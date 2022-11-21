Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Cafe & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1411 Main St

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ISLAND BURGER
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
GREEK SALAD

DAILY SPECIALS

FRIED OYSTER CAESAR

$16.00

Fried oysters over a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.00

A thin crust pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple.

SOUPS

TOGO CHOWDER

TOGO CHOWDER

TOGO FRENCH ONION

TOGO FRENCH ONION

TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICE WHITE ONION, TOMATO & SOUR CREAM

CHICKEN NOODLE

TOGO CHICKEN NOODLE

STARTERS

with roasted pistachios, blue cheese crumbles & balsamic drizzle
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with toasted pistachios and blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP

BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

hand battered shrimp, fried & tossed in our home made buffalo sauce served with celery & blue cheese dressing

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

Hand battered & fried to perfection served with homemade marinara

CAULIFLOWER BITES

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$10.00

Vegetarian wings, roasted cauliflower seasoned in our secret soices, battered and fried! Fried & naked, Spicy or Sriracha honey

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00
CHICKEN & CAULIFLOWER NACHOS

CHICKEN & CAULIFLOWER NACHOS

$13.00

Flour tortilla chips loaded with blackened chicken, roasted cauliflower topped with queso blanco, baja sauce & cheddar cheese, guacomole on the side

QUESO BLANCO

QUESO BLANCO

$8.00

Queso bLanco served with our house made flour tortilla chips

SPINACH AVOCADO DIP

$12.00

STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00
CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$14.00

Turkey, ham,bacon, cheddar cheese,hard boiled egg & croutons served over mixed field greens

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$14.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita Add Gyro Meat or Chicken

HARVEST SALAD

$13.00

Apples, oranges, grapes, pears, craisins, feta cheese & pecans atop a bed of field greens. Served w/ balsamic vinaigrette.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed field greens, Red & Green pepper ,onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$17.00

Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side

SANDWICHES

ISLAND BURGER

ISLAND BURGER

$14.00

Build Your own Burger. Angus beef burger grilled to order. Lettuce, tomato & onion upon request. Add Onion ring or mushrooms $1 Add American, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Provolone, Swiss, PepperJack, Cheddar cheese $1.50 Add Bacon $2

BEEF DIP

BEEF DIP

$15.00

Fantastically flavored beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, golden toasted sourdough & the most delectably savory liquid to dip it in.

BEYOND BURGER

$14.00

The plant-based burger that looks, cooks & satisfies much like beef. 20+grams of protein; no GMO's, soy, or gluten; 100% vegan. Served on a Costanzo roll.

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$13.00

Home-made chicken salad served on grilled sourdough bread w/American cheese, bacon & tomato

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

House dipped chicken breast, bacon, pepperjack cheese & avocado ranch sauce, served on a Costanzo's hard roll.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$13.00

Hand breaded fillet fried to golden brown & served on a toasted Costanzo hard roll

MS PATTY MELT

$16.00

Angus beef burger on grilled rye bread with provolone cheese, bacon, grilled onions & a red pepper garlic sauce MAIN STREET FAVORITE

PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER

PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER

$16.00

Certified Angus beef burger topped with bacon & pimento cheese

PUB CLUB

PUB CLUB

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

House rubbed, slow roasted, pulled and served on a Costanzo's hard roll w/ coleslaw & bbq drizzel

REUBEN SANDWICH

REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Locals favorite corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

BLT

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

WRAPS

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE

FISH WRAP

FISH WRAP

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED GROUPER,SUN DRIED TOMATO TORTILLA,BACON,LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO RANCH SAUCE

GYRO WRAP

GYRO WRAP

$14.00

Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce

SPICY SHRIMP WRAP

SPICY SHRIMP WRAP

$15.00

FRIED SHRIMP, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA , BACON , LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE

VEGETARIAN SPICY CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED CAULIFLOWER, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE

PIZZA & WINGS

EMERALD PIZZA

$14.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$13.00

Add: Pepperoni, sausage, corned beef, chicken (grilled or fried), steak; or bacon. $3 Add: Feta; or cheddar cheese. $2 Add: Green olives; bell, banana, or jalapeno peppers; diced onion or caramelized onions; mushrooms; broccoli; diced tomatoes $1 **Substitute cheese for Vegan mozzarella $2

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00+

Ten traditional buffalo wings served plain, mild, medium, or hot. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

ENTREES

BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON

$24.00

Grilled Salmon w/ a light balsamic glaze served w/ seasonal vegetables

CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$30.00
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$15.00

Home - made chicken tenders served with french fries, cole slaw & a honey mustard dipping sauce

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$22.00

Large hand breaded shrimp, fried golden brown served with french fries &Y cole slaw

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

HONEY PECAN CHICKEN

$19.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast w/honey pecan glaze. Served w/garlic cheddar smashed potatoes & vegetable medley.

MAIN STREET BOWL

$15.00
PARMESAN ENCRUSTED DAILY CATCH

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED DAILY CATCH

$22.00

Parmesan & panko crusted topped w/tomato white wine sauce served over garlic cheddar smashed potatoes.

GUINESS BRAISED POT ROAST

$22.00

Fork tender & slow roasted beef topped w/ our Guinness gravy. Served w/garlic cheddar smashed potatoes & sautéed seasoned vegetables.

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$24.00

Shrimp, oysters, & haddock fried to a golden perfection served w/fries & coleslaw.

1 LB CRAB

1 LB CRAB

$30.00

One pound of Alaskan Snow Crab legs

2 LB CRAB

2 LB CRAB

$45.00

Two pounds of Alaskan Snow Crab legs

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE O'RINGS

$4.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

SIDE CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC CHEDDAR POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE CORN ON COB

$3.00

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$4.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.00

SMALL CAESAR

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

KIDS FRUIT

$1.50

SIDE PITA

$1.50

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

CHICKEN SALAD PINT

$10.00

KIDS' MEAL

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Kid Fried Shrimp

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Kid Fried Fish

Kid Fried Fish

$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER.

DESSERT CHOICES

Homemade and delicious! Southern favorites like Key Lime Pie.
KEY LIME

KEY LIME

$6.00

The ultimate southern dessert. Perfectly balanced mix of sweet and zesty, smooth and creamy.

SMORES BROWNIE DELIGHT

$7.00

Warm chocolaty brownie atop a gram-cracker topped w/ marshmallow, chocolate chips & a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

BERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Rich & creamy pumpkin cheesecake atop a gingersnap crust.

COOKIE

$2.25

N/A Drinks

ARNOLD PALMER SWEET

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER UNSWEET

$2.99

coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Half N Half Tea

$2.99

hot tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda WAter

$2.00

sweet tea

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

VIRGIN DAIQUIRIS

$5.00

Water

MOCKTAILS

NA* CYCLONE

$5.00

NA* MANGO SUNRISE

$5.00

NA* WATERMELON EXPLOSION

$5.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRIS

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!

Website

Location

1411 Main St, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
RubyLees - --46 Old Wildhorse rd unit 8
orange starNo Reviews
--46 Old Wildhorse rd unit 8 Hilton Head Isla, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Coconutz Sportz Bar
orange star4.1 • 212
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Sea Grass Grille
orange starNo Reviews
807 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 1000 Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
The Other Sisters Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 Harbourside Lane HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Joez
orange star4.3 • 267
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilton Head Island
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston