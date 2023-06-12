Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Main Street Market

2 Reviews

233 E Main Street

Bozeman, MT 59715

DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Cold Brew

$2.00+

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.00+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Cortado

$3.50

Breve

$4.25+

Bee Sting

$4.25

Tipus Chai

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Turmeric Golden Milk

$3.50+

Flat White

$3.25+

Con Panna

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Power Coffee

$3.75+

Cafe au lait

$2.00+

Steamer

$1.50+

"Starbucks Style" Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Milk

$1.50+

Tea + Lemonade

London Fog

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea

$2.50+

Hibiscus Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Mountain Berry Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced White Champagne Raspberry

$2.50+

Smoothies + Juices

High-C

$12.00Out of stock

The Athena

$12.00

So Fresh & So Green

$12.00Out of stock

Good Morning Juice

$12.00

Humdinger Juice

$12.00

Orange Juice

$12.00

Wine/Drinks

White Sangria

$6.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Red - Glass

$5.00

Red - Half Bottle

$9.00

White - Glass

$5.00

White - Half Bottle

$9.00

Rosè - Glass

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

FOOD

Grab & Go

Classic Burrito

$7.00

Veggie Burrito

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Salami Sandwich

$12.00

Pastries

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cookie

$1.00

RETAIL

Beverage

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$4.00

Brew Dr. - Superberry

$3.00

Brew Dr. - Clear Mind

$3.00

Brew Dr. - Island Mango

$3.00

Brew Dr. - LOVE

$3.00

Celcius - Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Celcius - Tropical

$3.00

Celsius- Kiwi Guava

$3.00

Celsius- Wild Berry

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke - Large

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Fever Tree Club Soda 4 Pack

$7.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water 4 Pack

$7.00

Ghost- Orange Cream

$3.00

Ghost- Sour Patch Redberry

$3.00

Ghost- Tropical Mango

$3.00

Ghost- War Head Watermelon

$3.00

Path Water

$3.00

Poppi- Ginger Lime

$2.50

Poppi- Orange

$2.50

Poppi- Raspberry Rose

$2.50

Poppi- Strawberry Lemon

$2.50

San Pellagrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Taste Of Nirvana - Coconut Water

$3.00

Tea of a Kind - Berry Basil Yerba Mate

$2.00

Tea of a Kind - Peach Ginger Black Tea

$2.00

Tea Of A Kind - Prickly Pear Yerba Mate

$2.00

Vita Coco- Coconut Water

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Bluphoria

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Enlighten Mint

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Lemon Elation

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Orange Exuberance

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Revel Berry

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Tropical Uprising

$3.00

Eternal Water

$3.00

Waiakea Water

$3.00

Ghost - Citrus

$3.00

Ghost - Sour Patch Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Ghost - Bubblicious

$3.00

Brew Dr. - Happiness

$3.00

Yerba Mate - Sparkling Blackberry Mint

$3.00

Snacks

Banana- Choc PB Bites

$5.00

Barnana- Dark Choc Banana Bites

$5.00

Boulder Canyon - Avo Oil & Sea Salt

$6.00

Chocolove Bar - Orange Peel

$2.50

Chocolove Bar - Raspberry

$2.50

Chocolove Bar - Toffee & Almond

$2.50

Chocolove Peanut Butter Cup (2pk)

$2.50

Chocolove- Espresso Bites

$9.50

Cocomels- Original

$5.00

Cocomels- Sea Salt

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Wafels

$2.00

Dang Coconut Chips

$5.00

Dang Coconut Chips - Caramel Sea Salt

$5.00

Dang Coconut Chips - Troical Mango

$5.00

Epic- Bison Strips

$2.00

Epic- Wagyu Beef

$2.00

GFB- choco coconut

$5.00

GFB- Dark Choco Coconut Cashew

$5.00

Go Organic Hard Candies - Ginger

$7.00

Go Organic Hard Candies - Pomegranate

$7.00

Harvest Snaps - Black Pepper

$3.50

Harvest Snaps - Caesar

$3.50

Harvest Snaps - Original Lightly Salted

$3.50

Justin's- Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Kettle - Lg. Salt & Pepper

