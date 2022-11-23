Main Street Pub - Gull Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Fritter Wrap
Pick 3 Combo
Pub Tots

Appetizers & Combos

Choose from a variety of appetizers. Don't forget to add your favorite dipping sauce!

Pick 2 Combo

$9.99

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99

Half Small Chips & Chz

$5.99

SM Pub Chips & Chz

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

LG Chips & Chz

$10.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

Half Small Nacho

$6.49

SM Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

LG Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

Artichoke Dip

$8.99

A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, roasted garlic, romano & parmesan cheese, topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with diced tomatoes and served with warm tortilla chips.

BASKET Fries

$4.99

REG French Fries

$2.99

BASKET SPF

$7.99

REG SPF

$3.99

BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$7.99

8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

8 Deep fried broccoli bites (filled with cheese, broccoli and bacon bits) served with your choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.49

French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa

Dingers

$8.99

Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.

Fire Sticks (8)

$8.99

8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.

Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

Onion rings are deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Pickle Spears

$7.99

Pizza

$9.99

9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pub Tots

$7.99

House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Queso N Chips

$6.99

Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.

Shrimp Bangers

$8.99

Pickle Chips

$6.99

Desserts

Alamode

$1.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Creamy cheesecake on a golden brown crust with salted caramel and chocolate drizzle and finished with chopped pecans

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake! Mmmm!

Milk Shake

$2.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Lemon Mousse

$6.99

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Brownie

$1.00

Key Lime Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Featured Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Entrees

Choose from our great selection of entrees. All entrees come with a cup of soup or a side salad and your choice of dressing.

Half Kabob

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Full Kabob

$17.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Pot Roast

$15.99

A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Meatloaf

$15.99

Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese

Blackened Pasta

$13.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts

Steak & Mush. Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese

6 Oz Sirloin

$17.99

Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.

Clam Basket

$10.99

Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.

Perch Basket

$17.99

Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.

Tex Mex Tacos

$13.99

Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.

Loaded Burrito

$15.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.

Gourmet Mac

$13.99

A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs

Chicken Tender platter

$12.99

Gourmet Burgers

Craving a delicious burger? Check out our selection and give in to your cravings.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.

Cabo Burger

$12.99

Try this mouth watering creation! This burger is topped with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.

Carolina Burger

$14.99

Frisco Melt

$12.99

Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Olive Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Pub Burger

$9.99

1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$9.99

A zesty black bean patty topped with shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, avocado, red onion and a tomato on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion

The 3-Bs

$12.99

This burger is dusted with blackened seasoning and grilled to your liking then finished with bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

The Bronco

$12.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, melted cheddar cheese and finished with haystack onions.

Kid's Menu

Kid's PB & J

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Fingers

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Dinner Specials

D Enchiladas

$12.99

D Stroganoff

$12.99

D Whaler

$9.99

D Cod Nuggets

$11.99

Queso Bowl

$12.99

D Salisbury Stacker

$11.99

D Beef Stroganoff

$12.99

D Cod Nuggets

$11.99

D Chicken Chimi

$12.99

D Longhorn

$15.99

D pesto Pasta

$15.99

D Brats

$12.99

Turkey Dinner

$12.99

D Msp Bowl

$12.99

D Sloppy

$9.99

D Broccoli Bake

$15.99

D Meatza Pizza

$13.99

D Killian's Cod 1 Piece

$12.99

D Killian's Cod 2 Piece

$14.99

D Stroganoff

$13.99

D Chix Sammy

$12.99Out of stock

D Bangers & Mash

$12.99

D Sloppy Sliders

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Hawaiian Burger

$14.99

Salisbury Dinner

$13.99

D Pollack

$9.99

NFL Burger

$11.99

Salisbury Stacker

$11.99

Country Fried Skillet

$14.99

Beef Stroganoff

$13.99

Lunch Specials

Soup and Sammy

$7.99

L Enchiladas

$10.99

L Stroganoff

$11.99

L Whaler

$9.99

L Queso Bowl

$10.99

Lunch Duo

$7.99

L Beef Stroganoff

$12.99

L Cod Nuggets

$11.99

L Chicken Chimichanga

$10.99

Soup and Sammy

$7.99

$7.99

B Brats

$12.99

L Pubby Melt

$13.99

L Stroganoff

$11.99

Turkey Lunch

$10.99

L Msp Bowl

$12.99

Soup and Sammy

$7.99

$7.99

L Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Killian's Cod 1 Piece

$10.99

Killian's Cod 2 Piece

$12.99

Soup and Sammy

$7.99

$7.99

L Cordon Bleu Sammy

$12.99

L Stroganoff

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Turkey Stacker

$9.99Out of stock

Salisbury Dinner

$13.99

Salads

Choose from a selection full or half salads. All dressings on to-go orders are served on the side to guarantee freshness.

