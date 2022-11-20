Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main House BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

6001 Strickland Ave.

brooklyn, NY 11234

Order Again

STARTERS MH

Wings, Cigars, Chicken Fingers and Insane Fries
HAND CUT FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES

$14.00

Freshly made perfectly seasone

INSANE FRIES

INSANE FRIES

$26.00

Fried, broken up potatoes garnished with parsley and garlic.

TEXAS FRIES

TEXAS FRIES

$32.00

hand cut fries topped with bbq smoked pulled brisket

MAIN HOUSE NACHOS

MAIN HOUSE NACHOS

$36.00

Main house nachos with "Cheese sauce" re-fried black beans, pico, pickled jalapeno, bbq smoked pulled brisket (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE)

3 STICKY RIBS Boneless!!

$53.00

upon availability. Smoked for 10 hours flavor is finger licking good!

CRISPY CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$32.00

FRIED PASTRY EMPANADAS FILLED WITH CHICKEN TENDERS TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRILLED EGGPLANT AIOLI

PASTRAMI PASTILLES

$33.00

OVEN ROASTED FIRST CUT TENDER PASTRAMI IN A MEXICAN FRITATA ATOP GUAC GARNISHED WITH PICO DE MAYO

HOUSE MADE ONION RINGS

HOUSE MADE ONION RINGS

$26.00

Beer battered onion rings

MAIN HOUSE CHICKEN TENDERS

MAIN HOUSE CHICKEN TENDERS

$28.00

Crisply tender, seasoned to perfection Choice of BBQ Sweet Chili or Ghost Sauce

MAIN HOUSE POPPERS

MAIN HOUSE POPPERS

$28.00

Crispy tender seasoned to perfection Choice of bbq sauce or sweet chili

LOLLIPOPS (5pc)

$28.00

MAIN HOUSE DOG & Fries/Slaw

$16.00

All beef hot dog kid friendly

LOADED HOTDOGS brisket slaw fries

$35.00

BBQ WINGS SUNDAY (6pc)

$28.00

SALADS MH

Salads. Fresh market availability. Add protein of your choice

GARDEN SALAD

$26.00

KALE CAESER SALAD

$26.00

Fresh Kale, Light & Creamy Caesar Dressing, tossed with homemade cornbread croutons

SANDWICHES MH

BEEF BURGER

BEEF BURGER

$40.00

Served on a toasted pretzel roll alongside hand cut fries and cole slaw 8oz fresh ground beef patty lettuce tomato red onion homemade pickles

BURGER/BRISKET

BURGER/BRISKET

$48.00

8oz beef burger topped with smoked pulled brisket lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic mayo, smoked provolone cheese, and pulled brisket

WAGYU BEEF BURGER

$47.00
MAIN HOUSE CHEESEBURGER

MAIN HOUSE CHEESEBURGER

$53.00

8oz fresh ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic mayo, smoked provolone cheese and pulled brisket

SMOKED BABY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SMOKED BABY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$44.00

Smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mh ranch sauce

DOUBLE CRUSTED SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$44.00

Crispy chicken breast schnitzel served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo

SMOKED PULLED BRISKET SANDWICH

SMOKED PULLED BRISKET SANDWICH

$53.00

Brisket drenched in our homemade bbq sauce and roasted garlic

SMOKED PASTRAMI SANDWICH

SMOKED PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$62.00

upon availability Thick sliced smoked pastrami stacked high, pickles

SIDES MH

Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Check out our colorful veggie medley salad, our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends, our fresh yet creamy cole slaw, and mashed potatoes your bubby would approve of, made with love and schmaltz.

Cole Slaw

$13.00

Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our fresh yet creamy cole slaw is perfection.

Texas Baked Beans

Texas Baked Beans

$15.00

Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends,

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our mashed potatoes, your Bubby would approve of, made with love and schmaltz.

Purple Cabbage

$15.00

House Fries

$14.00

Bread/Bun on Side

$3.00

Chips Tortillas

$5.00

Guac

$8.00

Extra cheese

$5.00

MINI SALAD

$15.00

FROM THE SMOKER MH

WE WANT ALL THE SMOKE 💨
SMOKED HALF CHICKEN

SMOKED HALF CHICKEN

$49.00
SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER

SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER

$55.00

about 1/2 lb

SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)

SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)

$95.00

about 1 lb

PULLED SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER

PULLED SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER

$49.00

approx 1/2 lb

PULLED SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)

PULLED SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)

$95.00

about 1 lb

SMOKED PASTRAMI PLATTER

SMOKED PASTRAMI PLATTER

$57.00

* upon availability.

SMOKED PASTRAMI DELUXE (for 2)

SMOKED PASTRAMI DELUXE (for 2)

$99.00

* upon availability.

BURNT ENDS

BURNT ENDS

$59.00
SMOKED DINO RIBS by lb

SMOKED DINO RIBS by lb

$99.00

STEAKS MH

Ribye Steak 16 oz (2 Sides)

$89.00

A steak house classic, our bone-in rib eye is a hearty prime cut approx 16oz prep time 10 - 15 minutes

Boneless Ribeye 20oz RARE or MED.RARE! (2 Sides)

$95.00

Delmonico Steak 24oz Boneless (2 Sides)

$110.00

Cowboy Steak 30 oz (2 Sides)

$135.00

This popular favorite is prime perfection Much like the tomahawk ribeye with a shorter bone exposed approx 30 oz prep time 25-35 min

Godzilla 35 oz (2 Sides)

$165.00

The ultimate steak, tender, well marbles, super thickk cut bone in prime cut, rich in flavor and grilled to perfection approx 40oz prep time 35-45 min

Ribs Boneless (2 sides) by lb

$105.00Out of stock

DESSERT MH

FRIED OREO w ICE CREAM

FRIED OREO w ICE CREAM

$19.00

Deep fried Oreos with a house made semi sweet chocolate and vanilla option. Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream

CHOCOLATE BABKA w ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE BABKA w ICE CREAM

$26.00

Our deliciously deep fried batter crusted chocolate babka is drizzled with a decadent chocolate sauce Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream

CHURROS w ICE CREAM

$26.00

A SWEET CINNAMON CHURRO FILLED WITH STRAWBERRY JAM CRUSTED WITH TOASTED CORN FLAKE CRUMBS Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream

LAVA WAFFLE w ICE CREAM

LAVA WAFFLE w ICE CREAM

$29.00

A sweet Belgian waffle sandwich, stuffed with marshmallow creme, roasted coconut, chocolate spread & chocolate chips, battered & deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade vanilla ice cream

ICE CREAM SCOOP (LOTUS)

$9.00

PIE ICE CREAM

$65.00

Event preset

Per person

$250.00

BEVERAGES MH

Come drink with us!

CANNED SODA

$3.95

Still bottle Water

$13.00

Sparkling bottle

$13.00

TEA

$4.99

COFFEE

$4.99

HOT APPLE CIDER Seasonal

$11.00

Apple juice

$8.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

AMARETTO SOUR

$19.00

AMARETTO, LEMON, EGG WHITE, BITTERS

MOJITO

$19.00

WHITE TUM, LIME, BROWN SUGAR, MINT, FRUIT SYRUP, TONIC

MOSCOW MULE

$19.00

VODKA, GINGER, BEER, LIME

SPICY MARGARITA

$19.00

TEQUILA, LIME JUICE HONEY SYRUP, JALAPENO, TAJIN SALT RIM

GIN TONIC

$19.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

SUNRISE MARGARITA

$24.00

BOURBON KNIGHT

$24.00

CABIN FEVER

$24.00

GIN, MANGO, STRAWBERRY, LEMON

CUCUMBER COOLER

$24.00

VODKA, LEMON, SIMPLE SYRUP, MINT, CUCUMBER

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$24.00

GIN BLUES

$24.00

LIT LANTERN

$24.00

VODKA, GIN, WATERMELON, LEMON, MINT

HICKORY RAZZ

$24.00

WHISKEY, RASPBERRY, LEMON, HONEY, JALAPENO

OLD FASHIONED

$24.00

SOUTHERN MARGARITA

$24.00

VIOLET MOJITO

$24.00

MANGO DAQUIRI BRÛLÉE

$24.00

HOT TODDY Seasonal

$24.00

BEER 17-19

Have A Drink With Us!

House Beer

$15.00

BLUE MOON

$17.00
CORONA

CORONA

$17.00

Corona Extra is a pale lager produced by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico for domestic distribution and export to all other countries besides the United States, and by Constellation Brands in Mexico for export to the United States. The Corona brand is one of the top-selling beers worldwide.

LAGER

$19.00

FIVE BOROUGHS PILSNER

$17.00

FIVE BOROUGHS TINY JUICE IPA

$17.00

FOUNDERS ALL DAY IPA tap

$17.00Out of stock
HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN

$17.00

Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International. Heineken beer is sold in a green bottle with a red star

SOLID GOLD tap

$17.00
ALL DAY IPA

ALL DAY IPA

$19.00

The beer you’ve been waiting for. Keeps your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp. An all-day IPA naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work and the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures.

LION STOUT

$17.00

BROOKLYN LAGER

$17.00

FLORIDA CRACKER

$17.00

MONTAUK SUMMER ALE

$17.00
STELLA ARTOIS

STELLA ARTOIS

$17.00Out of stock

Stella Artois is a 5.2% ABV global lager first brewed in Leuven, Belgium in 1926 and named Stella after the Latin for "star."

Take out beer from tap

$12.00

WINE

Summer Special Chilled Bottle

$50.00

ROSE

$45.00

Glass of Wine (Classic)

$18.00

Glass of Wine (Deluxe)

$23.00

Classic Wine Bottle

$75.00

Deluxe Wine Bottle

$95.00

Exclusive Wine Bottle

$180.00

Top of the line Wine Bottle

$190.00

BTL French Oak Herzog

$120.00

BTL Merlot Herzog

$75.00

BTL Alexander Valley

$99.00

Casamigo Small Bottle

$140.00

SLUSHY/frose/junior

SLUSHIES

SLUSHIES

$19.00

Main House Signature Slushies! Add a single or double shot!!

FROSE

$20.00

CHERRY TEMPLE/MICKEY MOUSE

$15.00

LEMON DROP (sugar rim/lemon wedge)

$14.00

Mini Slushy

$9.00

SHOTS

ON THE ROCKS

SHOTS

PITCHER

Mojito Pitcher

$90.00

Cork Fee

Bottle

$200.00
WE NOW DELIVER IN BROOKLYN In accordance with safety and health regulations, we are offering outdoor dining only in our beautiful patio!

