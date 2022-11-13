Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Pub - Mattawan

187 Reviews

$$

52887 North Main St

Mattawan, MI 49071

Popular Items

Fritter Wrap
Pub Burger
Pretzel Bites

Appetizers & Combos

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pick 2 Combo

$9.99

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99
SM Nacho Supreme

SM Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

LG Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Pub Tots

Pub Tots

$7.99

House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)

Cheese Fries

$6.49

French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese

Dingers

$8.99

Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce

Pizza

$9.99

9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

REG French Fries

$2.99

BASKET Fries

$4.99

REG SPF

$3.99

BASKET SPF

$7.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$7.99

8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Fire Sticks (8)

$8.99

8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.

SM Pub Chips & Chz

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

LG Chips & Chz

$10.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce

Queso N Chips

$6.99

Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.

Artichoke Dip

$8.99

A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, roasted garlic, romano and parmesan cheeses, topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with diced tomatoes & served with warm tortilla chips.

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Zesty Curds

$8.99

Bbq Pork Nachos

$15.99

Shrimp Bangers

$8.99

A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai chili aioli and served with Cajun coleslaw.

Featured Appetizer

$7.99

Salads

SM House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

1/2 Chefs Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it

1/2 Fuji Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

1/2 Mexican Chop Salad

$9.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

1/2 Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad

$9.99

1/2 Speckled Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romaine tossed with a creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons & parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Palmer Steak Salad

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

Fresh romaine tossed with bleu cheese dressing and topped with dice tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles a 6oz steak grill to perfection and haystack onions.

Pecan Salad

Pecan Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette topped with black bean corn salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, dice cumbers and garnished with feta and fresh cilantro.

Speckled Salad

Speckled Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Gundry Salad

$12.99

1/2 Gundry Salad

$9.99

1/2 Mexican Chop Salad

$9.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

1/2 Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it

1/2 Fuji Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Speckled Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

1/2 Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Chefs Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

1/2 Pub Dip

$8.99

SM House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romaine tossed with a creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons & parmesan cheese.

Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Speckled Salad

Speckled Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

Pecan Salad

Pecan Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

Wraps & Flatbreads

Fritter Wrap

Fritter Wrap

$9.99

The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Hornet Wrap

Hornet Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens & chipotle ranch rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Fiesta Wrap

Fiesta Wrap

$10.99

Fajita seasoned chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, fresh Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Cougar Wrap

Cougar Wrap

$9.99

A tribute to KVCC! Crispy chicken tenders, house-made BBQ sauce, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Tailgate Wrap

Tailgate Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions, and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

SW Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, spicy black bean dip, lettuce & shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, crisp bacon, onion, our southwest guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap. Make this wrap an experince for your taste buds.

Laker Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, our southwest guacamole, lettuce & tomato in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Portabella Wrap

$9.99

Grilled portabella, red peppers, spinach, roasted garlic vinaigrette, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in a warmed jalaeno-cheddar wrap.

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

$10.99

Tender juicy pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce and mozzarella cheese all rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Jacks Favorite

Jacks Favorite

$9.99

This refreshing wrap is a wonderful combination of grilled chicken, chopped romaine, raspberry vinaigrette, sun-dried cranberries, & bleu cheese crumbles served in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.

Cali Flatbread

Cali Flatbread

$12.99

Our 12" flatbread with grilled chicken, dusting of Cajun seasoning, bacon, avocado, red onion, mozzarella and provolone is oven baked and drizzled with chipotle ranch.

Margherita FB

Margherita FB

$12.99

Our 12" flatbread topped with olive oil, mozzarella cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes. We finish this rustic classic with fresh basil, parmesan, oregano and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Pesto Flatbread

$12.99

Our 12" flatbread with pesto sauce, spinach, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato and mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$12.99

Pork Flatbread

$12.99

Sandwiches

1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe

$9.99

Pub Dip Deluxe

$12.99

Lean roast beef with sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with Monterey jack cheese.

