Main Bird - Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

13513 University Boulevard Suite 300

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Order Again

Main Chicks

Slider Meal

Slider Meal

$17.50

2 Sliders and Fries

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$15.00

1 Slider, 1 Tender, Fries and Comeback Sauce

Tender Meal

Tender Meal

$13.00

2 Tenders, Fries, and Comeback Sauce

Cluck It Up Fries

Cluck It Up Fries

$14.00

Waffle Fries, Chicken, Pickles, and a Choice of Sauce

Dirty Mac

Dirty Mac

$12.00

Waffle Fries, Mac and Cheese, Chicken, and a Choice of Sauce

Single Chicks

Slaw Slider

Slaw Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Coleslaw, Comback Sauce, Pickles

Comeback Slider

Comeback Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Comeback Sauce, Pickles

Cheese Slider

Cheese Slider

$9.50

Chicken, Cheese Sauce, and Pickles

Tender

Tender

$6.00

Chicken, Toast, and a Side of Comeback Sauce

Side Chicks

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$5.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Milkshakes

Cocoa Pebbles Milkshake

Cocoa Pebbles Milkshake

$7.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$7.50
Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$7.50
Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$7.50

Cookie Dough Milkshake

$7.50

Snickers Milkshake

$7.50

Reese's Milkshake

$7.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Add-Ons

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

$1.50
EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$1.50
EXTRA Comeback Sauce (On the Side)

EXTRA Comeback Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13513 University Boulevard Suite 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

