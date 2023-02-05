Main Street Diner
505 Main Street
Neodesha, KS 66757
Breakfast
Chipped Beef and Gravy
Creamed chip beef in a creamy seasoned white gravy over toast or buttermilk biscuit with 2 eggs any style
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Our fresh made country fried steak smothered in homemade country gravy, 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes
Blue Streak Plate
Homestyle potatoes Swiss and American cheese, country fried steak, and 2 sausage links smothered in country gravy and topped with 3 eggs any style, your choice of toast or pancakes
Grits and Eggs
Creamy and smooth grits served with 2 eggs any style choice of toast or pancakes
Southern Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs over homemade biscuits with a siracha mayo and smoked pork slice smothered in a creamy hollandaise sauce
Steak and Eggs
8 oz steak served with 2 eggs any style, homestyle or hasbrown potatoes and toast or pancakes
Biscuits and Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in homemade country gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage
3 Egg Breakfast
3 eggs any style serve with homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese omelete served with homestyle or hasbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Veggie Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Combination Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Southern Omelette
Smoked pork belly, sausage, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese smothered in homemade country gravy served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
French Toast and Eggs
Served with 2 eggs any style and choice of bacon or sausage
Pancakes and Eggs
Two large pancakes served with 2 eggs any style and choice of bacon or sausage
Breakfast Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, layers of smoked pork or ham, Swiss and American cheese on butter grilled sourdough with a choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Steak Skillet
Seasoned tender pieces of steak served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes
Triple Play Skillet
Ham, Bacon and Sausage served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Delicious pieces of country fried steak with country gravy served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes
Country Skillet
Two eggs scrambled with diced ham served with home style potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash, 2 eggs any style served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Scramble
Breakfast Burrito
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Breakfast Side
Sausage Link
4 Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
3 Sausage Patty's
Bacon
4 Slices
Pork Belly
3 Slices
Hashbrowns
Fresh Grated Potato Hashbrowns
Extra Egg
Any Style
Grits
Bowl of Creamy Grits
Corned Beef Hash
Side of Fresh Corn Beef Hash
Single Biscuit and Gravy
2 Biscuits w/ Gravy
Biscuits
2 Biscuits w/ Butter
Gravy
Pico de Gallo
2 Pancakes
Single Pancake
Lunch / Dinner
Main Street Burger
Two 1/3 pound fresh ground mix patties served on a buttered brioche bun topped with a perfectly cooked egg, cheese and choices of onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, MMK, served with choice of single side
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
1/4 pound fresh ground mix patties served on a buttered bun with, cheese and choices of onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, MMK, served with choice of single side
Patty Melt
1/4 lb fresh ground patty served on sourdough bread topped with cheese and grilled onions. Served with choice of single side
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Seasoned Pork tenderloin cutlet deep fried to a golden brown served on a buttered bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with choice of single side.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak on a hoagie roll with a choice of cheez wiz or white American cheese, grilled onions and a choice of Mushrooms and Bell Peppers served with choice of single side
Fish Sandwich
Freshly seasoned hand dipped fried fish sandwich coleslaw and tomato slice served with homemade fries and sauce
Santa Lucia Sandwich
Italian beef style sanwich on a fresh roll with sauteed onions, peppers, provolone cheese served with homemade fries
Pit Beef Sandwhich
Roast beef, turkey, or ham prepared over a charcoal fire, sliced thin, topped with horseradish “Tiger Sauce”, BBQ sauce, onions, pickles, and all on a potato roll served with choice of single side
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled seasoned fresh chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle w/choice of mayo or siracha mayo on a butter toasted brioche bun served with choice of single side
Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gruyere, Monterey Jack, Fontina, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses all melted into a buttery toasted sourdough bread served with choice of single side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow oven roasted pulled pork piled on a golden toasted and buttered brioche bun topped with a slice of smoked fried bologna, homemade crunchy slaw, pickles and our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce served with choice of single side
Pulled Pork Nachos
Slow oven roasted uniquely seasoned pulled pork shoulder shredded over tortilla chips with homemade Pico de Gallo, cheese, pickled jalapenos, freshly made coleslaw with an avocado aioli sauce and BBQ sauce, garnished with cilantro
Brisket Sandwich
Our slow oven roasted brisket sliced or pulled to perfection 1/4 Lb piled on a buttered and toasted brioche bun topped with homemade coleslaw, pickles and our tangy and sweet BBQ sauce
Brisket Nachos
Slow oven roasted uniquely seasoned brisket shredded over tortilla chips with homemade Pico de Gallo, cheese, pickled jalapenos, freshly made coleslaw with an avocado aioli sauce and BBQ sauce, garnished with cilantro
Salad Bar Single Trip Regular
Single trip salad bar with regular plate
Salad Bar Single Trip Large
Single trip salad bar with large plate
Salad Bar Unlimited
Unlimited salad bar
Salad Bar and 1/2 Sandwich Combo
Single trip salad bar with choice of any 1/2 sandwich on the menu
Salad Bar Full Sandwich Combo
KC Strip Steak
Premium hand cut 16oz KC Strip flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and single trip regular salad bar
KC Strip Steak Petite
Premium hand cut petite 8oz KC Strip flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and single trip regular salad bar
Rib Eye Steak
Premium hand cut 16oz Rib Eye flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar
Rib Eye Steak Petite
Premium hand cut Petite 8oz Rib Eye flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar
Top Sirloin Steak
Premium hand cut 10oz Top Sirloin steak flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Homemade buttermilk fried chicken 3 piece dinner choice between breast, leg, wing, thigh or back served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar
Brisket
Perfectly slow roasted brisket sliced or pulled to perfection served with white bread, choice of potato and choice of two side options. Sauces are available upon request.
