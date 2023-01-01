- Home
MainRó 6350 Hollywood Boulevard
No reviews yet
6350 Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Food Menu
Starters
Crispy Rice Caviar
Salmon or tuna, spicy aioli, kaluga caviar
Kani Roll
King crab, aioli, and jalapeño butter, wrapped in soy paper
Bluefin Toro Tartar with Caviar
Wasabi soy sauce
Salmon Tartar
Wasabi soy sauce
Yellowtail Tartar
Wasabi soy sauce
2 King Crab Tacos
Lobster, tofu sauce, avocado purée, crispy wanton
2 Asian Tacos
Salmon or tuna, tofu sauce, avocado puree, crispy wanton
Creamy Rock Shrimp
Tempura rock shrimp, creamy spicy aioli
Mainró Special
Seared bluefin tuna, green onions, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, and spicy ponzu
Hamachi Jalapeño
Yellowtail, cilantro, ponzu sauce, jalapeño
Saigon Nems Mainró
Rice paper, chicken, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint
Sea Bass Caramelo Skewers
Three skewers of Chilean sea bass marinated in sake miso
Crispy Betsy
Yellowfin tuna, wanton chip, truffle aioli
Truffle Wagyu Bites
Seared Wagyu beef, truffle pecorino, tartufata aioli
Wagyu Gyozas
Wagyu beef, shitake
Mainró Caviar Bites
Lightly seared salmon with truffle oil kaluga caviar over a crispy bellini
Caviar
Soups
Entrées
Sea Bass Den Miso
Pan-seared Chilean sea bass, caramelized miso sauce
Cedar Wood Salmon
Pan-seared king salmon, cedar smoked, teriyaki sauce
Truffle Pasta
Wild mushroom, shaved truffle
Baked Branzino
Branzino stuffed with sautéed spinach
Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp
Large crispy shrimp, five spices
Grilled Organic Chicken
Organic chicken breast teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. Served over gourmet mashed potatoes
French Orange Duck
Slow-roasted duck, mandarin-orange sauce
Prime Steaks
36 Oz. Bone-in Tomahawk
28 days dry-aged, natural grass-fed, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries
16 Oz Mainró Signature Ribeye
28 days dry-aged, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries
28 Oz Mainró Signature Ribeye
28 days dry-aged, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries
8 Oz. Hennessy Filet Mignon
Grilled, finished with Hennessey cognac
13 Oz. Skirt Steak
Grilled, chimichurri sauce. Served with truffle fries
12 Oz. Colorado Lamb Rack
Pan-seared, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries
Wood Smoked Wagyu Sliders
(3 pieces) beef sliders, truffle pecorino, tartufata aioli, crispy shallots served on brioche bun
Platters
Mainró Sampler
Owners' selection of Mainro's favorite bites
Plateau D'huitres
One dozen fresh hand-selected oysters
World Seafood Platter
Fresh hand-selected oysters, shrimp cocktail, octopus ceviche, taro tartar, yellowtail tartar, assorted sashimi
Imperial Seafood Platter
Premium hand-selection of our finest seafood
Sashimi Moriawase
Chef's selection of assorted sashimi
Nigiri Moriawase
Chef's selection of assorted nigiri
Wagyu (Japanese)
Wagyu Steak (5oz)
Per oz. Topped with gold flakes and shaved black truffles (5 oz. minimum)
Hot Stone Wagyu Beef
Per oz. Cooked table-side on a hot stone with homemade ponzu sauce (5 oz. minimum)
Wagyu Sando
Seared Wagyu on top of French toast truffle aioli, beluga caviar
2 Wagyu Beef Tacos
Avocado purée, tofu sauce, white truffle oil
Sushi
Wagyu & Truffle Nigiri
Per piece. Seared Wagyu, gold flakes, truffle, chives
Big O Nigiri
Per piece. Otoro, beluga caviar, gold flakes
Sake Belly Nigiri
Per pieces. Salmon belly, miso glaze, ikura
Lobster Maki
Lobster tempura, masago, avocado, daikon radish sprouts
Mainró Maki
Tuna acevichada, cucumber, and avocado, topped with thinly sliced bluefin tuna and sweet potato crisps
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy tuna, soy paper and avocado
Kosher Steaks
Vegetarian
Spicy Edamame
Chilli flakes
Miso Edamame
Miso sauce
Vegetable Gyozas
Shitake mushroom, zucchini, baby carrots
Sautéed Truffle Rice
Shitake mushroom, egg, truffle
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Fried with kimchi honey sauce
Crispy Baby Bok Choy Tempora
Garlic, ponzu sauce
Shishito Peppers
Olive oil, sea salt
Cauliflower Tempura
Plant-based tempura, sweet chili sauce, kataifi
Exotic Mushroom Tempura
King trumpet, oyster, maitake, shitake, forest nameko, enoki, kabocha
Vegan
Edamame
Sea salt
Vegan Truffle Rice
Tartufata, mixed mushrooms, and Japanese exotic vegetables
High Protein Wok
Tofu, baby carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, almond and walnut, stir-fry sauce
Mainró Vegan Poppers
(6 pieces) marinated delicious tofu bites
Vegan Maki
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, roasted bell pepper, tofu sauce
Sides
Desserts
Crème Brûlée
Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar
Forest Fruit Tart
Shortcrust pastry filled with pastry cream lavishly garnished with an assortment of wild berries
Lemon Sorrento
