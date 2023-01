Green Zebra Cafe

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

avocado, orange blossom honey, chili flakes, served on multigrain ciabatta, gluten-free bread available, vegetarian oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, our sundried tomato basil spread, served on artisan multigrain ciabatta, gluten-free bread available. 470 cal whole smashed avocado served with crackers, parsnip, watermelon radish and moringa dust, vegan, gluten-free