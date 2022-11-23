- Home
- /
- Kalamazoo
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Main Street Pub - Gull Road
Main Street Pub - Gull Road
No reviews yet
5462 Gull Rd.
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers & Combos
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
Half Small Chips & Chz
SM Pub Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
LG Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Half Small Nacho
SM Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
LG Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, roasted garlic, romano & parmesan cheese, topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with diced tomatoes and served with warm tortilla chips.
BASKET Fries
REG French Fries
BASKET SPF
REG SPF
BBQ Pork Nachos
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites (filled with cheese, broccoli and bacon bits) served with your choice of sauce
Cheese Curds
Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Chicken Fingers
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Chips & Guac
Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Onion rings are deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pickle Fries
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
Pickle Spears
Pizza
9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Pretzel Bites
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pub Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Queso N Chips
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Shrimp Bangers
Pickle Chips
Desserts
Alamode
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake on a golden brown crust with salted caramel and chocolate drizzle and finished with chopped pecans
Brownie Sundae
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake! Mmmm!
Milk Shake
Peanut Butter Pie
Lemon Mousse
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
Kids Brownie
Key Lime Pie
Cobbler
Carrot Cake
Featured Dessert
Entrees
Half Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese
Blackened Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts
Steak & Mush. Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese
6 Oz Sirloin
Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.
Grilled Salmon
A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.
Clam Basket
Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.
Perch Basket
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Tex Mex Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.
Loaded Burrito
Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Gourmet Mac
A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs
Chicken Tender platter
Gourmet Burgers
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.
Cabo Burger
Try this mouth watering creation! This burger is topped with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.
Carolina Burger
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Southwest Black Bean Burger
A zesty black bean patty topped with shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, avocado, red onion and a tomato on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
The 3-Bs
This burger is dusted with blackened seasoning and grilled to your liking then finished with bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
The Bronco
Topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, melted cheddar cheese and finished with haystack onions.
Kid's Menu
Dinner Specials
D Enchiladas
D Stroganoff
D Whaler
D Cod Nuggets
Queso Bowl
D Salisbury Stacker
D Beef Stroganoff
D Cod Nuggets
D Chicken Chimi
D Longhorn
D pesto Pasta
D Brats
Turkey Dinner
D Msp Bowl
D Sloppy
D Broccoli Bake
D Meatza Pizza
D Killian's Cod 1 Piece
D Killian's Cod 2 Piece
D Stroganoff
D Chix Sammy
D Bangers & Mash
D Sloppy Sliders
Shrimp Basket
Fajita Quesadilla
Hawaiian Burger
Salisbury Dinner
D Pollack
NFL Burger
Salisbury Stacker
Country Fried Skillet
Beef Stroganoff
Lunch Specials
Soup and Sammy
L Enchiladas
L Stroganoff
L Whaler
L Queso Bowl
Lunch Duo
L Beef Stroganoff
L Cod Nuggets
L Chicken Chimichanga
Soup and Sammy
B Brats
L Pubby Melt
L Stroganoff
Turkey Lunch
L Msp Bowl
Soup and Sammy
L Sloppy Joe
Killian's Cod 1 Piece
Killian's Cod 2 Piece
Soup and Sammy
L Cordon Bleu Sammy
L Stroganoff
Shrimp Basket
Fajita Quesadilla
Turkey Stacker
Salisbury Dinner
Salads
SM House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons.
LG House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons.
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Avocado Cobb Salad
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons and parmesan cheese.
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
1/2 Gundry
Gundry
Palmer Steak Salad
Sandwiches
1/2 Pub Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Pubs Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with au jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Reuben Full
Perch Reuben
Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.
BBQ Pork Mac
BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
California BLT
Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken Ranch Melt
Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Deluxe Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.
Pubs Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli
Porta Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked Gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita
1/2 Black Jack
FULL Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
Gyro
Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.
Maui Chicken
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.
Mile High Stacker
Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Side Of
Side Spicy
Side Spicy Garlic
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Hot Hot
Side Salsa
Mayo
Pesto Mayo
Horsey Sauce
Tartar
Cucumber Dill .59
Side Queso 1.99
Side Guac 1.99
Marinara .39
Sm Sour Cream .59
Lg Sour Cream .79
Apple Sauce 1.99
Bacon 1.09
Basket Chips 1.99
Add Broccoli 1.99
Chicken Breast
Cole Slaw 1.99
Cottage Cheese 1.99
Egg 1.50
Fruit 1.99
Beef Patty 6.00
Haystacks .79
Jalapeno 1.19
Jap Haystacks .79
Large Avocado 1.59
Mashed Potatoes 1.09
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Muffin .50
Onion .50
Pickles Sliced
Pico .75
Pita Bread 1.09
Rice 1.09
Sauteed Mushroom 1.09
Sauteed Onions 1.09
Side Blk Bean 1.09
Side Mac n Chz 3.00
Potato Chips 1.99
Small Avocado .79
Texas Toast .50
Veggies 1.59
Cheese .99
Reorder
16oz Ranch Bowl 3.99
16oz Bleu Cheese Bowl 3.99
Side Apple Sauce 1.99
Side of Honey
Cottage Cheese
Side Olive Mayo 1.79
Side Alfredo .79
Shrimp 4.00
Steak 6oz 7.00
4oz Salmon
Soups-n-Chili
Wraps & Flatbreads
Fritter Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Fiesta Wrap
Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.
Cougar Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
SW Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Laker Wrap
Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Portabella Wrap
Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear
Jacks Favorite
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar
Cali Flatbread
cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch
Margherita FB
Sliced tomatoes, basil and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and parmesan
Crab Rangoon Flatbread
BBQ pulled porlk, sliced red onion. jalapenos and monterey jack and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted flatbread
Pesto Flatbread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern. Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family. Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!
5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048