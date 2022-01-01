Mainely Burgers - Central Square
1,657 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Mainely Burgers is owned and operated by brothers Jack and Max Barber. Mainely Burgers has three Portland, Maine based food trucks (2012) and opened in Central Square in 2016. They and their “Burger Crew,” have worked hard to build and maintain a reputation for positive attitudes, great vibes and quality burgers.
704 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
