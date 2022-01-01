Main Street Pub - Westnedge
7509 S. Westnedge
Portage, MI 49002
Appetizers & Combos
Pretzel Bites
18 cheddar cheese stuffed pretzels. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pick 2 Combo
Pick 3 Combo
Half Small Nacho
SM Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
LG Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips layered with melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and nacho beef. Served with one large side of salsa. Sour cream is available for an extra charge
Chicken Fingers
4 crispy chicken fingers served with fries and your choice of sauce.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, tomatoes, scallions and your choice of regular chicken, blackened cajun chicken, portabella mushrooms, steak, pulled pork or just cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Pub Tots
House-made tater tots made up of bacon, cheese, scallions and hashbrowns are then deep fried until golden brown and served with a side of chipotle ranch. No substitutions can be made on this item
Spicy Pickle Fries
Pickles cut french fry style, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
6 deep fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and served with your choice of sauce. Choose from regular (just cheese) Bacon & Scallions Deluxe (Ham, Onion, Green Olive, Mushroom)
Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in melted shredded cheese
Dingers
Hand cut, hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Wings (8)
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Must allow at least 20 minutes to prepare. Served with a side of carrots and celery.
Broccoli Bites
8 Deep fried broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Onion Rings
Onion rings are deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of our house made salsa
Pizza
9" thin crust pizza served with your choice of 2 toppings. More toppings are available for extra charge
REG French Fries
BASKET Fries
REG SPF
BASKET SPF
BBQ Pork Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips layered with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, red onions, jalapenos and mixed cheese.
Bread Sticks (8)
8 bread sticks served with your choice of marinara or ranch. Add melted mozzarella for an additional charge
Cheese Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and served with your choice of ranch or marinara
Fire Sticks (8)
8 Corn tortillas filled with our special chicken mix and deep fried until golden brown. Served with our firestick sauce and side of tortilla chips.
SM Pub Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
LG Chips & Chz
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in shredded cheese and baked. Served with one large salsa.
Mushrooms
Deep fried mushroom buttons served with your choice of dipping sauce
Queso N Chips
Tortilla chips are served with our warm queso. Add taco beef for an additional charge.
Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, roasted garlic, romano and parmesan cheeses, topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with diced tomatoes & served with warm tortilla chips.
Chips & Guac
Tortilla chips served with a cup of guacamole
Fried Pickle Spears
Spicy Cheese Curds
Feature APP:
Shrimp Bangers
A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed in Thai chili aoli and served with cajun coleslaw.
Spicy Cauli
Fried Green Beans
Main Courses
Half Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf
Full Kabob
Grilled chicken or steak (add 1.00), glazed with our special sauce & served with grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, whole button mushrooms & rice pilaf
Pot Roast
A generous portion of tender, slow-cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Meatloaf
Three 3oz slices of our famous meatloaf served with mashed potatoes& gravy.
Blackened Pasta
A Pub favorite. Bowtie pasta is tossed with a traditional creamy alfredo sauce and topped with your choice of one or two blackened chicken breast.
Steak & Mush. Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with our house-made alfredo sauce, topped with 6oz of tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking, finished with sauteed mushrooms, scallions, and grated parmesan cheese.
6 Oz Sirloin
Our juicy, hand cut sirloin is dusted with Montreal seasoning & grilled to your liking. Served with Pub fries.
Grilled Salmon
A generous grilled filet topped with your choice of glaze: Thai Chili or Cilantro Butter. Served with rice pilaf and today's vegetable.
Clam Basket
Tender morsels of jumbo clam strips, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Pub fries, cole slaw, tarter sauce & fresh lemon.
Perch Basket
Sweet & mild wild caught lake perch, lightly breaded and flash fried served with fries and cole slaw.
