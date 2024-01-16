- Home
- /
- Bar Harbor
- /
- Mainely Meat BBQ on Dreamwood Hill - 369 State Hwy 3
Mainely Meat BBQ on Dreamwood Hill 369 State Hwy 3
369 State Hwy 3
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
- Onion Rings$7.59
A basket of beer battered onion rings. Served with dipping sauce
- Real Wings$14.99
Our jumbo wings, dry rubbed,smoked then grilled. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
- Just Ribs - Half Rack$16.25
Our St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked
- Just Ribs - Full Rack$22.75
Our St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed and smoked
- Smoked Fish Dip$11.99
Smoked Fish (Haddock) Mayo and Sour Cream base Onion spice blend, fresh jalapeños. Served with diced jalapeños, tomato, red onion
- Peel & Eat Shrimp - 1/2 lb.$11.99
Meat from the sea. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Peel & Eat Shrimp - 1 lb.$19.99
Meat from the sea. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Smoked Guac Dip$11.99
Smoked avocado, roma tomato, and red onion. We even smoke the lime juice and garlic.
- Pretzel Sticks$8.49
Warm bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with nacho cheese sauce
Salad & Soup
- Small House Salad$4.49
Romaine and Spring Mix, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, with you choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$9.99
Like the Small House Salad, but larger
- Chopped Salad$12.99
Bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and cheese on a bed of greens
- Downeast Summer Steak Salad$17.99
Fresh greens, blueberries, necterines, strip steak, gorgonzola cheese, smoked roma tomatoes, blueberry balsamic
- Small Caesar Salad$5.49
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, ceasar dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, ceasar dressing
- Salad Special$12.99
Chef's Selection
- New England Clam Chowder$5.99
- Smokehouse Meat and Potato Soup$5.99
- ** APPS B-4 **
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
6 oz. of smoked pulled pork on texas toast
- Pulled Turkey Melt$14.49
6 oz. of smoked pulled turkey on rye bread with white bbq sauce and swiss cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.79
griled chicken, LTO,
- Hamburger$12.79
Fresh cut 8 oz. burger patty
- Vegan Burger$11.99
Beyond Burger on a kaiser bun
- Real Maine Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh, hand picked lobster meat with Hellmann's mayo and lettuce on a top split roll
- BBQ Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Smoked Chicken, celery, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce and mayo on white bread
- El Hefe Sandwich$14.99
Boneless smoked ribs, bbq sauce and nion rings on a kaiser bun
- Sandwich Special$14.99
Chef's Selection
- B-L-T$9.99
Entrees
- ** APPS B-4 **
- Pulled Pork Dinner$16.99
10 oz. of our dry rubbed, smoked pulled pork
- Pulled Turkey Dinner$19.99
10 oz. of our dry rubbed, smoked turkey
- Half Chicken$16.99
A whole half, dry rubbed and smoked chicken
- Half Rack of Ribs$20.69
6-8 bones of our St. Louis style pork ribs, dry rubbed, smoked then grilled
- Full Rack of Ribs$28.29
13-15 bones of our St. Louis style pork ribs, dry rubbed, smoked then grilled
- Hot Italian Sausage$16.99
3 links of smoked hot italian sausage, topped with grilled onions
- The Sampler$20.59
4 oz. of pulled pork, quarter rack of ribs, 1 hot italian sausage link, 1 chicken thigh
- The Max Plate$68.99
1 lb. of pulled pork, a full rack of ribs, 4 hot italian sausage links, 4 chicken thighs and 4 scoops each of potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans - No substitutions
- N.Y. Strip$28.99
Hand cut 13-14 oz. NY Strip
- Dinner Special$24.99
Chef's Selection
Sides
- Coleslaw$3.49
Homemade creamy coleslaw
- Potato Salad$3.49
Housemade with mayo, mustard, egg and pickle
- Baked Beans$3.49
Our family recipe with jalapenos and spicy smoked sausage
- French Fries$4.99
Basket of our crispy fries
- Mac & Cheese$3.99
Our housemade, 5 cheese mac & cheese
- Corn Bread$0.99
- Dressing$0.49
- Sauce$0.49
- Side of Pulled Pork$5.00
- Side of H.I.S$5.00
- Side of Pulled Turkey$6.00
- Side of Chicken$5.00
- Side of Bacon$1.49
- Side of Grilled Onions$0.49
- Side of Jalapeños$0.49
- Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Side of Bread$1.99
Kids
Doggie Menu
DRINKS
Cocktails
- Apple Cinn Old Fashioned$15.00
2 0z. Bulleit Bourbon 1/2 oz. Apple Cider 1/4 oz. Cinn Simple Syrup 3 dashes Angostura Bitters Shake & Strain into an ice filled Rocks Glass - Orange Peel
- Bar Island Iced Tea$14.00
1/2 oz. Blueberry Vodka 1/2 oz. Bacardi Rum 1/2 oz. Beefeater Gin 1/2 oz. Triple Sec 1 oz. Sour Mix 1/2 oz. Blueberry Syrup Build in a Mixing Tin with Ice Shake and strain in to an ice filled Collins Glass - Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon wedge and 3 or 4 fresh blueberries.
- Blueberry Mojito$14.00
6 ea. Mint Leaves 1 1/2 oz. Bacardi Rum 1 oz. Blueberry Syrup 1/2 oz. Lime Juice Clap mint leaves and place in mixing tin Add Rum, lime juice, blueberry syrup and ice. Shake well. Pour in to a Collins Glass and top with soda water. Add a little more ice if needed. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.
- Blueberry Sangria$10.00
Fill Sangria Glass with ice. Pour Sangria Mix to fill glass to 1" of rim. Top with Soda Water and garnish with 5-6 blueberries.
- Bloody Mary$14.00
3/4 oz. Titos 3/4 oz. Absolut Peppar 5 oz. Bloody Mary Mix Rim Collins Glass and fill with ice. Build drink in tin with ice and roll to mix. Strain over ice filled glass.
- Maine Fluffernutter-tini$14.00
1 oz. Screwball Whiskey 1/2 oz. White Creme de Cocoa 1/2 oz. Whipped Vodka 2 oz. Cream Build in mixing tin, dry shake Add ice and shake again. Double strain in to a chopped peanut rimmed Martini Glass
- Mainley Bees Knees$14.00
1 1/2 Oz. Beefeater Strawberry Gin 1/2 oz. Lavender Simple Syrup 1/2 oz. Honey Simple Syrup 1/4 oz. Lemon Juice
- Spicy Smoked Margarita$14.00
1 1/2 oz. Sauza Tequila 1/2 oz. Cointreau 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1/4 oz. Orange Juice 2 oz. Habanero Lime Mix 1 oz. Sour Mix Rim a Collins Glass and fill with ice. Build drink in an ice filled tin. Shake and strain over ice. Lime wedge garnish.
- Blueberry Margarita$14.00
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
2 oz. Citron Vodka 3/4 oz. Cointreau 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Cranberry Juice Build in a shaker with ice - shake until well chilled - strain into a chilled martini glass Garnish with a lime wheel.
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
1 1/2 oz. Bourbon 1 Tbs. Honey 2 tsp. Lemon Juice 2 oz. Hot Water Pour bourbon, honey and lemon juice in to a glass mug and top with hot water. Stir until honey is dissolved. Garnish with a lemon peel or wheel.
- Hurricane$14.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$9.00
Vodka Cranberry Juice Orange Juice
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini - Gin$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Cape Cod$9.00
- Lobster Blood$14.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$12.00
- Smoked Manhattan$14.00
- Sticky Lumberjack$14.00
- The Pier G & T$14.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$15.00
Soda
- Water
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Maine Root Rootbeer$4.00
- Maine Root Blueberry$4.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Can Soda$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Soda Water$2.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Kids Juice Box$1.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
Mocktails
BEER
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLED BEER
- Bud$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Blueberry Sparkler Sour$8.00
- Freedoms Edge Cider$8.00
- Corona$8.00
- Downeast Cider$8.00
- Wild Maine Lemonade Hard Seltzer$8.00
- Orono Classic Stout$8.00
- Coal Porter$8.00
- Athletic Golden NA$6.00
- Tubular IPA$8.00
- Building 5 IPA$8.00
- Loon Call$8.00
- Acadian Skies$8.00
- Bangor Brown Ale$8.00
- Higgins Irish Red$8.00
- Presque Isle Blonde$7.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
LIQUOR
VODKA
RUM
WHISKEY
SCOTCH/BOURBON
Cordials
CATERING MENU
Meats
- Pound of Pulled Pork$14.99
- Pound of Smoked Italian Sausage$14.99
- Pound of Pulled Turkey$16.99
- Pound of Chicken Thighs (3 each)$10.99
- St. Louis Style Ribs, Full Rack$22.75
- Bucket of Ribs (3 Racks, 18-2 bones)$67.99
- Pound of Peel & Eat Shrimp$19.99
- Pound of Smoked Wings (8 each)$14.99
- The Max Plate$68.99
1 lb. of pulled pork, a full rack of ribs, 4 hot italian sausage links, 4 chicken thighs and 4 scoops each of potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans - No substitutions
Large Sides
- Quart of Cole Slaw$9.49
- Half Pan of Cole Slaw$36.99
- Quart of Potato Salad$9.49
- Half Pan of Potato Salad$36.99
- Quart of Baked Beans$9.49
- Quart of Macaroni & Cheese$12.99
- Half Pan of Baked Beans$36.99
- Half Pan of Macaroni & Cheese$45.99
- House Salad Bowl$28.99
- Ceasar Salad Bowl$32.99
- Corn Bread 12 pcs.$10.99
- Corn Bread 24 pcs.$22.99
Sandwich Platters
RETAIL MENU
- BCA Shirt$20.00
- 2XL - 3XL Long Sleeve$27.00
- 2 XL - 3XL BBQ Beer Acadia$28.00
- 2XL - 3XL T-Shirt$22.00
- BBQ-Beer-Acadia Shirt$18.00
- Collins Glass$15.00
- Doggie Bandana$8.99
- Hat$16.00
- Long Sleeve$24.00
- MM Sticker$3.00
- Rocks Glass$15.00
- Sangria Glass$20.00
- T-Shirt$18.00
- Sweatshirt$50.00
- Tank Top$16.00
- Wine Glass$15.00
- Where's the Pink Shirt$20.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Follow the smoke! Family owned and operated. Meats smoked on site every morning. Locally brewed. Not my brothers BBQ, just a little fancier.
369 State Hwy 3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609