1/2 Pub Dip

$8.99
FULL Pubs Dip

FULL Pubs Dip

$11.99

Lean roast beef and Monterey jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie served with fries.

1/2 Reuben

$7.99
Reuben Full

Reuben Full

$10.99

Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced and topped with Swiss cheese and a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Perch Reuben

$13.99

Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.

Mac N Bbq Pork

$10.99

Our house made pulled BBQ pork with creamy mac and cheese stuffed in between toasted sourdough.

California BLT

California BLT

$9.99

A classic with a twist! Four pieces of crisp bacon, slices of avocado, lettuce, mayo and tomato sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made ranch dressing, bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

A southern classic. Tender juicy pulled-pork mixed with house-made BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun with haystack onions and a side of cole slaw.

Deluxe Club

Deluxe Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey, ham, American cheese, swiss cheese, crispy bacon with lettuce tomato, mayo on your choice of bread. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned beef & lamb meat, diced tomatoes & onions wrapped in a grilled pita & served with a side of cucumber sauce.

Maui Chicken

Maui Chicken

$9.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.

Mile High Stacker

Mile High Stacker

$10.99

Choose juicy pot roast or house made meatloaf, piled onto grilled Texas toast & topped with mashed potatoes, haystack onions & gravy. Pub fries can be substituted for mashed potatoes.

Pesto Chicken Club

Pesto Chicken Club

$10.99

Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli.

Porta Pita Club

$9.99

Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked goudacheese & pesto aioli on a grilled pita.

Pretzel Bun Sandwich

$9.49

A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Pub Grind

Pub Grind

$9.99

Pit smoked ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and banana peppers, and finished with a drizle of golden Italian dressing.

Turkey Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. 8.49 Or make it a Pub's Delux Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese. 8.99

1/2 Black Jack

$8.99
The Black Jack

The Black Jack

$11.99

The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & monterey jack cheese on grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad fresh tomato and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Turkey Pita

Turkey Pita

$9.99

Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, Pico de Gallo all wraped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.

Single BLT

$5.99

Ham And Cheese

$6.99

Double Blt

$7.99

Gourmet Burgers

Craving a delicious burger? Check out our selection and give in to your cravings.
3-Bs

3-Bs

$12.99

This burger is dusted with blackended seasoning and grilled to your liking then finished with bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.

Bronco

Bronco

$12.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, melted cheddar cheese and finished with haystack onions.

Cabo Burger

Cabo Burger

$12.99

Try this mouth watering creation! This burger is toppe with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.

Carolina Burger

$14.99

Our half pound burger topped with bacon, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, hay stack onions, finished with garlic aioli and a drizzle of spicy BBQ.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$12.99

Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$9.99

1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion unless requested.

SW Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Main Courses

6 Oz Sirloin

$17.99

Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning & grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.

Blackened Pasta

Blackened Pasta

$13.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breast.

Clam Basket

$10.99

Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tarter sauce & fresh lemon.

Half Kabob

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf

Full Kabob

Full Kabob

$17.99

Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf

Gourmet Mac

Gourmet Mac

$13.99

A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions and Panko bread crumbs.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.

Loaded Burrito

Loaded Burrito

$15.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.99

Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes& gravy.

Perch Basket

$17.99

Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$15.99

A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Steak & Mush. Pasta

Steak & Mush. Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sauteed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese.

Tex Mex Tacos

Tex Mex Tacos

$13.99

Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef or try our newfried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Soups-n-Chili

CUP Soup

$3.99

BOWL Soup

$5.49

CUP Chili

$3.99

BOWL Chili

$5.49

Kid's Menu

Kid's PB & J

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Fingers

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Kids Tacos 2

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pop

$0.99

Desserts

Alamode

$1.00

Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream

Kid's Brownie

$1.00

Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake!Mmmm!

Milk Shake

$3.99

Peanut Pie

$6.99

Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.

Kids Sundae

$1.50

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Just A Brownie

$3.99

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Mousse Layer Cake

$6.99

Feature Dessert/Apple Cobbler

$6.99

Pumpkin PIe

$4.99

Apple Cobbler

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Side Of

Side Ranch

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Honey Mustard

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Chip Ranch

Side Spicy

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot Hot

$0.50

Side Salsa

Mayo

Pesto Mayo

Horsey Sauce

Tartar

Cucumber Dill .59

$0.59

Side Queso 1.99

$1.99

Side Guac 1.99

$1.99

Side SM Guac $1.09

$1.09

Marinara .39

$0.39

Sm Sour Cream .59

$0.59

Lg Sour Cream .79

$0.79

Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Bacon 1.09

$1.09

Basket Tort Chips 1.99

$1.99

Add Broccoli 1.59

$1.59

Chicken Breast 3.99

$3.99

Cole Slaw 1.99

$1.99

Cottage Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Egg 1.50

$1.50

Fruit 1.99

$1.99

Gravy

Haystacks .79

$0.79

Jalapeno 1.19

$1.19

Jalapeno Haystacks .79

$0.79

Large Avocado 1.59

$1.59

Mashed Potatoes 1.09

$1.09

Muffin .50

$0.50

Onion .50

$0.50

Pickles Sliced

Pico .75

$0.75

Pita Bread 1.09

$1.09

Rice 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Mushroom 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Onions 1.09

$1.09

Side Black Bean Salsa 1.09

$1.09

Side Mac & Chz 3.00

$3.00

Potato Chips 1.99

$1.99

Small Avocado .79

$0.79

Texas Toast .50

$0.50

Veggies 1.59

$1.59

Cheese .99

$0.99

Side Of Alfredo

$1.99

16oz Bleu Cheese Bowl

$3.99

Side Apple Sauce

$1.99

Side of Honey

Loaded Mash 1.99

$1.99

Our house made mashed potatoes with shredded cheese bacon and scallions.

Firestick Sauce

16oz Ranch

$4.00

Burger Patty 4.99

$4.99

Portabella Mushroms 1.49

$1.49

Green Olives .79

$0.79

Side Shrimp

$4.00

SALAD

$1.19

Onion Rings (side)

$2.19

NFL MENU

Double Cheese burger

$9.99

NFL Chili Cheese Dog

$2.50

Endless Chips And Salsa

$3.99

5 Wings

$5.00

Pizza

$4.99

Octoberfest

Beer Cheese

$8.99

Kraut Balls

$7.99Out of stock

Brats N Mash

$12.99

Pork Schnitzel

$14.99

Octoberfest Brats

$12.99

Monday Lunch Specials

L Chicken Enchiladas

$9.99

L Signature Burger

$12.99

L Quesadilla

$11.99

L Combo

$7.99

L Goulash

$9.99

Tuesday Lunch Specials

L Queso Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Spanish Rice, peppers, onions, Fajita Chicken, queso, shredded lettuce and house made pico de gallo served with tortilla chips.

L Ultimate Gr Cheese

$10.99

L Banger Salad

$11.99

L Combo

$7.99

L Goulash

$9.99

Wednesday Lunch Specials

L Chicken Chimichanga

$9.99

L Salisbury Stacker

$10.99

L Combo

$7.99

L Meatball Sub

$10.99

L Bavarian Burger

$10.99

Thursday Lunch Specials

L Turkey Dinner

$9.99

L Smothered Bowl

$10.99

L Philly Cheese

$12.99

L Combo

$7.99

L Grilled Burrito

$9.99

Friday Lunch Specials

L Beer Battered Cod

$9.99+

L Carved Beef Sandwich

$11.99

L Thai Chili Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

L Bavarian Burger

$10.99

Saturday Lunch Specials

L Shrimp

$9.99

L Country Fried

$10.99

L All American

$11.99

L Skillet

$11.99

Dinner Specials