Main Street Pub - West Main
Main Street Pub - West Main
4514 W. Main St.
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Popular Items
Appetizers & Combos
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
SM Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
LG Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
Half Small Nacho
Bbq Pork Nachos
REG French Fries
BASKET Fries
REG SPF
Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries
Boneless Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Pub Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Pretzel Bites
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pickle Spears
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Onion Rings
Onion ring deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
SM Pub Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
LG Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Queso N Chips
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Artichoke Dip
Hot spinach artichoke dip smothered in melted mozzarella and diced tomato. Served with tortilla chips
Half Chips And Cheese
Zesty Pickle Fries
Shrimp Bangers
Chips & Guac
Fiesta Pub Tots
Salads
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Gundry Salad
Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
Side Caesar
Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
SM House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
LG House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Palmer Steak Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Gundry Salad
Soups-n-Chili
Gourmet Burgers
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
The Bronco
Burger patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and haystack onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries and a pickle spear.
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.
Cabo Burger
Burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with french fries.
Cuatro Burger
Burger with pepperjack,shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and haystack jalapenos. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.
The 3-Bs
Burger patty topped with bacon, blackened cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a pickle spear and french fries.
Carolina Burger
Southwest Black Bean Burger
Wraps & Flatbreads
Fritter Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, ranch dressing, tomatoes, shredded cheese and shredded lettuce are wrapping in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Cougar Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, haystack onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, chipotle ranch, spring mix, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, tater tots, bacon, scallions, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, shredded cheese wrapped up in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Fiesta Wrap
Fajita grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and pickle spear.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, black bean dip, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Laker Wrap
Turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Portabella Wrap
Portobella mushrooms, spinach, red peppers, mozzarella and garlic balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, bacon, pineapple wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Served with fries and a pickle spear
Jacks Favorite
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar
California Flatbread
cajun grilled chicken, avocado, red onions, bacon and mozzarella served on a toasted flatbread and drizzled with chipotle ranch
Pork Flatbread
BBQ pulled porlk, sliced red onion. jalapenos and monterey jack and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted flatbread
Pesto Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Crab Ragoon Flatbread
Sandwiches
1/2 Black Jack
1/2 Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Pub’s Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Pubs Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Make is a Pub's Deluxe Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese.
California BLT
Toasted sourdough with bacon, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken Ranch Melt
Toasted sourdough with grilled chicken, ranch, monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Deluxe Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Swiss and american served on your choice of bread. Served with french fries and pickle spear.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted bun and topped with haystack onions. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Pub Dip Deluxe
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Pubs Dip
Roast beef, Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with aus jus, french fries and a pickle spear.
BBQ Pork Mac
BBQ pulled pork and mac'n'cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
FULL Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island served on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Gyro
Seasoned beef and lamb meat, diced tomato and diced onion served on a pita with a side of cucumber dill sauce, french fries and a pickle spear.
Maui Chicken
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and grilled pineapple served on a toasted bun with french fries and pickle spears.
Mile High Stacker
Open faced sandwich served on Texas toast, mashed potato, pot roast or meatloaf, beef gravy and haystack onions.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli
Porta Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked gouda cheese& pesto aioli on a grilled pita
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni, and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and banana peppers, and finished with a drizzle of golden Italian dressing.
The Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & Monterey jack cheese on a grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad, fresh tomato, and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, Monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, pico de gallo all wrapped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Chicken Fingers
Pizza
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Double BLT
Lunch Specials
Killian's Cod
4 ounce cod fillet fried in homemade Killian’s beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and Texas toast. Add a second piece for $2 more.
Hawaiian Burger
Burger cooked to your liking topped with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, and honey bbq sauce. Served on a bun with shredded lettuce and pico. Served with a side of fries.
Buffalo Wrap
Cheddar wrap filled with shredded lettuce, blue cheese dressing, fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, and bacon. Served with a side of fries.
Dinner Specials
Killian's Cod
4 ounce cod fillet fried in homemade Killian’s beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, Texas toast. Add a second piece for $2 more.
Lemon Butter Salmon
Salmon filet topped with a lemon butter and black pepper, served with veg and rice.
Rustic Flatbread
Flatbread topped with alfredo,spinach, chicken,bacon, red peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Main Courses
Half Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak, glazed with out special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf.
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes. Make it Texas style: Three 3oz pieces of meatloaf topped with BBQ, bacon, and shredded cheese
Blackened Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breasts
Steak & Mush. Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese
6 Oz Sirloin
Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.
Grilled Salmon
A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.
Clam Basket
Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce & fresh lemon.
Perch Basket
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Tex Mex Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or try our new fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa.
Loaded Burrito
Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Mac & Cheese
A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions, and Panko bread crumbs
Chicken Tender Platter
Hand battered chicken tenders fried until golden brown and served with pub fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
Desserts
Alamode
Brownie Sundae
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream.
Kid's Brownie
5 Layer/ Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake! Mmmm!
Milk Shake
Peanut Butter High Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.
Sm Sundae
Large Sundae
Apple Cobbler
Carrot Cake
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Lemon Mousse Layer Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Side Of
Apple Sauce 1.99
Bacon 1.09
Basket Tort Chips 1.99
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Broccoli 1.99
Burger Patty
Carrots and Celery 1.59
Cheese .99
Chicken Breast 3.99
Chip Ranch
Cole Slaw 1.99
Cottage Cheese 1.99
Cucumber Dill .59
Egg 1.50
Firestick sauce
Fruit 1.99
Gravy
Haystack Onions .79
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Horsey Sauce
Jalapeno 1.19
Jap Haystacks .79
Large Avocado 1.59
Lg Sour Cream .79
Marinara .39
Mashed Potatoes 1.09
Mayo
Mixed Medley 1.99
Muffin .50
Onion .59
Pesto Mayo
Pickles Sliced
Pico .75
Pita Bread 1.09
Potato Chips 1.99
Ranch
Reorder
Rice Pilaf 1.99
Salsa
Sauteed Mushroom 1.09
Sauteed Onions 1.09
Shrimp
Side Blk Bean 1.09
Side Guac 1.99
Side Mac n Chz 3.00
Side Of Buffalo Sauce .50
Side of Garlic Aioli .59
Side Of Honey Bbq.50
Side Of Hot Hot .50
Side Of Spicy Garlic .50
Side Of Thai Chili Sauce .50
Side Queso 1.99
Sm Sour Cream .59
Small Avocado .79
Spanish Rice 1.99
Tartar
Texas Toast .50
To Go Ranch
Cucumbers
Ranch
Honey
Kid's Menu
Full Strawberry Walnut
Half Strawberry Walnut
Full Med Salad
Half Med Salad
Full Salmon BLT Salad
Half Salmon BLT Salad
Full Buffalo Chx Salad
Half Buffalo Chic Salad
Full Broccoli Salad
Half Broccoli Salad
Red Pepper Hummus
Oktoberfest Menu
Bavarian Beer Cheese
Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer cheese served with house fried pretzel sticks.
Sauerkraut Balls
Mix of sauerkraut, ham and corned beef rolled together and fried until golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Bratwurst -n- Mash
Two grilled brats served on a bed of mashed potatoes and gravy, topped with sauerkraut and caramelized onions.
Pork Schnitzel
Pork tenderloin fried until golden brown, along side mashed potatoes, gravy and seared sauerkraut. Served with lemon and Texas toast.
Oktoberfest Brats
Two pretzel rolls with grilled bratwurst, caramelized onions and beer cheese. Served with pub fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern. Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family. Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!
4514 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006