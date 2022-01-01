Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainely Burgers - Central Square

1,657 Reviews

$$

704 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Handcut Fries
MB Classic
The Spicy

Burgers-

Smashed patties, burgers cooked through.
MB Classic

MB Classic

$8.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and House Sauce (ketchup,mustard, mayo, spices, and dill).

The Maine-Ah!

The Maine-Ah!

$10.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, sliced green apple, sauteed onions, maple mayo, and bacon.

The Beast

The Beast

$10.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, bacon, sauteed onions, BBQ and Pickles

The Spicy

The Spicy

$11.49

fried egg, spicy thai mayo, pickled red onions, lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Shroom and Swiss

Shroom and Swiss

$10.29

garlicky sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Swiss Cheese, and our house sauce.

The Arriba

The Arriba

$11.49

Pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro lime mayo!

Cali

$10.99

Pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger (Central)

$9.89

Comes plain! Feel free to add sauce or extras. Looking for more toppings? Start with the Classic!

Plain Cheeseburger (Central)

$7.99

Comes plain! Feel free to add sauce or extras. Looking for more toppings? Start with the Classic!

SPECIAL: Sweet Heat

$12.99Out of stock

Your choice of beef, chicken or veggie topped with sauteed onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickled jalapenos and homemade garlic-cue sauce Garlic-cue: housemade garlic aioli with sweet baby rays bbq - you have to try it

SPECIAL: Cheeseburger Sub

SPECIAL: Cheeseburger Sub

$10.79

A Comfort Classic done right. Between the ages of 6 and 22 this was my GO-TO at every House of Pizza in New England. Here is my version: 100% Grass fed and finished beef, American Cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, dill pickle cubes, tomato slice, ketchup and mayo on a toast sub roll.

Sides-

Handcut Fries

Handcut Fries

$4.99

Hand cut fries from Maine Potatoes - The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49

Beer Battered thick cut onion rings - contain gluten and soy

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.49

Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)! Price increase due to seasonality of product* Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.49

flash fried cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Classic fried Mozzarella sticks. contain gluten. Comes with side of Marinara Sauce.

Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$2.49

Salads-

MB Salad - RM

MB Salad - RM

$8.99

spring mix, pickled red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and carrots with our house lemon vinaigrette

Not Burgers!

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings!

Steak and Cheese Sub

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.49

Shaved steak with roasted red peppers, sautéed onions, and American cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.49

shaved chicken with sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, and American cheese on a hoagie roll.

BBQ Chicken Sub

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.49

Shaved chicken with BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, and lettuce

4th of July

4th of July

$4.49

All-beef hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard & relish on a toasted bun

Loaded Dog

Loaded Dog

$5.79

All beef hot dog topped with sautéed onions, tomato, mustard, relish & celery salt

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$5.99

All beef hot dog topped with chopped bacon and melted American cheese

Sauces-

House Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Maple Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Thai Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Mayo

$0.50

Drinks-

Drinks

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.99
Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.29
ME Root Soda

ME Root Soda

$3.29
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.29

Root Beer

$2.00

From Polar

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Teatulia Organic Tea

Teatulia Organic Tea

$3.49Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.29Out of stock

Carbonated Mineral Water Monterrey, Mexico

Gatorade

$3.29Out of stock

Frappes

Made with Maine made Giffords ice cream

Vanilla

$5.99
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.79

Strawberry

$5.79

SPECIAL: Wild Maine Blueberry

$6.79

Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Mexican Cola Float

$4.99

Maine Root Mexican Cola with Vanilla Ice Cream!

Beers (If takeout - must be ordered with food and valid ID)

Narragansett, 16oz

$4.00

Fresh Cut - Peak Organic

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Mango White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Two Roads Lil' Heaven IPA, 16oz

$6.00

Artifact Wild Thing Craft Cider, 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.50

Notch Pilsner

$6.00

Long Trail Vermont IPA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Mainely Burgers is owned and operated by brothers Jack and Max Barber. Mainely Burgers has three Portland, Maine based food trucks (2012) and opened in Central Square in 2016. They and their “Burger Crew,” have worked hard to build and maintain a reputation for positive attitudes, great vibes and quality burgers.

Website

Location

704 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

