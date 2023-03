Maine Shack Food Truck Florida

Maine Shack Ringer Tee - Womens

$20.00

Women’s Maine Shack Logo Ringer Tee “Lobsterado” on back. Small - XL DETAILS Our twisted tri-blend jersey collection gives a fresh look for your favorite fabric. FEATURES FABRIC : TRI-BLEND JERSEY CONTENT : 50% POLYESTER, 37% COTTON, 13% RAYON SIZE RANGE : S-XL DETAILS : WHITE RINGER CREWNECK AND WHITE TRIMMED SHORT SLEEVES