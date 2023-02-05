Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Diner

505 Main Street

Neodesha, KS 66757

Order Again

Breakfast

Chipped Beef and Gravy

Chipped Beef and Gravy

$7.99

Creamed chip beef in a creamy seasoned white gravy over toast or buttermilk biscuit with 2 eggs any style

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.99

Our fresh made country fried steak smothered in homemade country gravy, 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes

Blue Streak Plate

Blue Streak Plate

$12.99

Homestyle potatoes Swiss and American cheese, country fried steak, and 2 sausage links smothered in country gravy and topped with 3 eggs any style, your choice of toast or pancakes

Grits and Eggs

Grits and Eggs

$5.99

Creamy and smooth grits served with 2 eggs any style choice of toast or pancakes

Southern Eggs Benedict

Southern Eggs Benedict

$7.99

2 poached eggs over homemade biscuits with a siracha mayo and smoked pork slice smothered in a creamy hollandaise sauce

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$12.99

8 oz steak served with 2 eggs any style, homestyle or hasbrown potatoes and toast or pancakes

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Two biscuits smothered in homemade country gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage

3 Egg Breakfast

3 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

3 eggs any style serve with homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$8.99

Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese omelete served with homestyle or hasbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$7.99

Onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Combination Omelette

Combination Omelette

$8.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Southern Omelette

Southern Omelette

$8.99

Smoked pork belly, sausage, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese smothered in homemade country gravy served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

French Toast and Eggs

French Toast and Eggs

$7.99

Served with 2 eggs any style and choice of bacon or sausage

Pancakes and Eggs

Pancakes and Eggs

$7.99

Two large pancakes served with 2 eggs any style and choice of bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs, layers of smoked pork or ham, Swiss and American cheese on butter grilled sourdough with a choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Steak Skillet

Steak Skillet

$8.99

Seasoned tender pieces of steak served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes

Triple Play Skillet

Triple Play Skillet

$9.99

Ham, Bacon and Sausage served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes

Country Fried Steak Skillet

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$10.99

Delicious pieces of country fried steak with country gravy served over potatoes, sauteed onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs any style with a choice of toast or pancakes

Country Skillet

Country Skillet

$7.99

Two eggs scrambled with diced ham served with home style potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Corned beef hash, 2 eggs any style served with homestyle or hashbrown potatoes and choice of toast or pancakes

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos Scramble

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Breakfast Side

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$3.99

4 Sausage Links

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$3.99

3 Sausage Patty's

Bacon

Bacon

$3.99

4 Slices

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$2.99

3 Slices

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Fresh Grated Potato Hashbrowns

Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$1.29

Any Style

Grits

Grits

$1.99

Bowl of Creamy Grits

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$2.99

Side of Fresh Corn Beef Hash

Single Biscuit and Gravy

Single Biscuit and Gravy

$2.99

2 Biscuits w/ Gravy

Biscuits

Biscuits

$1.99

2 Biscuits w/ Butter

Gravy

$1.49

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

2 Pancakes

$3.99

Single Pancake

$2.99

Lunch / Dinner

Main Street Burger

Main Street Burger

$12.99

Two 1/3 pound fresh ground mix patties served on a buttered brioche bun topped with a perfectly cooked egg, cheese and choices of onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, MMK, served with choice of single side

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/4 pound fresh ground mix patties served on a buttered bun with, cheese and choices of onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, MMK, served with choice of single side

Patty Melt

$10.99

1/4 lb fresh ground patty served on sourdough bread topped with cheese and grilled onions. Served with choice of single side

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned Pork tenderloin cutlet deep fried to a golden brown served on a buttered bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with choice of single side.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced steak on a hoagie roll with a choice of cheez wiz or white American cheese, grilled onions and a choice of Mushrooms and Bell Peppers served with choice of single side

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly seasoned hand dipped fried fish sandwich coleslaw and tomato slice served with homemade fries and sauce

Santa Lucia Sandwich

Santa Lucia Sandwich

$9.99

Italian beef style sanwich on a fresh roll with sauteed onions, peppers, provolone cheese served with homemade fries

