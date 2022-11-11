Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Main Street Meats

773 Reviews

$$

217 E Main St

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Butcher Counter & Grocery

All-Natural Ground Beef 1lb

All-Natural Ground Beef 1lb

$10.49

Ground daily.

MSM Bacon 1lb

MSM Bacon 1lb

$13.49

Smoked and Cured In-House.

Country Breakfast Sausage (1lb)

Country Breakfast Sausage (1lb)

$8.49

Made in house and packaged in 1 pound packs.

Sequatchie Cove Farm Eggs

Sequatchie Cove Farm Eggs

$7.99

1 dozen local eggs (Sequatchie Cove Farm)

Main Street Meats Bacon Jam

Main Street Meats Bacon Jam

$6.99

Main Street Meats house made bacon jam. Glass jar. Shelf life of one month once opened.

Georgia Grinders Peanut Butter

Georgia Grinders Peanut Butter

$6.15

Georgia Grinders Peanut Butter uses Georgia grown peanuts. Two simple ingredients of peanut + sea salt. Slow roasted to a creamy texture. 12oz glass jar.

Banner Butter

Banner Butter

$6.99

Top of the line Butter for everything from toast to topping a cooked steak.

Cornichon

Cornichon

$9.50

Les Trois Petits Cochons began in 1975 as a small charcuterie in Greenwich Village, New York City. Today it continues the tradition of handcrafting high quality, all natural pâté and charcuterie, offering a complete line of artisanal pâtés, mousses, terrines, sausages, smoked meats and other French specialties.

Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$34.99

In early 2009, five farmers in Southeast Georgia gathered with the dream of resurrecting olive oil production in Georgia and the Southeast US. Three years later, in 2011, Georgia Olive Farms harvested the first commercial crop of olives grown east of the Mississippi from their olive groves near Lakeland, Georgia.

Honey 8oz

Honey 8oz

$6.99

Our 100% Pure Mountain Honey contains all the vitamins, nutrients, enzymes, and unique goodness that comes naturally from the bees. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

Dickinson Salt

Dickinson Salt

$9.00

A 7th generation salt-making family harvests an all-natural salt by hand, from an ancient ocean trapped below the Appalachian Mountains of the Kanawha Valley in West Virginia.

Hoff & Pepper Wake Up Call

Hoff & Pepper Wake Up Call

$15.00

Naturally Gluten Free and Vegan Our most complex hot sauce is handcrafted with fresh chilis, gourmet spices, and cold brew coffee to create an incredibly savory hot sauce. This fan favorite is also our largest hot sauce with 12 ounces of deliciousness just waiting to be poured over your next meal. If you're in the market for a savory sauce with the perfect balance of heat and sweet, it's time to try Hoff's Wake Up Call. Ingredients: Red Jalapeño, Habanero, Chipotle, Vinegar, Water, Salt, Tomatoes, Cold Brew, Cane Sugar, Garlic, Curry Powder, and Nutritional Yeast Suggested Pairings: Pulled Pork, Rice Dishes, Eggs, Taco Salads, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Marinades Hot sauce infused with cold brew coffee and hand blended with gourmet spices A complex hot sauce with a savory flavor profile balanced with the perfect level of sweet & heat NO high fructose corn syrup and naturally vegan and gluten free Spectacular when paired with pulled pork, rice dishes, or any slow cooker me

Hoff & Pepper BBQ

Hoff & Pepper BBQ

$10.00

Naturally Gluten Free and Vegan A molasses based bbq sauce with just a touch of heat and the right amount of sweet. We add a splash of our award winning Hoff Sauce that kicks this smoky, tangy sauce to the next level. Smother it over your loaded potato or baste your next brisket with this as a finishing sauce. Hoff BBQ is an incredibly well balanced sauce that's handmade in Chattanooga, TN. Ingredients: Tomatoes, Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Water, Molasses, Salt, Fresh Chiles, Garlic, Onion, Spices, and Smoke Flavor Suggested Pairings: Brisket, Meatballs, BBQ Sandwiches, Sweet Potato Fries, Meatloaf, Pork & Beef Ribs Hoff's Molasses based BBQ sauce is handmade in Tennessee Perfect on beef brisket, pork ribs, and sweet potato fries. NO high fructose corn syrup and naturally vegan and gluten free Made in small batches with a touch of our award winning Hoff Sauce

