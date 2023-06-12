- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Main Street Market
2 Reviews
233 E Main Street
Bozeman, MT 59715
DRINKS
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$1.50+
Cold Brew
$2.00+
Latte
$3.75+
Espresso
$2.50
Americano
$3.00+
Cappucino
$3.50+
Mocha
$4.25+
Cortado
$3.50
Breve
$4.25+
Bee Sting
$4.25
Tipus Chai
$4.50+
Matcha Latte
$3.50+
Turmeric Golden Milk
$3.50+
Flat White
$3.25+
Con Panna
$3.25
Macchiato
$3.25
Power Coffee
$3.75+
Cafe au lait
$2.00+
Steamer
$1.50+
"Starbucks Style" Caramel Macchiato
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$2.50+
Chocolate Milk
$2.50+
Milk
$1.50+
Tea + Lemonade
London Fog
$3.00+
Hot Tea
$2.50+
Iced Black Tea
$2.50+
Iced Green Tea
$2.50+
Hibiscus Green Tea Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock
Arnold Palmer
$4.00Out of stock
Butterfly Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock
Lavender Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade
$5.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$4.00+Out of stock
Mountain Berry Iced Tea
$5.00
Iced White Champagne Raspberry
$2.50+
Smoothies + Juices
Wine/Drinks
RETAIL
Beverage
Acqua Panna Spring Water
$4.00
Brew Dr. - Superberry
$3.00
Brew Dr. - Clear Mind
$3.00
Brew Dr. - Island Mango
$3.00
Brew Dr. - LOVE
$3.00
Celcius - Strawberry Lemonade
$3.00
Celcius - Tropical
$3.00
Celsius- Kiwi Guava
$3.00
Celsius- Wild Berry
$3.00
Coke
$2.00
Coke - Large
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fanta
$2.00
Fever Tree Club Soda 4 Pack
$7.00
Fever Tree Tonic Water 4 Pack
$7.00
Ghost- Orange Cream
$3.00
Ghost- Sour Patch Redberry
$3.00
Ghost- Tropical Mango
$3.00
Ghost- War Head Watermelon
$3.00
Path Water
$3.00
Poppi- Ginger Lime
$2.50
Poppi- Orange
$2.50
Poppi- Raspberry Rose
$2.50
Poppi- Strawberry Lemon
$2.50
San Pellagrino Sparkling Water
$3.00
Sprite
$2.00
Taste Of Nirvana - Coconut Water
$3.00
Tea of a Kind - Berry Basil Yerba Mate
$2.00
Tea of a Kind - Peach Ginger Black Tea
$2.00
Tea Of A Kind - Prickly Pear Yerba Mate
$2.00
Vita Coco- Coconut Water
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Bluphoria
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Enlighten Mint
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Lemon Elation
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Orange Exuberance
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Revel Berry
$3.00
Yerba Mate- Tropical Uprising
$3.00
Eternal Water
$3.00
Waiakea Water
$3.00
Ghost - Citrus
$3.00
Ghost - Sour Patch Blue Raspberry
$3.00
Ghost - Bubblicious
$3.00
Brew Dr. - Happiness
$3.00
Yerba Mate - Sparkling Blackberry Mint
$3.00
Snacks
Banana- Choc PB Bites
$5.00
Barnana- Dark Choc Banana Bites
$5.00
Boulder Canyon - Avo Oil & Sea Salt
$6.00
Chocolove Bar - Orange Peel
$2.50
Chocolove Bar - Raspberry
$2.50
Chocolove Bar - Toffee & Almond
$2.50
Chocolove Peanut Butter Cup (2pk)
$2.50
Chocolove- Espresso Bites
$9.50
Cocomels- Original
$5.00
Cocomels- Sea Salt
$5.00
Cookies & Cream Wafels
$2.00
Dang Coconut Chips
$5.00
Dang Coconut Chips - Caramel Sea Salt
$5.00
Dang Coconut Chips - Troical Mango
$5.00
Epic- Bison Strips
$2.00
Epic- Wagyu Beef
$2.00
GFB- choco coconut
$5.00
GFB- Dark Choco Coconut Cashew
$5.00
Go Organic Hard Candies - Ginger
$7.00
Go Organic Hard Candies - Pomegranate
$7.00
Harvest Snaps - Black Pepper
$3.50
Harvest Snaps - Caesar
$3.50
Harvest Snaps - Original Lightly Salted
$3.50
Justin's- Peanut Butter Cups
$2.00
Kettle - Lg. Salt & Pepper
$4.00
Kettle - Lg. Sea Salt
$4.00
Kettle - Lg. Sea Salt & Vinegar
$4.00
Kettle - Sm. Backyard BBQ
$2.00
Kettle - Sm. Honey Dijon
$2.00
Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt
$2.00
Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt & Pepper
$2.00
Kettle - Sm. Sea Salt & Vinegar
$2.00
Kind - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew
$2.50
Kind - Blueberry Vanilla Cashew
Kind - Caramel Nut
$2.50
Kind - Dark Chocolate Nut
Kind - Raspberry Cashew Chia
Lesser Evil Popcorn - Avocadolicious
$5.00
Lesser Evil Popcorn - Himalayan Gold
$5.00
Lesser Evil Popcorn - Himalayan Sweet
$5.00
Lesser Evil Popcorn - Oh My Ghee!
