Main Street Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8 W Main St

Butler, GA 31006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

PERSONAL -Build Your Own Pizza
LG -Build Your Own Pizza
10 Wings - Traditional

Personal Pizzas

PERSONAL -Build Your Own Pizza

$5.99

Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

PERSONAL -3 Meat Pizza

$7.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

PERSONAL -BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.29

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

PERSONAL -Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.29

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

PERSONAL -Deluxe Pizza

$9.29

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

PERSONAL -Grilled Chicken Pizza

$7.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

PERSONAL -Hawaiian Pizza

$7.89

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

PERSONAL -Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.29

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

PERSONAL -Pepperoni Lovers

$7.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

PERSONAL -Steak & Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

PERSONAL -Supreme Pizza

$9.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms

PERSONAL -Veggie Lovers

$8.29

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Medium Pizzas

MED -Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

MED -3 Meat Pizza

$14.39

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

MED -BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

MED -Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

MED -Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

MED -Grilled Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

MED -Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

MED -Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

MED -Pepperoni Lovers

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

MED -Steak & Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

MED -Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms

MED -Veggie Lovers

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Large Pizzas

LG -Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Our base pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

LG -3 Meat Pizza

$18.69

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

LG -BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

LG -Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

LG -Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

LG -Grilled Chicken Pizza

$17.49

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

LG -Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

LG -Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

LG -Pepperoni Lovers

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

LG -Steak & Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

LG -Supreme Pizza

$22.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms

LG -Veggie Lovers

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Personal Calzones

PERSONAL -Build Your Own Calzone

$5.99

Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

PERSONAL -3 Meat Calzone

$7.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

PERSONAL -BBQ Chicken Calzone

$8.29

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

PERSONAL -Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$8.29

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

PERSONAL -Deluxe Calzone

$8.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

PERSONAL -Grilled Chicken Calzone

$7.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

PERSONAL -Hawaiian Calzone

$7.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

PERSONAL -Meat Lovers Calzone

$8.29

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

PERSONAL -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$7.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

PERSONAL -Steak & Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

PERSONAL -Veggie Lovers Calzone

$8.29

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Medium Calzones

MED -Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

MED -3 Meat Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

MED -BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.59

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

MED -Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

MED -Deluxe Calzone

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

MED -Grilled Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

MED -Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

MED -Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

MED -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$11.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

MED -Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

MED -Veggie Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Large Calzones

LG -Build Your Own Calzone

$10.99

Our base Calzone with Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce. Click to add additional toppings.

LG -3 Meat Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Beef

LG -BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.99

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, & BBQ chicken

LG -Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Buffalo Chicken

LG -Deluxe Calzone

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives

LG -Grilled Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, & Grilled Chicken

LG -Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, covered in 2X the Ham & Pineapples

LG -Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, & Beef

LG -Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & smothered in 3X Pepperonis

LG -Steak & Cheese Calzone

$20.99

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms

LG -Veggie Lovers Calzone

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Specials

Medium Meal Deal

$25.99

A family favorite. Choose your Medium Pizza with up to 3 Toppings. Choose one of the Appetizers listed and select up to 2 drinks or a 2 Liter to Go.

Large Meal Deal

$28.99

A family favorite. Choose your Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings. Choose one of the Appetizers listed and select up to 4 drinks or a 2 Liter to Go.

Two Large Two Topping

$29.99

An everyday Special. Choose 2 Large Pizzas and select up to two toppings per Pizza.

Appetizers

Zinger Melt

$9.95

Fried Chicken Tenders dipped in Buffalo Sauce and covered with Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Mushroom

$4.78

Fried Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch

Pizza Rolls

$4.07

Fried Pizza Rolls served with a side of Ranch

Fried Pickles

$5.09

Fried Pickle Chips served with a side of Ranch

Steak & Cheese Fries

$9.99

Basket of Fries covered in Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$9.49

Basket of Fries covered in Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.17

Basket of Fries covered in Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, & Ranch

SM -Mozzarella Stix

SM -Mozzarella Stix

$6.42

Fried Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara Sauce

LG -Mozzarella Stix

$11.72

Fried Mozzarella Stix served with Marinara Sauce

SM -Bread Stix

$4.07

Our pizza dough covered with Italian Seasonings & Parmesan Cheese

LG -Bread Stix

$7.13

Our pizza dough covered with Italian Seasonings & Parmesan Cheese

SM -Cheesy Bread

$6.11

Our Pizza dough covered with Cheese & Italian Seasonings

LG -Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Our Pizza dough covered with Cheese & Italian Seasonings

SM -Cina Stix

$5.09

Our pizza dough covered with whipped Cinnamon and topped with icing

LG -Cina Stix

$9.17

Our pizza dough covered with whipped Cinnamon and topped with icing

Wings & Tenders

6 Wings - Traditional

$8.49

6 Bone-In Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

10 Wings - Traditional

$13.99

10 Bone-In Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

20 Wings - Traditional

$24.99

20 Bone-In Wings served with 2 sides of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

35 Wings - Traditional

$39.99

35 Bone-In Wings served with 3 sides of Dipping Sauce.

50 Wings - Traditional

$54.99

50 Bone-In Wings served with 5 sides of Dipping Sauce.

6 Wings - Boneless

$6.42

6 Boneless Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

10 Wings - Boneless

$9.17

10 Boneless Wings served with a side of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

20 Wings - Boneless

$18.35

20 Boneless Wings served with 2 sides of Dipping Sauce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

35 Wings - Boneless

$30.59

35 Boneless Wings served with 3 sides of Dipping Sauce.

50 Wings - Boneless

$40.79

50 Boneless Wings served with 5 sides of Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

4 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Dipping Sauce.

