104 Main Public House

179 Reviews

104 main st

Topsham, ME 04086

Popular Items

Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Steak & Beer Cheese Sub

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Wings

$12.00

8 wings - choice of sauce: wild Maine blueberry sriracha, house BBQ, buffalo

Irish Nachos

$10.00

crispy potato chips, cheese blend, pico de gallo, bacon, pickled jalapeños, sour cream. Add on: bbq pulled pork or house chili

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

bacon, chive, banana peppers

Onion Rings

$10.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Side of Cajun Fries

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Side Cup of Cole Slaw 8 oz.

$3.00

Side Cup of Potato Salad 8 oz.

$3.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Pretzels

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Caprese Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Hollis Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesy Flatbread

$11.00

Bacon & Jalapeno Flatbread

$12.00

Fried Scallops

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Asiago cheese, tomatoes, Caesar dressing

Farmers Salad

$10.00

Mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, croutons, grape vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, egg, onions, tomatoes, applewood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressings

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Burger

$14.00

6 oz. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a brioche bun

Pub Burger

$16.00

6 oz. all beef patty, cheddar, house bbq sauce, crispy onion straws, pickles chips, brioche bun

House Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

house smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, marble rye bread

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

fried or blackened fresh haddock, shredded lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun. Add cheese for $1.50

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.00

pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, sriracha sour cream, flour tortilla

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$14.00

crispy fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, fresh basil, sub roll

Steak & Beer Cheese Sub

$16.00

cooked shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms, house beer cheese sauce, sub roll

Crispy Fish & Chips

$20.00

fried haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce Add fried shrimp $3

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, honey mustard dressing

Adult Size Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Grilled New York Steak

$29.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Ribeye

$36.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Chicken Scampi

$25.00

Squash Risotto

$20.00

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Wrap

$17.00

Prime Rib

$33.00Out of stock

Scallop Pasta

$28.00

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

add your own toppings for $2 each

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, ham, pulled pork, brisket, shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, olive oil, red sauce

Shrimp & Pesto Pizza

$17.00

tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, roasted garlic cloves

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

pineapple, ham, pickled jalapeños, red onion, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$16.00

spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, mozzarella cheese, garlic white sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

ranch, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese blend

Bacon & Apple Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$16.00

Taco Pizza

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chips

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Farmer

$5.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sriracha Blueberry

$0.75

Extra Buffalo

$0.75

Srirach Ranch

$0.75

Desserts

Cookie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.50

Lemon Cake

$7.50

Milky Way Cake

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Belgian Mousse Cake

$7.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Beer - Bottles

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Omission Pale GF Bottle

$5.50

Coors

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Heineken

$4.00

Boston Lager

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Can Sale

$5.00

Budlight Aluminum

$5.00

Beer - Cans

Epiphany

$9.00

Bud Zero Can

$4.00

Canteen Can

$5.00

Citizen Cider Can

$6.00

Cushnoc Gigantic Dad Pants Can

$8.00

Shiner Bock Can

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Baxter Stowaway

$6.00

Ricker Hill Maniac Cider

$6.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Boothbay Thirsty Botanist

$9.00

Lonepine Sparkler

$8.00

Cushnoc Peasant Pils

$8.00

Dacsh Blueberry Seltzer

$7.50

Thunder Valley

$7.50

Mast Landing Tell Tale

$8.00

Peak Autumn Ipa

$7.00

Marsh Island Pulp Truck

$8.00

Rising Tide Daymark

$8.00

Rising Tide Spinnaker

$8.00

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$5.00

Athletic Ipa Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.50

Orono Maine Wild Seltzer

$7.50

Lone Pine OJ DIPA

$9.00

Zero Gravity Madonna DIPA

$8.00

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest Lager

$8.00

Shed Mountain Ale

$8.00

Nutrl Seltzers

$5.00
check markGift Cards
check markBusiness Services
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 main st, Topsham, ME 04086

Directions

104 Main Public House image

