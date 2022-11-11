Main Street Meats

Hoff & Pepper Wake Up Call

$15.00

Naturally Gluten Free and Vegan Our most complex hot sauce is handcrafted with fresh chilis, gourmet spices, and cold brew coffee to create an incredibly savory hot sauce. This fan favorite is also our largest hot sauce with 12 ounces of deliciousness just waiting to be poured over your next meal. If you're in the market for a savory sauce with the perfect balance of heat and sweet, it's time to try Hoff's Wake Up Call. Ingredients: Red Jalapeño, Habanero, Chipotle, Vinegar, Water, Salt, Tomatoes, Cold Brew, Cane Sugar, Garlic, Curry Powder, and Nutritional Yeast Suggested Pairings: Pulled Pork, Rice Dishes, Eggs, Taco Salads, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Marinades Hot sauce infused with cold brew coffee and hand blended with gourmet spices A complex hot sauce with a savory flavor profile balanced with the perfect level of sweet & heat NO high fructose corn syrup and naturally vegan and gluten free Spectacular when paired with pulled pork, rice dishes, or any slow cooker me