruit, pomegranate, and ginger.

Wild Blackberry Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with blueberries, Blackberries and Raspberries.

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.50

Peach & Wildberry Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry & Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Peach & Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry & Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry & Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Wildberry & Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Other Drinks

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai

$3.50+

Cup of Milk

$1.00

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Cup of Whip

$1.00

Teas

Berry Blues

$2.00+

Blood Orange

$2.00+

Candy Cane

$2.00+

Cha Cha

$2.00+

Citron Green

$2.00+

Citrus Mint Green

$2.00+

Dragon Fruit

$2.00+

Earl Gray Midnight

$2.00+

Fiery Cinnamon Spice

$2.00+

Honeybush Mango

$2.00+

Irish Breakfast

$2.00+

Peach Oolong

$2.00+

Raja Oolong Chai

$2.00+

White Eternal Springs

$2.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Powdered Frappes

Frappe

$4.50

Mocha Frappe

$4.50

Caramel Frappe

$4.50

Cake Batter Frappe

$4.50

Chai Frappe

$4.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe

$4.50

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$4.50

Cotton Candy Frappe

$4.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate Frappe

$4.50

Java Chip Frappe

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.50

Lemonade

Lemonade with passion fruit, pomegranate, and ginger.

Original Lemonade

$2.00

Blue Curacao Lemonade

$2.00

Blue Curacao Lemonade has the color of tropical blue skies on the island of Curacao and an orange flavor taste.

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.00

Cherry Lemonade

$2.00

Coconut Lemonade

$2.00

Cotten Candy Lemonade

$2.00

Desert Pear Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade with Sweet Pear and Desert Pear.

Lavender Lemonade

$2.00

Peach Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade with Peach syrup.

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Stone Fruit Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade with stone fruit, succulent peach, apricot and dark cherry.

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Tiki Blend Lemonade

$2.00

Wild Blackberry Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade with blueberries, Blackberries and Raspberries.

Snacks

Apple sauce

$1.00

Cheez It

$1.00

Chex Mix

$1.00

Cliff Bars

$2.00

Famous Amos

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Little Bites

$1.00

Nutri Grain Bites

$1.00Out of stock

Pop Tart Bites

$1.00

Rice Krispies

$1.00

Z Bar

$1.50

Pretzles

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Gatorade

Soda

$1.50
check markKid-Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.

Location

302 N Main Street Ste 1, North Webster, IN 46555

Directions

Gallery
Main Street Coffee Co image
Main Street Coffee Co image

Map