Hoff & Pepper Mean Green

Hoff & Pepper Mean Green

$10.00

Naturally Gluten Free, Vegan, and Sugar Free We blend farm fresh Jalapeños and Habaneros with lemongrass and parsley to create a crisp, summery sauce with a delightful tang. This handmade hot sauce pairs perfectly with Mexican foods and melds with a variety of dishes unlike a traditional verde sauce. Like all of our handmade products this is free of additives but full of flavor. Ingredients: Green Jalapeño, Habanero, Salt, Vinegar, Parsley, Lemongrass, and Garlic Suggested Pairings: Pizza, Pasta Salads, Fish Tacos, Mashed Potatoes, Casseroles, Seafood Handmade with farm fresh green jalapeños and lemongrass A vibrant craft hot sauce with a crisp summery bite Great on tacos, breakfast foods, pizza, and seafood Made with locally grown Tennessee peppers in small batches Perfect for Paleo, Keto, Vegan, and Gluten-Free Diets

Hoff & Pepper Smokin' Ghost

Hoff & Pepper Smokin’ Ghost

$10.00

Naturally Gluten Free, Vegan, and Sugar Free We add Ghost peppers and extra Chipotle to create this rich and smooth flavor king. Smoken Ghost is handmade with premium spices and farm fresh peppers. Kick up your chili or mix it with mayonnaise to create a delicious chipotle mayo for burgers or subs. Ingredients: Red Jalapeño, Habanero, Chipotle, Ghost, Salt, Vinegar, and Garlic Suggested Pairings: Chili & Stews, Cole Slaw, Smoked Meats, Oysters, Loaded Potatoes, Hamburgers & Hot Dogs Hand crafted with fresh Tennessee peppers and gourmet spices Incredibly smoky and smooth, this award winner compliments foods with a flavorful heat profile A versatile hot sauce that's great on a variety foods and the perfect addition to marinades, basting sauces, or even mayo Small batch hot sauce produced from stem to sauce in Chattanooga, Tennessee Ghost Pepper brings up the heat in this fan favorite tailored for those that like it hot

Hoff & Pepper Ketchup

Hoff & Pepper Ketchup

$10.00

Hoff has always put hot sauce on his ketchup. So why not put hot sauce IN in his ketchup? Sweet and tangy with a smoky kick from chipotle and ghost pepper, Hoff's Smoken Ghost Ketchup is all killer, no filler. You won't find any high fructose corn syrup or thickeners here. Just great taste that'll play nice with burgers, fries, tots or whatever your heart desires.

Sweatshirt Hoodie

Sweatshirt Hoodie

$36.00

Grab some MSM swag.

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Grab some MSM swag.

T-shirt

T-shirt

$19.99

Grab some MSM swag.

MSM Yeti Tumbler

MSM Yeti Tumbler

$24.99

MSM logo Yeti Rambler Tumbler

"In a Jam" Heirloom Tomato Jam

“In a Jam” Heirloom Tomato Jam

$6.25

4 Ounces. De-lish!

Dog Treat Large

Dog Treat Large

$11.99

There’s something for everyone at MSM including Spot!! Eden Thistle Dog Company, Liver and Sweet Potato Jerky.

Family Style Take & Bake

Smoked Pork Enchiladas

Smoked Pork Enchiladas

$30.00

Ready at 500pm. Smoked Pork, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.

Family Style Braised Green Beans

$12.00
Family Style Mashed Potatoes

Family Style Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Our Take & Bake side dish will come with reheating instructions and will feed 2-3 people.

Family Style Broccoli

Family Style Broccoli

$12.00

Garlic, Aleppo, Parmesan.

Family Style Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Family Style Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

$14.00
Main Street Meats Bacon Jam

Main Street Meats Bacon Jam

$6.99

Main Street Meats house made bacon jam. Glass jar. Shelf life of one month once opened.

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Local Chattanooga butcher shop, restaurant, & bourbon bar. Featuring lunch & dinner menus, takeout, as well as prepared family style meals for pickup, and delivery.

Website

Location

217 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

Main Street Meats image
Main Street Meats image
Main Street Meats image
Main Street Meats image