Overn Roasted Pork
Oven roasted specially seasoned pulled or sliced pork shoulder served with white bread, choice of potato and choice of two side options with homemade Pico de Gallo. Sauces are available upon request.
Pork Ribs Baby Back - Full Rack
Prime hand trimmed pork baby back ribs with a sweet and tangy full-flavored sauce served with white bread, choice of two side options.
Pork Ribs Baby Back - Half Rack
Prime hand trimmed pork baby back ribs with a sweet and tangy full-flavored sauce served with white bread, choice of two side options.
Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Full Rack
Prime smoked pork St Louis style ribs with a sweet and tangy sauce served with white bread, choice two side options.
Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Half Rack
Prime smoked pork St Louis style ribs with a sweet and tangy sauce served with white bread, choice two side options.
Lunch / Dinner Sides
Corn Pudding
Savory classic southern creamy corn dish warm, made with fresh corn, cream and fresh herbs and spices. A satisfying feel-good comfort food
Corn Bread
Creamy, moist fresh made cast iron cornbread. Taste the difference of cast iron.
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh whipped mashed potatoes seasoned and buttery. Always a difference when made fresh. Gravy upon request .99
French Fries
Fresh cut seasoned fries cooked to golden perfection. Topped with Gravy upon request .99
Coleslaw
Cabbage, grated onion, tomato and a creamy refreshing sauce this rich and tangy southern style coleslaw will entertain all your tastebuds.
Baked Beans
Freshly made baked beans with sauteed onions, and smoked pork belly. A complete meal in and of itself.
Mac and Cheese
Creamy and delicious always homemade with a rich mixture of Guyere, white and sharp cheddar cheeses mixed into a velveety comforting dish you can't get enough of
Seasoned Tots
Crispy, Seasoned, and Satisfying Tots are always a comfort go to. Get them topped with one of our homemade sauces
Deviled Eggs
3 homemade, multi-generational family recipe, deviled eggs made fresh daily. These are a must have guaranteed!!
Onion Rings
Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese
Combination Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Vegetarian Pizza
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese
Creamy Chicken Garlic Pizza
Creamy garlic sauce with Chicken, Green Onions, Tomatoes and Olives with Mozzarella Cheese
CYOP Pizza
CYOP Mini 6"
Single topping pizza, choose additional toppings for .99 each
CYOP Small 10"
Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.39 each
CYOP Medium 14
Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.59 each
CYOP Large 16
Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.99 each
Paradise Coke
I Love Lucy
Waikiki
Million Bucks
Rocky Mountain High
Cranilicious
Viking
"O.G."
Cherry Bomb
Berry Good Cola
Cocalada
Roy Rogers
Black Pearl
Calliwag
Cherry Coke
Kraken
Vanilla Coke
Weekend
Just Peachy
Arnold Palmer
Tongue Thai'd
Southern Belle
Malibu
Cherrynilla
Raspepper
Dr. Creamberry
Raspberry Dream
Dirty Dr. Pepper
Naughty & Nice
Spring Fling
Berry Good Doctor
Berry Bad Doctor
Captain Jack
Lime in the Coconut
Pepperlada
Pineapple Upside Down
Dr. Straw
Twisted Doctor
VIP
Southern Gentlemen
Dirty S.O.P.
Lifes a Peach
Lola Pop
Robin
Rasputin
Streak
Shirley Temple
Riptide
Shark Attack
Unlucky Ducky
Lotta Colata
Lovey Dovey
Dizzle
Berry Fuzzy Peach
Sassy Love Potion
Root Berry
Cherry Root Beer
Christopher Robin
Crew
Lazy Daze
Lemon Cream
Razzleberry
Tropic
Breakfast and Lunch classic American Diner style!
