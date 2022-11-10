- Home
Main St. Pub Vicksburg
208 E Prairie St
Vicksburg, MI 49097
Popular Items
Appetizers & Combos
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
Chicken Fingers
SM Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
LG Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
BASKET Fries
REG French Fries
Artichoke Dip
Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips
SM Pub Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Onion Rings
Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Must allow at least 20 minutes to prepare. Served with a side of carrots and celery.
REG SPF
Basket SPF
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Chips & Guac
Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Boneless Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese
LG Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Pickle Fries
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
Pickle Spears
Pizza
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Pub Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Queso N Chips
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Shrimp Bangers
Buffalo Wings
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pork Nachos
Salads
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
1/2 Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
1/2 Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Pecan Chicken Salad
LG House Salad
SM House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
Side Caesar
Palmer Steak Salad
1\2 Gundry
Gundry Salad
Soups-n-Chili
Gourmet Burgers
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
The Bronco
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
Ultimate Burger
Burger topped with ham, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Cabo Burger
Burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with french fries.
Carolina Burger
The 3-Bs
Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
Southwest Black Bean Burger
Cuatro
Patty Melt
Wraps & Flatbreads
Fritter Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Cougar Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Fiesta Wrap
Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.
Laker Wrap
Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Portabella Wrap
Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Jacks Favorite
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar
California Flatbread
cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch
Crab Rangoon Flatbread
Margherita FB
Sliced tomatoes, basil and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and parmesan
Pesto Flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with pesto, bacon, tomatoes, diced chicken, spinach and mozzarella.
Rustic Flatbread
Flatbread loaded with Alfredo sauce, sautéed portobello mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, red onion, chopped bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella.
Sandwiches
1/2 Black Jack
1/2 Pubs Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Mac Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
California BLT
Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken Ranch Melt
Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Deluxe Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.
FULL Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Pubs Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Gyro
Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.
Maui Chicken
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.
Mile High Stacker
Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli
Porta Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.
Pubs Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.
The Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Main Courses
6 Oz Sirloin
Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.
Blackened Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts
Chicken Tender Platter
Clam Basket
Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.
Fajitas
The Pub's sizzling sensation. Fajita seasoned chicken, sautéed peppers & onions served with a side of rice, black bean dip, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, salsa & sour cream.
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Grilled Salmon
A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.
Half Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Loaded Burrito
Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Mac & Cheese
A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese
Perch Basket
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Steak & Mush. Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese
Tex Mex Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.
Side Of
Apple Sauce 1.99
Bacon 1.09
Basket Tort Chips 1.99
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Broccoli 1.99
Carrots and Celery 1.59
Cheese .99
Chicken Breast
Chip Ranch
Cole Slaw 1.99
Cottage Cheese 1.99
Cucumber Dill .59
Egg 1.50
Fruit 1.99
Sm Sour Cream
Lg Sour Cream
Haystacks
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Jalapeno 1.19
Jap Haystacks .79
Large Avocado 1.59
Lg Sour Cream .79
Marinara .39
Mashed Potatoes 1.09
Mayo
Muffin .50
Onion .59
Pesto Mayo
Pickles Sliced
Pico .75
Pita Bread 1.09
Potato Chips 1.99
Ranch
Salsa
Sauteed Mushroom 1.09
Sauteed Onions 1.09
Sauteed Peppers
Side Blk Bean 1.09
Side Guac 1.99
Side Mac n Chz 3.00
Side Of Buffalo Sauce .50
Side of Garlic Aioli .59
Side Of Hot Hot .50
Side Queso 1.99
Side Veggies
Sm Sour Cream .59
Small Avocado .79
Spanish Rice 1.99
Tartar
Texas Toast .50
Ranch Pint
Kid's Menu
Featured Appetizer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
208 E Prairie St, Vicksburg, MI 49097