Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W Main St
Butler, GA 31006
Personal Pizzas
PERSONAL -Build Your Own Pizza
Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
PERSONAL -3 Meat Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
PERSONAL -BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
PERSONAL -Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
PERSONAL -Deluxe Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
PERSONAL -Grilled Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
PERSONAL -Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
PERSONAL -Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
PERSONAL -Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
PERSONAL -Steak & Cheese Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
PERSONAL -Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms
PERSONAL -Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Medium Pizzas
MED -Build Your Own Pizza
Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
MED -3 Meat Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
MED -BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
MED -Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
MED -Deluxe Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
MED -Grilled Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
MED -Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
MED -Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
MED -Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
MED -Steak & Cheese Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
MED -Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms
MED -Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Large Pizzas
LG -Build Your Own Pizza
Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
LG -3 Meat Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
LG -BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
LG -Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
LG -Deluxe Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
LG -Grilled Chicken Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
LG -Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
LG -Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
LG -Pepperoni Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
LG -Steak & Cheese Pizza
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
LG -Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms
LG -Veggie Lovers
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Personal Calzones
PERSONAL -Build Your Own Calzone
Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
PERSONAL -3 Meat Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
PERSONAL -BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
PERSONAL -Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
PERSONAL -Deluxe Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
PERSONAL -Grilled Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
PERSONAL -Hawaiian Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
PERSONAL -Meat Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
PERSONAL -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
PERSONAL -Steak & Cheese Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
PERSONAL -Veggie Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Medium Calzones
MED -Build Your Own Calzone
Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
MED -3 Meat Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
MED -BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
MED -Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
MED -Deluxe Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
MED -Grilled Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
MED -Hawaiian Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
MED -Meat Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
MED -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
MED -Steak & Cheese Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
MED -Veggie Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Large Calzones
LG -Build Your Own Calzone
Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.
LG -3 Meat Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef
LG -BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken
LG -Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken
LG -Deluxe Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
LG -Grilled Chicken Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken
LG -Hawaiian Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples
LG -Meat Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef
LG -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis
LG -Steak & Cheese Calzone
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
LG -Veggie Lovers Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Specials
Medium Meal Deal
A family favorite. Choose your Medium Pizza with up to 3 Toppings. Choose one of the Appetizers listed and select up to 2 drinks or a 2 Liter to Go.
Large Meal Deal
A family favorite. Choose your Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings. Choose one of the Appetizers listed and select up to 4 drinks or a 2 Liter to Go.
Two Large Two Topping
An everyday Special. Choose 2 Large Pizzas and select up to two toppings per Pizza.
Appetizers
Zinger Melt
Fried Chicken Tenders dipped in Buffalo Sauce and covered with Mozzarella Cheese
Fried Mushroom
Fried Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch
Pizza Rolls
Fried Pizza Rolls served with a side of Ranch
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickle Chips served with a side of Ranch
Steak & Cheese Fries
Basket of Fries covered in Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Basket of Fries covered in Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Basket of Fries covered in Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, & Ranch
SM -Mozzarella Stix
Fried Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara Sauce
LG -Mozzarella Stix
Fried Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara Sauce
SM -Bread Stix
Our pizza dough covered with Italian Seasonings & Parmesan Cheese
LG -Bread Stix
Our pizza dough covered with Italian Seasonings & Parmesan Cheese
SM -Cheesy Bread
Our Pizza dough covered with Cheese & Italian Seasonings
LG -Cheesy Bread
Our Pizza dough covered with Cheese & Italian Seasonings
SM -Cina Stix
Our pizza dough covered with whipped Cinnamon and topped with icing
LG -Cina Stix
Our pizza dough covered with whipped Cinnamon and topped with icing
Wings & Tenders
6 Wings - Traditional
6 Bone-In Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
10 Wings - Traditional
10 Bone-In Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
20 Wings - Traditional
20 Bone-In Wings served with 2 sides of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
35 Wings - Traditional
35 Bone-In Wings served with 3 sides of Dipping Sauce.
50 Wings - Traditional
50 Bone-In Wings served with 5 sides of Dipping Sauce.
6 Wings - Boneless
6 Boneless Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
10 Wings - Boneless
10 Boneless Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
20 Wings - Boneless
20 Boneless Wings served with 2 sides of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
35 Wings - Boneless
35 Boneless Wings served with 3 sides of Dipping Sauce.
50 Wings - Boneless
50 Boneless Wings served with 5 sides of Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Tenders
4 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Dipping Sauce.
Buffalo Tenders
4 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders dipped in mild, med, or hot sauce, served with choice of Dipping Sauce.
Single Chicken Strip
1 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Dipping Sauce
Single Buffalo Strip
1 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders dipped in mild, med, or hot sauce, served with choice of Dipping Sauce
SM Italian Bites
Our Boneless Chicken Bites covered in Pizza Sauce and Cheese.
LG Italian Bites
Our Boneless Chicken Bites covered in Pizza Sauce and Cheese.
Burgers
Regular Burger
Hamburger patty served on a bun with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty served on a bun with a slice of cheese, choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty served on a bun with a slice of cheese, bacon, choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Double Cheeseburger
2 hamburger patties, 2 slices of cheese, choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hamburger, Swiss/American Cheese, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Chopped Steak
Rodeo Burger
Cheeseburger topped with Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce
Wraps
Philly Wrap
Steak and cheese, onion, bell pepper, & lettuce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, & lettuce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, cheese, lettuce, & ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Subs
SM -Steak & Cheese Sub
Philly Steak, American Cheese on a Sub Roll with onions, peppers, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
LG -Steak & Cheese Sub
Philly Steak, American Cheese on a Sub Roll with onions, peppers, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
SM -Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, American cheese on a Sub Roll with ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
LG -Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, American cheese on a Sub Roll with ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
SM -Chicken Parmasan Sub
Chicken, marinara sauce, American cheese on a Sub Roll. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
LG -Chicken Parmasan Sub
Chicken, marinara sauce, American cheese on a Sub Roll. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
SM -Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce with American Cheese on a sub roll with Ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
LG -Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce with American Cheese on a sub roll with Ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Sandwiches & Melts
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce & Ranch. Served on a Bun. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken served on a bun. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Club
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, White Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Mushroom Melt
Hamburger, American Cheese, & mushrooms served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Patty Melt
Hamburger, American cheese, & Grilled Onions served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Grilled Cheese Melt
American cheese served on Texas toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Swiss/American Cheese. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, & American Cheese. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Philly Melt
Philly Steak, Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle spear served with your choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken Tender Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing
Kid's Meal
Sides
Slice of Toast
Slice of Texas Toast
Pickle Spear
1 Pickle Spear
Side of Jalapenos
2 oz side of Jalapeños
Side of Banana Peppers
2 oz side of Banana Peppers
Side of Icing
Side of Icing
Extra Celery
Extra side of Celery
SM -French Fries
Side order of Fries
BASKET -French Fries
Basket of Fries
SM -Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings
BASKET -Onion Rings
Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings
SM -Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries served with a side of Ranch
LG -Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries served with a side of Ranch
Dressings & Sauces
Main Street Pizza & Wings is located in Butler, GA on the Square. We serve Hand Tossed Pizzas; Subs; Wings; and more. Stop by or call us at (478) 862-2373.
8 W Main St, Butler, GA 31006