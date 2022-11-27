Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Main Street Coffee Co North Webster
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.
Location
302 N Main Street Ste 1, North Webster, IN 46555
Gallery
