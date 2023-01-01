  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course 2250 Rittenhouse Road

review star

No reviews yet

2250 Rittenhouse Road

Harleysville, PA 19438

Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Classic Martini

$9.00

Keep Crushed Orange

$8.00

Mainland Cosmo

$9.00

Mainland Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Up charge

$3.00

Mimosa

$9.00

In The Cellar

Canyon Road, Chardonnay

$7.00

Canyon Road, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Castello Banfi, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Hogue Cellars, Reisling

$9.00

Lobster Reef, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

William Hill, Chardonnay

$10.00

Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Canyon Road, Merlot

$7.00

Canyon Road, Pinot Noir

$7.00

J. Lohr, Merlot

$11.00

Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Lyric by Etude, Pinot Noir

$9.00

Canyon Road, White Zinfandel

$7.00

Proverb, Rose

$9.00

On Tap

Coors Light- Lager 4.2%

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Guinness– Irish Dry Stout, 4.2%

$6.00

Cape May Always Ready

$6.00

Miller Light- Pilsner 4.2%

$3.50

Philly Pale Ale– Yards Brewing, Pale Ale, 4.6%

$6.00

Budlight

$3.50

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Stella Artois– Pilsner, 5%

$5.00

Type A– Conshohocken Brewing, American IPA, 7%

$6.50

Yuengling– Lager, 4.5%

$3.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Perpetual

$6.00

PTR Coors Light

$11.50

PTR Guiness

$18.00

PTR Miller Light

$11.50

PTR Sal Mulligan

$21.00

PTR Sierra Nevada

$21.00

PTR Stella

$18.00

PTR Type A

$23.00

PTR Yards Philly

$21.00

PTR Yuengling

$11.50

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffe

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Bottles water

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Allagash White

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Minute

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 00

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Stella

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Canned Beer

Allagash

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cape May

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dogfish IPA

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Maria Transfusion

$8.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sal's Mulligan

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Workhorse IPA

$7.00

Perpetual Can

$6.00

Budweiser Setzer

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2250 Rittenhouse Road, Harleysville, PA 19438

Directions

Gallery
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course image
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course image
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course image