Buffalo Tenders

$6.99

4 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders dipped in mild, med, or hot sauce, served with choice of Dipping Sauce.

Single Chicken Strip

$2.19

1 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Dipping Sauce

Single Buffalo Strip

$2.44

1 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders dipped in mild, med, or hot sauce, served with choice of Dipping Sauce

SM Italian Bites

$8.15

Our Boneless Chicken Bites covered in Pizza Sauce and Cheese.

LG Italian Bites

$13.25

Our Boneless Chicken Bites covered in Pizza Sauce and Cheese.

Burgers

Regular Burger

$5.95

Hamburger patty served on a bun with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Hamburger patty served on a bun with a slice of cheese, choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

Hamburger patty served on a bun with a slice of cheese, bacon, choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

2 hamburger patties, 2 slices of cheese, choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.49

Hamburger, Swiss/American Cheese, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Chopped Steak

$5.99

Rodeo Burger

$8.95

Cheeseburger topped with Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce

Wraps

Philly Wrap

$8.15

Steak and cheese, onion, bell pepper, & lettuce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.15

Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, & lettuce. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.15

Buffalo Chicken, cheese, lettuce, & ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Subs

SM -Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.13

Philly Steak, American Cheese on a Sub Roll with onions, peppers, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

LG -Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Philly Steak, American Cheese on a Sub Roll with onions, peppers, & mushrooms. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

SM -Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub

$7.13

Chicken, bacon, American cheese on a Sub Roll with ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

LG -Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub

$9.95

Chicken, bacon, American cheese on a Sub Roll with ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

SM -Chicken Parmasan Sub

$6.11

Chicken, marinara sauce, American cheese on a Sub Roll. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

LG -Chicken Parmasan Sub

$9.48

Chicken, marinara sauce, American cheese on a Sub Roll. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

SM -Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.42

Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce with American Cheese on a sub roll with Ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

LG -Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.68

Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce with American Cheese on a sub roll with Ranch. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Sandwiches & Melts

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.59

Fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce & Ranch. Served on a Bun. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$4.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken served on a bun. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Club

$6.11

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, White Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

BLT Sandwich

$4.07

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Mushroom Melt

$5.91

Hamburger, American Cheese, & mushrooms served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Patty Melt

$6.49

Hamburger, American cheese, & Grilled Onions served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Grilled Cheese Melt

$3.05

American cheese served on Texas toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$6.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Swiss/American Cheese. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$6.49

Fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, & American Cheese. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Philly Melt

$7.29

Philly Steak, Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms. Served on Texas Toast. Make it a Combo to add a Drink & a Side.

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.64

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle spear served with your choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$8.66

Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Tender Salad

$8.66

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.66

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.66

Chicken dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, and a Pickle Spear served with your choice of Dressing

Kid's Meal

Kid's Tenders

$5.09

2 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders, Fries, & a kids drink

Kid's Nuggets

$5.09

6 Nuggets, Fries, & a Kids drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.09

Grilled Cheese Melt, Fries, & kids drink

Sides

Slice of Toast

$0.61

Slice of Texas Toast

Pickle Spear

$0.77

1 Pickle Spear

Side of Jalapenos

$0.77

2 oz side of Jalapeños

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.77

2 oz side of Banana Peppers

Side of Icing

$0.77

Side of Icing

Extra Celery

$0.77

Extra side of Celery

SM -French Fries

$2.23

Side order of Fries

BASKET -French Fries

$4.07

Basket of Fries

SM -Onion Rings

$3.49

Beer Battered Onion Rings

BASKET -Onion Rings

$5.60

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

SM -Sweet Potato Fries

$3.05

Sweet Potato Fries served with a side of Ranch

LG -Sweet Potato Fries

$5.09

Sweet Potato Fries served with a side of Ranch

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch

$0.51

Bleu Cheese

$0.51

Marinara Sauce

$0.51

BBQ Sauce

$0.51

Garlic Butter

$0.51

Honey Mustard

$0.51

Italian Dressing

$0.51

Onion Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.51

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.51

Dipping Sauce

Beverages

Kid's Drink

$1.72

Regular Drink

$2.64

Large Drink

$3.36

Bottle Water

$2.03Out of stock

Cup of Ice

$0.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Merch

Main Street Hat

$19.99

Main Street Hat

Main Street SS Shirt

$15.00

Main Street Short Sleeve Shirt

Main Street LS Shirt

$19.99

Main Street Long Sleeve Shirt

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Main Street Pizza & Wings is located in Butler, GA on the Square. We serve Hand Tossed Pizzas; Subs; Wings; and more. Stop by or call us at (478) 862-2373.

Website

Location

8 W Main St, Butler, GA 31006

Directions

