- Home
- /
- Brooklyn
- /
- Mill Island
- /
- Main House BBQ
Main House BBQ
No reviews yet
6001 Strickland Ave.
brooklyn, NY 11234
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS MH
HAND CUT FRIES
Freshly made perfectly seasone
INSANE FRIES
Fried, broken up potatoes garnished with parsley and garlic.
TEXAS FRIES
hand cut fries topped with bbq smoked pulled brisket
MAIN HOUSE NACHOS
Main house nachos with "Cheese sauce" re-fried black beans, pico, pickled jalapeno, bbq smoked pulled brisket (GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE)
3 STICKY RIBS Boneless!!
upon availability. Smoked for 10 hours flavor is finger licking good!
CRISPY CHICKEN EMPANADAS
FRIED PASTRY EMPANADAS FILLED WITH CHICKEN TENDERS TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRILLED EGGPLANT AIOLI
PASTRAMI PASTILLES
OVEN ROASTED FIRST CUT TENDER PASTRAMI IN A MEXICAN FRITATA ATOP GUAC GARNISHED WITH PICO DE MAYO
HOUSE MADE ONION RINGS
Beer battered onion rings
MAIN HOUSE CHICKEN TENDERS
Crisply tender, seasoned to perfection Choice of BBQ Sweet Chili or Ghost Sauce
MAIN HOUSE POPPERS
Crispy tender seasoned to perfection Choice of bbq sauce or sweet chili
LOLLIPOPS (5pc)
MAIN HOUSE DOG & Fries/Slaw
All beef hot dog kid friendly
LOADED HOTDOGS brisket slaw fries
BBQ WINGS SUNDAY (6pc)
SALADS MH
SANDWICHES MH
BEEF BURGER
Served on a toasted pretzel roll alongside hand cut fries and cole slaw 8oz fresh ground beef patty lettuce tomato red onion homemade pickles
BURGER/BRISKET
8oz beef burger topped with smoked pulled brisket lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic mayo, smoked provolone cheese, and pulled brisket
WAGYU BEEF BURGER
MAIN HOUSE CHEESEBURGER
8oz fresh ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic mayo, smoked provolone cheese and pulled brisket
SMOKED BABY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mh ranch sauce
DOUBLE CRUSTED SCHNITZEL SANDWICH
Crispy chicken breast schnitzel served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo
SMOKED PULLED BRISKET SANDWICH
Brisket drenched in our homemade bbq sauce and roasted garlic
SMOKED PASTRAMI SANDWICH
upon availability Thick sliced smoked pastrami stacked high, pickles
SIDES MH
Cole Slaw
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our fresh yet creamy cole slaw is perfection.
Texas Baked Beans
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our baked beans taken to the next level, with burnt ends,
Mashed Potatoes
Sides take center stage at Main House BBQ. Try our classic sides, each with a unique twist. Our mashed potatoes, your Bubby would approve of, made with love and schmaltz.
Purple Cabbage
House Fries
Bread/Bun on Side
Chips Tortillas
Guac
Extra cheese
MINI SALAD
FROM THE SMOKER MH
SMOKED HALF CHICKEN
SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER
about 1/2 lb
SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)
about 1 lb
PULLED SMOKED BRISKET PLATTER
approx 1/2 lb
PULLED SMOKED BRISKET DELUXE (for 2)
about 1 lb
SMOKED PASTRAMI PLATTER
* upon availability.
SMOKED PASTRAMI DELUXE (for 2)
* upon availability.
BURNT ENDS
SMOKED DINO RIBS by lb
STEAKS MH
Ribye Steak 16 oz (2 Sides)
A steak house classic, our bone-in rib eye is a hearty prime cut approx 16oz prep time 10 - 15 minutes
Boneless Ribeye 20oz RARE or MED.RARE! (2 Sides)
Delmonico Steak 24oz Boneless (2 Sides)
Cowboy Steak 30 oz (2 Sides)
This popular favorite is prime perfection Much like the tomahawk ribeye with a shorter bone exposed approx 30 oz prep time 25-35 min
Godzilla 35 oz (2 Sides)
The ultimate steak, tender, well marbles, super thickk cut bone in prime cut, rich in flavor and grilled to perfection approx 40oz prep time 35-45 min
Ribs Boneless (2 sides) by lb
DESSERT MH
FRIED OREO w ICE CREAM
Deep fried Oreos with a house made semi sweet chocolate and vanilla option. Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream
CHOCOLATE BABKA w ICE CREAM
Our deliciously deep fried batter crusted chocolate babka is drizzled with a decadent chocolate sauce Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream
CHURROS w ICE CREAM
A SWEET CINNAMON CHURRO FILLED WITH STRAWBERRY JAM CRUSTED WITH TOASTED CORN FLAKE CRUMBS Served with homemade French vanilla ice cream
LAVA WAFFLE w ICE CREAM
A sweet Belgian waffle sandwich, stuffed with marshmallow creme, roasted coconut, chocolate spread & chocolate chips, battered & deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade vanilla ice cream
ICE CREAM SCOOP (LOTUS)
PIE ICE CREAM
Event preset
BEVERAGES MH
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
SUNRISE MARGARITA
BOURBON KNIGHT
CABIN FEVER
GIN, MANGO, STRAWBERRY, LEMON
CUCUMBER COOLER
VODKA, LEMON, SIMPLE SYRUP, MINT, CUCUMBER
ESPRESSO MARTINI
GIN BLUES
LIT LANTERN
VODKA, GIN, WATERMELON, LEMON, MINT
HICKORY RAZZ
WHISKEY, RASPBERRY, LEMON, HONEY, JALAPENO
OLD FASHIONED
SOUTHERN MARGARITA
VIOLET MOJITO
MANGO DAQUIRI BRÛLÉE
HOT TODDY Seasonal
BEER 17-19
House Beer
BLUE MOON
CORONA
Corona Extra is a pale lager produced by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico for domestic distribution and export to all other countries besides the United States, and by Constellation Brands in Mexico for export to the United States. The Corona brand is one of the top-selling beers worldwide.
LAGER
FIVE BOROUGHS PILSNER
FIVE BOROUGHS TINY JUICE IPA
FOUNDERS ALL DAY IPA tap
HEINEKEN
Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken International. Heineken beer is sold in a green bottle with a red star
SOLID GOLD tap
ALL DAY IPA
The beer you’ve been waiting for. Keeps your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp. An all-day IPA naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work and the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures.
LION STOUT
BROOKLYN LAGER
FLORIDA CRACKER
MONTAUK SUMMER ALE
STELLA ARTOIS
Stella Artois is a 5.2% ABV global lager first brewed in Leuven, Belgium in 1926 and named Stella after the Latin for "star."
Take out beer from tap
WINE
Summer Special Chilled Bottle
ROSE
Glass of Wine (Classic)
Glass of Wine (Deluxe)
Classic Wine Bottle
Deluxe Wine Bottle
Exclusive Wine Bottle
Top of the line Wine Bottle
BTL French Oak Herzog
BTL Merlot Herzog
BTL Alexander Valley
Casamigo Small Bottle
SLUSHY/frose/junior
SHOTS
PITCHER
Cork Fee
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
WE NOW DELIVER IN BROOKLYN In accordance with safety and health regulations, we are offering outdoor dining only in our beautiful patio!
6001 Strickland Ave., brooklyn, NY 11234