Tex Mex Tacos
Choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, ground beef or try our newfried shrimp with shredded lettuce, fresh black bean salsa, shredded cheese, finished with a drizzle of our spicy ranch dressing. Served with crisp tortilla chips and our house-made salsa
Loaded Burrito
Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with burrito sauce and more cheese. Garnished with haystack jalapenos and served with black bean dip, Spanish rice, lettuce & Pico de Gallo. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Gourmet Mac
A creamy mix of elbow macaroni and several blends of cheese topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, scallions and Panko bread crumbs.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Platter
A generous helping of our hand battered chicken tenders fried until golden brown and served with French fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce
Gourmet Burgers
Bacon Ranch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty cooked to your liking topped with bacon, ranch and Monterrey jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with crispy french fries.
Cabo Burger
Try this mouth watering creation! This burger is toppe with bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.
Cuatro Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno haystacks, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
Frisco Melt
Burger served on toasted sourdough bread with house-made 1000 Island dressing, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss
Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Olive Burger
Burger topped with olive mayo mix, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Pub Burger
1/2 burger grilled to your choice of temp. Served on a toast bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side. Comes with a side of french fries.
Sunrise Burger
Burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, a tater tot and a fried egg. Served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear *Note: This item does not come with lettuce, tomato or onion
The 3-Bs
This burger is dusted with blackended seasoning and grilled to your liking then finished with bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
The Bronco
Topped with BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, melted cheddar cheese and finished with haystack onions.
Ultimate Burger
Burger topped with ham, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Carolina Buger
1/2 pound patty topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, haystack onions, garlic aioli, pulled pork and a drizzle of spicy BBQ
Southwest Black Bean Burger
A zesty black bean patty topped with shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, avocado, red onion & tomato on a toasted bun
Salads
1/2 Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, shredded Parmesan and croutons
1/2 Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla. *Note- Pico de gallo has onions in it
1/2 Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
1/2 Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
1/2 Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
1/2 Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
1/2 Shrimp Avocado Salad
1/2 Chefs Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Avocado Cobb Salad
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine tossed with a creamy caesar dressing, house-made croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce served with rows of ham, turkey, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Fiesta Salad
Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, your choice of meat, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch on the side and a mini quesadilla.
Fuji Salad
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, apples, grapes, chopped walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, Greek olives, red onions, feta, cucumbers and grilled chicken. Served with Greek dressing and pita points on the side.
LG House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
Mexican Chop Salad
Diced romaine lettuce covered with black bean salsa, sliced avocados and grilled chicken. Served with a side of chipotle ranch
Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
SM House Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.
Speckled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, chopped bacon, roasted corn, a dusting of Cajun seasoning, shredded cheese and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Palmer Steak Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in bleu cheese dressing and toped with diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, a 6oz steak cooked to your liking and haystack onions
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a spring of feta and fresh cilantro
Side Ceasar
Gundry Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with mandarins, pistachios, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and served with house-made Dijon vinaigrette
Half Gundry Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with mandarins, pistachios, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and served with house-made Dijon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
1/2 Pub Dip
FULL Pubs Dip
1/2 Reuben
Reuben Full
Tender corned beef brisket thinly sliced & topped with Swiss cheese & a mix of sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye
Perch Reuben
Lightly breaded lake perch topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing on toasted sourdough.
Mac N Bbq Pork
California BLT
A classic with a twist! Four pieces of crisp bacon, slices of avocado, lettuce, mayo and tomato sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.
Chicken Ranch Melt
A grilled chicken breast topped with our house-made ranch dressing, bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
A southern classic. Tender juicy pulled-pork mixed with house-made BBQ sauce & served on a toasted bun with haystack onions and a side of cole slaw.
Deluxe Club
Smoked turkey, crisp bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheese piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese
Gyro
Seasoned beef & lamb meat, diced tomatoes & onions wrapped in a grilled pita & served with a side of cucumber sauce.
Maui Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
Mile High Stacker
Choose juicy pot roast or house made meatloaf, piled onto grilled Texas toast & topped with mashed potatoes, haystack onions & gravy. Pub fries can be substituted for mashed potatoes.
Pesto Chicken Club
Toasted sourdough topped with a grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto aioli.
Porta Pita Club
Grilled portabella, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded lettuce, smoked goudacheese & pesto aioli on a grilled pita.
