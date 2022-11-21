Main Street Cafe & Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!
1411 Main St, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