SM House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons.

LG House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons.

1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine tossed with creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons and parmesan cheese.

1/2 Chefs Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

1/2 Fuji Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

1/2 Mexican Chop Salad

$9.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

1/2 Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Pecan Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Speckled Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Speckled Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.99

1/2 Gundry

$9.99

Gundry

$12.99

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Pub Dip

$9.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Pubs Dip

$12.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe

$10.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

Pub Dip Deluxe

$13.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with au jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Reuben Full

$10.99

Perch Reuben

$13.99

Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.

BBQ Pork Mac

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

California BLT

$9.99

Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Deluxe Club

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.

Pubs Turkey Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.

Pesto Chicken Club

$10.99

Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli

Porta Pita Club

$9.99

Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked Gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita

1/2 Black Jack

$9.99

FULL Black Jack

$12.99

The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.

Maui Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.

Mile High Stacker

$10.99

Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.

Pretzel Bun Sandwich

$9.49

A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Pub Grind

$9.99

Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Turkey Pita

$9.99

Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.

Side Of

Want to add something extra special to your meal? Choose from our large selections of add-ons.

Side Spicy

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot Hot

$0.50

Side Salsa

Mayo

$0.59

Pesto Mayo

$0.59

Horsey Sauce

$0.59

Tartar

$0.59

Cucumber Dill .59

$0.59

Side Queso 1.99

$1.99

Side Guac 1.99

$1.99

Marinara .39

$0.39

Sm Sour Cream .59

$0.59

Lg Sour Cream .79

$0.79

Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Bacon 1.09

$1.09

Basket Chips 1.99

$1.99

Add Broccoli 1.99

$1.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Cole Slaw 1.99

$1.99

Cottage Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Egg 1.50

$1.50

Fruit 1.99

$1.99

Beef Patty 6.00

$6.00

Haystacks .79

$0.79

Jalapeno 1.19

$1.19

Jap Haystacks .79

$0.79

Large Avocado 1.59

$1.59

Mashed Potatoes 1.09

$1.09

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Muffin .50

$0.50

Onion .50

$0.50

Pickles Sliced

Pico .75

$0.75

Pita Bread 1.09

$1.09

Rice 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Mushroom 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Onions 1.09

$1.09

Side Blk Bean 1.09

$1.09

Side Mac n Chz 3.00

$3.00

Potato Chips 1.99

$1.99

Small Avocado .79

$0.79

Texas Toast .50

$0.50

Veggies 1.59

$1.59

Cheese .99

$0.99

Reorder

16oz Ranch Bowl 3.99

$3.99

16oz Bleu Cheese Bowl 3.99

$3.99

Side Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Side of Honey

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Side Olive Mayo 1.79

$1.79

Side Alfredo .79

$0.79

Shrimp 4.00

$4.00

Steak 6oz 7.00

$7.00

4oz Salmon

$7.00

Soups-n-Chili

Choose from a cup or bowl of our homemade soups. We offer 2 soups of the day and chili everyday.

CUP Soup

$2.99

BOWL Soup

$4.99

CUP Chili

$2.99

BOWL Chili

$4.49

Wraps & Flatbreads

All of our wraps are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear. Flatbreads do not come with fries. .

Fritter Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Hornet Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Fiesta Wrap

$10.99

Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.

Cougar Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Tailgate Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

SW Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Club Wrap

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Laker Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Portabella Wrap

$9.99

Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear

Jacks Favorite

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar

Cali Flatbread

$12.99

cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch

Margherita FB

$12.99

Sliced tomatoes, basil and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and parmesan

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ pulled porlk, sliced red onion. jalapenos and monterey jack and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted flatbread

Pesto Flatbread

$12.99

Dinner Specials

Queso Bowl

$11.99

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Memphis Melt

$10.99

Nacho Flatbread

$13.99

Oktoberfest

Bavarian Beer Cheese

$8.99

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99Out of stock

Bangers-n-Mash

$12.99

Pork Schnitzel

$14.99

Oktoberfest Brats

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern. Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family. Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

Website

Location

5462 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Directions

Gallery
Main Street Pub image
Main Street Pub image
Main Street Pub image

Map