Pretzel Bun Sandwich
A delicious toasted pretzel bun is topped with your choice of ham or turkey, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Pub Grind
Pit smoked ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage smothered with pizza cheese and oven baked on a hoagie roll. Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and banana peppers, and finished with a drizle of golden Italian dressing.
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey & crisp bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. 8.49 Or make it a Pub's Delux Club by adding ham, Swiss & American cheese. 8.99
Black Jack
The sandwich of all sandwiches. Lean roast beef, crisp bacon, creamy horseradish sauce & monterey jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
1/2 Black Jack
Tuna Melt
This open faced style sandwich is a favorite! Toasted sourdough, house-made albacore tuna salad fresh tomato and sliced avocado, topped with melted mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Turkey Pita
Thinly sliced fat-free turkey, monterey jack cheese, mixed greens, Pico de Gallo all wraped up in a toasted pita. Chipotle mayo served on the side.
Single BLT
Ham And Cheese
Wraps & Flatbreads
Fritter Wrap
The can't miss crowd pleaser. Sliced chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, diced tomato, house-made ranch dressing & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Hornet Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens & chipotle ranch rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Fiesta Wrap
Fajita seasoned chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch dressing, fresh Pico de Gallo & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Cougar Wrap
A tribute to KVCC! Crispy chicken tenders, house-made BBQ sauce, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Tailgate Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, house-made tater tots, shredded lettuce, bacon, shredded cheese, scallions, and house-made chipotle ranch dressing all rolled into our warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
SW Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast, spicy black bean dip, lettuce & shredded cheese rolled in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap
Club Wrap
Cajun grilled chicken, crisp bacon, onion, our southwest guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap. Make this wrap an experince for your taste buds.
Laker Wrap
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, our southwest guacamole, lettuce & tomato in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Portabella Wrap
Grilled portabella, red peppers, spinach, roasted garlic vinaigrette, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses in a warmed jalaeno-cheddar wrap.
Hawaiian Pork Wrap
Tender juicy pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce and mozzarella cheese all rolled up in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Jacks Favorite
This refreshing wrap is a wonderful combination of grilled chicken, chopped romaine, raspberry vinaigrette, sun-dried cranberries, & bleu cheese crumbles served in a warmed jalapeno-cheddar wrap.
Cali Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread with grilled chicken, dusting of Cajun seasoning, bacon, avocado, red onion, mozzarella and provolone is oven baked and drizzled with chipotle ranch.
Margherita FB
Our 12" flatbread topped with olive oil, mozzarella cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes. We finish this rustic classic with fresh basil, parmesan, oregano and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Pesto Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread with pesto sauce, spinach, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato and mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Rustic Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread loaded with house-made Alfredo sauce, spinach, sliced red peppers, sauteed portabella mushrooms, red onion, chopped bacon, grilled chicken then mozzarella oven baked to perfection.
Crab Rangoon Flatbread
Our 12" flatbread topped with cream cheese, crab, mozzarella and scallions is oven baked and finished with a sweet Thai chili glaze.
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Alamode
Brownie Sundae
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate, & caramel syrup, then topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream
Kid's Brownie
Worlds Greatest Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake!Mmmm!
Peanut Butter Pie
Sm Sundae
Lemon Mousse Layer Cake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Apple Cobbler
Carrot Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Side Of
Side Spicy
Side Spicy Garlic
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Hot Hot
Side of Pesto Mayo
Side of Horsey Sauce
Side of Tartar
Side of Cucumber Dill .59
Side of Queso 1.99
Side of Guac 1.99
Side of SM Guac $1.09
Marinara .39
Sm Sour Cream .59
Lg Sour Cream .79
Side of Apple Sauce 1.99
Side of Bacon 1.09
Basket Tort Chips 1.99
Side of Broccoli 1.59
Chicken Breast 3.99
Side of Cole Slaw 1.99
Side of Cottage Cheese 1.99
Egg 1.50
Side of Fruit 1.99
Side of Gravy
Side of Haystacks onions .79
Side of Jalapeno 1.19
Side of Jalapeno Haystacks .79
Large Avocado 1.59
Mashed Potatoes 1.09
Muffin .50
Side of Onion .50
Side of Pickles Sliced
Side of Pico .75
Side of Pita Bread 1.09
Side of Rice 1.09
Side of Sauteed Mushroom 1.09
Side of Sauteed Onions 1.09
Side of Blk Bean 1.09
Side of Mac n Chz 3.00
Potato Chips 1.99
Small Avocado .79
Texas Toast .50
Veggies 1.59
Cheese .99
Reorder
Side Of Alfredo 1.59
Side Apple Sauce 1.99
16 Oz Bleu Cheese
Side of Loaded Mash 3.00
Porto Cap
Sauteed Peppers 1.09
Side Tortilla Chips 1.50
16oz Ranch
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mustard
Silverware
Napkins
Side Mayo
Summer Salads (Copy)
Red Pepper Hummus Platter
Red pepper hummus served with carrots, celery and pita
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Spinach, fresh strawberries, walnuts & grilled chicken breast. Served with our raspberry poppyseed dressing or your choice of dressing
Half Strawberry Walnut Salad
Spinach, fresh strawberries, walnuts & grilled chicken breast. Served with our raspberry poppyseed dressing or your choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, quinoa, feta, edamame, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and red pepper hummus. Served with pita points. Add chicken for $4.
Salmon BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped bacon, diced tomato, sliced avocado, grilled salmon filet and shredded cheese. Substitute grilled chicken or shrimp at no additional charge
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, carrots, bacon crumbles and hand breaded buffalo chicken dingers. Served with choice dressing.
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onions, carrots, bacon crumbles & our hand breaded buffalo chicken dingers. Served with your choice of dressing
Summer Broccoli Salad
Half Summer Broccoli Salad
Half Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, quinoa, feta, edamame, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and red pepper hummus. Served with pita points. Add chicken for $4
Oktoberfest Menu
Monday
Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch)
3 enchiladas filled with chicken and topped with red sauce and cheese. served with a side of Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, pico, chips and salsa
Sloppy Joes
2 sloppy joes with American cheese. served with fries
Pub Stroganoff
Homemade beef stroganoff atop egg noodles and topped with scallions. Served with Texas toast.
Broccoli Bake
Bowtie noodles tossed in our house-made alfredo, covered in chicken breast, broccoli, and melty mozzarella. served with TT.
Tuesday
Queso Bowl (Lunch)
Spanish rice, sautéed peppers and onions, chicken, queso, shredded lettuce and pico served in a bowl with a ring of tortilla chips
Cheesey smothered chops
2 4oz chops smothered in house queso topped with onions and peppers served with veg and mash
Hawaiian treat melt
ham, swiss, bacon, pineapple, pico, and shredded lettuce on sourdough
CBR Dilla
Flour tortilla that is filled with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and tom.
Wednesday
Chicken Chimichanga (Lunch)
Shredded, seasoned chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. The smothered in house made ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, oven baked and served with chips and salsa.
The "Cluckin" Jerk
grilled chicken with jerk sauce, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and a grilled pineapple
Enchilada Dippers
3 enchiladas deep fried and served with a side of queso and salsa. Side of chips, lettuce and pico
Pizza Flatbread
Stone baked flatbread topped w/ marinara, mozzarella, sausage and pepperoni
Thursday
Smothered Chicken Bowl
Mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, and crispy chicken. Served with texas toast.
Turkey Dinner (Lunch)
Fresh-carved light and dark meat turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, corn and Texas toast.
Caribbean Dilla
Flour tortilla, mozz, pico, pineapple, chicken, jerk sauce. Lettuce and pico on the side
Mustard Plug Sub
Hoagie with roast beef, house mustard sauce, cheddar and pickled onions. SErved with fries
Friday
Killian's Battered Cod (Lunch)
Killian's beer battered cod fried and served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, french fries and Texas toast.
Salisbury Steak
Salisbury steak topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with beef gravy and served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and Texas toast.
Turkey Stacker
Pub Doba Dilla
Flour tortilla filled with corn, black beans, shredded chicken, toms, green chilis, and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, salsa and sour cream.
Saturday
Shrimp Basket (Lunch)
Lightly fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and Texas toast
Pineapple pig
bbq pork, pico, grilled pineapple, cheddar on a pun with fries
Doba Pita
Shredded chicken, black beans, toms, green chilis, mix cheese, chip ranch and lettuce in a pita with fries
Jerk Sub
roast beef, pepperjack, pineapple and jerk sauce. ona hoagie with fries
Monday
Slppy Joes
2-House made sloppy joe with american cheese and fries.
Stroganoff
House made Stroganoff, topped with parm and scallion. Served with TT soup or salad.
Cinn-Apple Pork Chops
2- 4oz pork chops topped with cinnamon apples and a bbq drizzle. Served with veg, fries, TT and soup or salad
Chicken Enchiladas
House mad chicken enchiladas with peppers onoions and cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico chips and salsa. Soup or salad
Tuesday
Queso Bowl (Dinner)
Spanish rice, sautéed peppers and onions, chicken, queso, shredded lettuce and pico served in a bowl with a ring of tortilla chips. Served with soup or salad
CBR Dilla
Flour tortilla that is filled with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and tom.
Honey Cinnamon Apple Pork Chops
2, 4oz pork chops topped with cinnamon apples and dijon honey mustard. served with veg, mashed and gravy and Texas toast
Meat Lovers Pizza
our oven cooked pizza dough, topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ham, bacon and pepperoni.
Wednesday
Chicken Chimichanga (Dinner)
Shredded, seasoned chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. The smothered in house made ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, oven baked and served with chips and salsa and choice of soup or salad.
The "Cluckin" Jerk
Chicken breast, jerk sauce, pepper jack, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on sourdough with fries.
Enchilada Dippers
3 deep fried enchiladas, served with a side of queso, chips salsa, lettuce and pico.
Colonel Mustard
1/2 lb burger topped with bacon, house mustard sauce pickled onions, and a set up. With fries.
Thursday
Smothered Chicken Bowl
Mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, and crispy chicken. Served with texas toast.
Turkey Dinner (Dinner)
House cooked pulled turkey, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy served with Texas toast and your choice of soup or salad
Tailgate Dilla
Toasted Quesadilla filled with fried chicken, mixed cheese, tots, bacon bites, and chippy ranch. Served with shredded lettuce and tomatoes.
Dawsons Chicken Sammy
Fried Chicken breast housemade mustard sauce spring mix and sliced tom
Friday
Killian's Battered Cod (Dinner)
Killian's beer battered cod fried and served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, French fries and Texas toast.
Salisbury Steak
Salisbury steak topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with beef gravy and served with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day and Texas toast.
Turkey Stacker
texas toast, stuffing, mashed, turkey smothered in turkey gravy
Pub Doba Flat
Flatbread with queso base, corn, black beans, shredded chicken, toms, green chilis, and mxd cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce and pico.
Saturday
Shrimp Basket (Dinner)
Lightly fried shrimp served up with french fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and Texas toast.
Steph Curry Burger
1/2lb patty cooked to temp served on a toasted bun with, pepper jack chz, house made spicy curry mustard, mixed greens, and pico. Served with FF
The Magoober
Flatbread with a house made secret house made sauce base, pub doba chx(seasoned chx, corn, black beans, chilis and tom), red onion, bacon and mxd chz with a sauce drizzle on top.
Jerk Sub
roast beef, pepperjack, pineapple and jerk sauce. ona hoagie with fries
Sunday
NFL Double
2 quarter pound patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries.
Sloppy Joes
2 sloppy joes with American cheese. served with fries
Pub Stroganoff
Homemade beef stroganoff atop egg noodles and topped with scallions. Served with Texas toast.
Taco Flatbread
A crispy flatbread topped with enchilada sauce, ground beef, onion, green peppers, mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern. Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family. Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!
7509 S. Westnedge, Portage, MI 49002