$4.00

Kettle - Lg. Sea Salt

$4.00

Kettle - Lg. Sea Salt & Vinegar

$4.00

Kettle - Sm. Backyard BBQ

$2.00

Kettle - Sm. Honey Dijon

$2.00

Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt

$2.00

Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Kind - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$2.50

Kind - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

Kind - Caramel Nut

$2.50

Kind - Dark Chocolate Nut

Kind - Raspberry Cashew Chia

Lesser Evil Popcorn - Avocadolicious

$5.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn - Himalayan Gold

$5.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn - Himalayan Sweet

$5.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn - Oh My Ghee!

$5.00

Lesser Evil- Ranch Veggie Sticks

$4.50

Lily's - White Chocolate Bar

$4.00

Lily's Dk. Ch. Peanut Butter Cups

$7.00

Lily's- Dark Choco Covered Almonds

$7.00

Lily's- Milk Choco Covered Peanuts

$7.00

Lily's- Milk Chocolate

$4.00

Mavuno- Dried Jackfruit

$4.00

Mavuno- Dried Mango

$4.00

Mavuno- Dried Papaya

$4.00

Mavuno- Dried Pineapple

$4.00

Mavuno- Mango & Coconut

$4.00

Mavuno- Pineapple & Passionfruit

$4.00

Napoleon Co- Pickled Green Beans

$6.00

Parm Crisps- Sesame

$4.00

Pretzel Crisp - Everything

$4.50

Pretzel Crisp - Garlic Parmesan

$4.50

Pretzel Crisp - Original

$4.50

Pretzel Crisp - Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper

$4.50

Rhythm- Beet Chips

$4.50

Rhythm- Kool Ranch Kale

$4.00

RxBar - Banana Chocolate Walnut

$2.50

RxBar - Chocolate

$2.50

RxBar - Chocolate Chip

$2.50

RXBar- Mixed Berry

$2.50

Simply- Cinnamon Gum

$3.00

Simply- Cleanse Gum

$3.00Out of stock

Simply- Peppermint Mints

$3.00

Simply- Revive Gum

$3.00

Simply- Spearmint Gum

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Sweets - Peach Rings

$3.50

Smart Sweets Red Twists

$3.50

Smart Sweets- Gummy Fish

$3.50

Smart Sweets- Gummy Worms

$3.50

Smart Sweets- Sour Blast

$3.50

Smart Sweets- Sourmelon Bites

$3.50

Stacy's - 5 Five Cheese

$3.00

Stacy's Pita Chips - Simply Naked

$3.00

Stacy's- Garlic And Herb

$3.00

Stacy's- Parmesan Garlic And Herb

$3.00

Suker And Sweet

$2.00

YumEarth Chewys Fruit Chews

$3.00

YumEarth Fruit Snack Box

$5.00

YumEarth Fruit Snack Individual

$1.00

YumEarth- Organic Pop

$1.00

Convenience

Alleyoop All-in-One Cleansing Stick

$17.00Out of stock

AvryBeauty- Honey Matcha Hand Cream

$3.00

AvryBeauty- Shea Butter Hand Cream

$3.00

AvryBeauty- Sweet Citrus Hand Cream

$3.00

Baby Bar & Co. Three Hearts- Silicone Bib

$10.00

CBD Tincture

$90.00

CBD Vitality Serum

$110.00

Chez Gagne- Wine Tag

$4.00

Cleo & Coco Coconut Cleanse Bar

$7.00

Cleo Coco Dry Shampoo+Body Powder-Grapefruit Bergemot

$10.00

Doggie Waste Bags

$6.00

Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Large

$13.00

Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Medium

$13.00

Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Small

$13.00

Found My Animal Henri Bandana- XLarge

$13.00

Habitat- Conditioner Bar

$9.00

Habitat- Shampoo Bar

$9.00Out of stock

Habitat- Tea Tree Body Wash Bar

$9.00

Hali Hali- Reusable Straw Set

$12.00

Insect Repellent & Relief 2oz.

