Pizza

Mainly Pizza

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

545 N Main St

Unit 6

Leeds, UT 84746

Pepperoni
Cheesy Bread
Cheese

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Fresh made bread covered in cheese and topped with parmesan cheese and garlic powder.

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$8.00+

Comes with ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce.

French Fries, Side

$3.00
Fried Cheese Sticks

Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Choice of sauce. 6 to an order.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Comes with ranch. 10-12 per order.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds

$6.00
Jalapeño poppers

Jalapeño poppers

$7.00

Breaded, cream cheese filled. 6 to an order

Loaded Tater Nuggets

$6.00

A tater tot potato loaded with sour cream, cheddar and chives.

Onion Rings

$4.75
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$5.00

Comes with four bite sized pepperoni rolls. These are made of our fresh made dough with pepperoni rolled up inside. 15 minute bake time

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Spicy Cowboy Bites

$7.00

Breaded and deep fried ball of cream cheese filled with jalapeno, corn and bacon.

Fried Green Beans

$6.00
Spicy Cauliflower Bites

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

Spicy, Breaded, Fried Califlower. 10-12 per serving.

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza, starts as a cheese pizza with red sauce, just add the toppings you want.

Cheese

Cheese

$8.00

Fresh pizza crust topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. This is a daily special pricing and cannot be modified. If you would like to add topping, please pick a BYO pizza (build your own)

Chicken Bacon BBQ

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$16.50

BBQ red sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, drizziled with BBQ sauce on top.

Combo

Combo

$16.50

Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.50

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$9.00

Pepperoni and cheese. This is a daily special pricing and cannot be modified. If you would like to add topping, please pick a BYO pizza (build your own)

The Meats

The Meats

$16.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Veggie

Veggie

$15.00

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Banana Peppers

The Carol

The Carol

$20.00

This is The Meats and The Veggie combined into one.

Sausage

$12.00

Crumbled Italian sause and cheese.

Baskets

Chicken Strips W/French Fries

$9.00+

Corn Dog W/French Fries

$6.50

Breaded Fish Basket w/French Fries

$11.50

Two crunchy breaded filets of cod served with tarter sauce on the side. Comes with french fries.

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Build your own comes with cheese, just add the other toppings.

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon BBQ Calzone

$16.50

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Fill with Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. BBQ red sauce for dipping.

Combo Calzone

$16.50

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with Cheese, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms and Black Olives.

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.50

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with Cheese and Pepperoni

The Meats Calzone

$16.50

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage.

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with Mushroom, Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Banana Peppers

The Carol Calzone

$20.00

Our calzones are baked with the toppings folded in side our fresh dough. Sauce on the side for dipping. Filled with everything from The Meats and The Veggie.

Desserts

Sugar Puff

Sugar Puff

$4.00

6 balls of fried dough rolled in sugar.

Fried Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream coated with a flavored cereal coating and lighty deep fried. Pick your flavor.

Cookies

Out of stock

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.47

Blue Cheese

$0.47

Buffalo Sauce

$0.47

Ranch

$0.47

Red Sauce

$0.47

Honey Mustard

$0.47

Tartar Saucer

$0.47

Pastas

Serves 1-2 people. Penne pasta with a choice of meat and sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings and a cheesy bread to complete your meal.

Baked Ziti Small

$9.00

Serves 1-2 people. Penne pasta with a choice of meat and sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings and a cheesy bread to complete your meal.

Baked Ziti Large

$20.00

Serves 4-5 people. Penne pasta with a choice of meat and sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings and a cheesy bread to complete your meal.

Baked Ziti Faimly Size

$40.00

Serves 10-12 people. Penne pasta with a choice of meat and sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings and a cheesy bread to complete your meal.

Personal Pizzas

Personal Sized pizzas are about 6 inch and four slices

Personal Build Your Own

$5.75

Personal Cheese

$4.50

Personal Chicken Bacon BBQ

$8.75

Personal Combo

$8.75

Personal Hawaiian

$7.50

Personal Pepperoni

$5.00

Personal The Meats

$8.75

Personal Veggie

$7.75

Personal Carol

$10.25

Flatbread

Chicken Buffalo Blue Flatbread

$11.00

A thin and crispy flatbread with a mozzarella and blue cheese mix, topped with chicken and drizzed with hot buffalo sauce. Cut into six pieces.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread

$11.00

A thin and crispy flatbread with an alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with chicken and bacon. Cut into six pieces.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.75
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Monster, Monster Zero, Red Bull, Red Bull Sugar Free. Please specify in special request.

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.50

Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch, Orange, Glaciar Cherry, Glaciar Freeze, Grape. Please specify in special instructions.

Soda, Can

Soda, Can

$1.50

Pepsi, Mt. Dew, A&W Root Beer, Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper. Please specify in special instructions.

Sunny D

Sunny D

$1.25
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

2 Liters- Take Out

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Cherry

$3.50

Barg's Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

California Dreaming Shasta

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$3.50

Mug Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Code Red Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Cherry Pepsi

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small counter serve restaurant serving pizza and appetizers.

Location

545 N Main St, Unit 6, Leeds, UT 84746

Directions

