Blueberry Mojito

$14.00

6 ea. Mint Leaves 1 1/2 oz. Bacardi Rum 1 oz. Blueberry Syrup 1/2 oz. Lime Juice Clap mint leaves and place in mixing tin Add Rum, lime juice, blueberry syrup and ice. Shake well. Pour in to a Collins Glass and top with soda water. Add a little more ice if needed. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.