$9.00

Insect Repellent & Relief 4oz.

$11.50

Jill & June- Cutting Board

$24.00

Knot & Bow- Birthday Candles

$6.00

Knot & Bow- Confetti Bomb

$8.00

Knot & Bow- Party Scramble Napkins

$4.00

Knot & Bow- Windowpane Party Plate

$4.00

Lola Hand Sanitizer Spray

$3.00

LOLA Tampons

$5.00

LOLA Ultra Thin Condoms

$4.00

LOLA Ultra Thin Pads

$9.00

Luck of Tuck Dog Bandana

$16.00

Parasol Co- Baby Wipes

$4.00Out of stock

Parasol Co- Travel Size Hand Sanitizer

$4.50

Protector Sunscreen

$4.25

SM Beauty Makeup Removing Wipes- Vitamin C & Lemon

$5.00

Spicy Shark- Hot Blueberry Syrup

$10.00

Spongelle- Coconut Verbena Hand Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Spongelle- Honey Blossom Hand Cream

$12.00

Spongelle- Papaya Yuzu Hand Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Spongelle- Sugar Dahlia Hand Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Stasi Accessories- Claw Clips

$8.00

StasiAccessories Mini Hair Brush

$7.00

StasiAccessories Pearl Hair Clip Set

$9.00

StasiAccessories Scrunchy

$6.00

Three Hearts- Pacifier & Toy Clip

$15.00

Three Hearts- Sili Soother

$8.00

Vintner's Kitchen- Confetti Pepper Jelly

$8.00Out of stock

Goodwell Co. Toothbrush

$5.50

Goodwell Co. Portable Flossers

$8.00

Goodwell Co. Pacific Mint Toothpaste

$3.50

Rock Creek Bar Soap

$9.00

Rock Creek Shampoo Bar

$15.00

Rock Creek Conditioner Bar

$15.00

Rock Creek Loofah Bar

$9.00

Rock Creek Lip Balm

$4.50

Wine

Bandit Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Apaltagua Rose

$10.00

Alto Molina Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Domaine De La Solitude CDR

$15.00Out of stock

Miner Rosato

$15.00

Heredad de Rocim Mariana

$15.00Out of stock

Ollieux-Romanis Capucine Corbieres

$15.00

19 Crimes Snoop Rose

$15.00

Anne Amie

$15.00Out of stock

Elk Cove , Rose Of Pinot Noir

$15.00

Phillip Viallet Vin De Savoie

$20.00Out of stock

Hogwash , Tuck Beckstoffer, Grenache

$20.00

Meinklang Prosa

$20.00Out of stock

Fiction Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Amavi Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Belle Glos PN Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Banshee Rose

$20.00

Daou Family Estate

$20.00

Brooks Estate Pinot Noir Rose

$20.00Out of stock

Jouget Chinon

$20.00Out of stock

Chene Blue Rose

$45.00

Wine Gift Bag

$2.00

Sinskey Vin Gris

$31.00

Matthiasson Rose

$26.00

Arnot Roberts

$22.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$6.00Out of stock

Chloe Prosecco

$15.00

Treverri Blanc de Blancs

$15.00

Poema Sparkling Rose

$15.00

Dopff & Iron Cremant de Alsace

$20.00Out of stock

Piper Heidsieck Brut Cuvee

$45.00

Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc

$45.00

G.H. Mumm Brut

$60.00Out of stock

Pol Roger

$60.00

Drappier Brut Nature Rose

$60.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot

$70.00Out of stock

Tattinger Brut Rose

$80.00

Ruinart Brut BDB

$100.00

Dom Perignon

$225.00

Maschio Prosecco

$6.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial

$55.00

Cremant De Bourgogne

$22.00

Wine Gift Bag

$2.00

Apaltagua Rose

$10.00

Chahalem Pinot Gris

$18.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$10.00

Elouan Chardonnay

$13.00

Warwick Estate The First Lady Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Skeleton

