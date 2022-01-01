Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainely Meat BBQ Mainely Meat BBQ - Knox Road

No reviews yet

15 Knox Rd

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Sampler
Wings
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Just Full Rib

$20.75

Smoked pork ribs. Full rack is about 12-13 bones.

Just Half Rib

$14.25

Smoked pork ribs. Half rack is about 6-7 bones.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Pulled pork and cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.

Wings

$15.00

Smoked chicken wings. BBQ and/or hot sauce served on the side.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

8oz boneless grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side (chips, potato salad, beans or coleslaw).

Hamburger

$11.00

Made with over 1/2 lb of 100% ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side (chips, potato salad, beans or coleslaw).

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pulled pork and piled on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of side (chips, coleslaw, beans or potato salad). Sweet and/or hot bbq sauce served on the side.

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Veggie burger patty served with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side (chips, potato salad, beans or coleslaw).

Cuban

$11.00

Pork, ham, American cheese and pickles. Served with your choice of side (chips, coleslaw, beans or potato salad).

Dinners

Pulled Pork Dinner

$16.75

A heaping portion of slow roasted pulled pork with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans.

1\2 Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Smoked half chicken served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans.

Full Rack Dinner

$26.25

Full rack of smoked pork ribs (12-13 bones) served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans.

Half Rack Dinner

$18.75

Half rack of smoked pork ribs (6-7 bones) served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.

Sausage Dinner

$15.50

3 smoked pork sausage links topped with grilled onions and served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans.

New York Strip

$24.00

12oz New York Strip grilled and served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans.

The Max Plate

$65.00

Includes pulled pork, ribs, chicken and sausage. Served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans. Serves 4 people (4 times the size of The Sampler dinner).

The Sampler

$19.00

Includes pulled pork, ribs (2-3 bones), 1 smoked chicken thigh and 1 hot smoked sausage. Served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Bulk Food Items

Quart Coleslaw

$8.50

Quart Baked Beans

$8.50

Quart Potato Salad

$8.50

1 lb Pulled Pork

$12.00

1 Lb Sausage

$12.00

PARTY PPL

$18.00

Gratuity

$25.00

Sides

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Sausage Link

$3.50

Side Chicken Thigh

$3.50

Side Texas Toast

$3.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$7.50

Veggie Burger Patty

$3.50

Side Pulled Pork

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.50

Salsa

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Real Ale Must

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 15 Knox Road Bar Harbor, on site of Atlantic Brewing Company. Try our award-winning pulled pork, sausages, ribs, and chicken together with classic sides of coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans. Voted one of New England’s best barbecue restaurants by Boston Magazine Atlantic Brewing Beers are available on draft, along with seasonal specialties, so don’t miss the opportunity for a great meal in our tavern – or outside in the sun in our adjoining courtyard.

Location

15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

