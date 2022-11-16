Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Burgers

Maine Beer Cafe 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

review star

No reviews yet

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

Kittery, ME 03904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

PRETZEL STICKS
CRISPY HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
TEXAN BURGER

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & DIP

$7.99

Choice of Bacon Horseradish or Classic French Onion Dip served with Kettle Chips

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.99

Salted Soft Pretzels Sticks with Choice of House made Gouda Cheese Sauce, Brown or Yellow Mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.99

House Buffalo Chicken with Cheddar and Cream Cheese Sauce, Tortilla Chips & Veggies (GF) Crackers available upon Request

CHEESE & MEAT BOARD

$16.99

A great plate to share Brie, Sharp Cheddar, Colby, Pepper Jack and a Garlic & Herb Boursin, Fig Jam, Grain Mustard, Fruit and Crackers. (GF) crackers available upon request.

VEGGIE BASKET

$12.99

A light fare to share Carrots, Cucumbers, Celery, Pita Chips with Hummus and a Herb Garlic Pub Cheese. Can be made Gluten Free upon request.

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$13.99

House made traditional New England Clam Chowder with a touch of Applewood Smoked Bacon

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$9.99

Assotted Cured Meats and a variety of Cheeses, Olives, Pepperoncini, Fig Jam, Grain Mustard served with Crackers can be made Gluten Free

CHILI CUP

$8.99

Our house made Black Angus Chili in a Bowl or Cup add Sour Cream or Cheese for $2

CHILI BOWL

$12.99

Our house made Black Angus Chili in a Bowl or Cup add Sour Cream or Cheese for $2

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

A side of our House Salad Fresh Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Carrots.

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Fresh mesclun greens, eggs, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola, and red onion

CAPRESE SALAD

$15.99

ENTREE

CRANBERRY WALNUT WRAP

$13.99

Mesclun Greens and Cranberry Chicken Salad.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Mesclun Greens, Buffalo Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon and Ranch Dressing.

BLT WRAP

$13.99

Mesclun Greens, Applewood Bacon, Tomato and Mayo.

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL SPECIAL

$16.00Out of stock

$16 Lobster Rolls available every Thursday. Fresh Maine Lobster served in a traditional New England style Grilled Hot Dog Bun. Lightly dressed with mayo and our house spices with a side of Butter & Lemon. Don't want it dressed? Just ask! We can make it naked!

BRATWURST & SAUERKRAUT

$13.99

2 Bratwursts with our House Sauerkraut with Apples and Onions served with Brown Mustard

CHILI MAC & CHEEESE

$14.99

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$14.99

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$14.99

PLAIN MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.99

2 Seasoned Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tickle, Onion, Ketchup & Mustard. The burger will come dressed as above.

TEXAN BURGER

$13.99

2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.

CHILI BURGER

$13.99

Our house made Chili, Cheddar and Onions Add Bacon $2

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.99

2 Season Impossible Meat patties, LTO, Jalapenos, Pineapple Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Onions and Carrots

BUILD OWN BURGER

$13.99

2 Seasoned Black Angus Beef Patties. Please choose the toppings below.

CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion, BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breast will come dressed as above.

CRISPY HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Breast, Pickles, Hot Honey Sauce topped with Coleslaw, on a toasted Brioche Bun

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.99

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.99

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS HOT DOG

$8.99

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

THINK GRASS FED JERKY

GRASS FED ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY

$5.99

GRASS FED SWEET CHIPOTLE BEEF

$5.99

GRASS FED TURKEY HONEY SIRIRACHA

$5.99

GRASS FED SESAME TERIYAKI

$5.99

GRASS FED BEEF STICK

$3.99

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

CANNED BEER

4 PACK

$18.00

Mix and Match 4 Packs

BLACKHOG

$8.00

WAVE FINDER

$8.00

BISSELL

$9.00

BATTERY STEELE

$8.00

BELLEFLOWER

$8.00

ZERO GRAVITY

$8.00

DOMESTIC

$6.00

ASLIN

$8.00

LONE PINE

$8.00

LONE PINE

$8.00

14TH STAR

$8.00

WEIHENSTEPHANER

$9.00

MAST LANDING

$8.00

KENTUCKY BOURBON

$7.00

TOPPLING GOLIATH

$8.00

FOUNDATION

$8.00

ORONO

$8.00

MAGNIFY

$8.00

TEQUILA SODA

$6.00

SACO RIVER

$8.00

WILD MAINE ZELTZER

$8.00

CANNED CIDER

4 PACK

$18.00

REKORDERLIG

$8.00

ARTIFACT CIDER

$8.00

CARLSON

$8.00

CASCADIA

$8.00

CITIZEN CIDER

$8.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$8.00

FAR FROM THE TREE CIDER

$8.00

CIDER FLIGHT

$17.00

FARNUM HILL CIDER

$8.00

ANXO

$8.00

HUDSON NORTH

$8.00

MAINIAC CIDER

$8.00

NORTH COUNTRY

$8.00

NORUMBEGA CIDER

$8.00

1911

$8.00

FREEDOMSEDGE

$8.00

ACE

$8.00

EMBARK

$8.00

REVEREND CIDER

$8.00

STOWE CIDER

$8.00

HALYARD

$8.00

URBAN FARMS

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

LEMONADE

$3.00

BUBBLY

$3.00

ELI'S ROOT BEER SODA

$3.00

PEPSI 20oz

$3.00

DIET PEPSI 20oz

$3.00

SIERRA MIST 20oz

$3.00

GINGER ALE 20oz

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW 20oz

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

SWAG

MASK

MASK

$500.00

BASEBALL HAT

$25.00

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$95.00

WOMEN T-SHIRT

$25.00

MEN T-SHIRT

$25.00

SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

MUG CLUB RENEWAL

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery, ME 03904

Maine Beer Cafe image
Maine Beer Cafe image
Maine Beer Cafe image

