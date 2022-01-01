BG picView gallery

Main Street Pizza & Bistro

203 Main Street

Dearborn, MO 64439

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.59

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Water

Kid Drink

$0.99

Hot tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Appetizers

6 Wings App

$8.99

12 Wings App

$14.99

Regular Fries App

$2.79

Curly Fries App

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries App

$3.79

Cheese Curds App

$7.99

Onion Petals App

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers App

$7.99

Breaded Pickle Chips App

$6.99

Mushrooms App

$6.99

Gourmet Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Crispy Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers, carrots, shredded cheese & croutons. Choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, croutons, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Taco Salad

$7.99

Main Street Baked Subs

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs smothered in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Chicken Philly Cheese Sub

$10.99

Shredded Chicken philly meat on hoagie bun with grilled onion, red and green peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

Shredded Philly steak meat on hoagie bun with grilled onions, red and green peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Baskets

Chicken Tenders 3 PC

$9.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Tenderloin

$9.99

Crispy chicken sandwich

$9.99

Calzones & Pizza

Calzone

$10.99

Half & Half Pizza

$6.99+

Hawaiian

$7.99+

Meat Lovers

$7.99+

Slice of Pizza

$2.75

Supreme

$7.99+

Traditional Pizza

$6.99+

Veggie

$7.99+

Gluten free

$16.99

Taco Pizza

$7.99+

Sides

Bleu Cheese

Caesar

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.79

Curly Fries

$2.99

Honey Mustard

Italian

Marinara

Ranch

Raspberry vinaigrette

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Side Salad

$2.50

Garlic breadsticks

$3.99

Dessert

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Shake/Malt

$4.99

Sundae

$4.99

Kids Menu

Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

2 Piece Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Mini Corn Dog

$5.99

Specials

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo lasagna

$9.99

Desserts

Interurban Pocket Pie

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries w/marshmallow

$4.59

Pumpkin bar

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local small town restaurant serving pizza, subs, fried snacks, and desserts.

203 Main Street, Dearborn, MO 64439