Sponge cake soaked in lemon juice followed by vanilla flavored cream
Almond Mandorle
Sponge rum cake, hazelnut crunch, almond cream with white chocolate coating
Molten Lava Cake
Rich chocolate cake with a warm molten center, served with vanilla ice cream
Mochi
Sweet rice cake ice cream
Vegan Lemon Sorbet
Half Platter Decadent Dessert Platter
Assortment of dessert selection
Full Platter Decadent Dessert Platter
Assortment of dessert selection
Half Fruit Platter Decadent Dessert Platter
Assortment of dessert selection
Fruit Platter Decadent Dessert Platter
Assortment of dessert selection
Cake cut
Bottle Menu
Vodka
Tequila
750ML Don Julio Blanco
750 ml
750ML Don Julio Reposado
750 ml
750ML Don Julio Añejo
750 ml
750ML Don Julio 70 Ultra
750 ml
750ML Don Julio 1942
1.75L Don Julio 1942
750ML Casamigos Blanco
1L Casamigos Blanco
750ML Casamigos Reposado
1L Casamigos Reposado
1L Casamigos Añejo
1.0 Liter
750ML Patron Platinum
750 ml
750ML Volcan X.A
750 ml
750ML Clase Azul Reposado
750 ml
750ML Clase Azul Gold
750 ml
750ML Clase Azul Anejo
750 ml
750ML Clase Azul Ultra
750 ml
Whiskey & Scotch
750ML Bulleit Bourbon
750 ml
750ML Buchanan's 12
750 ml
750ML Johnnie Walker Black
750 ml
750ML Johnnie Walker Blue
750 ml
750ML Woodford Reserve
750 ml
750ML Glenmorangie 10
750 ml
750ML Macallan 12
750 ml
750ML Macallan 12 Double Cask
750 ml
750ML Macallan 18
750 ml
Don Pérignon
Ace OF Spades
Perrier-Jouët
Cocktails
Hollywood Heat
Volcan Blanco tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, passion fruit, lime, habanero
Everything is Better with Bubbles
Belvedere vodka, strawberry and raspberry puree, lime, topped with prosecco
Green Tea Highball
Kikori Japanese whiskey, lychee liqueur, green tea syrup, lychee, lemon
Show Stopper
Union mezcal, chareau aloe, watermelon, mint, lime
Pure Passion
Vodka or tequila, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla bean, lemon, passion fruit foam
Pineapple El Diablo
Don Julio Blanco, pineapple, rosemary syrup, lime, ginger beer
Dance All Night
Belvedere vodka, Mr. Black, cold brew, vanilla bean, pocky stick
Razzle Dazzle
Tanqueray gin, raspberry puree, lemon, Moet chandon champagne
Mainro
Hennessy XO, clase azul reposado, passion fruit, pernod, dulce de coco leche, lime
Hollywood Heat Double
Everything is Better with Bubbles Double
Green Tea Highball Double
Show Stopper Double
Pure Passion Double
Pineapple El Diablo Double
Dance All Night Double
Razzle Dazzle Double
Mainro Double
Liquor
Vodka
Kettel One
Titos
Ciroc
Smirnoff
Stoli Elite
Chopin
Effin
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Kettel One DOUBLE
Titos DOUBLE
Ciroc DOUBLE
Smirnoff DOUB
Stoli Elite DOUBLE
Chopi DOUBLE
Effin DOUBLE
Grey Goose DOUBLE
Belvedere DOUBLE
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Casamigo Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Clas Azul Gold
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Rep
Herradura Repo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra
Illegal Mezcal
Patron Grand PI
Union Mezcal
Volcan Blanco
Volcan X.A.
Casamigo Repo Double
Casamigos Anejo Double
Casamigos Blanco Double
Clas Azul Gold Double
Clase Azul Double
Don Julio 1942 Double
Don Julio 70 Double
Don Julio Anejo Double
Don Julio Blanco Double
Don Julio Rep Double
Herradura Repo Double
Herradura Silver Double
Herradura Ultra Double
Illegal Mezcal Double
Patron Grand PI Double
Union Mezcal Double
Volcan Blanco Double
Volcan X.A. Double
Whiskey/Scotch
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Woodford River
Temple Rye
Chivas
Johnny Black
Glenfiddish
Bulliet
Crown Royal
Mac 12 Dbl Csk
Macallan 12
Glenfiddish 15
Oban 14
Johnny Walker Blue
Basil Hayden
Glenmorangie
balvenie 12
Balvenie 12 Double
Basil Hayden Double
Bulliet Double
Chivas Double
Crown Royal Double
Glenfiddish 15 Double
Glenfiddish Double
Glenmorangie Double
Jameson Double
Johnny Black Double
Johnny Walker Blue Double
Mac 12 Dbl Csk Double
Macallan 12 Double
Makers Mark Double
Oban 14 Double
Temple Rye Double
Woodford River Double
Cordials
Promo
Food
Liquor
Wine by the Glass
White & Rosé
Reds
Wine by Bottle
Reds
Belle Glos
Prunotto Barolo
Pletro Rinaldi
Alex Gambal Chambolles
Lecheneaut Nults Saint
Rodney symmetry
Newton Puzzle
Château BriO
Château Ormes de Pez
Château Talbot
Château Pichon Longueville
L'Esprit de Chevaller
Les Hauts-du Tertre
Quilt
Inglenook
Stags
Rubicon
Phelps
Opus One
Gaja Ca'Marcanda
II Pogglone Brunello Di Montalicino
Antinori Tignanello
Terrazas Malbec
Domaine Codorcet Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Farraton Crozes
Mollydooler Shiraz
Whites
Terlato, Pinot Grigio
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Château de Sancerre
Château Carbonnieux Blanc
Pascal Jolivet, Pouilly Fumé
Jordan Chardonnay
Newton Chardonnay
Rochioll Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Oliver Leflaive Puligny=Montrachet Chardonnay
Vocoret Chablis
Rosé
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
