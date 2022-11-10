Main St. Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Main St. Pub Vicksburg

546 Reviews

$$

208 E Prairie St

Vicksburg, MI 49097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fritter Wrap
The Bronco
Kids Fingers

Appetizers & Combos

Choose from a variety of appetizers. Don't forget to add your favorite dipping sauce!

Pick 2 Combo

$9.99

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99
SM Nacho Supreme

SM Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

LG Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

BASKET Fries

$4.99

REG French Fries

$2.99

Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips

SM Pub Chips & Chz

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Must allow at least 20 minutes to prepare. Served with a side of carrots and celery.

REG SPF

$3.99

Basket SPF

$7.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$7.99

8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce

Boneless Dingers

$8.99

Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.

Fire Sticks (8)

$8.99

8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.

Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce

Cheese Fries

$6.49

French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese

LG Chips & Chz

$10.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch

Pickle Spears

$7.99

Pizza

$9.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)

Pub Tots

Pub Tots

$7.99

House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Queso N Chips

$6.99

Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.

Shrimp Bangers

$8.99
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pork Nachos

$13.99

Salads

Choose from a selection full or half salads. All dressings on to-go orders are served on the side to guarantee freshness.

1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

1/2 Chefs Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it

1/2 Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chefs Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

1/2 Speckled Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Fuji Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Mexican Chop Salad

$9.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad

$9.99

1/2 Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Speckled Salad

Speckled Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.99
Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.99
LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

SM House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

Side Caesar

$4.49
Palmer Steak Salad

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

1\2 Gundry

$9.99

Gundry Salad

$12.99

Soups-n-Chili

Choose from a cup or bowl of our homemade soups. We offer 2 soups of the day and chili everyday.

CUP Soup

$3.99

BOWL Soup

$5.49

CUP Chili

$3.99

BOWL Chili

$5.49

Gourmet Burgers

Craving a delicious burger? Check out our selection and give in to your cravings.
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$9.99

1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.

The Bronco

The Bronco

$12.99

Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.

Ultimate Burger

$15.99

Burger topped with ham, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$11.99

Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Cabo Burger

Cabo Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with french fries.

Carolina Burger

$13.99
The 3-Bs

The 3-Bs

$12.99

Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion

Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Cuatro

$13.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Wraps & Flatbreads

All of our wraps are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear. Flatbreads do not come with fries. .
Fritter Wrap

Fritter Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Cougar Wrap

Cougar Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Hornet Wrap

Hornet Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Fiesta Wrap

Fiesta Wrap

$10.99

Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.

Laker Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Portabella Wrap

$9.99

Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Tailgate Wrap

Tailgate Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Jacks Favorite

Jacks Favorite

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar

California Flatbread

$12.99

cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$12.99

Margherita FB

$12.99

Sliced tomatoes, basil and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and parmesan

Pesto Flatbread

$12.99

Toasted flatbread topped with pesto, bacon, tomatoes, diced chicken, spinach and mozzarella.

Rustic Flatbread

$14.99

Flatbread loaded with Alfredo sauce, sautéed portobello mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, red onion, chopped bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella.

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Black Jack

$9.99

1/2 Pubs Dip

$9.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe

$10.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Mac Pork Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

California BLT

California BLT

$9.99

Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Deluxe Club

Deluxe Club

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.

FULL Reuben

FULL Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Pubs Dip

FULL Pubs Dip

$12.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Pub Dip Deluxe

$13.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$6.99
Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.

Maui Chicken

Maui Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.

Mile High Stacker

Mile High Stacker

$10.99

Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.

Pesto Chicken Club

Pesto Chicken Club

$10.99

Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli

Porta Pita Club

$9.99

Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita

Pretzel Bun Sandwich

$9.49

A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Pub Grind

Pub Grind

$9.99

Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.

Pubs Turkey Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.

The Black Jack

The Black Jack

$12.99

The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Turkey Pita

Turkey Pita

$9.99

Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.

Main Courses

Choose from our great selection of entrees. All entrees come with a cup of soup or a side salad and your choice of dressing.

6 Oz Sirloin

$17.99Out of stock

Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.

Blackened Pasta

Blackened Pasta

$13.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Clam Basket

$10.99

Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.

Fajitas

$16.99Out of stock

The Pub's sizzling sensation. Fajita seasoned chicken, sautéed peppers & onions served with a side of rice, black bean dip, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, salsa & sour cream.

Full Kabob

Full Kabob

$17.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.

Half Kabob

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Loaded Burrito

Loaded Burrito

$15.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.99

Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese

Perch Basket

$17.99

Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$15.99

A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Steak & Mush. Pasta

Steak & Mush. Pasta

$18.99Out of stock

Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese

Tex Mex Tacos

Tex Mex Tacos

$13.99

Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.

Lunch

L Chimi

$9.99

L Salad

$11.99

L Goulash

$6.99

L Club

$8.99

Dinner Specials

D Chimi

$11.99

D Chk Rice

$11.99

D Austin Chk

$11.99

D Guac Burger

$12.99

Side Of

Want to add something extra special to your meal? Choose from our large selections of add-ons.

Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Bacon 1.09

$1.09

Basket Tort Chips 1.99

$1.99

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese

Broccoli 1.99

$1.99

Carrots and Celery 1.59

$1.59

Cheese .99

$0.99

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chip Ranch

Cole Slaw 1.99

$1.99

Cottage Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Cucumber Dill .59

$0.59

Egg 1.50

$1.50

Fruit 1.99

$1.99

Sm Sour Cream

$0.59

Lg Sour Cream

$0.79

Haystacks

Horseradish

Horsey Sauce

Jalapeno 1.19

$1.19

Jap Haystacks .79

$0.79

Large Avocado 1.59

$1.59

Lg Sour Cream .79

$0.79

Marinara .39

$0.39

Mashed Potatoes 1.09

$1.09

Mayo

Muffin .50

$0.50

Onion .59

$0.59

Pesto Mayo

Pickles Sliced

Pico .75

$0.75

Pita Bread 1.09

$1.09

Potato Chips 1.99

$1.99

Ranch

Salsa

Sauteed Mushroom 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Onions 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Peppers

$1.09

Side Blk Bean 1.09

$1.09

Side Guac 1.99

$1.99

Side Mac n Chz 3.00

$3.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce .50

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli .59

$0.59

Side Of Hot Hot .50

$0.50

Side Queso 1.99

$1.99

Side Veggies

$1.99

Sm Sour Cream .59

$0.59

Small Avocado .79

$0.79

Spanish Rice 1.99

$1.99

Tartar

Texas Toast .50

$0.50

Ranch Pint

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids PB & J

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog /1

$5.99

Featured Appetizer

Pickle Ricks

$7.99Out of stock

Oktoberfest

Bavarian Beer Cheese

$8.99

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99

Bratwurst n' Mash

$12.99Out of stock

Pork Schnitzel

$14.99Out of stock

Oktoberfest Brats

$12.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

208 E Prairie St, Vicksburg, MI 49097

Directions

Gallery
Main St. Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
orange star4.1 • 541
3013 Oakland Dr Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Food Dance - 401 E. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
401 E. Michigan Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Gull Road
orange starNo Reviews
5462 Gull Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - West Main
orange starNo Reviews
4514 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Vicksburg

Vicker's Lakeside Tavern
orange star4.4 • 379
130 W Prairie St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Vicksburg
orange star4.5 • 151
108 W Washington St Vicksburg, MI 49097
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vicksburg
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston