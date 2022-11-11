Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Main Streets Cafe Online Orders

1,420 Reviews

$$

42 Main St

Concord, MA 01742

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salads
Chai (M)
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.

Avocado Toast 2 Eggs

Avocado Toast 2 Eggs

$16.00

Two slices of toast, mashed avocado, tomato, crumbled goat cheese and pea shoots. Finished with two sunnyside eggs.

Bagel with salmon On Seasame

$13.00

Toasted Bagel with cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onion, and smoked salmon

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Two crispy cinnamon glazed waffles.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Hot and fluffy buttermilk pancakes grilled to a golden brown topped with butter and maple syrup

French toast

French toast

$8.00

Luscious slices of our cinnamon infused Texas toast, dipped in an egg batter and grilled to a golden brown served with butter and maple syrup.

Benedict

$16.00

English muffin, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce served with hometots.

Cheese Omelet Your Way with Hometots

Cheese Omelet Your Way with Hometots

$12.00

A three-egg omelet made with your choice of fillings with side of toast and HomeTots.

Eggs Your Way (2)

Eggs Your Way (2)

$11.00

Served with home tots, toast, and bacon or sausage

Egg Scramble Bowl

$10.00

Three scrambled eggs, cheese, home tots, baby spinach, tomato, and green onion

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled egg, cheese, hometots, salsa or avocado poblano sauce in a tortilla wrap.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Homemade Biscuits topped with our sausage (or plant-based chorizo) and black pepper gravy. Served with hometots.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Finished with a sunny side up egg.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

2 crispy corn flats layered with black beans, green onions, cilantro and cotija cheese topped with 2 sunny side up eggs and smashed avocado. Served with a side of tots.

Country Sandwich

$7.00

Fried egg, sausage or bacon, with hashbrown and cheese on an English muffin.

Breakfast Sandwich: Your Way

$5.00

You create your own breakfast sandwich

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.00

A seasonal mix of fresh fruits

Oatmeal

$4.00

Hot rolled oats oatmeal.

Bananas

$0.75

Yum!

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Strawberry yogurt with granola and craisins.

Salads, Soups & Sides

Sliced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella with balsamic drizzle on ciabatta bread with basic pesto.

Salads

Choose from...Classic Caesar, Roasted Beet, Super Green, Gorgonzola Cobb and more!

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$9.00+

See what is today's selection....

Chili

Chili

$9.00+

With Roasted butternut squash, slightly sweet and not too spicy, with a side of corn bread or oyster crackers.

Chowder

Chowder

$9.00+

Creamy chowder with clams, butter, onions, celery, garlic, native corn from our own farm, potatoes.

Basket of....

Choose a basket of... Tater Tots, Truffle Tots, French Fries, Truffle Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Onion Rings

Shrimp And Scallop Ceviche

$14.00

Citrus poached shrimp, diced scallops, cucumber, red onion, tomato, lime, cilantro with 2 tortillas. Topped with avocado.

Calamari Bowls

$18.00Out of stock

Choose from Asian or Rhode Island Style

Tampanade Bruschetta (8)

$18.00

Served finished with a shaved parmesan

Cornbread (3)

Cornbread (3)

$4.00

Main Streets House Made Cornbread

Sandwiches & Burgers

Sliced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella with balsamic drizzle on ciabatta bread with basic pesto.
Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$17.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread. arrives with fries.

Burgers

Choose from Main Streets Prime House Burger, Turkey Feta Burger, Beyond Meat Burger or Salmon Filet Burger

California Flatbread Sandwich

California Flatbread Sandwich

$17.00

Roast turkey or grilled mojito chicken with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno ranch and avocado

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Wrap

$17.00

Diced chicken breast, craisans, nuts, mayonnaise, lettuce on wheat bread.

Concord Sandwich: Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto

Concord Sandwich: Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto

$17.00

Freshly Sliced mozzarella and tomatoes, with balsamic glaze, ciabatta bread, pesto. Pesto may contain pinenuts

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of bread and cheese, add-ons available

Gyro Flatbread

Gyro Flatbread

$17.00

Seared beef/lamb gyro meat with diced tomatoes and red onion all in tzatziki cucumber sauce rolled in our garlic naan bread.

Mainstreets Club

Mainstreets Club

$17.00

Multigrain bread, roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Muffaletta (Italian)

$16.00Out of stock

Mortadella, capicola, lettuce, cucumber, salami, pepperoncini, and olive tanpende spread on lightly toasted Ciabatta bread,

Pilgrim Wrap

$17.00

Roasted turkey, stuffing, spinach, mayonnaise, cranberry sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Served with cheese and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Reuben on Rye

Reuben on Rye

$17.00

Corned beef or roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand islands dressing, on a grilled marble rye bread

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh chicken breast southern style, deep fried with our crispy coating, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, sliced pickle, and jalapeño ranch dressing.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Choose from traditional with apple slices, lettuce and tomato or a Tuna Melt

Turkey & Brie Grilled Cheese

Turkey & Brie Grilled Cheese

$13.00

White bread, roasted turkey, brie cheese, fig spread

Vegetarian Flatbread

$17.00

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, avocado, fire roasted peppers, onions with hummus and a balsamic glaze.

Lunch & Dinner Entrees

Chicken Pad Thai Noodle Bowl

Chicken Pad Thai Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Chicken, diced scrambled egg, carrots, broccoli, over a bed of rice noodles tossed with a spicy Thai peanut sauce.

Chicken and Artichoke Piccata

$21.00

Lightly floured all-natural chicken breast sauteed in a garlic, artichoke, lemon and white wine sauce served over pasta

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Five Crispy Chicken Tenders served with hometots.

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Five gluten free fried tenders with fries of the day

House Mac-N-Cheese

House Mac-N-Cheese

$13.00

Our cavatappi pasta tossed in our parmesan cheese sauce topped with ritz cracker crumbs.

Poutine Bowl

$16.00

Brown gravy over our house fries with New York cheddar cheese curds.

Harvest Grain Bowl

Harvest Grain Bowl

$17.00

Hearty grains, avocado tossed with sautéed super greens, green onions, pico de gallo, with sunny side egg and a lime wedge

Risotto: Veggie Parmesean

$16.00

Creamy Risotto with Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms with a splash of truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese

Fish and Chips Bowl

$17.00

Fried fish haddock filet dipped in our Main Streets Ale batter and fried to a golden brown, arrives with tots.

Fish Stew

$18.00

Mussels and Haddock in a tomato, wine and garlic broth served with toasted ciabatta.

Fish Tacos (3)

Fish Tacos (3)

$20.00

Fish of the day, cilantro coleslaw, jalapeño ranch, cotija cheese, avocado on white corn tortillas.

Risotto: Shrimp, Scallops and Corn

$23.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, baby spinach and tomato in our parmesan risotto

Salmon Roasted With Miso Glaze

$18.00

Fresh salmon filet pan-seared then roasted, served over healthy grains, topped with vegetable of the day.

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

In a garlic white wine cream served with toasted garlic ciabatta or substitute Marinara

Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo

$22.00

With sweet potato and red beans servedboverca hearty grain rice

Athena Cavatappi

$18.00

Kids

Sliced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella with balsamic drizzle on ciabatta bread with basic pesto.

Kids: Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Very simple, Kraft style Mac n' cheese.

Kids: Corn Dog (1)

$9.00

One low fat, whole grain chicken corn dog covered in a honey glazed cornbread then deep fried.

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

For the cheese lover

Kids: Chicken Fingers

$7.00
Kids: Burger

Kids: Burger

$7.00

Kids burger with or without cheese

Desserts

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Our ACAI BOWL is topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries , mango, coconut, granola and honey.

Cake: Carrot Slice

$10.00

Cake: Chocolate Slice

$9.00

Cake: Lemonberry Slice

$8.00

Cake:Whole Carrot

$100.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$3.25Out of stock

Cookies

$3.00
Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$4.50

Vanilla, Chocolate or Red Velvet

Specialty Desserts/Cakes

Donuts: Specialty

$1.50

Fresh fruit cup

$6.00

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Rock slide Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Hot Coffee & Hot Drinks

Espresso

$2.00+

Cafe Au lait (M)

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai (M)

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.80+

Latte

$4.00+

Macciato (S)

$4.00

Tea (M)

$3.25

Hot Americano

$3.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Iced Coffee & Tea

Iced Americano

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.28

Iced Tea

$3.28

Iced Lattes

$4.50

Cold Drinks

Apple juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer 1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

$4.50
Bottle Beverage

Bottle Beverage

$3.75

Bottled Saratoga

$3.25

Cranberry juice

$2.95

Italian soda

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

Lime Rickey

$4.50

Milk

$5.00
Orange juice

Orange juice

$5.00

Soda - Fountain

$3.50
Soda - Can

Soda - Can

$2.00
Water: Container

Water: Container

$2.50

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Frappe

$8.00

Frozen Cappuccino

$7.50
Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

$7.50

Gift Card Amounts

$15.00 Gift Card

$15.00

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

$50. Gift Card

$50.00

$100.00

$100.00

250.00

$250.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Cheers of The Suburbs

Website

Location

42 Main St, Concord, MA 01742

Directions

Gallery
Main Streets Market & Cafe image
Main Streets Market & Cafe image
Main Streets Market & Cafe image
Main Streets Market & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

80 Thoreau
orange star4.6 • 4,044
80 Thoreau Street Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
orange star4.2 • 445
84 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 123
145 Lincoln Rd Lincoln, MA 01773
View restaurantnext
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
orange starNo Reviews
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
orange starNo Reviews
850 Winter St. Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Concord

80 Thoreau
orange star4.6 • 4,044
80 Thoreau Street Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Woods Hill Table
orange star4.4 • 2,742
24 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Adelita
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1200 Main street Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Saltbox Kitchen - Concord
orange star4.2 • 445
84 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Walden Italian Kitchen - - West Concord
orange star4.0 • 220
92 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Concord Provision & Country Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 57
73 Thoreau St Concord, MA 01742
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston