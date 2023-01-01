Main picView gallery

MainRó 6350 Hollywood Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6350 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Crispy Rice Caviar

$28.00

Salmon or tuna, spicy aioli, kaluga caviar

Kani Roll

$24.00

King crab, aioli, and jalapeño butter, wrapped in soy paper

Bluefin Toro Tartar with Caviar

$41.00

Wasabi soy sauce

Salmon Tartar

$29.00

Wasabi soy sauce

Yellowtail Tartar

$29.00

Wasabi soy sauce

2 King Crab Tacos

$21.00

Lobster, tofu sauce, avocado purée, crispy wanton

2 Asian Tacos

$21.00

Salmon or tuna, tofu sauce, avocado puree, crispy wanton

Creamy Rock Shrimp

$28.00

Tempura rock shrimp, creamy spicy aioli

Mainró Special

$24.00

Seared bluefin tuna, green onions, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, and spicy ponzu

Hamachi Jalapeño

$24.00

Yellowtail, cilantro, ponzu sauce, jalapeño

Saigon Nems Mainró

$26.00

Rice paper, chicken, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint

Sea Bass Caramelo Skewers

$29.00

Three skewers of Chilean sea bass marinated in sake miso

Crispy Betsy

$23.00

Yellowfin tuna, wanton chip, truffle aioli

Truffle Wagyu Bites

$26.00

Seared Wagyu beef, truffle pecorino, tartufata aioli

Wagyu Gyozas

$36.00

Wagyu beef, shitake

Mainró Caviar Bites

$41.00

Lightly seared salmon with truffle oil kaluga caviar over a crispy bellini

Caviar

Beluga

$250.00

Per oz. Homemade blinis, crème fraiche, chives

Golden Osetra

$175.00

Per oz. Homemade blinis, crème fraiche, chives

Kaluga Imperial

$95.00

Per oz. Homemade blinis, crème fraiche, chives

Soups

Lemongrass Soup

$16.00

Shrimp, lemongrass, baby shitake

Miso Soup

$16.00

Tofu, wakame, and scallions

Galenga Soup

$16.00

Shrimps or chicken, coconut broth, baby shitake

Entrées

Sea Bass Den Miso

$59.00

Pan-seared Chilean sea bass, caramelized miso sauce

Cedar Wood Salmon

$49.00

Pan-seared king salmon, cedar smoked, teriyaki sauce

Truffle Pasta

$32.00

Wild mushroom, shaved truffle

Baked Branzino

$69.00

Branzino stuffed with sautéed spinach

Salt & Pepper Jumbo Shrimp

$43.00

Large crispy shrimp, five spices

Grilled Organic Chicken

$43.00

Organic chicken breast teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. Served over gourmet mashed potatoes

French Orange Duck

$65.00Out of stock

Slow-roasted duck, mandarin-orange sauce

Prime Steaks

36 Oz. Bone-in Tomahawk

$195.00

28 days dry-aged, natural grass-fed, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

16 Oz Mainró Signature Ribeye

$95.00

28 days dry-aged, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

28 Oz Mainró Signature Ribeye

$165.00

28 days dry-aged, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

8 Oz. Hennessy Filet Mignon

$85.00

Grilled, finished with Hennessey cognac

13 Oz. Skirt Steak

$85.00

Grilled, chimichurri sauce. Served with truffle fries

12 Oz. Colorado Lamb Rack

$85.00

Pan-seared, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

Wood Smoked Wagyu Sliders

$49.00

(3 pieces) beef sliders, truffle pecorino, tartufata aioli, crispy shallots served on brioche bun

Platters

Mainró Sampler

$89.00

Owners' selection of Mainro's favorite bites

Plateau D'huitres

$59.00

One dozen fresh hand-selected oysters

World Seafood Platter

$165.00

Fresh hand-selected oysters, shrimp cocktail, octopus ceviche, taro tartar, yellowtail tartar, assorted sashimi

Imperial Seafood Platter

$270.00

Premium hand-selection of our finest seafood

Sashimi Moriawase

$190.00

Chef's selection of assorted sashimi

Nigiri Moriawase

$190.00

Chef's selection of assorted nigiri

Wagyu (Japanese)

Wagyu Steak (5oz)

$170.00

Per oz. Topped with gold flakes and shaved black truffles (5 oz. minimum)

Hot Stone Wagyu Beef

$170.00

Per oz. Cooked table-side on a hot stone with homemade ponzu sauce (5 oz. minimum)

Wagyu Sando

$56.00

Seared Wagyu on top of French toast truffle aioli, beluga caviar

2 Wagyu Beef Tacos

$32.00

Avocado purée, tofu sauce, white truffle oil

Sushi

Wagyu & Truffle Nigiri

$21.00

Per piece. Seared Wagyu, gold flakes, truffle, chives

Big O Nigiri

$21.00

Per piece. Otoro, beluga caviar, gold flakes

Sake Belly Nigiri

$21.00

Per pieces. Salmon belly, miso glaze, ikura

Lobster Maki

$32.00

Lobster tempura, masago, avocado, daikon radish sprouts

Mainró Maki

$23.00

Tuna acevichada, cucumber, and avocado, topped with thinly sliced bluefin tuna and sweet potato crisps

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$23.00

Spicy tuna, soy paper and avocado

Kosher Steaks

36 Oz. Bone-In Tomahawk KOSHER

$265.00

28 days dry-aged, natural grass-fed, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

16 Oz. Signature Ribeye KOSHER

$165.00

28 days dry-aged, three homemade sauces. Served with truffle fries

Vegetarian

Spicy Edamame

$21.00

Chilli flakes

Miso Edamame

$21.00

Miso sauce

Vegetable Gyozas

$21.00

Shitake mushroom, zucchini, baby carrots

Sautéed Truffle Rice

$24.00

Shitake mushroom, egg, truffle

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$21.00

Fried with kimchi honey sauce

Crispy Baby Bok Choy Tempora

$21.00

Garlic, ponzu sauce

Shishito Peppers

$21.00

Olive oil, sea salt

Cauliflower Tempura

$21.00

Plant-based tempura, sweet chili sauce, kataifi

Exotic Mushroom Tempura

$26.00

King trumpet, oyster, maitake, shitake, forest nameko, enoki, kabocha

Vegan

Edamame

$21.00

Sea salt

Vegan Truffle Rice

$26.00

Tartufata, mixed mushrooms, and Japanese exotic vegetables

High Protein Wok

$26.00

Tofu, baby carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, almond and walnut, stir-fry sauce

Mainró Vegan Poppers

$29.00

(6 pieces) marinated delicious tofu bites

Vegan Maki

$23.00

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado, roasted bell pepper, tofu sauce

Sides

Truffle Fries

$18.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$18.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$18.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes

$18.00

Fried Rice

$18.00

Add Shrimp to Any Dish

$23.00

Add Chicken to Any Dish

$32.00

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$18.00

Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar

Forest Fruit Tart

$18.00

Shortcrust pastry filled with pastry cream lavishly garnished with an assortment of wild berries

Lemon Sorrento

$18.00

Sponge cake soaked in lemon juice followed by vanilla flavored cream

Almond Mandorle

$18.00

Sponge rum cake, hazelnut crunch, almond cream with white chocolate coating

Molten Lava Cake

$23.00

Rich chocolate cake with a warm molten center, served with vanilla ice cream

Mochi

$18.00

Sweet rice cake ice cream

Vegan Lemon Sorbet

$18.00

Half Platter Decadent Dessert Platter

$89.00

Assortment of dessert selection

Full Platter Decadent Dessert Platter

$125.00

Assortment of dessert selection

Half Fruit Platter Decadent Dessert Platter

$125.00

Assortment of dessert selection

Fruit Platter Decadent Dessert Platter

$175.00

Assortment of dessert selection

Cake cut

$7.00

Bottle Menu

Vodka

1L Belvedere

$650.00

1.75L Belvedere

$1,250.00

1L Grey Goose

$650.00

1.75L Grey Goose

$1,250.00

1L Ketel One

$650.00

1 Liter

1L Titos

$650.00

1 Liter

1L Chopin

$650.00

1 Liter

Tequila

750ML Don Julio Blanco

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Don Julio Reposado

$750.00

750 ml

750ML Don Julio Añejo

$950.00

750 ml

750ML Don Julio 70 Ultra

$1,100.00

750 ml

750ML Don Julio 1942

$1,250.00

1.75L Don Julio 1942

$2,550.00

750ML Casamigos Blanco

$650.00

1L Casamigos Blanco

$750.00

750ML Casamigos Reposado

$750.00

1L Casamigos Reposado

$850.00

1L Casamigos Añejo

$975.00

1.0 Liter

750ML Patron Platinum

$1,350.00

750 ml

750ML Volcan X.A

$1,300.00

750 ml

750ML Clase Azul Reposado

$1,250.00

750 ml

750ML Clase Azul Gold

$2,000.00

750 ml

750ML Clase Azul Anejo

$3,900.00

750 ml

750ML Clase Azul Ultra

$7,500.00

750 ml

Whiskey & Scotch

750ML Bulleit Bourbon

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Buchanan's 12

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Johnnie Walker Black

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Johnnie Walker Blue

$1,150.00

750 ml

750ML Woodford Reserve

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Glenmorangie 10

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Macallan 12

$800.00

750 ml

750ML Macallan 12 Double Cask

$1,000.00

750 ml

750ML Macallan 18

$1,250.00

750 ml

Rum

750ML Bacardi

$600.00

750 ml

750ML Zacapa Rum

$750.00

750 ml

750ML Zacapa XO

$1,100.00

750 ml

Cognac

750ML Hennessy XO

$1,250.00

750 ml

Gin

750ML Bombay Sapphire

$650.00

750 ml

750ML Hendrick's

$650.00

750 ml

Don Pérignon

Don Luminous Brut Methu 6.0L

$75,000.00

Don Luminous Brut 750ML

$1,250.00

Don Luminous Rosé 750ML

$1,550.00

Don Luminous Brut 1.5L

$2,750.00

Don Luminous Rosé 1.5L

$3,250.00

Ace OF Spades

Ace Brut 750ML

$1,350.00

Ace Rosé 750ML

$1,650.00

Ace Brute 1.5L

$3,200.00

Ace Rosé 1.5

$3,950.00

Ace Brut 3.0

$7,000.00

Cristal

Brut 750ML

$1,500.00

Brut 1.5L

$2,900.00

Krug

Brut 750ML

$1,150.00

Perrier-Jouët

Belle Epoque Brut 750 ML

$1,150.00

Veuve Clicquot

Brut 750ML

$750.00

Rosé 750ML

$900.00

Brut 1.5L

$1,250.00

Rosé 3.0L

$2,650.00

Cocktails

Hollywood Heat

$21.00

Volcan Blanco tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, passion fruit, lime, habanero

Everything is Better with Bubbles

$21.00

Belvedere vodka, strawberry and raspberry puree, lime, topped with prosecco

Green Tea Highball

$21.00

Kikori Japanese whiskey, lychee liqueur, green tea syrup, lychee, lemon

Show Stopper

$21.00

Union mezcal, chareau aloe, watermelon, mint, lime

Pure Passion

$21.00

Vodka or tequila, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla bean, lemon, passion fruit foam

Pineapple El Diablo

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco, pineapple, rosemary syrup, lime, ginger beer

Dance All Night

$21.00

Belvedere vodka, Mr. Black, cold brew, vanilla bean, pocky stick

Razzle Dazzle

$28.00

Tanqueray gin, raspberry puree, lemon, Moet chandon champagne

Mainro

$85.00

Hennessy XO, clase azul reposado, passion fruit, pernod, dulce de coco leche, lime

Hollywood Heat Double

$42.00

Everything is Better with Bubbles Double

$42.00

Green Tea Highball Double

$42.00

Show Stopper Double

$42.00

Pure Passion Double

$42.00

Pineapple El Diablo Double

$42.00

Dance All Night Double

$42.00

Razzle Dazzle Double

$42.00

Mainro Double

$42.00

Liquor

Vodka

Kettel One

$18.00

Titos

$18.00

Ciroc

$18.00

Smirnoff

$16.00

Stoli Elite

$20.00

Chopin

$18.00

Effin

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Kettel One DOUBLE

$36.00

Titos DOUBLE

$36.00

Ciroc DOUBLE

$36.00

Smirnoff DOUB

$36.00

Stoli Elite DOUBLE

$40.00

Chopi DOUBLE

$36.00

Effin DOUBLE

$36.00

Grey Goose DOUBLE

$36.00

Belvedere DOUBLE

$36.00

Gin

Bombay Saphyre

$18.00

Tanqueray

$18.00

Hendrick

$18.00

Islay Botanist

$20.00

Empress Gin

$18.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$36.00

Tanqueray Double

$36.00

Hendricks Double

$36.00

Islay Botanist Double

$40.00

Empress Gin Double

$36.00

Rum

Bacardi

$18.00

Zacapa XO

$35.00

Rhum Zacappa

$20.00

Bacardi Double

$36.00

Zacapa XO Double

$70.00

Rhum Zacappa Double

$40.00

Tequila

Casamigo Repo

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Clas Azul Gold

$200.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Rep

$20.00

Herradura Repo

$20.00

Herradura Silver

$18.00

Herradura Ultra

$35.00

Illegal Mezcal

$20.00

Patron Grand PI

$45.00

Union Mezcal

$18.00

Volcan Blanco

$16.00

Volcan X.A.

$49.00

Casamigo Repo Double

$40.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$56.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$36.00

Clas Azul Gold Double

$400.00

Clase Azul Double

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$90.00

Don Julio 70 Double

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$44.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$36.00

Don Julio Rep Double

$40.00

Herradura Repo Double

$40.00

Herradura Silver Double

$36.00

Herradura Ultra Double

$70.00

Illegal Mezcal Double

$40.00

Patron Grand PI Double

$90.00

Union Mezcal Double

$36.00

Volcan Blanco Double

$32.00

Volcan X.A. Double

$98.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Jameson

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$18.00

Woodford River

$18.00

Temple Rye

$20.00

Chivas

$20.00

Johnny Black

$20.00

Glenfiddish

$18.00

Bulliet

$18.00

Crown Royal

$18.00

Mac 12 Dbl Csk

$25.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Glenfiddish 15

$20.00

Oban 14

$24.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$65.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$18.00

balvenie 12

$20.00

Balvenie 12 Double

$40.00

Basil Hayden Double

$36.00

Bulliet Double

$36.00

Chivas Double

$40.00

Crown Royal Double

$36.00

Glenfiddish 15 Double

$40.00

Glenfiddish Double

$36.00

Glenmorangie Double

$36.00

Jameson Double

$36.00

Johnny Black Double

$40.00

Johnny Walker Blue Double

$130.00

Mac 12 Dbl Csk Double

$50.00

Macallan 12 Double

$44.00

Makers Mark Double

$36.00

Oban 14 Double

$48.00

Temple Rye Double

$40.00

Woodford River Double

$36.00

Cordials

Cointreau

$18.00

Drambuie

$18.00

Dry vermouth

$18.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Blue Curacao

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$32.00

Aperol

$18.00

Amaretto

$18.00

Bailey's

$18.00

Campari

$18.00

Hennessy

$65.00

Promo

Food

Truffle Pasta promo

$32.00

Crispy Betsy promo

$23.00

Fried Rice promo

$18.00

Truffle Fries promo

$18.00

Rock Shrimp promo

$28.00

Vegan Maki promo

$23.00

Liquor

Hollywood Heat Promo

$21.00

Green Tea Highball Promo

$21.00

Show Stopper Promo

$21.00

Pure Passion Promo

$21.00

Pineappl El Diablo Promo

$21.00

Dance All Night Promo

$21.00

Bottle Comp

Tequila JAJA Promo

$1.00

Vodka Smirnoff Promo

$1.00

Champagne Chandon Promo

$1.00

Hookah

Berry Blast

$350.00

Apple Watermelon

$350.00

Glacial Menth

$350.00

Kiwi Strawberry

$350.00

Beverage

Fountain

Coka

$8.00

Sprite

$8.00

Diet Coke

$9.00

Ginger ail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Red Bull Diet

$8.00

Evian still

$8.00

Evian Sparkeling

$8.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Refill soft drink

Wine by the Glass

Champagne

Moët & Chandon Brut glass

$23.00

Ruinart Rosé glass

$33.00

White & Rosé

Whispering Angel Rosé glass

$18.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc glass

$21.00

Jordan Chardonnay glass

$24.00

Château DE Sancerre glass

$26.00

Reds

Delle Gloss glass

$26.00

Terrazas Reserve Malbec glass

$21.00

Newton Unfiltered Cabernet Sauvignon glass

$21.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry Meritage glass

$26.00

Beer

Sapporo

$9.00

Sapporo Light

$9.00

Asahi

$9.00

Wine by Bottle

Reds

Belle Glos

$150.00

Prunotto Barolo

$142.00

Pletro Rinaldi

$132.00

Alex Gambal Chambolles

$250.00

Lecheneaut Nults Saint

$350.00

Rodney symmetry

$120.00

Newton Puzzle

$240.00

Château BriO

$120.00

Château Ormes de Pez

$140.00

Château Talbot

$220.00

Château Pichon Longueville

$430.00

L'Esprit de Chevaller

$105.00

Les Hauts-du Tertre

$230.00

Quilt

$135.00

Inglenook

$190.00

Stags

$170.00

Rubicon

$476.00

Phelps

$670.00

Opus One

$760.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda

$126.00

II Pogglone Brunello Di Montalicino

$280.00

Antinori Tignanello

$340.00

Terrazas Malbec

$140.00

Domaine Codorcet Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$120.00

Farraton Crozes

$102.00

Mollydooler Shiraz

$164.00

Whites

Terlato, Pinot Grigio

$88.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

Château de Sancerre

$98.00

Château Carbonnieux Blanc

$150.00

Pascal Jolivet, Pouilly Fumé

$110.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$90.00

Newton Chardonnay

$180.00

Rochioll Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$190.00

Oliver Leflaive Puligny=Montrachet Chardonnay

$240.00

Vocoret Chablis

$104.00

Champagne

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc

$550.00

Ruinart Rosé

$650.00

Rosé

Whispering Angel Rosé

$80.00

Whispering Angel Rosé 1.5L

$190.00

Whispering Angel Rosé 3L

$420.00

Château d'Esclan Le Clans

$190.00

Sake

Izumibashi Rakufumai

$290.00

Noguchi Daiginjo

$460.00

Noguchi Miyamanishiki

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6350 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Intelligentsia Coffee - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
kitchen24 - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
St. Felix Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 1,605
1602 N Cahuenga Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
The Chap - 1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston