Main Street Pub - West Main

Popular Items

Pick 3 Combo
Fritter Wrap
Tailgate Wrap

Appetizers & Combos

Choose from a variety of appetizers. Don't forget to add your favorite dipping sauce!

Pick 2 Combo

$9.99

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99
SM Nacho Supreme

SM Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

LG Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge

Half Small Nacho

$6.75

Bbq Pork Nachos

$12.99

REG French Fries

$2.99

BASKET Fries

$4.99

REG SPF

$3.99

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Boneless Dingers

$8.99

Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.

Pub Tots

Pub Tots

$7.99

House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pickle Spears

$7.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99

6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$7.99

8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce

Fire Sticks (8)

$8.99

8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$7.99

8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge

Cheese Fries

$6.49

French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese

Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa

SM Pub Chips & Chz

$7.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

LG Chips & Chz

$9.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.

Queso N Chips

$6.99

Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.

Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips

Half Chips And Cheese

$4.50

Zesty Pickle Fries

$7.99

Shrimp Bangers

$8.99

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Fiesta Pub Tots

$6.99Out of stock

Salads

Choose from a selection full or half salads. All dressings on to-go orders are served on the side to guarantee freshness.

1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

1/2 Chefs Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it

1/2 Fuji Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad

$9.99

1/2 Mexican Chop Salad

$9.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

1/2 Pecan Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

1/2 Speckled Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

1/2 Gundry Salad

$9.99
Avocado Cobb Salad

Avocado Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons

Side Caesar

$4.49

Chefs Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.

Fuji Salad

Fuji Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.

SM House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

Mexican Chop Salad

Mexican Chop Salad

$12.99

Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Pecan Salad

Pecan Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Speckled Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Palmer Steak Salad

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.99

Gundry Salad

$12.99

Soups-n-Chili

Choose from a cup or bowl of our homemade soups. We offer 2 soups of the day and chili everyday.

Cup Soup

$3.99

BOWL Soup

$5.49

CUP Chili

$3.99

BOWL Chili

$5.49

Gourmet Burgers

Craving a delicious burger? Check out our selection and give in to your cravings.
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$9.99

1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$11.99

Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion

The Bronco

The Bronco

$12.99

Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.

Cabo Burger

Cabo Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with french fries.

Cuatro Burger

Cuatro Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Burger with pepperjack,shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and haystack jalapenos. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.

The 3-Bs

The 3-Bs

$12.99

Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.

Carolina Burger

$14.99
Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Wraps & Flatbreads

All of our wraps are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear. Flatbreads do not come with fries. .
Fritter Wrap

Fritter Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Cougar Wrap

Cougar Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Hornet Wrap

Hornet Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Tailgate Wrap

Tailgate Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Fiesta Wrap

Fiesta Wrap

$10.99

Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Laker Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Portabella Wrap

$9.99

Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

Hawaiian Pork Wrap

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear

Jacks Favorite

Jacks Favorite

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar

California Flatbread

California Flatbread

$12.99

cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch

Pork Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ pulled porlk, sliced red onion. jalapenos and monterey jack and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted flatbread

Pesto Flatbread

$12.99
Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Crab Ragoon Flatbread

$12.99

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served with seasoned french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Black Jack

$9.99

1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe

$9.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Pub’s Dip

$9.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Pubs Turkey Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.

California BLT

California BLT

$9.99

Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Deluxe Club

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Pub Dip Deluxe

$13.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Pubs Dip

FULL Pubs Dip

$12.99

Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.

BBQ Pork Mac

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

FULL Reuben

FULL Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.

Maui Chicken

Maui Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.

Mile High Stacker

Mile High Stacker

$10.99

Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.

Pesto Chicken Club

Pesto Chicken Club

$10.99

Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli

Porta Pita Club

$9.99

Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita

Pretzel Bun Sandwich

$9.49

A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Pub Grind

Pub Grind

$9.99

Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.

The Black Jack

The Black Jack

$12.99

The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Turkey Pita

Turkey Pita

$9.99

Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Pizza

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$6.99

Double BLT

$11.99

Lunch Specials

Killian's Cod

$10.99

4 ounce cod fillet fried in homemade Killian’s beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and Texas toast. Add a second piece for $2 more.

Hawaiian Burger

$11.99

Burger cooked to your liking topped with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, and honey bbq sauce. Served on a bun with shredded lettuce and pico. Served with a side of fries.

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Cheddar wrap filled with shredded lettuce, blue cheese dressing, fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, and bacon. Served with a side of fries.

Dinner Specials

Killian's Cod

$10.99Out of stock

4 ounce cod fillet fried in homemade Killian’s beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, Texas toast. Add a second piece for $2 more.

Lemon Butter Salmon

$18.99

Salmon filet topped with a lemon butter and black pepper, served with veg and rice.

Rustic Flatbread

$13.99

Flatbread topped with alfredo,spinach, chicken,bacon, red peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.

Main Courses

Choose from our great selection of entrees. All entrees come with a cup of soup or a side salad and your choice of dressing.

Half Kabob

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Full Kabob

Full Kabob

$17.99

Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$15.99

A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.99

Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese

Blackened Pasta

$13.99

A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts

Steak & Mush. Pasta

Steak & Mush. Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese

6 Oz Sirloin

$17.99

Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.

Clam Basket

$10.99

Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.

Perch Basket

$17.99

Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.

Tex Mex Tacos

Tex Mex Tacos

$13.99

Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.

Loaded Burrito

Loaded Burrito

$15.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Hand battered chicken tenders fried until golden brown and served with pub fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.

Desserts

Alamode

$1.00

Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream.

Kid's Brownie

$1.00

5 Layer/ Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake! Mmmm!

Milk Shake

$2.99

Peanut Butter High Pie

$6.99

Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.

Sm Sundae

$1.99

Large Sundae

$2.99

Apple Cobbler

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Lemon Mousse Layer Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Side Of

Want to add something extra special to your meal? Choose from our large selections of add-ons.

Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Bacon 1.09

$1.09

Basket Tort Chips 1.99

$1.99

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese

Broccoli 1.99

$1.99

Burger Patty

$4.00

Carrots and Celery 1.59

$1.59

Cheese .99

$0.99

Chicken Breast 3.99

$3.99

Chip Ranch

Cole Slaw 1.99

$1.99

Cottage Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Cucumber Dill .59

$0.59

Egg 1.50

$1.50

Firestick sauce

Fruit 1.99

$1.99

Gravy

Haystack Onions .79

$0.79

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Horsey Sauce

Jalapeno 1.19

$1.19

Jap Haystacks .79

$0.79

Large Avocado 1.59

$1.59

Lg Sour Cream .79

$0.79

Marinara .39

$0.39

Mashed Potatoes 1.09

$1.09

Mayo

Mixed Medley 1.99

$1.99

Muffin .50

$0.50

Onion .59

$0.59

Pesto Mayo

Pickles Sliced

Pico .75

$0.75

Pita Bread 1.09

$1.09

Potato Chips 1.99

$1.99

Ranch

Reorder

Rice Pilaf 1.99

$1.99

Salsa

Sauteed Mushroom 1.09

$1.09

Sauteed Onions 1.09

$1.09

Shrimp

$5.00

Side Blk Bean 1.09

$1.09

Side Guac 1.99

$1.99

Side Mac n Chz 3.00

$3.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce .50

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli .59

$0.59

Side Of Honey Bbq.50

$0.50

Side Of Hot Hot .50

$0.50

Side Of Spicy Garlic .50

$0.50

Side Of Thai Chili Sauce .50

$0.50

Side Queso 1.99

$1.99

Sm Sour Cream .59

$0.59

Small Avocado .79

$0.79

Spanish Rice 1.99

$1.99

Tartar

Texas Toast .50

$0.50

To Go Ranch

$3.50

Cucumbers

$1.59

Ranch

Honey

$0.79

Kid's Menu

Kid's PB & J

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Fingers

$5.99

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

S

Full Strawberry Walnut

$12.99Out of stock

Half Strawberry Walnut

$9.99Out of stock

Full Med Salad

$13.99

Half Med Salad

$10.99

Full Salmon BLT Salad

$15.99

Half Salmon BLT Salad

$12.99

Full Buffalo Chx Salad

$12.99

Half Buffalo Chic Salad

$9.99

Full Broccoli Salad

$12.99

Half Broccoli Salad

$9.99

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.99

Oktoberfest Menu

Bavarian Beer Cheese

Bavarian Beer Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer cheese served with house fried pretzel sticks.

Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.99Out of stock

Mix of sauerkraut, ham and corned beef rolled together and fried until golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Bratwurst -n- Mash

Bratwurst -n- Mash

$12.99Out of stock

Two grilled brats served on a bed of mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with sauerkraut and caramelized onions.

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$14.99Out of stock

Pork tenderloin fried until golden brown, along side mashed potatoes, gravy and seared sauerkraut. Served with lemon and Texas toast.

Oktoberfest Brats

Oktoberfest Brats

$12.99Out of stock

Two pretzel rolls with grilled bratwurst, caramelized onions and beer cheese. Served with pub fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern. Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family. Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

Website

Location

4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main Street Pub image
Main Street Pub image
Main Street Pub image