Pit Beef Sandwhich

Pit Beef Sandwhich

$9.99

Roast beef, turkey, or ham prepared over a charcoal fire, sliced thin, topped with horseradish “Tiger Sauce”, BBQ sauce, onions, pickles, and all on a potato roll served with choice of single side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried or Grilled seasoned fresh chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle w/choice of mayo or siracha mayo on a butter toasted brioche bun served with choice of single side

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Gruyere, Monterey Jack, Fontina, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses all melted into a buttery toasted sourdough bread served with choice of single side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Slow oven roasted pulled pork piled on a golden toasted and buttered brioche bun topped with a slice of smoked fried bologna, homemade crunchy slaw, pickles and our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce served with choice of single side

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$7.99

Slow oven roasted uniquely seasoned pulled pork shoulder shredded over tortilla chips with homemade Pico de Gallo, cheese, pickled jalapenos, freshly made coleslaw with an avocado aioli sauce and BBQ sauce, garnished with cilantro

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Our slow oven roasted brisket sliced or pulled to perfection 1/4 Lb piled on a buttered and toasted brioche bun topped with homemade coleslaw, pickles and our tangy and sweet BBQ sauce

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$9.99

Slow oven roasted uniquely seasoned brisket shredded over tortilla chips with homemade Pico de Gallo, cheese, pickled jalapenos, freshly made coleslaw with an avocado aioli sauce and BBQ sauce, garnished with cilantro

Salad Bar Single Trip Regular

Salad Bar Single Trip Regular

$6.99

Single trip salad bar with regular plate

Salad Bar Single Trip Large

Salad Bar Single Trip Large

$7.99

Single trip salad bar with large plate

Salad Bar Unlimited

Salad Bar Unlimited

$10.99

Unlimited salad bar

Salad Bar and 1/2 Sandwich Combo

Salad Bar and 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Single trip salad bar with choice of any 1/2 sandwich on the menu

Salad Bar Full Sandwich Combo

$11.99
KC Strip Steak

KC Strip Steak

$27.99

Premium hand cut 16oz KC Strip flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and single trip regular salad bar

KC Strip Steak Petite

KC Strip Steak Petite

$24.99

Premium hand cut petite 8oz KC Strip flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and single trip regular salad bar

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$28.99

Premium hand cut 16oz Rib Eye flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar

Rib Eye Steak Petite

Rib Eye Steak Petite

$25.99

Premium hand cut Petite 8oz Rib Eye flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar

Top Sirloin Steak

Top Sirloin Steak

$17.99

Premium hand cut 10oz Top Sirloin steak flame grilled to order served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.99

Homemade buttermilk fried chicken 3 piece dinner choice between breast, leg, wing, thigh or back served with choice of potato, single choice side and regular size single trip salad bar

Brisket

Brisket

$14.99

Perfectly slow roasted brisket sliced or pulled to perfection served with white bread, choice of potato and choice of two side options. Sauces are available upon request.

Overn Roasted Pork

Overn Roasted Pork

$12.99

Oven roasted specially seasoned pulled or sliced pork shoulder served with white bread, choice of potato and choice of two side options with homemade Pico de Gallo. Sauces are available upon request.

Pork Ribs Baby Back - Full Rack

Pork Ribs Baby Back - Full Rack

$29.99

Prime hand trimmed pork baby back ribs with a sweet and tangy full-flavored sauce served with white bread, choice of two side options.

Pork Ribs Baby Back - Half Rack

Pork Ribs Baby Back - Half Rack

$21.99

Prime hand trimmed pork baby back ribs with a sweet and tangy full-flavored sauce served with white bread, choice of two side options.

Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Full Rack

Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Full Rack

$27.99

Prime smoked pork St Louis style ribs with a sweet and tangy sauce served with white bread, choice two side options.

Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Half Rack

Pork Ribs St Louis Style - Half Rack

$18.99

Prime smoked pork St Louis style ribs with a sweet and tangy sauce served with white bread, choice two side options.

LUNCH SPECIAL

$14.99

Lunch / Dinner Sides

Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

$2.99

Savory classic southern creamy corn dish warm, made with fresh corn, cream and fresh herbs and spices. A satisfying feel-good comfort food

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.99

Creamy, moist fresh made cast iron cornbread. Taste the difference of cast iron.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Fresh whipped mashed potatoes seasoned and buttery. Always a difference when made fresh. Gravy upon request .99

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh cut seasoned fries cooked to golden perfection. Topped with Gravy upon request .99

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cabbage, grated onion, tomato and a creamy refreshing sauce this rich and tangy southern style coleslaw will entertain all your tastebuds.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99

Freshly made baked beans with sauteed onions, and smoked pork belly. A complete meal in and of itself.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Creamy and delicious always homemade with a rich mixture of Guyere, white and sharp cheddar cheeses mixed into a velveety comforting dish you can't get enough of

Seasoned Tots

Seasoned Tots

$2.99

Crispy, Seasoned, and Satisfying Tots are always a comfort go to. Get them topped with one of our homemade sauces

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$2.99

3 homemade, multi-generational family recipe, deviled eggs made fresh daily. These are a must have guaranteed!!

Onion Rings

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Egg Breakfast w/Hashbrown

$5.99

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$5.99

Kids Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese

Combination Pizza

Combination Pizza

Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese

Creamy Chicken Garlic Pizza

Creamy Chicken Garlic Pizza

Creamy garlic sauce with Chicken, Green Onions, Tomatoes and Olives with Mozzarella Cheese

CYOP Pizza

CYOP Mini 6"

CYOP Mini 6"

$4.99

Single topping pizza, choose additional toppings for .99 each

CYOP Small 10"

CYOP Small 10"

$8.99

Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.39 each

CYOP Medium 14

CYOP Medium 14

$11.99

Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.59 each

CYOP Large 16

CYOP Large 16

$14.99

Single topping pizza, add additional toppings for 1.99 each

Drinks

Coffee

$2.19

Coffee Decaf

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.99

Juice

$2.29

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Water

Ice Cream/Desserts

Kids Single Cup

$2.99

Kids Single Sugar Cone

$2.99

Single Cup

$3.99

Single Sugar Cone

$3.99

Single Waffle Cone

$3.99

Double Cup

$4.99

Double Sugar Cone

$4.99

Double Waffle Cone

$4.99

Kids Soda Float

$3.99

Single Soda Float

$4.99

Double Soda Float

$5.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Banana Split

$6.99

Specialty Drinks

Paradise Coke

I Love Lucy

Waikiki

Million Bucks

Rocky Mountain High

Cranilicious

Viking

"O.G."

Cherry Bomb

Berry Good Cola

Cocalada

Roy Rogers

Black Pearl

Calliwag

Cherry Coke

Kraken

Vanilla Coke

Weekend

Just Peachy

Arnold Palmer

Tongue Thai'd

Southern Belle

Malibu

Cherrynilla

Raspepper

Dr. Creamberry

Raspberry Dream

Dirty Dr. Pepper

Naughty & Nice

Spring Fling

Berry Good Doctor

Berry Bad Doctor

Captain Jack

Lime in the Coconut

Pepperlada

Pineapple Upside Down

Dr. Straw

Twisted Doctor

VIP

Southern Gentlemen

Dirty S.O.P.

Lifes a Peach

Lola Pop

Robin

Rasputin

Streak

Shirley Temple

Riptide

Shark Attack

Unlucky Ducky

Lotta Colata

Lovey Dovey

Dizzle

Berry Fuzzy Peach

Sassy Love Potion

Root Berry

Cherry Root Beer

Christopher Robin

Crew

Lazy Daze

Lemon Cream

Razzleberry

Tropic

Drinks To-Go

Coffee

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.99

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.29

Soft Drinks

$3.29+

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Food To-Go

Sausage Egg and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Merchandise

Coffee Cups

$13.00

Shirts

$15.00

Cooler Drinks

Java Mocha 300

$3.29

Java Salted Caramel

$3.29

Java Loca Moca

$3.29

Energy Zero Sugar

$2.49

Energy Zero Carb

$2.49

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.29

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.29

Fanta Grape Glass

$2.19

Fanta Orange Glass

$2.19

Counter Food

Banana Bread

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Breakfast and Lunch classic American Diner style!

505 Main Street, Neodesha, KS 66757

