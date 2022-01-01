Main Street Pizza & Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local small town restaurant serving pizza, subs, fried snacks, and desserts.
Location
203 Main Street, Dearborn, MO 64439
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
No Reviews
242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079
View restaurant