$10.00

Pas De Probleme Pinot Nior

$15.00

Heritage Pinot Noir

$20.00

Wente Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$19.00

Chahalem Pinot Gris

$19.00

Elizabeth Rose Pinot Noir

$17.00

Poggio Vignoso Chianti

$13.00

Wine Gift Bag

$2.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$17.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$17.00

Napa Valley Quilt Red Blend

$20.00

Highlands 41 Black Granite

$13.00

La Manarine Cotes Du Rhone

$18.00

Balade Pinot Noir

$23.00

King Estate Pinot Noir

$24.00

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$52.00

Wine Gift Bag

$2.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$23.00

Prisoner Chardonnay

$32.00

Wine Gift Bag

$2.00

Beer

Dogfish Head IPA - 6 Pack

$12.00

Dogfish Head IPA - Single

$3.00

Uberbrew Pink Slip (4 pack)

$12.00

Uberbrew White Noise (4 pack)

$12.00

By All Means Zymopunk Pilsner (4 pack)

$14.00

By All Means Lucent Bond (4 pack)

$14.00

New Hokkaido Lager (4 pack)

$12.00

New Hokkaido IPA (4 pack)

$12.00

Beringia Pilsner (4 pack)

$14.00

Uberbrew Pink Slip (Single)

$6.00

Uberbrew White Noise (Single)

$6.00

By All Means Pilsner (Single)

$6.00

By All Means Lucent Bond (Single)

$6.00

New Hokkaido Lager (single)

$6.00

New Hokkaido IPA (Single)

$6.00

Beringia Pilsner (single)

$6.00

Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (single)

$5.50

Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (6 pack)

$14.00

Liquor

Tito's Vodka

$25.50

Cold Springs Huckleberry Vodka

$32.50

Tanqueray Gin

$29.00

Whyte Laydie Dry Gin

$32.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila

$24.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$35.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$28.00

Pendleton Whiskey

$31.50

Dry Hills Running Iron Whiskey

$40.00

Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum

$26.00

Bacardi Light Rum

$21.00

Bailey's Irish Cream - 750ml

$36.00

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

$30.00

Fernet Branca

$36.50

OTR- Old Fashioned

$9.50

OTR- Aviation

$9.50

OTR- Mai Tai

$9.50

OTR- Cosmo

$9.50Out of stock

OTR- Jalapeno Pineapple Marg

$9.50

OTR- Margarita

$9.50

Big Horn Bourbon

$39.00

Wildrye - 5 Drops Bourbon

$55.00

Running Iron Whiskey

$35.00

Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

$75.00

Bailey's Irish Cream - 1L

$39.00

Sudden Wisdom Wiskey

$55.00

Merch

MSM T-Shirt

$15.00

MSM Campfire Mug

$15.00

MSM Black Hat

$18.50

MSM Gray Hat

$20.00

MSM Canvas Bag

$32.00

MSM Crop-top Tank

$14.00

Large Canvas Bag

$40.00

Coffee & Tea

Ghost Town - 1889 Blend

$13.50

Ghost Town - Bold Blend

$13.50

Ghost Town - Columbia Single Origin

$13.50

Ghost Town - Homestead Blend

$13.50

Ghost Town - Mocha Java

$13.50

Ghost Town - Sapphire Decaf Blend

$13.50

Ghost Town - Stonehouse Blend

$13.50

Ghost Town - Velvet Thunder Blend

$13.50

Lake Missoula - A Few of My Favorite Things

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Chunmee Green

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Earl Gray Blue

$10.00

Lake Missoula - English Breakfast

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Honey Ponderosa

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Irish Breakfast

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Mammoth Matcha Tin

$15.50

Lake Missoula - Mango Love Not War

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Para Sara Peach

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Spicy Ginger Snap

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Uplift

$10.00

Lake Missoula - Wild Strawberry Matcha Tin

$15.50

Gifts & Wrapping

Single Card

$6.50

8pk Card Set

$42.00

Mini Single Card

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

233 E Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Main Street Market image
Main Street Market image
Main Street Market image