$5.00
Lesser Evil- Ranch Veggie Sticks
$4.50
Lily's - White Chocolate Bar
$4.00
Lily's Dk. Ch. Peanut Butter Cups
$7.00
Lily's- Dark Choco Covered Almonds
$7.00
Lily's- Milk Choco Covered Peanuts
$7.00
Lily's- Milk Chocolate
$4.00
Mavuno- Dried Jackfruit
$4.00
Mavuno- Dried Mango
$4.00
Mavuno- Dried Papaya
$4.00
Mavuno- Dried Pineapple
$4.00
Mavuno- Mango & Coconut
$4.00
Mavuno- Pineapple & Passionfruit
$4.00
Napoleon Co- Pickled Green Beans
$6.00
Parm Crisps- Sesame
$4.00
Pretzel Crisp - Everything
$4.50
Pretzel Crisp - Garlic Parmesan
$4.50
Pretzel Crisp - Original
$4.50
Pretzel Crisp - Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper
$4.50
Rhythm- Beet Chips
$4.50
Rhythm- Kool Ranch Kale
$4.00
RxBar - Banana Chocolate Walnut
$2.50
RxBar - Chocolate
$2.50
RxBar - Chocolate Chip
$2.50
RXBar- Mixed Berry
$2.50
Simply- Cinnamon Gum
$3.00
Simply- Cleanse Gum
$3.00Out of stock
Simply- Peppermint Mints
$3.00
Simply- Revive Gum
$3.00
Simply- Spearmint Gum
$3.00Out of stock
Smart Sweets - Peach Rings
$3.50
Smart Sweets Red Twists
$3.50
Smart Sweets- Gummy Fish
$3.50
Smart Sweets- Gummy Worms
$3.50
Smart Sweets- Sour Blast
$3.50
Smart Sweets- Sourmelon Bites
$3.50
Stacy's - 5 Five Cheese
$3.00
Stacy's Pita Chips - Simply Naked
$3.00
Stacy's- Garlic And Herb
$3.00
Stacy's- Parmesan Garlic And Herb
$3.00
Suker And Sweet
$2.00
YumEarth Chewys Fruit Chews
$3.00
YumEarth Fruit Snack Box
$5.00
YumEarth Fruit Snack Individual
$1.00
YumEarth- Organic Pop
$1.00
Convenience
Alleyoop All-in-One Cleansing Stick
$17.00Out of stock
AvryBeauty- Honey Matcha Hand Cream
$3.00
AvryBeauty- Shea Butter Hand Cream
$3.00
AvryBeauty- Sweet Citrus Hand Cream
$3.00
Baby Bar & Co. Three Hearts- Silicone Bib
$10.00
CBD Tincture
$90.00
CBD Vitality Serum
$110.00
Chez Gagne- Wine Tag
$4.00
Cleo & Coco Coconut Cleanse Bar
$7.00
Cleo Coco Dry Shampoo+Body Powder-Grapefruit Bergemot
$10.00
Doggie Waste Bags
$6.00
Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Large
$13.00
Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Medium
$13.00
Found My Animal Henri Bandana- Small
$13.00
Found My Animal Henri Bandana- XLarge
$13.00
Habitat- Conditioner Bar
$9.00
Habitat- Shampoo Bar
$9.00Out of stock
Habitat- Tea Tree Body Wash Bar
$9.00
Hali Hali- Reusable Straw Set
$12.00
Insect Repellent & Relief 2oz.
