Main Street Pub - Mattawan
187 Reviews
$$
52887 North Main St
Mattawan, MI 49071
Popular Items
Appetizers & Combos
Pretzel Bites
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
SM Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
LG Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
Chicken Fingers
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Pub Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Pickle Fries
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese
Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Pizza
9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge
Onion Rings
REG French Fries
BASKET Fries
REG SPF
BASKET SPF
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
SM Pub Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
LG Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Queso N Chips
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, roasted garlic, romano and parmesan cheeses, topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with diced tomatoes & served with warm tortilla chips.
Chips & Guac
Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
Fried Pickle Spears
Zesty Curds
Bbq Pork Nachos
Shrimp Bangers
A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai chili aioli and served with Cajun coleslaw.
Featured Appetizer
Salads
SM House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
LG House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
1/2 Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine tossed with a creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Palmer Steak Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with bleu cheese dressing and topped with dice tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles a 6oz steak grill to perfection and haystack onions.
Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette topped with black bean corn salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, dice cumbers and garnished with feta and fresh cilantro.
Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Gundry Salad
1/2 Gundry Salad
1/2 Reuben
1/2 Pub Dip
Wraps & Flatbreads
Fritter Wrap
The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens & chipotle ranch rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Fiesta Wrap
Fajita seasoned chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, fresh Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Cougar Wrap
A tribute to KVCC! Crispy chicken tenders, house-made BBQ sauce, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions, and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
SW Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, spicy black bean dip, lettuce & shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap
Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, crisp bacon, onion, our southwest guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap. Make this wrap an experince for your taste buds.
Laker Wrap
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, our southwest guacamole, lettuce & tomato in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Portabella Wrap
Grilled portabella, red peppers, spinach, roasted garlic vinaigrette, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in a warmed jalaeno-cheddar wrap.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
Tender juicy pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce and mozzarella cheese all rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Jacks Favorite
This refreshing wrap is a wonderful combination of grilled chicken, chopped romaine, raspberry vinaigrette, sun-dried cranberries, & bleu cheese crumbles served in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Cali Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread with grilled chicken, dusting of Cajun seasoning, bacon, avocado, red onion, mozzarella and provolone is oven baked and drizzled with chipotle ranch.
Margherita FB
Our 12" flatbread topped with olive oil, mozzarella cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes. We finish this rustic classic with fresh basil, parmesan, oregano and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Pesto Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread with pesto sauce, spinach, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato and mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Crab Rangoon Flatbread
Pork Flatbread
Sandwiches
1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe
Pub Dip Deluxe
Lean roast beef with sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with Monterey jack cheese.
1/2 Pub Dip
FULL Pubs Dip
Lean roast beef and Monterey jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie served with fries.
1/2 Reuben
Reuben Full
Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced and topped with Swiss cheese and a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Perch Reuben
Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.
Mac N Bbq Pork
Our house made pulled BBQ pork with creamy mac and cheese stuffed in between toasted sourdough.
California BLT
A classic with a twist! Four pieces of crisp bacon, slices of avocado, lettuce, mayo and tomato sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.
Chicken Ranch Melt
A grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made ranch dressing, bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
A southern classic. Tender juicy pulled-pork mixed with house-made BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun with haystack onions and a side of cole slaw.
Deluxe Club
Smoked turkey, ham, American cheese, swiss cheese, crispy bacon with lettuce tomato, mayo on your choice of bread. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
Gyro
Seasoned beef & lamb meat, diced tomatoes & onions wrapped in a grilled pita & served with a side of cucumber sauce.
Maui Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
Mile High Stacker
Choose juicy pot roast or house made meatloaf, piled onto grilled Texas toast & topped with mashed potatoes, haystack onions & gravy. Pub fries can be substituted for mashed potatoes.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli.
Porta Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked goudacheese & pesto aioli on a grilled pita.
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and banana peppers, and finished with a drizle of golden Italian dressing.
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. 8.49 Or make it a Pub's Delux Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese. 8.99
1/2 Black Jack
The Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & monterey jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad fresh tomato and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, Pico de Gallo all wraped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Single BLT
Ham And Cheese
Double Blt
Gourmet Burgers
3-Bs
This burger is dusted with blackended seasoning and grilled to your liking then finished with bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.
Bronco
Topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, melted cheddar cheese and finished with haystack onions.
Cabo Burger
Try this mouth watering creation! This burger is toppe with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.
Carolina Burger
Our half pound burger topped with bacon, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, hay stack onions, finished with garlic aioli and a drizzle of spicy BBQ.
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion unless requested.
SW Black Bean Burger
Main Courses
6 Oz Sirloin
Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning & grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.
Blackened Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breast.
Clam Basket
Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tarter sauce & fresh lemon.
Half Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf
Gourmet Mac
A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions and Panko bread crumbs.
Grilled Salmon
A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.
Loaded Burrito
Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes& gravy.
Perch Basket
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Steak & Mush. Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sauteed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese.
Tex Mex Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef or try our newfried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa
Chicken Tender Platter
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Alamode
Brownie Sundae
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream
Kid's Brownie
Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake!Mmmm!
Milk Shake
Peanut Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.
Kids Sundae
Rootbeer Float
Just A Brownie
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Lemon Mousse Layer Cake
Feature Dessert/Apple Cobbler
Pumpkin PIe
Apple Cobbler
Carrot Cake
Side Of
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Chip Ranch
Side Spicy
Side Spicy Garlic
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Hot Hot
Side Salsa
Mayo
Pesto Mayo
Horsey Sauce
Tartar
Cucumber Dill .59
Side Queso 1.99
Side Guac 1.99
Side SM Guac $1.09
Marinara .39
Sm Sour Cream .59
Lg Sour Cream .79
Apple Sauce 1.99
Bacon 1.09
Basket Tort Chips 1.99
Add Broccoli 1.59
Chicken Breast 3.99
Cole Slaw 1.99
Cottage Cheese 1.99
Egg 1.50
Fruit 1.99
Gravy
Haystacks .79
Jalapeno 1.19
Jalapeno Haystacks .79
Large Avocado 1.59
Mashed Potatoes 1.09
Muffin .50
Onion .50
Pickles Sliced
Pico .75
Pita Bread 1.09
Rice 1.09
Sauteed Mushroom 1.09
Sauteed Onions 1.09
Side Black Bean Salsa 1.09
Side Mac & Chz 3.00
Potato Chips 1.99
Small Avocado .79
Texas Toast .50
Veggies 1.59
Cheese .99
Side Of Alfredo
16oz Bleu Cheese Bowl
Side Apple Sauce
Side of Honey
Loaded Mash 1.99
Our house made mashed potatoes with shredded cheese bacon and scallions.