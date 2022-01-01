Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainely Burgers - Brighton Landing

133 Guest Street

Boston, MA 02135

Order Again

Popular Items

MB Classic

Burgers - BL

Smashed patties, burgers cooked through.
MB Classic

MB Classic

$8.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and House Sauce (ketchup,mustard, mayo, spices, and dill).

The Maine-Ah!

The Maine-Ah!

$10.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, sliced green apple, sauteed onions, maple mayo, and bacon.

The Beast

The Beast

$10.99

Smashed grass fed beef patty, bacon, sauteed onions, BBQ and Pickles

The Spicy

The Spicy

$10.99

Fried Egg, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese & spicy Thai mayo

Cali

$10.99

Pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayo

La Arriba

La Arriba

$11.49

Pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro lime mayo

Shroom and Swiss

Shroom and Swiss

$10.29

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and house sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.89

Comes plain! Feel free to add sauce or extras. Looking for more toppings? Start with the Classic!

Plain Cheeseburger

$7.99

Comes plain! Feel free to add sauce or extras. Looking for more toppings? Start with the Classic!

Sides - BL

Handcut Fries

Handcut Fries

$4.99

Hand cut fries from Maine Potatoes - The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49

Beer Battered thick cut onion rings - contain gluten and soy

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.49

flash fried cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)!

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.49

Fried Brussels tossed with tamari, brown sugar, mint, and sesame seeds. The ingredients of this dish are gluten free but they are fried in shared oils (oil that contains gluten)! Price increase due to seasonality of product* Increased price in winter due to seasonality costs*

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Classic fried Mozzarella sticks - contains gluten. Comes with side of Marinara

Deep River Chips

$2.49

Not Burgers! - BL

4th of July

4th of July

$4.99

All-beef hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard & relish on a toasted bun

Loaded Dog

Loaded Dog

$5.79

All beef hot dog topped with sautéed onions, tomato, mustard, relish & celery salt

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$5.99

All beef hot dog topped with chopped bacon and melted American cheese

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Italian seasoned tenders with fries. Contains gluten Choice of Side - prices vary

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.49

Salads - BL

MB Salad

MB Salad

$8.99

Sauces - BL

BBQ

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

House Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Maple Mayo

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Thai Mayo

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.99Out of stock

Ranch

$0.39

Drinks- BL

Drinks

Fountain Soda Or Canned

Fountain Soda Or Canned

$2.25
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.99
ME Root Soda

ME Root Soda

$3.29Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.29

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.29

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.29

Frappes

Made with Maine made Giffords ice cream

SPECIAL: Muddy Boots!

$5.99Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream with caramel and brownie bites - wicked tasty!

Vanilla

$5.99
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.99

Mixed

$6.29

Strawberry

$5.99

Wild Maine Blueberry

$5.99

Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Ginger Beer Float

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

133 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery
Mainely Burgers image
Mainely Burgers image
Mainely Burgers image
Mainely Burgers image