$9.00
Insect Repellent & Relief 4oz.
$11.50
Jill & June- Cutting Board
$24.00
Knot & Bow- Birthday Candles
$6.00
Knot & Bow- Confetti Bomb
$8.00
Knot & Bow- Party Scramble Napkins
$4.00
Knot & Bow- Windowpane Party Plate
$4.00
Lola Hand Sanitizer Spray
$3.00
LOLA Tampons
$5.00
LOLA Ultra Thin Condoms
$4.00
LOLA Ultra Thin Pads
$9.00
Luck of Tuck Dog Bandana
$16.00
Parasol Co- Baby Wipes
$4.00Out of stock
Parasol Co- Travel Size Hand Sanitizer
$4.50
Protector Sunscreen
$4.25
SM Beauty Makeup Removing Wipes- Vitamin C & Lemon
$5.00
Spicy Shark- Hot Blueberry Syrup
$10.00
Spongelle- Coconut Verbena Hand Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Spongelle- Honey Blossom Hand Cream
$12.00
Spongelle- Papaya Yuzu Hand Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Spongelle- Sugar Dahlia Hand Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Stasi Accessories- Claw Clips
$8.00
StasiAccessories Mini Hair Brush
$7.00
StasiAccessories Pearl Hair Clip Set
$9.00
StasiAccessories Scrunchy
$6.00
Three Hearts- Pacifier & Toy Clip
$15.00
Three Hearts- Sili Soother
$8.00
Vintner's Kitchen- Confetti Pepper Jelly
$8.00Out of stock
Goodwell Co. Toothbrush
$5.50
Goodwell Co. Portable Flossers
$8.00
Goodwell Co. Pacific Mint Toothpaste
$3.50
Rock Creek Bar Soap
$9.00
Rock Creek Shampoo Bar
$15.00
Rock Creek Conditioner Bar
$15.00
Rock Creek Loofah Bar
$9.00
Rock Creek Lip Balm
$4.50
Wine
Bandit Rose
$10.00Out of stock
Apaltagua Rose
$10.00
Alto Molina Rose
$10.00Out of stock
Domaine De La Solitude CDR
$15.00Out of stock
Miner Rosato
$15.00
Heredad de Rocim Mariana
$15.00Out of stock
Ollieux-Romanis Capucine Corbieres
$15.00
19 Crimes Snoop Rose
$15.00
Anne Amie
$15.00Out of stock
Elk Cove , Rose Of Pinot Noir
$15.00
Phillip Viallet Vin De Savoie
$20.00Out of stock
Hogwash , Tuck Beckstoffer, Grenache
$20.00
Meinklang Prosa
$20.00Out of stock
Fiction Rose
$20.00Out of stock
Amavi Rose
$20.00Out of stock
Belle Glos PN Rose
$20.00Out of stock
Banshee Rose
$20.00
Daou Family Estate
$20.00
Brooks Estate Pinot Noir Rose
$20.00Out of stock
Jouget Chinon
$20.00Out of stock
Chene Blue Rose
$45.00
Wine Gift Bag
$2.00
Sinskey Vin Gris
$31.00
Matthiasson Rose
$26.00
Arnot Roberts
$22.00
Ruffino Prosecco
$6.00Out of stock
Chloe Prosecco
$15.00
Treverri Blanc de Blancs
$15.00
Poema Sparkling Rose
$15.00
Dopff & Iron Cremant de Alsace
$20.00Out of stock
Piper Heidsieck Brut Cuvee
$45.00
Schramsberg Blanc De Blanc
$45.00
G.H. Mumm Brut
$60.00Out of stock
Pol Roger
$60.00
Drappier Brut Nature Rose
$60.00Out of stock
Veuve Clicquot
$70.00Out of stock
Tattinger Brut Rose
$80.00
Ruinart Brut BDB
$100.00
Dom Perignon
$225.00
Maschio Prosecco
$6.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial
$55.00
Cremant De Bourgogne
$22.00
Wine Gift Bag
$2.00
Apaltagua Rose
$10.00
Chahalem Pinot Gris
$18.00
Broadbent Vinho Verde
$10.00
Elouan Chardonnay
$13.00
Warwick Estate The First Lady Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
Skeleton
$10.00
Pas De Probleme Pinot Nior
$15.00
Heritage Pinot Noir
$20.00
Wente Cabernet Sauvignon
$21.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$19.00
Chahalem Pinot Gris
$19.00
Elizabeth Rose Pinot Noir
$17.00
Poggio Vignoso Chianti
$13.00
Wine Gift Bag
$2.00
La Crema Pinot Noir
$17.00
La Crema Chardonnay
$17.00
Napa Valley Quilt Red Blend
$20.00
Highlands 41 Black Granite
$13.00
La Manarine Cotes Du Rhone
$18.00
Balade Pinot Noir
$23.00
King Estate Pinot Noir
$24.00
Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
Prisoner Red Blend
$52.00
Wine Gift Bag
$2.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
$23.00
Prisoner Chardonnay
$32.00
Wine Gift Bag
$2.00
Beer
Dogfish Head IPA - 6 Pack
$12.00
Dogfish Head IPA - Single
$3.00
Uberbrew Pink Slip (4 pack)
$12.00
Uberbrew White Noise (4 pack)
$12.00
By All Means Zymopunk Pilsner (4 pack)
$14.00
By All Means Lucent Bond (4 pack)
$14.00
New Hokkaido Lager (4 pack)
$12.00
New Hokkaido IPA (4 pack)
$12.00
Beringia Pilsner (4 pack)
$14.00
Uberbrew Pink Slip (Single)
$6.00
Uberbrew White Noise (Single)
$6.00
By All Means Pilsner (Single)
$6.00
By All Means Lucent Bond (Single)
$6.00
New Hokkaido Lager (single)
$6.00
New Hokkaido IPA (Single)
$6.00
Beringia Pilsner (single)
$6.00
Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (single)
$5.50
Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (6 pack)
$14.00
Liquor
Tito's Vodka
$25.50
Cold Springs Huckleberry Vodka
$32.50
Tanqueray Gin
$29.00
Whyte Laydie Dry Gin
$32.00
El Jimador Silver Tequila
$24.00
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
$35.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey
$28.00
Pendleton Whiskey
$31.50
Dry Hills Running Iron Whiskey
$40.00
Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum
$26.00
Bacardi Light Rum
$21.00
Bailey's Irish Cream - 750ml
$36.00
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
$30.00
Fernet Branca
$36.50
OTR- Old Fashioned
$9.50
OTR- Aviation
$9.50
OTR- Mai Tai
$9.50
OTR- Cosmo
$9.50Out of stock
OTR- Jalapeno Pineapple Marg
$9.50
OTR- Margarita
$9.50
Big Horn Bourbon
$39.00
Wildrye - 5 Drops Bourbon
$55.00
Running Iron Whiskey
$35.00
Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
$75.00
Bailey's Irish Cream - 1L
$39.00
Sudden Wisdom Wiskey
$55.00
Merch
Coffee & Tea
Ghost Town - 1889 Blend
$13.50
Ghost Town - Bold Blend
$13.50
Ghost Town - Columbia Single Origin
$13.50
Ghost Town - Homestead Blend
$13.50
Ghost Town - Mocha Java
$13.50
Ghost Town - Sapphire Decaf Blend
$13.50
Ghost Town - Stonehouse Blend
$13.50
Ghost Town - Velvet Thunder Blend
$13.50
Lake Missoula - A Few of My Favorite Things
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Chunmee Green
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Earl Gray Blue
$10.00
Lake Missoula - English Breakfast
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Honey Ponderosa
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Irish Breakfast
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Mammoth Matcha Tin
$15.50
Lake Missoula - Mango Love Not War
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Para Sara Peach
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Spicy Ginger Snap
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Uplift
$10.00
Lake Missoula - Wild Strawberry Matcha Tin
$15.50
Gifts & Wrapping
Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
233 E Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715
Gallery
